FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180718-10013208-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DR. DAVE, 10746 N. Bank Dr., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, David Rodriguez, 10746 N. Bank Dr., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 18 Jul 18. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180627-10011785-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOWERBIRD INTERIORS, 4337 Vassar St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Jana Hildre, 4337 Vassar St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/27/18. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180713-10012902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LEGACY CONSTRUCTION, 961 E. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Legacy Construction Group, Inc., 961 E. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/09/2017. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180720-10013270-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLEAN AND FREE SOBER LIVING, 6645 Thille St. 137, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jeremiah Hernandez, 6645 Thille St. 137, Ventura, CA 93003, Tanya Aguilar, 6645 Thille St. 137, Ventura, CA 93003, Guillermo Hernandez, 3060 Channel Drive #25, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180705-10012246-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OXNARD/ CAMARILLO PULMONARY & INTERNAL MEDICINE MEDICAL GROUP, 703 North A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, California, John R. Walters, M.D., 237 Crestview Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010, Theodore G. Hostetler, M.D., 11176 Foothill Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Karen L. Fields, M.D., 843 Paseo Serenata, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 1, 1973. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/26/18, 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180724-10013505-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) 5 DAY TIRE STORE, 2) FIVE DAY TIRE STORE, 3) 5 DAY TIRE STORES, 4) FIVE DAY TIRE STORES, 5) JOHNNYS 5 DAY TIRE STORE, 6) LITTLE BRAND TIRE COMPANY, 7) 5 DAY TIRE ONLINE, 804 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Johnny Slone, 1005 Bollin Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 6/1/2018; 2. 6/1/2018; 3. 06/01/2018; 4. 06/01/2018; 5. 06/01/2018; 6. 06/01/2018; 7. 06/01/2018. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180726-10013704-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MYT, 2) MUSIK KORNER, 3) CHERYL SABATO MANAGEMENT, 4) KAUAIIAN GIRL ENTERPRISES, 31336 Via Colinas, Suite #103, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Cheryl Sabato, 31336 Via Colinas, Suite #103, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180727-10013791-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HOUSE OF KINGS, 2) NEW LIFE, 19 College Drive #6, Ventura, USA-U 93003, Ventura County, Gayane Sarkissyan, 19 College Drive #6, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180730-10013883-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SUSANA WOODS ASSOCIATES, A CALIFORNIA GENERAL PARTNERSHIP, 2) SUSANA WOODS PRESTIGE MOBILE ESTATES, 6480 Katherine Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Carole Bird Corp., 25 Needle Creek Court, Durango, CO 81301, Rosemary Lamont-Williams, 561 N. Lake Sybeli Drive, Maitland, FL 32751. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: March 25, 1991. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180720-10013314-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOING LOGO PROMOTIONS, 4169 Paredo Way, unit A, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Linda Diane Nichols, 4169 Paredo Way, unit A, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180726-10013756-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: I AND G JANITORIAL SERVICES, 382 W Ramona St. Apt E, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Inosencia Quintanilla Garcia, 382 W Ramona St. Apt E, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180731-10013926-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUNNY MASSAGE, 1236 E. los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Yutao Miao, 18041 Devonshire #330, Northridge, CA 91325. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180731-10013936-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SP CONSTRUCTION, 1159 E Meta St. #7, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sergio Perales, 1159 E Meta St. #7, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180802-10014090-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ACME DISPLAYS, 138 S. Hurst, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Bill Quarnstrom, 138 S. Hurst, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1983. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180802-10014095-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STEPPING STONES, 4700 Reeder Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Manuel Marquez Jr., 4700 Reeder Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6-1-18. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180803-10014224-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ECHO SERVICE FOR PETS, 2) ESP, 1375 Cruzero St., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Sarah Anna Lisa Young, 1375 Cruzero St., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2018. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180803-10014188-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAN ROQUE WOOD WORKS, 85 San Roque Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Shawn Christopher Hughes, 85 San Roque Ave., Ven

