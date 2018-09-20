BARBER SHOP
1st Place
Best place for time-traveling fashionistas
Green Goddess Boutique
2215 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-384-1116
www.facebook.com/GreenGoddess.boutique
Clydia Richardson knows fashion. A professional stylist who has coordinated and orchestrated shows for Style Fashion Week and L.A. Fashion Week and also worked in film, television and publishing — counting Game of Thrones, designer Sue Wong and FOCUS magazine among her clients — she has years of experience in the fashion industry. She brings her knowledge, skill and exquisite taste to her Old Town Camarillo boutique, Green Goddess.
Technically described as a vintage retailer, Green Goddess offers so much more. The shop has “a little bit of everything”: beautiful vintage originals, discounted designer apparel, high-end used clothing, a closet’s worth of accessories and more. “Anything that you can imagine,” Richardson explains. She also stocks hats, headpieces and other accessories that she makes herself. (She hopes to launch her own fashion line next year.)
The boutique’s extensive collection of classic clothing lends itself particularly well to costuming. “My favorite [era] is between the 1920s and 1940s,” Richardson says. “My store looks like a vintage boutique from that time.” Even so, customers come to Green Goddess for outfits suitable for just about any aesthetic, from steampunk to the Swinging Sixties.
While she (respectfully) declined to name names, Richardson says that many of her clients include celebrities looking for something special for the red carpet, musicians and entertainers preparing for a performance, and stylists to the stars who count on her discerning eye and vast collection to satisfy their customers’ needs.
But don’t think Green Goddess is too highbrow for mere mortals. Richardson emphasizes that “I cater to different walks of life, genres and styles. . . . College girls, working mothers, people on a budget — I offer really nice things at a good price.” No matter the price point, Richardson and her team of stylists will have their clients feeling comfortable, polished and beautiful.
“We can work with any body type to help people find the right item,” Richardson says. “We fit and size people quickly and affordably. Lots of people in the industry come to the store, but we offer our expert styling services to all of our customers, free of charge. My goal here is that we make everybody feel special.”
— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer
Whether you’re on the hunt for vintage fashion (like this beautifully beaded shawl) or contemporary haute couture at a discount Green Goddess boutique will have you outfitted in style.
ROYAL BARBER SHOP, 2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-9121
2nd Place
1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177
3rd Place
VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St. #C, 805-628-3624
BIKINI WAX
1st Place
WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532
2nd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
3rd Place
LYNDSEY MALONE, SALON ESTUARY, 1766 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-9299
BODY PIERCING
1st Place
VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600
2nd Place
JIM FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190
3rd Place
JAMIE THOMPSON
CHILDREN’S CUT
1st Place
JACK ’N’ JILL’S CUTS FOR KIDS, 1984 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1976
2nd Place
LUCY IN THE SKY CHILDREN’S HAIRCUTS, 805-652-1988 (closed July 2018)
3rd Place
THE HAIR SHACK, 239 S. Catalina St., Ventura, 805-643-1239
DAY SPA
1st Place
OJAI VALLEY INN AND SPA, 905 Country Club Road, Ojai, 855-697-8780
2nd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
3rd Place
THE OAKS AT OJAI, 122 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5573
EYEBROW WAX
1st Place
KENNA HUMMER, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2171
2nd Place
WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
FACIAL
1st Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
2nd Place
KENNA HUMMER, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2171
3rd Place
CARA MIA MAKEUP, 1484 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-2556
HAIR COLORIST
1st Place
ERIKA HARDING AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-3900
2nd Place
STACY WRIGHT AT MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7743
3rd Place
HOLLY BAKER AT FREDDIE B SALON AND SPA, 1023 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-3535
HAIR SALON
1st Place
ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-3900
2nd Place
TEN DASH ONE, 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-477-9858
3rd Place
MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7743
HAIR STYLIST
1st Place
GAVIN SKILL, TANGERENZ HAIR SALON, 1976 E. Main St., 805-648-5564
2nd Place
ERIKA HARDING AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-641-3900
3rd Place
LIZ SCHMIDT AT BOMBSHELL BOUTIQUE, 2040 E. Main St., Unit B, Ventura, 805-628-9026
BEST PLACE FOR ECO-FRIENDLY GEAR MADE LOCALLY
8Hz
Oxnard
https://8-hz.com/
8Hz was founded on the ethos of leaving the planet in a better place; and from the beginning, this company has striven to help the oceans by transforming single-use plastic waste into high-quality backpacks and other products.
