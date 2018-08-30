Birmingham, England-based reggae artist Pato Banton wowed old fans and new at Discovery on Aug. 23, putting his natural showmanship, interactive spirit and positive attitude to work for an unforgettable performance. After an opening set by Sensi Trails, the living legend had the crowd up on their feet from the moment he took the stage, playing favorites such as “Tudo De Bom,” “Don’t Sniff Coke” and (naturally) “Go Pato.” The audience enjoyed an extra-special treat when Pato offered up a moving tribute to the late Bob Marley with a fantastic rendition of “Stir It Up.”