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180727-10013773-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONEJO DERMATOLOGY, 55 Rolling Oaks Drive, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, J Robert West MD, Inc., 2285 Corporate Circle, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89074. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ J Robert West MD, Inc., Lucius Blanchard, M.D., Lucius Blanchard, M.D., President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180727-10013775-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONEJO DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL GROUP. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 55 Rolling Oaks Drive, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 01/03/2018. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20180103-1000133-0 1/2. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Ralph Michael Kamell, 5253 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Michael Gerard Bodnar, 94 Oakview Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Ralph Michael Kamel, Ralph Michael Kamel, Ralph Michael Kamel, Managing Partner. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180801-10013994-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SUN SPA MASSAGE, 2) SUN SPA & MASSAGE, 4020 East Main Street, B8-1, Ventura, CA 93003-5212, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4129693 CALIF., KENA, INC., 2419 Harbor Blvd., Ste 94, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JUNE 1, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KENA, INC., Keith Harris, Keith Harris, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180802-10014101-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: N FOR NOTARIZED, 2311 Archwood Lane Unit 119, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Emma Galindo Contreras, 2311 Archwood Lane Unit 119, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Emma Galindo Contreras, Emma Galindo Contreras. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180806-10014241-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: UNIVERSAL ENGINEERING, 1227 Clayton Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Greg R. Manoly, 1227 Clayton Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1993. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Greg R. Manoly, Greg R. Manoly. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180802-10014122-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TAB BUSINESS SERVICES, 921 E. Main Street, Suite C, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, John W. Allen, 1220 Johnson Drive #25, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ John W. Allen, John W. Allen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180808-10014543-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUGAR JUNKIE. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2126 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 8-8-18. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161025-10020421-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Kasey Reynolds, 4313 Westmont St., Ventura, CA 93003, Jean Marie Mikelatos, 5109 Floral Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Copartners. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Kasey Reynolds, Kasey Reynolds, Kasey Reynolds. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180808-10014544-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUGAR JUNKIE, 2126 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Kasey Reynolds, 4373 Westmont St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10-15- 2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kasey Reynolds, Kasey Reynolds, Kasey Reynolds. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180810-10014697-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRESCRIPTIVE PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES, 3585 Maples Street, Suite 233, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alfredo Bimbela, 3585 Maples Street, Suite 233, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alfredo Bimbela, Alfredo Bimbela. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180813-10014738-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: METICULOUS DOCUMENT SIGNING AND NOTARY, 760 Ocean Breeze Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Trendel Coley, 760 Ocean Breeze Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Trendel Coley, Trendel Coley. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180809-10014645-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DAMALY FURNITURE, 730 Arcturus Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, David de la Cruz Murillo, 1515 N. 6th Place, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Alvaro Osorio Barragan, 1515 N. 6th Place, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N.A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David de la Cruz Murillo, David de la Cruz Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180720-10013320-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WEAPONS GRADE FABRICATION, 2) MARANKIE CONCEPTS, 1071 Avenida Acaso, Unit B, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Greg Marankie, 707 Danvers Circle, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Deanna Marankie, 707 Danvers Circle, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/19/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Deanna Marankie, DMar, Deanna Marankie. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180719-10013238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ISLAND HEALTH AND FITNESS, 5750 E. Los Angeles Av, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Elite Fitness Consulting LLC, 1579 E. Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/19/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Elite Fitness Consulting LLC, Jeremy Klugerman, Jeremy Klugerman, President / Ceo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180726-10013724-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAPPORO, 2845 Cochran St., Suite F, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, LMJ RESTAURANT, INC., 2845 Cochran St., Suite F, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LMJ RESTAURANT, INC., Myung Jin Lim, Myung Jin Lim, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180807-10014357-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAUSAL IQ, 2945 Townsgate Rd., #350, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Global Wide Media Inc., 2945 Townsgated Rd., #350, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 7th, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Global Wide Media Inc., Lee Lipman, Lee Lipman, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18 and 9/6/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #: 02018-075 LOAN #: GQF00- 0638-F APN #: 2030012220 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FAUSTO M. NUNGARAY, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, AND CENOBIO MALDONADO AMBRIZ, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 04/01/2010 Recording Date: 04/09/2010 Instrument Number: 20100409-00053783-0 Book: — Page Recorded in County: VENTURA State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 08/28/2018 at: 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated Sale Amount: $280,369.59 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 1142 SOUTH VENTURA ROAD, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 02018-075. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/24/2018 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492- 5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0337108 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/02/2018, 08/09/2018, 08/16/2018

