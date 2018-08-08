PICKS:

GREASE Through Aug. 10. Students at Rydell High School navigate relationships, peer groups and the future in this rock-and-roll musical set in the 1950s. Presented by Rubicon’s musical theater students. $11-16. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org. Photo by Kirby Ward.

Thursday

143RD ANNUAL VENTURA COUNTY FAIR Through Sunday, Aug 12. The Country Fair with Ocean Air returns, featuring arts, crafts, food, exhibits, displays, demonstrations, farm animals, petting zoo, carnival rides, games and entertainment, including Boyz II Men, LeAnn Rimes, UB40 and more. $1-12. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.VenturaCountyFair.org.

DALLAS COWBOYS TRAINING CAMP Through Aug. 16, various times. The five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for training camp and you can watch in all of their glory. $15-20 parking. River Ridge Fields, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, www.visitoxnard.com/cowboys.

OJAI PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE Through Sunday, Aug. 12, various times. This week-long event will feature 12 public events over six days with both seasoned and up-and-coming playwrights, with new plays by established writers. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.ojaiplays.org.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: BOHICA 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its Fourth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Bohica. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS CLUB 11 a.m.-noon. Keep children busy all summer long with a seaside sojourn where they can explore beyond the classroom, today themed “Stay Salty! A Love of All Things Beachy!” $3. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION Noon-1 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting http://www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Friday

DRAG QUEEN COMEDY SHOW 10 p.m. Get your laugh on with some of the funniest Drag Queen stand-up comics at this annual show. $15. Ventura Harbor Comedy Club, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, suite 205A, Ventura, www.venturaharborcomedyclub.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 6-8 p.m. The concerts offer entertainment to suit every musical preference, this week featuring Ignition. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, www.heritagesquareoxnard.com/concerts.html.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: JUMANJI 6 p.m. Before the movie, enjoy live music, lawn games, and buy dinner from one of the on-site food trucks. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org.

OXNARD CRUISE NIGHT 4 p.m. Classic and specialty car fans cruise into Downtown Oxnard for this family-friendly event alongside merchants and food trucks. Downtown Oxnard, A Street from Third to Sixth streets, Oxnard, www.downtownoxnard.org.

TEQUILA, SALSA AND TACO EVENT 6-7:30 p.m. To celebrate the fourth anniversary of Vom Fass, a tequila tasting party, with Ventura County’s own Alquimia Tequila, will be held. vomFASS Ventura, 451 E. Main St., Ventura, www.ventura.vomfassusa.com.

UKULELE KANIKAPILA 8 p.m. Ukulele artist and teacher Rachael Lynde will gather ukulele students and professionals for an evening of “kanikapila,” a style of Hawaiian music produced in an impromptu jam session. $20. NAMBA, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, www.nambaarts.com/tc-events/ukulele-kanikapila/.

Saturday

BREWING WILD BEERS WITH LOCAL PLANTS WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about wildcrafted brews and cuisine from author and professional forager Pascal Baudar. $75. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PRESENTS CONCERTS BY THE SEA 4-6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a wide array of musical styles, including jazz, rock, folk, pop, country and blues, today featuring The Casey Jones Reggae Train. Peninsula Park, 3401 Peninsula Road, Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

COUNTRY SOUL TRAIN FEATURING PETRELLA AND MIXED INFLUENCE 7:30 p.m. These country musicians will perform their unique brand of country tunes. $20. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

FILMS MADE IN THE HUENEME AREA WITH RICHARD SENATE 11 a.m. Richard Senate, historian, will be sharing his expertise about the times Hollywood came to Hueneme. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

FOSTER CARE SUMMIT 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Community members are invited to learn about opportunities to support children and youth in care either by becoming a resource, foster or adoptive family, or by supporting those who do. Calvary Chapel Oxnard, 1925 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, www.childhopeservices.org/2018fostercaresummit/.

