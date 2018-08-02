FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011427-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CANINE CASTLE II, 678 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Robert Wiemokly, 2455 Ridgebrook Plc., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/83. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Wiemokly, Robert Wiemokly. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011857-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIGITAL MEDIA ART LAB, 2) DIGITAL MEDIA ARTS LAB, 150 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CA, Sarah Hill, 150 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed /s/ Sarah Hill, S. Hill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180703-10012183-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA REFASHIONS, 787 Elko Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Heidi Macomber Sohn, 787 Elko Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Heidi Macomber Sohn, Heidi Macomber Sohn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180706-10012431-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PICK MAN AND FRIENDS, 5056 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Anthony Joseph Barnes, 5056 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-6-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Joseph Barnes, Anthony J. Barnes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180709-10012531-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) COASTLINE GARAGE DOORS, 2) FIRST CHOICE GARAGE DOORS, 133 W. Virginia Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Angel O Alvarez, 133 W. Virginia Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angel O Alvarez, Angel Alvarez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180702-10011997-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TORRCO AG, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Arturo Torres, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Estefany Torres, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Arturo Torres, Arturo Torres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180702-10012032-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LA ESCONDIDA NURSERY, 3977 Bradley Road, Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, Bartolo Hernandez Hernandez, 657 Howell Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Fernando Jose Hernandez Munoz, 657 Howell Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/2/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bartolo Hernandez Hernandez, Bartolo Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011389-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMONI MANAGEMENT, LLC, 555 Marin St #270, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, SIMONI MANAGEMENT, LLC., 555 Marin Street #270, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1-1-2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Simoni Management, LLC, Gilbert Simoni, Gilbert Simoni, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011391-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, 555 Marin Street Suite 270-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, 555 Marin St. Suite 270-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, Gilbert Simoni, Gilbert Simoni, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011177-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FAIRSPLIT.COM, 660 Corte Corrida, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DIVVYMASTER INC, 660 Corte Corrida, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DIVVYMASTER INC, David MacMahan, David MacMahan, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011873-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BB ACAI, 3000 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4159738 FLORIDA, HARVEST BRAZIL CORP, 3000 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HARVEST BRAZIL CORP, Ricardo Miller C. Ribeino, Ricardo Miller C. Ribeino, Vice President, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011886-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEVENTH TREE FARM PREMIUM PRODUCE, 922 Ontario Street, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Seventh Tree Farm, Inc., 922 Ontario Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Seventh Tree Farm, Inc., Cindy Lucina Balderas, Cindy Lucina Balderas, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011869-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HYPERION BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, I. PAUL HEILVEIL, PH.D., A PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ I. PAULHEILVEIL, PH.D., APSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, Ira P. Heilveil, IRA P. HEILVEIL, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180629-10011953-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CODE NINJAS THOUSAND OAKS, 1772 Avenida De Los Arboles, Suite R, T.O. CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Beyond Gravity Media Inc., 4325 Riverglen St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/29/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Beyond Gravity Media Inc., Branden Scott Matalon, Branden Scott Matalon, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180716-10012986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA DIRECT, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA / C1985739, SOUTHLAND PUBLISHING, INCORPORATED, 50 S. De Lacey Ave., #200, Pasadena, CA 91105. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 16, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SOUTHLAND PUBLISHING, INCORPORATED, David M. Comden, David M. Comden, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180703-10012187-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SMITTY’S CONSTRUCTION SERVICE, 8361 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Mark Kirby Smith, 8361 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-3-2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Kirby Smith, Mark K. Smith. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180706-10012353-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WHORF CONSTRUCTION, 800 West El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, William Jack Whorf, 800 West El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Jack Whorf, William Jack Whorf, William Jack Whorf. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180710-10012674-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VELVET NOIR LASH STUDIO, 2) VELVET LASH STUDIO, 1942 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Marcella Anne Thom, 4548 Calle Argolla, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-10-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marcella Anne Thom, M. Thom. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180710-10012687-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BEAUTY COLLECTION, 1861 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, (ca) 91362, Ventura County, Helen T. Tarin, 605 E. Gainsborough Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 10, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Helen T. Tarin, Helen T. Tarin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180716-10012980-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HCT TRANSLATION SERVICES, 1131 Locke Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Harrison Christopher Tabora, 1131 Locke Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Harrison Christopher Tabora, Harrison Christopher Tabora. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180716-10012977-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BE WELL HEALING, 1375 Poli St. #14, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Michelle Marie Frey Hellenbrand, 1375 Poli St. #14, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Marie Frey Hellenbrand, Michelle Marie Frey Hellenbrand. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180718-10013208-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DR. DAVE, 10746 N. Bank Dr., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, David Rodriguez, 10746 N. Bank Dr., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 18 Jul 18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Rodriguez, David Rodriguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180627-10011785-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOWERBIRD INTERIORS, 4337 Vassar St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Jana Hildre, 4337 Vassar St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/27/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jana Hildre, Jana Hildre. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180713-10012902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LEGACY CONSTRUCTION, 961 E. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Legacy Construction Group, Inc., 961 E. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/09/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Legacy Construction Group, Inc., Juan M. Godinez, Jr., Juan M. Godinez, Jr., President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180720-10013270-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLEAN AND FREE SOBER LIVING, 6645 Thille St. 137, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jeremiah Hernandez, 6645 Thille St. 137, Ventura, CA 93003, Tanya Aguilar, 6645 Thille St. 137, Ventura, CA 93003, Guillermo Hernandez, 3060 Channel Drive #25, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeremiah Hernandez, Jeremiah Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180705-10012246-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OXNARD/ CAMARILLO PULMONARY & INTERNAL MEDICINE MEDICAL GROUP, 703 North A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, California, John R. Walters, M.D., 237 Crestview Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010, Theodore G. Hostetler, M.D., 11176 Foothill Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Karen L. Fields, M.D., 843 Paseo Serenata, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 1, 1973. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karen L. Fields, M.D., Karen L. Fields, M.D. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180724-10013505-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) 5 DAY TIRE STORE, 2) FIVE DAY TIRE STORE, 3) 5 DAY TIRE STORES, 4) FIVE DAY TIRE STORES, 5) JOHNNYS 5 DAY TIRE STORE, 6) LITTLE BRAND TIRE COMPANY, 7) 5 DAY TIRE ONLINE, 804 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Johnny Slone, 1005 Bollin Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 6/1/2018; 2. 6/1/2018; 3. 06/01/2018; 4. 06/01/2018; 5. 06/01/2018; 6. 06/01/2018; 7. 06/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Johnny Slone, Johnny Slone. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180726-10013704-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MYT, 2) MUSIK KORNER, 3) CHERYL SABATO MANAGEMENT, 4) KAUAIIAN GIRL ENTERPRISES, 31336 Via Colinas, Suite #103, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Cheryl Sabato, 31336 Via Colinas, Suite #103, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl Sabato, Cheryl Sabato. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180727-10013791-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HOUSE OF KINGS, 2) NEW LIFE, 19 College Drive #6, Ventura, USA-U 93003, Ventura County, Gayane Sarkissyan, 19 College Drive #6, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gayane Sarkissyan, Gayane Sarkissyan. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00514480-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 06, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA to AURORA DAWN MEADOWS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-24- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 06, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00514387-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 03, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET to BRETT TARNET. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8/27/2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 03, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

