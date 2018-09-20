BARBER SHOP

Best place for time-traveling fashionistas
Green Goddess Boutique
2215 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-384-1116
www.facebook.com/GreenGoddess.boutique
Clydia Richardson knows fashion. A professional stylist who has coordinated and orchestrated shows for Style Fashion Week and L.A. Fashion Week and also worked in film, television and publishing — counting Game of Thrones, designer Sue Wong and FOCUS magazine among her clients — she has years of experience in the fashion industry. She brings her knowledge, skill and exquisite taste to her Old Town Camarillo boutique, Green Goddess.
Technically described as a vintage retailer, Green Goddess offers so much more. The shop has “a little bit of everything”: beautiful vintage originals, discounted designer apparel, high-end used clothing, a closet’s worth of accessories and more. “Anything that you can imagine,” Richardson explains. She also stocks hats, headpieces and other accessories that she makes herself. (She hopes to launch her own fashion line next year.)
The boutique’s extensive collection of classic clothing lends itself particularly well to costuming. “My favorite [era] is between the 1920s and 1940s,” Richardson says. “My store looks like a vintage boutique from that time.” Even so, customers come to Green Goddess for outfits suitable for just about any aesthetic, from steampunk to the Swinging Sixties.
While she (respectfully) declined to name names, Richardson says that many of her clients include celebrities looking for something special for the red carpet, musicians and entertainers preparing for a performance, and stylists to the stars who count on her discerning eye and vast collection to satisfy their customers’ needs.
But don’t think Green Goddess is too highbrow for mere mortals. Richardson emphasizes that “I cater to different walks of life, genres and styles. . . . College girls, working mothers, people on a budget — I offer really nice things at a good price.” No matter the price point, Richardson and her team of stylists will have their clients feeling comfortable, polished and beautiful.
“We can work with any body type to help people find the right item,” Richardson says. “We fit and size people quickly and affordably. Lots of people in the industry come to the store, but we offer our expert styling services to all of our customers, free of charge. My goal here is that we make everybody feel special.”
— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer
 
Whether you’re on the hunt for vintage fashion (like this beautifully beaded shawl) or contemporary haute couture at a discount Green Goddess boutique will have you outfitted in style.

1st Place

ROYAL BARBER SHOP, 2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-9121

2nd Place

1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177

3rd Place

VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St. #C, 805-628-3624

BIKINI WAX

1st Place

WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532

2nd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

3rd Place

LYNDSEY MALONE, SALON ESTUARY, 1766 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-9299

BODY PIERCING

1st Place

VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600

2nd Place

JIM FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190

3rd Place

JAMIE THOMPSON

CHILDREN’S CUT

1st Place

JACK ’N’ JILL’S CUTS FOR KIDS, 1984 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1976

2nd Place

LUCY IN THE SKY CHILDREN’S HAIRCUTS, 805-652-1988 (closed July 2018)

3rd Place

THE HAIR SHACK, 239 S. Catalina St., Ventura, 805-643-1239

DAY SPA

1st Place

OJAI VALLEY INN AND SPA, 905 Country Club Road, Ojai, 855-697-8780

2nd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

3rd Place

THE OAKS AT OJAI, 122 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5573

EYEBROW WAX

1st Place

KENNA HUMMER, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2171

2nd Place

WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532

3rd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

FACIAL

1st Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

2nd Place

KENNA HUMMER, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2171

3rd Place

CARA MIA MAKEUP, 1484 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-2556

HAIR COLORIST

1st Place

ERIKA HARDING AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-3900

2nd Place

STACY WRIGHT AT MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7743

3rd Place

HOLLY BAKER AT FREDDIE B SALON AND SPA, 1023 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-3535

HAIR SALON

1st Place

ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-3900

2nd Place

TEN DASH ONE, 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-477-9858

3rd Place

MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7743

HAIR STYLIST

1st Place

GAVIN SKILL, TANGERENZ HAIR SALON, 1976 E. Main St., 805-648-5564

2nd Place

ERIKA HARDING AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-3900

3rd Place

LIZ SCHMIDT AT BOMBSHELL BOUTIQUE, 2040 E. Main St., Unit B, Ventura, 805-628-9026