FOURTH ANNUAL K-12 RESOURCE FAIR 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin will host this event featuring representatives from K-higher education, apprenticeship programs, health services, after-school recreation programs, referral sources, vocational programs and trade schools. Police Activities League Gym, 350 S. K St., Oxnard, 805-385-8230.

HOW TO SAVE SQUASH SEEDS: A FULLY ILLUSTRATED FREE WORKSHOP 1 p.m. Quin Shakra and Goda Trakumaite offer this free seed-saving workshop to celebrate the release of their comic Adventures in Seed Saving #1: Squash. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

LIVE STANDUP COMEDY ON THE HILL 8 p.m. Comedians Wendy Liebman, a regular on late-night shows, and Nick Cobb, from Tennessee, will perform. $12-15. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, www.hillcrestarts.com.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER AND FAMILY STAR PARTY 8:30-10:30 p.m. Watch a brief power point on meteors, then, hopefully, see some. Moorpark College Observatory, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, www.vcas.org.

PRE-OWNED CAR SALE 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Attendees can shop a large selection of quality pre-owned vehicles at the event, including: imports, domestics, luxury vehicles, SUVs, hybrids, minivans, trucks and sport performance vehicles. The Oaks Mall Parking Lot, 147 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.PremierAmerica.com/CarSale.

SIMI VALLEY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BLOWOUT BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Find your favorite books and fill a shopping bag, $3 for the entire bag or $5 for a carton. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

Sundays

GOAL SETTING WORKSHOP WITH LAUREN BRAGG 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Expect to leave this workshop with crystal-clear, passionate, one-year goals, a 10-year vision, an accountability buddy and a fresh look at life. $20. Girls Girl Club at Bell Arts Factory, 32 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 84, Ventura, www.girlsgirlsclub.org.

GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES 12:55 p.m., dubbed (and Monday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m, subtitled; Wednesday, Aug. 15, dubbed). This is the story of Seita and his younger sister Setsuko, two children forced to fend for themselves in the aftermath of fires that swept entire cities from the face of the earth in Japan, World War II. $10.50-12.50. Ventura Downtown 10, Century River Park 16, Oxnard, and AMC Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

SUMMER CONCERTS IN THE PARK SERIES: YACHTLEY CREW 5 p.m. Billing themselves as “The Titans of Soft Rock,” Yachtley Crew will perform as part of this summer series. Conejo Community Park, 1175 Hendrix Ave., Thousand Oaks, www.crpd.org/concerts.

WAVES AND WHEELS CAR SHOW 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feast your eyes on a plethora of cars at this first annual event featuring trophies, music, food and more. Alexander of Oxnard, 1600 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, 805-988-2200.

Monday

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Take an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday

BLOOD FEST 7:30 p.m. Blood Fest follows fans who flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. $10.50-12.50. Century River Park 16, Oxnard, AMC Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

Wednesday

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CONFIDENT CAREGIVER SERIES PRESENTS FREE LEGAL AND FINANCIAL ISSUES CLASSES 10 a.m.-noon. This program will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Camarillo Healthcare District, 3639 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 800-272-3900.

“THE ADVENT OF CARBON TECH” WORKSHOP 6-8 p.m. Learn how one local startup is trying to get off the ground in the field of carbon tech. Registration required. Visit www.cleantechnologycouncil.org for more information.

Thursday

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF VENTURA COUNTY MEETING 10 a.m. Learn about the League’s various programs at this meeting. Chapter House, 913 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, www.assistanceleagueventuracounty.org.

