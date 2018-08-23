World’s largest cornhole tournament this weekend in Ventura

Do not be alarmed by the high number of bags flying through the air this weekend in downtown Ventura as Spencer Makenzie’s 10th annual The Throw Down and End of Summer Block Party kicks off, pitting 224 teams against each other in mortal cornhole combat.

What started out as a way for John Karayan, owner of Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company, to celebrate the community in 2008 with live music and a friendly game of cornhole has since grown in size to out-cornhole even the current Guinness World Record holder for “World’s Largest Cornhole Tournament, which currently sits at 160 teams.

“We had 192 teams the past two years,” said Karayan, adding that the tournament sold out two months ahead of time with a waiting list 36 teams deep.

The Throw Down attracts top-tier cornhole champions, including three-time winners Ryan Windsor and Isidro Herrera, both of whom have had the distinct pleasure of having been dubbed King of Cornhole.

Local representation will not be lacking, however. Jesse Segovia and Garrett Beckman of the Santa Paula Cornhole Baggers took home $4,500 in prize money at the 2017 tournament and will compete again this year.

“It sounds pretty crazy for people not familiar with cornhole, but these players are starting to get agents and sponsorships,” said David Garcia, marketing director.

Even so, Karayan says that the tournament remains fun for all.

“It’s a friendly competitive,” said Karayan. “Now it’s become to where it’s very prestigious. It’s not just that ‘I won the money, I won the biggest tournament in the world.’ ”

Spencer Makenzie’s 10th Annual The Throw Down will take place Friday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 26, at 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. Hours: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Live music and entertainment are scheduled throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.

Ojai Valley Family Shelter golf tourney returns with $25,000 grand prize

The Ojai Valley Family Shelter will return in September, and with it come the hole-in-one prizes of a golfer’s dream, including airline tickets, golf equipment and, oh yes, $25,000 in cash. Along with the prizes, however, comes the real need for the tournament’s host, for whom the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The tournament will pit up to 148 golfers against each other in individual, team and mixed team competitions at the Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai, raising over $20,000 for the shelter, which offers food and services to those in need in the Ojai Valley.

The shelter operates during the winter months, from November to March, and is a volunteer-based collaboration between seven area churches, says Rod Owen, fundraising chair. Owen originally pitched the idea of a golf tournament after attending a similar event in the desert around 2006.

Owen says that he is very thankful for the Ojai community support the event receives.

“The outpouring from citizens and vendors to support our efforts for this golf tournament has just been tremendous, and we really appreciate everybody that helps,” said Owen.

The tournament will also feature prizes for holes in one at each hole on the course. For the 16th hole, the prize is $25,000, for which Owen says there exists a special insurance that will cover the cost should the hole in one occur.

“This is how we’re able to raise money in a way that everyone has fun,” said Owen. “It’s a great way to get everyone out together and see exactly who we are and what we do.”

The 12th Annual Ojai Valley Family Shelter Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Soule Park Golf Course, 1033 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Owen says that he tournament needs more players to fill out the roster. For more information on how to enter, visit www.ovfs.org.