BEST PLACE FOR ECO-FRIENDLY GEAR MADE LOCALLY
8Hz
Oxnard
https://8-hz.com/
8Hz was founded on the ethos of leaving the planet in a better place; and from the beginning, this company has striven to help the oceans by transforming single-use plastic waste into high-quality backpacks and other products.
“The fabric’s not the innovation,” said Mateo Neri of Agoura, the company’s co-founder whose products are made in Oxnard.
“There’s other companies using this type of fabric, but it’s our combination of the fabric that’s made in the USA, and our partners, because they used to manufacture for Patagonia for 25 years; so that level of quality is hard to find,” he said.
8Hz comes from the Schumann resonance, the“beat” of the planet, an electromagnetic field surrounding the earth that connects all humans. To that end, the company’s recycled polyester fabric has 70 percent lower energy consumption, 75 percent smaller carbon footprint and 86 percent lower water consumption.
The process involves collecting bottles that are turned into pellets, which are ultimately transformed into yarn, which is then turned into fabric. The yarn is made here in the United States, the fabric is made overseas, and the bags are then made in Oxnard.
“We’re doing this for the oceans by taking plastics out of the ocean,” Neri said. “The reason why I started this was, I grew up on the beach in the South Bay, so I love the water.”
When Neri had his previous company, “We did this large climate project for Nike, and a lot of that information stuck with me,” he said. “I decided, I needed to do something sustainable, so I called myself out as a designer and entrepreneur and broke it down to transitioning single-use plastic into products.”
Through this process, “What I found was, there wasn’t a whole lot (of companies) doing this,” he said. “Most are using petroleum-based fabrics and do not have the ethos that we have. So that was the driving force of the need to do better.”
Before selecting Oxnard as the place to manufacture his products, Neri met with many manufacturers in Southern California.
“Oxnard chose me,” he said. “I was introduced to this lady in Oxnard, and I just knew it was right. Where are you going to find someone who used to manufacture for Patagonia back when they started. She’s also from South America and I’m part Mexican, so there’s that connection. But the bottom line is that the relationship is special, not like a typical contract. We have a close relationship where we can go there a prototype a bag in a day.”
8Hz contributes 8 percent of the net profits to its nonprofit partners, including 5 Gyres, which has had a consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2017.
“Their mission is to empower action against the global health crisis of plastic pollution through science, education and adventure,” Neri said. “We believe that building a brand with recycled waste is not enough, but to also give consumers the power help the causes on a deeper level. Our partner, 5 Gyres, is more than just a great organization; we like to consider them as an expert adviser on choices we make with materials and micro plastics.”
— Alicia Doyle

MANICURIST

1st Place

DANIELLE VEGA, DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762

2nd Place

JENNY SALUM, PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-1145

3rd Place

LISA ROSS AT SALON PANACHE, 3639 E. Harbor Blvd., suite 122, Ventura, 805-642-5887

MEDI-SPA

1st Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

2nd Place

CELEBRATING WOMEN CENTER, 1801 Solar Drive, suite 155, Oxnard, 805-988-7577

3rd Place

PLUSH MED SPA, 2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-1200

NAIL SALON

1st Place

LE’S NAIL & SPA, 4693 Telephone Road, #4, Ventura, 805-676-1978

2nd Place

DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762

3rd Place

PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-1145; 597 W. Channel Islands Blvd. (Mandalay Village Marketplace), Port Hueneme, 805-984-2300

SHAVE

1st Place

1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177

2nd Place

VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St., #C, 805-628-3624

3rd Place

LEGENDS BARBERSHOP, 1419 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-641-3232

TANNING

1st Place

OASIS TANNING SALON, 5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-8267

2nd Place

ENDLESS SUMMER TANNING CENTERS, 5722 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-644-3555

3rd Place

SOLYMAR AIRBRUSH TANNING, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-766-0616

TATTOO ARTIST

1st Place

JESSY D’ARIA VALENTINE AT WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564

2nd Place

JIMI FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190

3rd Place

DANIELLE MARTINEZ-HUNT AT WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564

TATTOO STUDIO

1st Place

WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564

2nd Place

BONE DEEP TATTOOS, 2545 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-1444

3rd Place

VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600