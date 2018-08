CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

BlacKkKlansman

Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 3:45, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:45, 6:45

p.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2,

4:30, 7 p.m.

Puzzle

Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:15

a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7:15 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

2001: A Space Odyssey — The IMAX 2D Experience

Thurs. only, 7, 10:45 p.m.

A-X-L

Thurs. only, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.

Alpha

Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

Alpha: An IMAX 3D Experience

Fri.-Wed., 12:20, 4, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:20, 4 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 11:10 a.m.,

1:50, 4:35 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri.-Thurs., 12:15, 3:15, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.

Dog Days

Fri.-Thurs., 12:20 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders

Thurs. only, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:25 p.m.

An Interview With God

Mon.-Wed., 7 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Thurs., 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.

The Meg

Fri.-Thurs., 2:05, 5, 7:50, 10:45 p.m.

The Meg 3D

Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Mile 22

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:35, 4:10, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:35,

4:10, 9:35 p.m.; Thurs. 11 a.m., 1:35, 4:10, 7, 9:35 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7:15, 10:40 p.m.

Pandas: An IMAX 3D Experience

Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:40, 6:20 p.m.; Thurs. 11 a.m., 2:40 p.m.

Slender Man

Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 8, 10:35 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Fri.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:50, 6:55, 9:55 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

Alpha

Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 2:30, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30,

7:40, 10:10 p.m.

Alpha 3D

Fri.-Thurs., 5 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri.-Sun., 12:10, 2:50, 5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:40,

5:15, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri.-Sun., 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs.,

1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Death of a Nation

Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 7:10 p.m.

Dog Days

Fri.-Sun., 12:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Thurs., 4:10, 9:50 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Thurs., 1:20, 7:20 p.m.

The Meg

Fri.-Thurs., 4, 7, 9:50 p.m.

The Meg 3D

Fri.-Thurs., 1 p.m.

Mile 22

Fri.-Sun., 12:20, 2:40, 5:15, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:40, 3,

5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:20, 6:45, 10 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Fri.-Thurs., 4:20, 10 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

A-X-L

Thurs. only, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Alpha

Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 12:45, 2, 3:15, 4:30, 5:45, 7, 8:15, 9:30, 10:45

p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:45, 2, 3:15, 4:30, 5:45, 7, 8:15, 9:30, 10:45 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Sun., 1:20, 6:50 p.m.; Mon. 1:20 p.m.; Tues. 1:20, 6:45 p.m.; Wed.

1:20 p.m.

Beautifully Broken

Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman

Fri.-Sun., 1:10, 4:15, 7:25, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 4, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9

p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 2, 2, 4:45, 4:45, 7:35, 7:35, 10:25,

10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:45, 1:45, 4:45, 4:45, 7:35, 7:35, 10:25, 10:25

p.m.

Dog Days

Fri.-Sun., 11:20 a.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon

Eighth Grade

Fri.-Sun., 4:25, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 4:25, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 4:25, 9:40 p.m.;

Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Elvis: ‘68 Comeback Special

Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Gold

Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 3:10, 6:40, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 3:20, 6:40,

10:05 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:20, 10:05 p.m.

The Happytime Murders

Thurs. only, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 1:25, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Mon. 12:05, 2:25, 4:50,

9:35 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 9:50 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Wed., 1:15, 4:10, 7:05 p.m.

An Interview With God

Mon.-Wed., 7 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Wed., 10:05 p.m.

The Meg

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:40, 4:20, 7:15,

10 p.m.

Mile 22

Fri.-Sun., 12:20, 2:50, 5:15, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 2:50, 5:15,

7:10, 10:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:20, 2:50, 5:15, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri.-Wed., 12:10, 3:40, 7, 10:20 p.m.

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl

Tues.-Wed., 7 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Krull

Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Slender Man

Fri.-Wed., 12:40, 3:15, 5:40, 8:15, 10:40 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Fri.-Sun., 2:15, 5, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 2:40, 5:20, 8, 10:45 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

A-X-L

Thurs. only, 4:25, 6:50 p.m.

Alpha

Fri. 2:20, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:20, 4:50, 7:10

p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri. 1:55, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:25 a.m., 1:55, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20

p.m.; Sun. 11:25 a.m., 1:55, 4:20, 6:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:55, 4:20, 6:50

p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri. 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.;

Sun. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Sat., 7, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 7 p.m.

The Happytime Murders

Thurs. only, 7:20 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri. 2:15, 4:35 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:40 a.m., 2:15, 4:35 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs.,

2:15, 4:35 p.m.

The Meg

Fri. 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55

p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:10, 4:45, 7:20

p.m.

Mile 22

Fri. 2:30, 5:10, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:30, 5:10, 7:40, 10 p.m.;

Sun. 12 noon, 2:30, 5:10, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:30, 5:10, 7:40 p.m.

Slender Man

Fri. 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:10

p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:40, 5:15, 7:50 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

Alpha

Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:05, 3:25, 5:50, 8:10, 10:30 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman

Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:25, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

The Cakemaker

Mon. only, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri.-Wed., 10:20 a.m., 12:45, 3:10, 5:35, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.

