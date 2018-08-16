Ventura County has had its first documented case of West Nile Virus of 2018, and officials are spreading the word on how to stay safe during peak mosquito season.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Ventura County Public Health confirmed a human case of West Nile virus, one of 12 statewide cases from eight separate counties for the year. The virus, carried by mosquitoes between hosts after feeding on infected birds, presents symptoms similar to those of the common cold. For some individuals, however, such as people over 60 years of age, and for people with certain illnesses such as cancer, diabetes or hypertension, West Nile virus can be deadly.

The first case of West Nile arrived early this year. In 2017, the first infection arrived in October, and by then, statewide, over 300 Californians were confirmed to have been infected.

Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, says that it’s likely that 2018’s first patient contracted the illness outside of the county.

“Since we do not have any positive bird samples, as of yesterday [Sunday, Aug. 12], and we don’t have any positive mosquito pool samples, there’s no evidence that it’s here in the county right now for people to get from a mosquito,” said Levin.

Levin says that though cases of West Nile virus have grown since it was first seen in California in 2002, most people who contract it aren’t aware that they have it, as 80 percent of those infected show no symptoms. The individual in the county who contracted the virus, says Levin, did not get “terribly ill” and did not require hospitalization.

Ron Ventura, supervisor for the Ventura County Regional Management Agency’s Vector Control Program, supports Levin’s theory that the individual more than likely contracted the virus outside of the county.

“We test pools of mosquito twice a month and we have our sentinel chicken flocks; we haven’t found [West Nile virus],” said Ventura. “We’ve collected, picked up about 15 birds or so, and again those have also been negative.”

The county utilizes 54 so-called sentinel chickens, birds placed in strategic areas of the county that are tested every two weeks for the West Nile virus.

Ventura says that the county didn’t receive any positive tests until September of last year, but because of our exceptionally warm summer, he suspects a positive test could come soon.

“With this August heat going into September, the increase in complaints, I think we may be headed toward a positive pool or positive bird coming,” said Ventura.

As the drought worsens in rural areas of the county, mosquitos will search for water nearer to residences. Ventura says that as mosquito complaints increase, the best way to protect yourself from a mosquito bite is to cover up or wear an insect repellent that includes DEET while outdoors, especially in the early morning or evenings, and to check for areas that could harbor water such as sprinkler heads or pails. Further, swimming pools that have not been maintained should be addressed.

Ventura assures us that, yes, he and his colleagues wear protective clothing when out in the field.

This first reported case comes at the same time as a similarly rare confirmed human infection of swine flu, caught by two individuals at the Central Coast Fair in Paso Robles in early August after coming into close contact with an infected pig. The two have since recovered, say San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials, and the particular strain was the H1N2 virus, according to a report by KCLU.

Dr. Levin says that those worrying about spooky-sounding viruses such as swine flu and West Nile shouldn’t, unless the viruses begin to exhibit certain characteristics.

“Swine have many different influenzas that are capable of transmitting to humans, but a swine flu that is worrisome has to have two characteristics: cause serious illness in people, and there’s no evidence that it did that in these two people, and be very transmissible, as transmissible as the regular flu; and there’s zero evidence with this [case],” said Levin. “This is not the kind of swine flu that anyone should worry about.”