PREVIEW OF SIGHT + SOUND FILM FESTIVAL Thursday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. This preview party is a sneak peek event for the actual festival itself, which will take place from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019, completing the PACC’s yearlong 50th anniversary series of celebrations, and will include the vinyl mixings of DJs Math Controla and JTran. Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.oxnardperformingarts.com/sight-and-sound.html.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: ZEPP HEADS 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its Fourth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Zepp Heads. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

OPENING THEATER

ANNIE JR. Aug. 10-12. The adventures of a plucky red-headed orphan in 1930s New York City. Presented by Allwayz on Stage. $12-15. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

NO LIMITS BELIEVE IT OR NOT! Sunday, Aug. 12, 1 p.m. An original production starring children with hearing loss. $10. Preus-Brandt Forum, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 310-280-0878 or donate.nolimitsfordeafchildren.org/campaigns/7520-believe-it-or-not-oxnard-2018.

ONGOING THEATER

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Through Aug. 12. Ariel’s musical adventures “under the sea” adapted for young actors in Ojai Art Center’s Youth Branch. $10-15. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or http://www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OKLAHOMA! Through Sept. 2. A farm girl is courted by two suitors in this beloved musical set in the Oklahoma Territory in 1906. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900 or simi-arts.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday and VinTura every Wednesday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 805-643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

WEST SIDE STORY Through Aug. 19. Conejo Players Theatre presents the musical classic about star-crossed lovers torn between warring street gangs in New York City. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Nov. 25: Vaquero Campfires, handmade and antique saddles, ropes and other horse gear. Through Sept. 9: Large-scale paintings of the Ventura County Fair by John Robertson. Through Nov. 25: Good Earth: Tilling the Soil, soil prep techniques of late 1800s-mid-1900s. Ongoing: antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Aug. 12. Bodies of Proof, an exhibition of figurative work. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690 or artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Aug. 21. Metamorphosis: Quintessential Aspects of Change and Therapeutic Art, client works from county agencies and nonprofits. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Sept. 2. The Presidents’ Show, a juried exhibition featuring current members of the American Ceramic Society of Southern California and recent works from the studio (Logan Gallery). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Aug. 18. The NEXT Big Thing, bold and boundary-breaking work in all media and styles. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Sept. 7. Power, an examination of what is powerful today. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-405-5240 or cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Did You Know? Five hundred wacky facts to boggle the mind. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Aug. 19: California Artists from the Mullin Automotive Museum, with works by Michael Furman, Hank Pitcher, Art Reid and others. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 805-385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 26: Nautica, juried artwork by local artists inspired by the sea. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 21: The Sky’s the Limit, works that celebrate the expanse above. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened June 1. Faces of Humanity by Michael Patrick Amato. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-601-7530 or www.fourfriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Sept. 9. Works by Richard Franklin and Susan Seaberry. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE LOBBY GALLERY. Through Aug. 13. SHE, works by Arezoo Bayat, Susanne Belcher, Mariana Peirano, Galina Richardson and Joyce Rumack. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-449-2700 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

H GALLERY Through Sept. 22. Drink Me, works that challenge the concept of representational realism. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2019: L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Sept. 30: Let’s Go Camping, annual vintage trailer show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug. 18: A Tribute to David Mirisch, photos, awards and memorabilia from the famed Hollywood publicist. Through Aug. 12: Natural State, works featuring plants by artist-in-residence Ryan Carr. Through Aug. 26: Black and White and Read All Over, comic book art. Ongoing: fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 31: Under the Sea, art inspired by the ocean. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI CITY HALL GALLERY Through Aug. 18. The Artist Playground: Mixed Media Visions by Carlos Grasso. reception on Friday, Aug. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai, www.artsojai.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 28: StARCHITECTURE, highlighting local works by well-known architects. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 4: Local Clay, unconventional work by Marianne McGrath and Cheryl Ann Thomas. Through Oct. 14: The Natural World: Variations on a Theme, landscape paintings by Ventura artist Gina Niebergall. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION Through September. The VCCU in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County displays historical pieces at the Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks Branches, www.vccuonline.net.

VITA ART CENTER Through Aug. 31. Ten, 10 local artists on exhibit to commemorate the gallery’s 10-year anniversary. Donna Granata, John Nava, Frank Romero, Hiroko Yoshimoto and others. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.