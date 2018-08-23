Crazy Rich Asians

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Rated PG-13 For some suggestive content and language

2 hrs.

Crazy Rich Asians opens with a quote from Napoleon Bonaparte. That doesn’t signify some exile to Elba, defeat at Waterloo or a right hand concealed between vest buttons. It means that what you are going to see is a delightful, mainstream, romantic comedy about rich people who are Asians, with an all-Asian cast. It’s a movie to love.

Though the first such film since Joy Luck Club (preceded 32 years earlier by Flower Drum Song), it represents more than just work for Asian actors, which is welcome, in and of itself. This adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 bestseller, directed by Jon M. Chu, tells a story sans stereotypes — unless they’re stereotypes about filthy rich people who aren’t named Winthrop and Muffy.

Constance Wu (TV’s Fresh Off the Boat) plays Rachel Chu, a New York University economics professor. Rachel’s boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), takes her to Singapore for the wedding of a friend, and to meet his family. What Rachel doesn’t know is that the Youngs are old-money rich, seething with their own peculiarities and prejudices. When she steps onto that first-class airline flight, Nick’s coyness implies that she’s getting only a glimpse of what she’s in for.

Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) portrays Nick’s mother, Eleanor, with the physical bearing of Nancy Reagan and the severity of a ruling monarch. She’s cold — like a chilled martini with a rancid olive — yet holds Bible studies with her sisters.

Rachel also gets little love from Nick’s extended family, who haze her mercilessly. She does, however, have the comfort of college friend Peik Lin, buoyantly played by Awkwafina, a witty revelation who, in her husky, Miley Cyrus-like delivery, cranks out the movie’s choicest zingers. Peik Lin is from a funny family: Ken Jeong (The Hangover) adds more laughs as her father.

Though smart as a whip and adorable, Rachel’s not prepared for the magnitude of Nick’s wealth, or the toxic disdain of his mother. As for Nick, he seems embarrassed by it all. Golding, a British-Malaysian actor, represents the film’s multicultural appeal. He looks like baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams at that age, and has the vocal inflections of Daniel Radcliffe as the grown Harry Potter.

There are elements of the plot that are reminiscent of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, or one of writer/director Nancy Meyers’ efforts, such as Something’s Gotta Give. Or a fairy tale, for that matter. Sparkling graphics swirl and pop-up texts flurry about as the couple heads across the Pacific for the wedding. Shot in Malaysia and Singapore, the setting is gorgeously photographed. Mandarin and Cantonese are translated with subtitles so adroitly that they’re there and gone without disrupting the flow of the dialogue. Veteran writers Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli adapted the book and effectively transferred its ebullience. There are two more novels, which, with the film’s box office success, probably means sequels.

Like all romantic comedies, you root for the best resolution, mostly for Rachel’s happiness. Crazy Rich Asians is charming, with an infectious spirit, and important both as entertainment and for its cultural significance.

The movie business is a game of Risk. The gamble, here, was that people would go to see a good film, regardless of the derivation of its story and characters. In the last few years, producers have cast white actresses such as Emma Stone in Aloha and Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell in Asian roles. Authenticity bartered for marquee value. The success of Crazy Rich Asians may at least pause that practice. We can only hope. It’s the right movie at the right time. With the sewage of hatred intermittently bubbling from the country’s depths, people have chosen to see an amusing movie, with an attractive cast and location, regardless of little else.