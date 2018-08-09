Reggae collective Easy Star All-Stars has made a name for itself by reimagining the music of renowned artists such as Michael Jackson, Radiohead, The Beatles and more in reggae and dub style. On Friday, Aug. 3, the band performed its first album, 2003’s Dub Side of the Moon (based on Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon) at Discovery. From “Speak to Me” to “Eclipse,” the band brought the audience into its orbit, joining classic rock, prog rock and reggae fans together for one beautiful, beat-driven night of music.

Related