TSG No.: 8722558 TS No.: CA1700282387 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 181-0-044-025 Property Address: 1811 SOPHIA DR OXNARD, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/28/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 09/25/2007, as Instrument No. 20070925- 00183757-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: NORMAN RAMON NIX AND RUTH ELAYNE NIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 181-0-044-025 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1811 SOPHIA DR, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $657,782.93. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderís office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search. nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms. aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700282387 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgageeís attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0336133 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/19/2018, 07/26/2018, 08/02/2018

T.S. No. 17-0377-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注： 本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다

NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d) (1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/10/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JUAN AGUILAR, A SINGLE MAN AND MAXIMIANO MORFIN, A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 2/25/2014 as Instrument No. 20140225- 00023847-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2448 CORTEZ STREET OXNARD CA 93036 A.P.N.: 145-0-212-175 Date of Sale: 9/11/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $477,116.39, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0377-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 7/9/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939- 0772 www.nationwideposting. com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0336009 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/19/2018, 07/26/2018, 08/02/2018

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071728 HEARING DATE: 09/12/2018 TIME: 08:30AM COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Shannon Franklyn, a child. To: Kristina Lavidas, Shannon Franklyn, Manuel Mendoza, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Shannon Franklyn, Date of Birth: 01/23/2018, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Shannon Franklyn, Manuel Mendoza, Mother’s name: Kristina Lavidas. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 09/12/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 09/12/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 07/11/2018 by: Maricruz Muro Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker 7/19, 7/26, 8/2, 8/9/18 CNS-3153188#