“The fabric’s not the innovation,” said Mateo Neri of Agoura, the company’s co-founder whose products are made in Oxnard.
“There’s other companies using this type of fabric, but it’s our combination of the fabric that’s made in the USA, and our partners, because they used to manufacture for Patagonia for 25 years; so that level of quality is hard to find,” he said.
8Hz comes from the Schumann resonance, the“beat” of the planet, an electromagnetic field surrounding the earth that connects all humans. To that end, the company’s recycled polyester fabric has 70 percent lower energy consumption, 75 percent smaller carbon footprint and 86 percent lower water consumption.
The process involves collecting bottles that are turned into pellets, which are ultimately transformed into yarn, which is then turned into fabric. The yarn is made here in the United States, the fabric is made overseas, and the bags are then made in Oxnard.
“We’re doing this for the oceans by taking plastics out of the ocean,” Neri said. “The reason why I started this was, I grew up on the beach in the South Bay, so I love the water.”
When Neri had his previous company, “We did this large climate project for Nike, and a lot of that information stuck with me,” he said. “I decided, I needed to do something sustainable, so I called myself out as a designer and entrepreneur and broke it down to transitioning single-use plastic into products.”
Through this process, “What I found was, there wasn’t a whole lot (of companies) doing this,” he said. “Most are using petroleum-based fabrics and do not have the ethos that we have. So that was the driving force of the need to do better.”
Before selecting Oxnard as the place to manufacture his products, Neri met with many manufacturers in Southern California.
“Oxnard chose me,” he said. “I was introduced to this lady in Oxnard, and I just knew it was right. Where are you going to find someone who used to manufacture for Patagonia back when they started. She’s also from South America and I’m part Mexican, so there’s that connection. But the bottom line is that the relationship is special, not like a typical contract. We have a close relationship where we can go there a prototype a bag in a day.”
8Hz contributes 8 percent of the net profits to its nonprofit partners, including 5 Gyres, which has had a consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2017.
“Their mission is to empower action against the global health crisis of plastic pollution through science, education and adventure,” Neri said. “We believe that building a brand with recycled waste is not enough, but to also give consumers the power help the causes on a deeper level. Our partner, 5 Gyres, is more than just a great organization; we like to consider them as an expert adviser on choices we make with materials and micro plastics.”
— Alicia Doyle
MANICURIST
1st Place
DANIELLE VEGA, DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762
2nd Place
JENNY SALUM, PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-1145
3rd Place
LISA ROSS AT SALON PANACHE, 3639 E. Harbor Blvd., suite 122, Ventura, 805-642-5887
MEDI-SPA
1st Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
2nd Place
CELEBRATING WOMEN CENTER, 1801 Solar Drive, suite 155, Oxnard, 805-988-7577
3rd Place
PLUSH MED SPA, 2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-1200
NAIL SALON
1st Place
LE’S NAIL & SPA, 4693 Telephone Road, #4, Ventura, 805-676-1978
2nd Place
DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762
3rd Place
PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-1145; 597 W. Channel Islands Blvd. (Mandalay Village Marketplace), Port Hueneme, 805-984-2300
SHAVE
1st Place
1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177
2nd Place
VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St., #C, 805-628-3624
3rd Place
LEGENDS BARBERSHOP, 1419 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-641-3232
TANNING
1st Place
OASIS TANNING SALON, 5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-8267
2nd Place
ENDLESS SUMMER TANNING CENTERS, 5722 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-644-3555
3rd Place
SOLYMAR AIRBRUSH TANNING, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-766-0616
TATTOO ARTIST
1st Place
JESSY D’ARIA VALENTINE AT WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564
2nd Place
JIMI FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190
3rd Place
DANIELLE MARTINEZ-HUNT AT WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564
TATTOO STUDIO
1st Place
WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564
2nd Place
BONE DEEP TATTOOS, 2545 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-1444
3rd Place
VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600
Related