Wednesday, 8/22

Live Music

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

Pirates: Frank Barajas, 5-8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Ski Mask The Slump God with Bandhunta Izzy, Danny Towers, DJ Scheme, 8 p.m.

Waterside: Tom and Milo, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show with Sean Hyatt, Darling Hernandez , Jon Alcabes, Donald Lett, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Sebastian Cetina, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club : Ventura Comedy Competition (preliminaries), 8 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Copper Blues: Vinyl Night with DJ Honey, 7:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Ukulele jam, 10 a.m.

Rock City Studios: Adult Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8 p.m. live band karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 8/23

Live Music

Bogie’s: The Denny Laine Band, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Self Righteous Brothers

The Collection: Unusual Suspects, 6-8:30 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Real Jazz Night with Coda, 6-9 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Discovery: Pato Banton, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Six Organs of Admittance, Wino, Xasthur, 8 p.m. ★

Harbor Cove Café: 805 Allstarz, 4-8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band with special guests, 7:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Anna Vera, 6-8 p.m.

Museum of Ventura County: Munch with Michael Messina, 11:30 a.m.

Red Cove: Hickoids and Jackass, 10 p.m.

Vintura: Petrella Country Soul, 7-10 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Nemr, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: New Blood Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. (Green Room); Phil Medina and friends, 8 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Bombay: Country night with DJ Cash

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble

The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Jam session with Mark Masson, 6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Keith and friends open jam, 6-9 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Hot Harbor Nights Car Cruise, 4-8 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa Night with DJ Wonder and DJ Ricoson, 9 p.m.

Friday, 8/24

Live Music

805 Bar: Happy Hour Sing-a-Long with Kenny Devoe, 4-6 p.m.; Acoustical Music

with Troy, 8-11 p.m.

Boatyard: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m.

Borderline: Drake White with Brother Earl and the Cousins, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Soul Infusion

The Canyon: Forever Rod and Generation Idol (Rod Stewart, Billy Idol tributes), 7 p.m.

Chinaland: Juanos and friends and DJ Jonny, 9 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Lorenzo Martinez, 8-11 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Spoonful, 10 p.m.

Discovery: She Wants Revenge with Captions and Detoxi, 8 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, 6-8 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Johnny and the Love Handles, 5:30 p.m.

The Garage: Shred Fest with Secret Sword, Railgun, 2 Faced and others, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tommy Marsh, 8-11 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Aloha Fridays with Annalie and Malia Ilagan, 4:30p.m.

Heritage Square: Brandon Ragan Project, 6-8:30 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Alastair Greene, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Sam Kulchin, 8 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Landon McLeod and Dakota Spencer, 6-8 p.m.

The Manhattan: Deena Russo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: The Slider, 7-10 p.m.

Namba Performing Arts Space: LatinGrass with Che Apalache, 8 p.m. ★

Ojai Underground Exchange: Sunny War with Aaron Embry, 7:30 p.m. ★

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Red Cove: Brewtality at the Cove with Colpolscopy, Severed Vitals, Anti Hero and Mulholland, 8:30 p.m. ★

Ric’s: MiniDriver Band, 8:30 p.m.

Sans Souci: Johnny Hellhole, 10 p.m.

Star Lounge: CRV, 9 p.m.

Vintura: Paul Mars Black Duo, 8-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: Dave Rea’s Acoustic Singalong, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Nemr, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Studio Channel Islands: Comedy and Cocktails with Kira Soltanovich and Karen Rontowski, 7:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Kivi Rogers and Jose Raymond, 8 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

El Rey (Ventura): DJ Rogue, 9 p.m.

Keynote: DJ-AVG

Pirates: DJ J Scratch and DJ Cue, 9 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

The Tavern: 80s Night

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Spencer Makenzie’s: End of Summer Block Party and Cornhole Tournament, 5-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8/25

Live Music

805 Bar: Al Macias, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Kenny Devoe, 1-7 p.m.; Frank Barajas, 8-11 p.m.

Blanchard Community Library: Marc Berger, 1 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Blue Motel Room, 7-10 p.m.

Café Fiore: Little Alice

Camarillo Community Center: The Quitters and Rebecca Troon, 8 p.m. ★

The Canyon: Venice with Aspen and Nick Marechal, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Cap Quirk, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands Harbor: Matt Sayles and the Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 4-6 p.m.

Chinaland: Jimmy Reyes and DJ Wicked, 9 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: Dive Bar Rockstars, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Woolfy’s Disco Den, 10 p.m.

Discovery: Hollywood Stones (Rolling Stones tribute), 8 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Christian Latour, 9 p.m.