TSG No.: 170034168-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1700277147 FHA/ VA/PMI No.: APN: 205-0-222- 035 Property Address: 3327 SOUTH G STREET OXNARD, CA 93033 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/03/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/04/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/12/2006, as Instrument No. 20060412-0078401, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: SHERRILL E WEBB, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 205-0-222-035 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3327 SOUTH G STREET, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $533,138.03. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderís office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search. nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms. aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700277147 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0336528 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/26/2018, 08/02/2018, 08/09/2018

LIEN-SALE

AUCTION AT

MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Lizzet Escobedo Unit# 310 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Doug Haywood Unit# 922 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Teresa Saldutti Unit# 226 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Samuel Greer Unit# 406 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Lisa McDonald Unit# 502 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Krystal Reynolds Unit# 102 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Rhiley Williams Unit# 930 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Tsering Asola Unit# 506 Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 7/10/18. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn Bond# MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

LIEN SALE

8/13/18 10AM AT 2456 TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK. 12 VOLKS LIC# 6WMC221 VIN# 3VWLP7AJ5CM394893.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 22, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 B086 – Brown, Ben; C026 – Davis, Earl; F029 – Brown, Fred; F117 – Sierra, Albert; F138 – Mendoza, Ricardo; F162 – Santos, Cynthia; F229 – Carlson, Kay; F230 – Carroll, Arthur; F232 – Rendon, RocÌo; F288 – Gonzales, Dolores; F318 – Hernandez, Orlando; F356 – Ramos, Zahaira; F390 – Loston, Hardy; F460 – Beas, Jimmy; F512 – McGinnis, Kenneth; F538 – Taylor, Victoria; F564 – Bello, Tina PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B076 – Mclaughlin, Courtney; C044 – Fischenich, Joel; C262 – Chavez, Luz; K006 – Hansen, Douglas; K023 – Melton, Carlos; K040 – Cheek, Brandon; K050 – Vasquez, Jimmy; L003 – Mausavi, Morvarid; L021 – Zaragosa, Matthew PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 C182 – Ortiz, Andrew; C202 – Abel, Shawnee; C278 – Odonnell, Richard; C281 – Haugland, Michael; D054 – Hernandez, Karen; D109 – Lowe, David; D218 – Gant, Dennise; D317 – Rivera, Raelissa; D326 – Sevilla, Oscar; D335 – Cordero, Randall PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 B086 – Minick, Brent; B128 – Gonzales, Lydia; B185 – Hernandez, Celia; B195 – Garcia, Rene; C269 – Schneider, Robert; C274 – Haynes, Toni; D321 – Hensen, Kole; E483 – Hakumba Bey, Basheerah; E541 – Sunda, Candice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B499 – Cruz, Christian; B511 – Chavarria, Jamie; B518 – Glassey, Ryan; B690 – Mora, David; R264 – Rosas, Matthew; R276 – Palavicini, Carlos; R373 – Guerrero, Jose; R421 – Rruiz, Frank; R430 – Kennedy- Hammond, Christopher; W136 – Pearson, Kendra; W140 – Jones, Sherine; W161 – Mijangos, Ernestina; W187 – Quijada, Janie; W240 – Weight, Yvonne; W245 – Lindsay, Spring PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332- 3029 1117 – Mazibuko, Paige; 3274 – Cagney, Katheryn PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 G023 – Hinkins, Vanetta; G036 – Smith, Marvel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit cardno checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 2nd & 9th of August 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

_____________________

8/2, 8/9/18

CNS-3156633#

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #: 02018-075 LOAN #: GQF00- 0638-F APN #: 2030012220 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FAUSTO M. NUNGARAY, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, AND CENOBIO MALDONADO AMBRIZ, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 04/01/2010 Recording Date: 04/09/2010 Instrument Number: 20100409-00053783-0 Book: — Page Recorded in County: VENTURA State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 08/28/2018 at: 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated Sale Amount: $280,369.59 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 1142 SOUTH VENTURA ROAD, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 02018-075. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/24/2018 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492- 5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0337108 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/02/2018, 08/09/2018, 08/16/2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on, August 15, 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units.

Wilka Wilson – lawn mower, futon, furniture, boxes.

