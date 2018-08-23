The second installment of the Oxnard Housing Authority Resident Services La Colonia Youth Summer Mural Project 2018 was recently completed at 1500 Camino del Sol in Oxnard. The mural, “Tree of Life,” was designed and installed by Oxnard youth from the La Colonia community under the direction of Lead Artist/Project Coordinator Ana M. Carrillo and with the support and mentorship of local artists.