APN: 107-0-030-585 T.S. No.:2018-1531 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/16/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER Will sell at a public auction sale to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United State, by cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: El Gramo LLC, A Californi Limited Liability Company Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 9/1/2016, as Instrument No. 20160901-00126397 in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 9/6/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $650,844.37 Street Address or other common designation of real property:1498 EAST HARVARD BOULEVARD SANTA PAULA, CA 93060 A.P.N.107-0-030-585. EXHIBIT “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION That portion of Lot 27 of Rancho Santa Paula y Saticoy, in the City of Santa Paula, County of Ventura, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book A, Page 290 of miscellaneous Records (Transcribed Records from Santa Barbara County), in the office of the County Recorder of said Ventura County, described as follows: Beginning at a 1 3/4 Inch iron pipe set at the intersection of the Southeasterly line of Harvard Street, with the Easterly line of Rancho Santa Paula y Saticoy; said 1 3/4 inch iron pipe being South 23˚ 52’ 20” East 70.26 feet from a brass rod set on the centerline of Main Street and Harvard Street; thence, from said point of beginning, 1st: South 23˚ 52’ 20” East 200.39 feet following the Easterly line of Rancho Santa Paula y Saticoy, to a 1 º inch iron pipe; thence, 2nd: South 66˚ 07’ 40” West 85.10 feet to a 1 inch Iron pipe; thence, 3rd: North 23˚ 52’ 20” West 148.21 feet to a 1 inch iron pipe set in the Southeasterly line of Harvard Street; thence, 4th: North 30˚ 31’ East 19.80 feet following the Southeasterly line of Harvard Street, to a 1 inch Iron pipe; thence, 5th: Along the arc of a curve to the right, the initial tangent of which bears North 30˚ 31’ East, the radius of which is 450.00 feet, central angle of 10˚ 12’ 43”, a distance of 80.20 feet to the point of beginning. EXCEPT therefrom all of the beds, deposits, lodes, veins and ledges of minerals of every description, and all of the petroleum and asphaltum situate in and upon said land, together with the right to develop the same. THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIES IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2018-1531. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/02/2018. S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION. 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362 (818)991-4600. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (08/09/18, 08/16/18, 08/23/18 TS# 2018- 1531 SDI-11613)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at August, 17th 2018 at 1:15PM at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Carolyn Boynton: Glass case, two monitors, Artwork, clothing and bags.

Guadalupe Gonzalez: Artwork, Mirror/ jewelry box, Storage tubs, Clothing, Toys and boxes.

Alicia Alatorre: Luggage, massage table, DVD / VHS combo, Pull up bar, Bike and clothing.

Diana Nava: 4 bikes, Hedge trimmer, Weed whacker, Washing machine, Various furniture and tools.

Kerry O’Brian: Gun safe, File cabinet, Tool chest, 20+ boxes, Luggage and various furniture.

Julie Waggoner: Surfboard, Various furniture, 25+ boxes, Cooler, T.V. and headboard.

Rosa Tellez: Job box, Stereo, Microwave, Tool box, Clothing, Table and chairs and various furniture. Miguel Mares: Various furniture, Clothing, Refrigerator, Various electronics and 15+ boxes.

Miguel Bolan: Luggage, Clothing, Purses, DVD cases and Linen.

Russell Richards: Pressure washer, Luggage, BBQ, Clothing and Fire extinguisher.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this July, 31st 2018, Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488- 3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00515775-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 03, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489. PETITION OF: CHRISTOPHER CHARLES PERSINGER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CHRISTOPHER CHARLES PERSINGER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHRISTOPHER CHARLES PERSINGER to CHRISTOPHER CHARLES GAGGIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-25-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 03, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 30th day of August, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

William Arthur 278A

Anita Ayala 439

Michael Barraza Jr 664

Maria Roa Carrillo 442

Filiberto Chavarin 111

Rebecca Espinoza 530

Edgar Fuentes 199

Arthur Hurtado 757

Rae Lynne Lansang 719

David Lopez 425

Fernando Luna 720

Jonathan Madison 254A

Ginger Mason 264

Leopoldo Medina C17

Sandy Reed 394

Jose Romero 180

Rommel Rosales 436

Brandon Sanpablo 056

Veronica Tompkins 582

Miguel Zamudio C15

Maria Zaragoza 688

Martha Zuniga 267

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 16th and 23rd day of August, 2018. Andasol Management, Inc., Bond#: 79183C. 310.647.9926 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on August 31, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Joseluis Guzman – Easel, Wheel Spacers, Cooler, 2 Camp Chairs, Camping Gear, Kicker Speaker Boxes, PS4 Box, Miscellaneous Items. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated August 16 & August 23, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

LIEN SALE

Camarillo Towing, Inc., 372 S Dawson Dr Camarillo, CA.