Angela Morrison Adams – tools, vacuum, printer, boxes/totes.

Kim Payne – 22” rims/tires, couch, chairs, speakers, luggage, boxes.

Shalyn Woodham – Disney toys, furniture, boxes/totes.

Linda Price – Dyson vacuums, water heaters, Rug Doctor, speakers.

Kaarin Knightenel – exercise equip., furniture, holiday dècor, walkers, boxes/totes.

Lisa Morales Lopez – luggage, vacuum, tools, lamp.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 8/2/2018 and 8/9/2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-650.3 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 24th day of July, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

William Arthur 278A

Anita Ayala 439

Michael Barraza Jr 664

Maria Roa Carrillo 442

Filiberto Chavarin 111

Rebecca Espinoza 530

Edgar Fuentes 199

Arthur Hurtado 757

Rae Lynne Lansang 719

David Lopez 425

Fernando Luna 720

Jonathan Madison 254A

Ginger Mason 264

Leopoldo Medina C17

Sandy Reed 394

Jose Romero 180

Rommel Rosales 436

Brandon Sanpablo 056

Veronica Tompkins 582

Miguel Zamudio C15

Maria Zaragoza 688

Martha Zuniga 267

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 2nd and 9th day of August, 2018. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. 310.647.9926. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, CA 93030. (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Friday, August 17th 2018 at 9:00AM. C067 – Juan Maximo: Tools, Table Saw

C070 – Elizabeth Medina: Misc. Household goods

I178 – Ray Allen: Office Furniture, Boxes

L291 – Patrick Bean: Tools / Boxes

L401 – Gloria Matthews: Clothes, Boxes

M548 – Walt Guion: Bedroom Furniture, Safe

M571 – Nicole Pasmant: Furniture, Boxes

M623 – Bryan Goldfield: Clothes, Tote Boxes

M788 – Christopher Formby: TV’s, Table, Gumball Machine

O875 – Salvador Nuno: Bedroom Furniture.

S246 – Dustin Maddalone: Landscaping Tools.

T261 – Walt Guion: Furniture, Paddleboat, Boxes.

Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 21, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 A007 – Hollis, Cynthia; C038 – Wilkin, Dianne; C088 – Metcalf, Stephanie; C276 – Zecena, Mirna; D117 – Gadowy, Rafag; D169 – Zeigler, Terrell; D235 – Ross, Danielle PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 A043 – Witter, Robert; A046 – Lesick, Charlotte; D067 – Holmes, John; E061 – Potter, Kyle; E073 – Owens, Steven; F052 – Medrano, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 025 – Keimach, Andrew; 065 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 177 – Monnemaker, Cody; 181 – Pickett, Stephen; 514 – Lombardi, Phillip PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 629 – Tarango, Monica; 818 – Rodriguez, April; 973 – Hoppers, Karen Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit cardno checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 2nd of August and this 9th of August 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080. Bond No. 5908365. 8/2, 8/9/18 CNS-3158033#

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING

FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on August 28th, 2018, and afterwards publicly opened, for Pavement Resurfacing – La Conchita Area, for Specification No. RD19-01, which consists of consists of public access and notice, mobilization, traffic control & construction signing, water pollution control, Senate Bill 1 public outreach sign installation, roadway preparation, 5’ wide cold milling, 1.2” – 1.5” grinding & AC taper grinding with key, asphalt rubber hot mix pavement overlay, AC miscellaneous paving, 5’ wide AC mountable curb & gutter, 3’ wide PMB curb backing, & appurtenant work. The estimated cost of construction is $310,000. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://vcpublicworks.org/engineering- services-department/ projects-out-to-bid then click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009- 1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractorís License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/ index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site. 8/2/18 CNS-3158186#

VENTURA COUNTY

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING

FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on August 30, 2018, and afterwards publicly opened, for ARUNDELL BARRANCA HYDRAULIC DEFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT, for Specification No. WP19-03, which consists of establishing a bike path detour, removing an 18’ wide by 40í long concrete and steel bridge, replacing 67” linear feet of 20” wide by 8” tall RC rectangular open channel, and removing 180í of 8.5í wide AC bike path and replacing it with a 12í wide dual purpose bike path and access for maintenance vehicle.The estimated cost of construction is $ 540,000. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://vcpublicworks.org/ engineering-services-department/ projects-out-to-bid then click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009- 1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractorís License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/ index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site. 8/2/18 CNS-3158412#

