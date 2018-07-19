David Arquette (@DavidArquette) is not a newbie to the world of wrestling, having been the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. On Sunday, July 15, Arquette had challenged his longtime critic R.J. City (@RJCity1) of Toronto, Canada, to a wrestling match at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme . . . and lost. The match was hosted and shot for television by Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. For more information visit HollywoodWrestling.com or call 805-986-4818.