The Garage: Old Soul, Bombafiya, The Rays, 8 p.m.

Golden China: Club Fallout with Substance, Chelsea Lugosi, Blue Nine and others, 9 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Shawn Jones Trio, 8-11 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: All Starz Band, 7-10 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Saturday Ukulele Jam with Pineapple Players, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Fallen Saints, 4-8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Dee Dee’s Aloha Island Dolls, 7 p.m.; VNLVX, 9 p.m. ★

Keynote: Wired

La Dolce Vita: Tommy Quayle Band, 6-9 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Boom Duo, 7-10 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: FoxTrax, 4-6 p.m.

The Manhattan: Phil Mallory Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Cross Cut 805, 6-9 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Jim Wilson and Phil Jones, 7:30 p.m.

Pirates: The Vinyl Club, Bella and the Fellas and DJ Pleasure, 9 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Indie Experience with Hello August, Camryn Griffith and others, 7 p.m. ★

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Redwing, 12-3 p.m.

Sans Souce: Raised on Vinyl, 10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Time Bomb, 9 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Crooked Eye Tommy, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Dee, 12 Grand and others, 8 p.m. ★

Vintura: Monica da Silva, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Waterside: James Broz, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mandi and Johnnyboy, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Nemr, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Kivi Rogers and Jose Raymond, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Deer Lodge: DJ Serby, Deja Voodoo, 10 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Saloon BBQ: Funk night, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Tropic Starr, 7:30-10 p.m.

Spencer Makenzie’s: End of Summer Block Party and Cornhole Tournament, 10:30 a.m.; Johnny and the Love Handles, A.D.D., Mandex, 6:45-10 p.m.

Sunday, 8/26

Live Music

805 Bar: Al Macias, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Kenny Devoe, 1-4 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Two’s Company, 4-7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Moonalice, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: The Alarm with Gloo and The Ferns, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: After the Smoke

Copa Cubana: Lorenzo Martinez, 4-7 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 3 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Gypsy Stew, 1-4 p.m.

Discovery: Mighty Cash Cats, 5 p.m.

Gardens of the World: The Angel City Big Band, 5 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Diane Miller Band, 4-7 p.m.

Greater Goods: Lennon Family, 7-10 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

La Fonda del Rey: Live music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: The Swillys, 6-8 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Cheyenne Skye, 3-5 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 5-8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Mark Masson, 7-10 p.m.

Ojai Art Center: Nick Mancini Trio, 7 p.m.

Plan B Wine Cellars: Sunnarborg and Rivera, 3-5 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Gene Butler Band, 12-3 p.m.

Santa Paula Art Museum: Gathering, 4 p.m.

Star Lounge: Reggae Sunday with Kyle Smith, 3-6 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Conner Cherland, 4-6 p.m.

Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula: New World String Project, 3 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club : Jazz concert with Denise Donatelli, 7 p.m. ★

Vintura: Ric Ash, 3-6 p.m.

Waterside: Bushwackers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Winchester’s: Tom and Milo, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Nemr, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

The Tavern: Guest DJ, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: Karaoke Brunch, 3 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Spencer Makenzie’s: End of Summer Block Party and Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, 8/27

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Bill McPhearson Presents, 6-9 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Bobby Campbell, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club : Ventura Comedy Competition semi-finals, 7 p.m. ★

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 8/28

Live Music

Bogie’s: Agoura High School Faculty/Student Jam, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry Mcworter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Galactic Jazz with John Bardi, 6-8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Dave Rea, 6-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: GIs of Comedy, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club : Ventura Comedy Competition semi-finals, 7 p.m.; Puro Pinche Laughter Tour with Raymond Orta and Mario Salazar, 9 p.m.★

DJs

Pirates: DJ Rick Rock, 7-11 p.m.

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: New Blood Comedy, 9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 8 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: 8 p.m. with DJ Franchize

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/29

Live Music

Café Fiore: Edgar Thatcher Trio

The Garage: Species Unknown, The Rays, The MFA, Theurgy, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

Pirates: Frank Barajas, 5-8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: J Boog with General Fiyah and Servants, 8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Smoke ’N Mirrors Comedy with Brock Walters, Jasmine Jarman, Eric Rocha and others, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: American Me Comedy, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club : All-Star Showcase, 7 p.m.; Ventura Comedy Competition semi-finals, 9 p.m. ★

DJs

Copper Blues: Vinyl Night with DJ Honey, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Ukulele jam, 10 a.m.

Rock City Studios: Adult Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8 p.m. live band karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.