California State Superior Court County of Ventura – Ventura – Hall of Justice – Unlimited Jurisdiction in the Matter of the Petition of HLR Media, LLC to Have the Standing of Oxnard News Press as a Newspaper of General Circulation Ascertained and Established. Case No. 56-2018-00514033-CU-PT-VTA. Notice of Intention to Apply For Order Declaring Status of Newspaper as one of General Circulation. Notice is hereby given that on August 24, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard in Department 20 of this court, located at 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California, petitioner HLR Media, LLC intends to apply for an order declaring the newspaper known as the Oxnard News Press to be a newspaper of general circulation for the city of Oxnard, County of Ventura, Ventura District. Petition To Ascertain And Establish Standing As A Newspaper Of General Circulation (Government Code §6000 and §6020) Petitioner, HLR Media, LLC, alleges: 1.Petitioner is the publisher of the newspaper known as the Oxnard News Press, hereinafter referred to as the “the newspaper.” 2. The newspaper is a newspaper of general circulation published for the dissemination of local news and intelligence of a general character in the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura and State of California. 3. The newspaper has a bona fide subscription list of paying subscribers numbering more than two hundred fifty (250) in the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura and State of California, and elsewhere in the surrounding area. 4. For more than one year preceding the filing of this Petition, the newspaper has been established under the name of Oxnard News Press, and has been printed and published regularly every Wednesday in the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura and State of California. 5. During the whole of the one year period preceding the filing of this Petition, the mechanical work of producing the newspaper, that is, the work of typesetting it and pressing type on paper, has been performed in the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura, and State of California; the newspaper has been issued from the same city, county and state where it is printed and sold; it has been both printed and published in the same city, county and state; and it has been published as a weekly newspaper on each Wednesday of each calendar week. Wherefore, Petitioner prays for judgment ascertaining and establishing the Oxnard News Press as a newspaper of general circulation, as defined in section 6000 of the Government Code for the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura and State of California. Attorney for Petitioner HLR Media, LLC Stephen R. Golden, Esquire SB # 16336 Stephen R. Golden & Associates, 127 N. Madison Ave., Ste. 101B, Pasadena, CA 91101- 1750 Telephone: (626) 584-7800 Fax: (626) 795-5940 Dated: May 25, 2018 8/2, 8/9/18 CNS-3159127#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIALCONTRADEMANDA) SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): Material Distributor vs. Platinum Plastering, et al. CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso) 17CV05258 NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): PLATINUM PLASTERING, INC., a California corporation; DAVID ANDREW EKBLAD, an individual; and ROES 1 through 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT:(LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): AMERICAN CONTRACTORS INDEMNITY COMPANY

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefònica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informaciòn en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), o onièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA, 312-C EAST COOK ST., SANTA MARIA, CA 93454. The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Amber N. Woo, Esq. (SBN: 305247), Lanak & Hanna, P.C., (24808), 625 The City Drive South, Suite 190, Orange, CA 92868, (714) 620-2350. DATE (Fecha): 4/20/2018. Clerk, by (Secretario) /s/ Darrell E. Parker, Executive Officer, /s/ Sharon Leyden, Deputy (Adjunto). [SEAL]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

56-2016-00487885-CU-PO-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Essex Property Trust, Inc. dba Hillcrest Park Apartments; Monterey Energy, Inc.; Essex Hillcrest Park, L.P.; Laura Sellers; Does 1 to 100

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTADEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Ed Michaels

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direcciòn de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Venture, California 93009 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el Número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Gary K Walch, A Law Corporation, 23801 Calabasas Road, Suite 1019, Calabasas, CA 91302 818.222.3400 DATE (Fecha): October 14, 2016 Michael D Planet Clerk (Secretario), by Jerry S. Ricardez, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

AMENDMENT TO COMPLAINT

FICTITIOUS NAME

(No order required)

Upon filing the complaint in this case, plaintiff(s) being ignorant of the true name of defendant, designated such defendant in the complaint by the fictitious name of DOE 1 Having discovered the defendant’s true name to be CS Construction the plaintiff(s) now amend(s) the complaint by inserting such true name instead of such fictitious name wherever lit appears in the complaint. /s/ David J Wayman Attorney(s) for Plaintiff(s)

STATEMENT OF NATURE AND

AMOUNT OF DAMAGES

TO: DEFENDANTS AND THEIR ATTORNEY OF RECORD: Pursuant to, inter alia. Section 425.11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, plaintiff herein sets forth the nature and the extent of the damages herein as follows: 1. General damages in the sum of 3,000,000.00, and continuing; 2. Special damages in the sum of 1,000,000.00, and continuing; 3. Interest on damages as allowed by law; 4. For costs of suit incurred herein; and 5. For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.

