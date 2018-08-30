President Donald Trump promised to clean the swamp. And he’s doing it. One advisor at a time. Less than two years in and just a few months before the mid-term elections, two of Trump’s most influential advisors have either admitted guilt or been found guilty of numerous crimes ranging from tax fraud to violating campaign fund laws. Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman of the “Make America Great, Again” movement and Michael Cohen, the “Mr. Fix It” personal attorney for Trump, have (dis)graced newspaper pages across the world, creating even more fuel to fire Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. While both Manafort and Cohen are obviously men guilty of numerous crimes, the difference is in their character as Manafort looks to face the music and Cohen looks to drag down Trump in the process.

NBC news reported that Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. Cohen claims that he acted at the direction of Trump by paying off two women who claimed they had affairs with the president in 2006.

In blunt terms, Cohen is a rat. I’m not a Trump supporter, but Cohen’s behavior would have gotten him a horse’s head in a Godfather movie. Instead of simply taking the fall for his own sins, he’s using this situation to take down the President and the Republican Party as well.

While many might cheer the fall of Trump, it is never good for America to have a president take a fall. If Trump has done something worth booting him out of office, then let impeachment hearings begin, but Cohen’s plea deal seems politically motivated, creating a dark cloud over his intentions and credibility. Cohen’s behavior in paying off porn stars to keep quiet about their affairs with Trump shows that he’s not an honorable man to begin with, so relying on him to be 100 percent truthful about Trump seems far-fetched at best. The proof is in the pudding, as his lawyer Lanny Davis has been on TV about as much as Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani these days.

Davis was recently on Megyn Kelly’s show, trying to build public support for Cohen. “Could I take one opportunity to remind everyone that Michael Cohen has suffered a tragic and difficult experience with his family,” Davis said. “He’s without resources, and we’ve set up a website called michaelcohentruth.com, that we’re hoping that he will get some help from the American people so he can continue to tell the truth.”

The crowd busted out laughing. Then Davis revealed his true motivation in representing Cohen.

“I would say the reaction of your audience may be they are not as interested in getting the truth out about Donald Trump as many other people in the country,” Davis said. “Approximately 60 percent of the country would not have the reaction of your audience.”

In other news interviews, Davis told MSNBC that Cohen wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew about the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. “Michael Cohen has information that would be of interest to Mr. Mueller in his probe of a conspiracy to corrupt American democracy, very similar to the indictment of the 12 Russians,” Davis said. “I do believe that he has information about Mr. Trump that would be of interest both in Washington as well as New York state.”

For those who don’t know, Davis is a personal friend and lawyer of the Clintons, a life-long Democrat, and has no trouble revealing his hatred of Trump. Cohen’s confession is not a man trying to come clean, as much as this appears to be a way for Davis to open the pathway to impeachment and Trump’s removal from office.

Cohen’s behavior reached total hyperbole when Davis claimed that his client wouldn’t even accept a pardon from Trump, if given. In an attempt to look like man on a road to redemption, he looks more like the squealing kid on playground. The real question to ask is, can we trust Cohen after his whole career was built on a foundation of lies?

Only time can tell. But here’s one take-a-way from this whole process, say what you want about Manafort, but at least he’s not a rat.