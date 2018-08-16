The Meg

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Starring: Jason Statham, Bingbing Li, Rainn Wilson

Rated PG-13 for action/peril, bloody images and some language

1 hr., 53 mins

I like shark movies. They don’t have to be good. The Sharknado series is a case in point. They just have to include sharks, preferably predatory sharks looking for a casual human meal, and it doesn’t hurt if they throw in a few jokes here and there.

I know that, when I pick a shark movie, people will probably complain about how it reinforces a stereotype of sharks for being dangerous and that it tends to pick on great whites as its victim.

Well, of course. If you want education, there are lots of things you can watch on TV. Even Discovery’s Shark Week has some measure of truth to it. But for those of us who prefer the Jaws version of shark behavior, we usually get our fix one or two times per summer. This week, The Meg was my shot, so I took it.

Five years previous, Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) was involved in a deep-sea rescue mission. While working to save another submarine crew, something hit his ship, something so destructive that his vessel started to cave in. As a result, he had to abandon part of his crew and abort his mission. For his decision, he was sacked and went to Thailand to get drunk.

In the present day, a research project called Mana One is doing a deep-sea dive in the Mariana Trench. Once again, while searching the bottom of the trench for sea life, the submarine with Taylor’s ex-wife Jaxx (Ruby Rose) as captain, encounters something large that attacks the submarine and leaves it disabled. Jaxx is seriously injured.

Someone brave and fearless needs to go down and rescue the crew. Want to guess who? Well, crewmember Suyin (Bingbing Li) is the first to go down in a submersible. So there is the girl-power thing to appreciate. But of course, the real hero is the drunken sailor, Taylor.

After fighting off the beast — an enormous prehistoric shark called a megalodon (mind you, this is 5 miles underwater, so let’s set the actual science of this aside for the time being) — he frees the crew, rescues Jaxx, and everyone assumes the story is over.

But wait . . . there’s more. “The Meg” escapes through an underwater vent, and once again havoc is wreaked, this time above water. I would go on, but you can picture the rest in your own mind.

Jon Turteltaub is a respected director who has worked action films before, including National Treasure. The Meg, however, is a whole different kettle of fish. He’s working in the shadow of Jaws and even good smaller films like Open Water and The Shallows. So some expectation of quality is reasonable.

The Meg, however, is a complete mess. Blame it on the storyline if you’d like, but even for a B movie, the quality of dialogue here is pretty dim. And yet, don’t ask me why, but the sense of humor is strong. Perhaps cast and crew know what they’re working with and choose to be amused.

Just so you know, The Meg is an American-Chinese production, with plenty of Chinese characters, product placement and action intended to look as if it’s in Chinese waters. And do the Chinese care whether or not this film is comparable to Jaws? Probably not. Like me, they just want the Meg to start eating.

Aside from the fact that The Meg is almost two hours long and not much on plot, if you want your summer shark experience, this is the time to get it. Sure, it’s hokey and about as easy to follow as minnows in the water, but you know what you’re getting when you go, so why complain? He’s big, he opens his mouth to show us his teeth, and he charges everything in sight. Hey, isn’t that what sharks do? Ahoy, all you sharkies! Come get your chomp on! Now, who’s hungry?