Dated: October 27, 2016

GARY K. WALCH, A LAW CORPORATION By:

/s/ NICHOLAS GULLETTE, ESQ

Attorneys for Plaintiff

8/2, 8/9, 8/16, 8/23/18

CNS-3158924#

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEFFREY C. BARNES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00514642- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JEFFREY C. BARNES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LESLEY BRABYN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LESLEY BRABYN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: John M. Andersen (SBN 162930), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson, LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER, of the DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER LIVING TRUST dated 06/28/2005 Marc Hoopingarner Trustee of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR, DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER [Probate Code §§19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2018-00514830-PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Donna E. Hoopingarner), that all persons having claims against said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, “Donna E. Hoopingarner Living Trust dated 06/28/2005” are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Marc Hoopingarner) of The Donna E. Hoopingarner Living Trust dated 06/28/2005 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trusts, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after July 19, 2018 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: July 12, 2018, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Marc Hoopingarner, Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE (Probate Code §§ 10300, 10304)

In re the Estate of VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, Deceased

Case No. 56-2017-00492504-PR-PW-VTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to confirmation by this court, on August 9, 2018 at 9:00 A.M., or thereafter within the time allowed by law, LUCILLE SEIDLITZ, administrator of the Will of the abovenamed decedent, will sell at private sale to the highest and best net bidder on the terms and conditions stated below all right, title, and interest of the decedent at the time of death and all right, title, and interest that the estate has acquired in addition to that of the decedent at the time of death, in real property located in Ventura County, California. The property to be sold is commonly referred to as 1048 Sunnycrest Avenue, Ventura, California, assessor’s parcel number 065-0-263-195 and is more fully described as follows: “Lot 201 of Tract No. 1435, in the City of Ventura, County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 35, page 76 of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County”. The property will be sold subject to current taxes, covenants, conditions, restrictions, reservations, rights, rights of way, and easements of record with any encumbrances of record to be satisfied from the purchase price. The property is to be sold on an “as is” basis, except for title. The personal representative has given an exclusive listing to Realty ONE Group Summit. Bids or offers are invited for this property and must be in writing and can be mailed to the office of Robert Lamont Coit, attorney for the administrator, at 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, or delivered to Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., personally, at any time after the first publication of this notice and before any sale is made. The property will be sold on the following terms: All Cash, or upon terms of such credit to be acceptable to the undersigned and to the Court. Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, and premiums on insurance acceptable to the purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of recording of conveyance. Examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the purchaser or purchasers. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. For Further information and bid forms, contact Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003. Dated: July 10, 2018. /s/ LUCILLE SEIDLITZ, Administrator of the Will of Vincent Joseph Massa. Dated: July 10, 2018. /s/ ROBERT LAMONT COIT, Attorney for Lucille Seidlitz, Administrator.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: LEE JOHNSON CASE NO. 56-2018- 00510596-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEE JOHNSON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KENDALL T. BUCK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KENDALL T. BUCK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner GRACE GREER ST. CLAIR, ESQ. – SBN 157542 2312 ARTESIA BLVD. REDONDO BEACH CA 90278 7/19, 7/26, 8/2/18 CNS-3153012#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RONALD L. SOMOGYI, RON SOMOGYI, RONALD LASZLO SOMOGYI, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00511548-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RONALD L. SOMOGYI, RON SOMOGYI, RONALD LASZLO SOMOGYI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JANET SOMOGYI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JANET SOMOGYI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/23/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: JANET SOMOGYI, 863 DARBY DR., TRACY, CA 95377, 209.815.0493. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEFFREY C. BARNES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00514642- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JEFFREY C. BARNES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LESLEY BRABYN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LESLEY BRABYN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: John M. Andersen (SBN 162930), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson, LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER, of the DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER LIVING TRUST dated 06/28/2005 Marc Hoopingarner Trustee of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR, DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER [Probate Code §§19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2018-00514830-PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Donna E. Hoopingarner), that all persons having claims against said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, “Donna E. Hoopingarner Living Trust dated 