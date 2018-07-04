On Saturday, June 30, activist groups from around the county staged rallies in Ventura, Oxnard, Ojai and Camarillo to protest the detention of immigrant children and families under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for those crossing the border.

Protesters in Oxnard marched from The Collection to the highway 101 overpass, wearing white, carrying signs reading “Kids Belong in Homes, not in Cages,” among other slogans. In the afternoon, around 750 protestors lined sidewalks near the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, according to organizers, and in Camarillo and Ojai, protestors gathered and marched as well.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, joined about 100 people Saturday at a park adjoining The Collection shopping center to protest the Trump Administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

“This administration that takes children out of the hands of their mothers, what kind of America is this? Not my America,” Jackson said, reciting the famous poem inscribed at the foot of the Statue of Liberty that welcomes refugees and other immigrants.

“It is those who come from other countries, other places, who have been welcomed by those words,” Jackson said. “My ancestors, and I’ll bet all of yours, because we are a nation of immigrants.”

The protest ran in tandem with national and international events. In Los Angeles, California Governor contender Gavin Newsom spoke to a crowd of about 8,000. In Texas, demonstrators gathered in McAllen, near to where a camp had been erected to house immigrant children. Internationally, protests were held in major cities including Paris and London.

David Michael Courtland contributed to this story.