Dog Days

Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:20, 4:10 p.m.; Mon. 10:45 a.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:45

a.m., 1:20, 4:10 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Wed., 7:35, 10:15 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 12:30, 2:45 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 1:10, 3:55 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Sun., 7:05, 9:55 p.m.; Mon. 9:55 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 7:05, 9:55 p.m.

The Meg

Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:35, 2:05, 4:15, 4:45, 7, 7:45, 9:35,

10:20 p.m.

Mile 22

Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45, 1:15, 3, 3:30, 5:15, 5:45, 7:30,

8:05, 9:45, 10:20 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 5, 6:40, 8:15, 9:50 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Wed., 7:40, 10:05 p.m.

Slender Man

Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 10:25 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Fri.-Wed., 5 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies

Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1, 3:20, 5:30 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Alpha

Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

Alpha 3D

Fri.-Wed., 4:45 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:35, 4:40, 7:30, 9:35 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman

Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15, 10 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:25, 3:05, 4:25, 6, 7:20, 8:55, 10:15

p.m.

Dog Days

Fri.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Elvis: ‘68 Comeback Special

Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Wed., 4:20, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:35 p.m.

An Interview With God

Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 10:25 a.m., 1:20,

4:05, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 10:55

a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 10:15 p.m.

The Meg

Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:20, 2:45, 2:45, 5:40, 5:40, 7, 8:30, 8:30, 9:45

p.m.

The Meg 3D

Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 12 noon, 4:10 p.m.

Mile 22

Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 12:20, 12:20, 1:40, 2:50, 2:50, 4:05, 5:20, 5:20,

6:35, 7:50, 7:50, 9:05, 10:20, 10:20 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 4:30, 6:10, 7:55, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:30 a.m.,

2:50, 4:30, 7:55, 10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 4:30, 7:55, 9:30

p.m.

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl

Tues.-Wed., 7 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Krull

Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Slender Man

Fri.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:45,

4:20, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:25, 4:15, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are

available.

Alpha

Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 4:30, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 4:30,

7:40 p.m.

Alpha 3D

Fri.-Wed., 1:50 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman

Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m., 1:10,

4:10, 7:15 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:40 a.m.,

1:20, 3:50, 6:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 1, 2:20, 4, 5:20, 7, 8:20, 10 p.m.;

Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 1, 2:20, 4, 5:20, 7, 8:20 p.m.

Eighth Grade

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 4:20, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 4:20 p.m.

Elvis: ‘68 Comeback Special

Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

An Interview With God

Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Sun., 1:40, 6:45 p.m.; Mon. 1:40 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 1:40, 6:45 p.m.

The Meg

Fri.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 4:40, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 4:40,

7:30 p.m.

The Meg 3D

Fri.-Wed., 2 p.m.

Mile 22

Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 12:45, 3:10, 5:35, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:20

a.m., 12:45, 3:10, 5:35, 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri.-Wed., 10:10 a.m., 1:30, 4:50, 8:10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Krull

Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 2:10, 5, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 10:50 a.m., 2:10

p.m.; Tues. 10:50 a.m., 2:10, 5, 7:50 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m., 2:10 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

Avengers: Infinity War

Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 3:30, 7, 10:15 p.m.

The First Purge

Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 2:45, 5:30, 8, 10:20 p.m.

Ocean’s 8

Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 4, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 4, 10:25 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 7:10 p.m.

Spaceballs

Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Tag

Fri.-Thurs., 4, 10:10 p.m.

Uncle Drew

Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 6:50, 9:30 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Fri.-Thurs., 2:20, 4:35 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

BlacKkKlansman

Fri. 11 a.m., 2:45, 5:15, 8:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15,

8:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12

noon, 3, 6, 9:15 p.m.

Christopher Robin

Fri. 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:45 a.m., 12:30, 4:30, 7:15,

9:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon,

2:30, 5, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fri. 11 a.m., 1:45, 5, 6:15, 8, 10:50, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 2, 5, 6,

8, 10:50, 11:20 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 2, 5, 6, 8, 10:50 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 1,

3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Wed.

12:30, 1, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Fight Club

Tues. only, 7 p.m.

The Meg

Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:45,

7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:55 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 1:30,

4:30, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 1:15, 4, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4:30,

7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Mile 22

Fri. 12:15, 2, 3, 5:45, 8:30, 9:15, 11 p.m.; Sat. 12:15, 2:45, 3:30, 5:45,

8:30, 9, 11 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 3, 3:30, 5:45, 8:15, 9, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.

1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 7:15, 8:30, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 1, 3:45, 4:30, 6:15, 8:30,

10:30 p.m.; Wed. 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 7:15, 8:30, 9:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Fri. 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 3:20, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 1:15, 3,

6:45, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon,

3:15, 4, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 3:15, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Wed. 12 noon,

3:15, 4, 6:45, 10 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road 777-7876

Puzzle

Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 3:45, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:45, 7 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers

Fri.-Sat., 1, 4, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7:15 p.m.