06/28/2005” are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Marc Hoopingarner) of The Donna E. Hoopingarner Living Trust dated 06/28/2005 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trusts, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after July 19, 2018 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: July 12, 2018, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Marc Hoopingarner, Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE (Probate Code §§ 10300, 10304) In re the Estate of VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, Deceased Case No. 56-2017-00492504-PR-PW-VTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to confirmation by this court, on August 9, 2018 at 9:00 A.M., or thereafter within the time allowed by law, LUCILLE SEIDLITZ, administrator of the Will of the above-named decedent, will sell at private sale to the highest and best net bidder on the terms and conditions stated below all right, title, and interest of the decedent at the time of death and all right, title, and interest that the estate has acquired in addition to that of the decedent at the time of death, in real property located in Ventura County, California. The property to be sold is commonly referred to as 1048 Sunnycrest Avenue, Ventura, California, assessor’s parcel number 065-0-263-195 and is more fully described as follows: “Lot 201 of Tract No. 1435, in the City of Ventura, County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 35, page 76 of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County”. The property will be sold subject to current taxes, covenants, conditions, restrictions, reservations, rights, rights of way, and easements of record with any encumbrances of record to be satisfied from the purchase price. The property is to be sold on an “as is” basis, except for title. The personal representative has given an exclusive listing to Realty ONE Group Summit. Bids or offers are invited for this property and must be in writing and can be mailed to the office of Robert Lamont Coit, attorney for the administrator, at 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, or delivered to Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., personally, at any time after the first publication of this notice and before any sale is made. The property will be sold on the following terms: All Cash, or upon terms of such credit to be acceptable to the undersigned and to the Court. Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, and premiums on insurance acceptable to the purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of recording of conveyance. Examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the purchaser or purchasers. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. For Further information and bid forms, contact Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003. Dated: July 10, 2018. /s/ LUCILLE SEIDLITZ, Administrator of the Will of Vincent Joseph Massa. Dated: July 10, 2018. /s/ ROBERT LAMONT COIT, Attorney for Lucille Seidlitz, Administrator. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: LEE JOHNSON CASE NO. 56-2018-00510596-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEE JOHNSON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KENDALL T. BUCK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KENDALL T. BUCK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner GRACE GREER ST. CLAIR, ESQ. – SBN 157542 2312 ARTESIA BLVD. REDONDO BEACH CA 90278 7/19, 7/26, 8/2/18 CNS-3153012#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: THOMAS JOHN GEISMANN AKA THOMAS J. GEISMANN AKA THOMAS J. GEISMANN, SR. CASE NO. 56-2018-00513214-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of THOMAS JOHN GEISMANN AKA THOMAS J. GEISMANN AKA THOMAS J. GEISMANN, SR. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by NONIE GEISMANN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that NONIE GEISMANN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/22/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner LAURA CONTI – SBN 125724 THOMPSON, MALONE & CONTI 5550 TOPANGA CANYON BLVD., SUITE 210 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/26, 8/2, 8/9/18 CNS-3155972#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARIO L. VENEROSO, aka MARIO LOUIS VENEROSO, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00514945-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARIO L. VENEROSO, aka MARIO LOUIS VENEROSO. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: VIRGINIA VENEROSO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: VIRGINIA VENEROSO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Aug. 22, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Robert B. Salgado 297391, Aperture Law Firm, 5755 Oberlin Dr., Suite 301, San Diego, CA 92121-4717, (858) 223-6552. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAIME ACERO BRAVO, SR., DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00513421-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JAIME ACERO BRAVO, SR. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: FILOMENA BRAVO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: FILOMENA BRAVO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David J. Tappeiner, SBN 243979, Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP, 222 East Carrillo Street, Suite 400, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 963-0755. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE CASE NO. 56-2018-00513806-PR-PW-OXNTo all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by VINCENT J. LOMBARDO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that VINCENT J. LOMBARDO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT C. SAFFORD – SBN 67383 LOMBARDO & SAFFORD 865 VIA DE LA PAZ, #220 PACIFIC PALISADES CA 90272 8/2, 8/9, 8/16/18 CNS-3158365#

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RODNEY GORHAM WELDON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00513306-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RODNEY GORHAM WELDON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON AND ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON AND ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Lane J. Lopez (State Bar# 227998); Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659- 6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.