To be sold at 10:00 am on 8/28/2018: 18-HOND License: 8CND166 / CA Vin: 2 H G F C 2 F 7 5 J H 5 2 1 1 4 8

Eagle Towing, 56 Crooked Palm Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 8/28/2018:

89-DYNASTY CF#: 8135HV Hull#: MJ1C1651C989. 89-RS License: NONE / CA Vin: 406B19207K1031739.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/16/18.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIALCONTRADEMANDA) SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): Material Distributor vs. Platinum Plastering, et al. CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso) 17CV05258 NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): PLATINUM PLASTERING, INC., a California corporation; DAVID ANDREW EKBLAD, an individual; and ROES 1 through 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT:(LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): AMERICAN CONTRACTORS INDEMNITY COMPANY

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefònica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informaciòn en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), o onièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA, 312-C EAST COOK ST., SANTA MARIA, CA 93454. The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Amber N. Woo, Esq. (SBN: 305247), Lanak & Hanna, P.C., (24808), 625 The City Drive South, Suite 190, Orange, CA 92868, (714) 620-2350. DATE (Fecha): 4/20/2018. Clerk, by (Secretario) /s/ Darrell E. Parker, Executive Officer, /s/ Sharon Leyden, Deputy (Adjunto). [SEAL]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Nùmero del Caso):

56-2017-00505392-CU-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BOZENA J KONOPINSKA, an individual

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direcciòn de la corte es): Superior Court of CA, Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 9309 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el Nùmero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jeffery Mukai (State Bar #: 273338), Collection At Law, Inc., A.P.C., 3835 E Thousand Oaks BL #R349, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (818)716-7630 DATE (Fecha): December 20, 2017 Michael D Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Nina Lemos, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 8/9, 8/16, 8/23, 8/30/18 CNS-3160707#

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Nùmero del Caso): 56-2017-00498925-CL-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): EVERARDO Z POSOS JR, an individual

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE:The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direcciòn de la corte es): Superior Court of CA, Ventura Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA, 93009 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el Nùmero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jeffery Mukai (State Bar #: 273338), Collection At Law, Inc., A.P.C., 3835 E Thousand Oaks Bl #R349, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (818) 716-7630 DATE (Fecha): July 13 2017. Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), by ALBERT VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant 8/9, 8/16, 8/23, 8/30/18 CNS-3161100#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso): D388325

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) ANABEL PINZON LOPEZ

You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page.

Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la pagina siguiente.

Petitioner’s name is: (Nombre del demandante): JOSEPH BERNARD LOPEZ

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts. ca.gov/ self help), at the California Legal Services website (www. law helpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association.

NOTICE – RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. Tiene 30 días de calendario despuès de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambièn le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) a ponièndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

AVISO – LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EL LA PAGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción est·n en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California.

EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (EI nombre, dirección y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Joseph Bernard Lopez, 1015 West Juniper Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, 805-512-2874. DATE (Fecha): JUN 20, 2018. Clerk, by (Secretario, por), Michael D. Planet, Deputy (Asistente), Stephanie Corrales. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18, 8/23/18, 8/30/18.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE CASE NO. 56-2018-00513806-PR-PW-OXNTo all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by VINCENT J. LOMBARDO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that VINCENT J. LOMBARDO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT C. SAFFORD – SBN 67383 LOMBARDO & SAFFORD 865 VIA DE LA PAZ, #220 PACIFIC PALISADES CA 90272 8/2, 8/9, 8/16/18 CNS-3158365#

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RODNEY GORHAM WELDON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00513306-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RODNEY GORHAM WELDON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON AND ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON AND ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Lane J. Lopez (State Bar# 227998); Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659- 6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/2/18, 8/9/18 and 8/16/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RICHARD FELTNER CASE NO. 56-2018-00515362-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD FELTNER. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by GUADALUPE FELTNER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that GUADALUPE FELTNER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/29/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner THOMAS G. STYSKAL SBN 58416 KINLEY & STYSKAL 2600 WALNUT AVE., STE. E TUSTIN CA 92780 BSC 216004 8/9, 8/16, 8/23/18 CNS-3161930#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Letters of Administration with Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE MIRANDA, DECEDENT Case No. 56-2018-00515132-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

HEARING DATE AND TIME: SEP 05 2018

DEPT: J6, 9:00 a.m.

Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Publication to be arranged.

Petitioner: JAMES ALAN VOORHEES requests that LAURA VIETS, CLPF, NCG be appointed administrator and letters issue upon qualification

Petitioner: JAMES ALAN VOORHEES requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act.

Petitioner: JAMES ALAN VOORHEES requests that $487,200.00 bond be fixed. The bond will be furnished by an admitted surety insurer or as otherwise provided by law. (Specify reasons in Attachment 2 if the amount is different from the maximum required by Prob. Code, § 8482.).

Decedent died on: October 20, 2017, at: Camarillo, California, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 3854 Almendro Way, Camarillo, Ventura County. Attorney for petitioner: Jessica M. Wan, (SBN 316389), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson, LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SIDNEY LEE SMITH, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00515706- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SIDNEY LEE SMITH. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JASON A. MALLOY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JASON A. MALLOY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: SEP 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Dept. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Stanley J. Yates (SBN 94526), 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/9/18, 8/16/18 and 8/23/18.