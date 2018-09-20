BAKERY
1st Place
BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1337
2nd Place
CAFÉ FICELLE, 390 S. Mills Road, B, Ventura, 805-941-3444
3rd Place
ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road (Telephone Road Plaza), Ventura, 805-658-6030
BARBECUE
1st Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900
2nd Place
MARSHALL’S BODACIOUS BBQ, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #18, Ventura, 805-650-0650
3rd Place
CJ’S BARBECUE, 480 S. Victoria Ave. #B, Oxnard, 805-815-3024; 170B S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-676-1905
BARISTA
1st Place
JOHN EVAN PETTIT AT PROSPECT COFFEE ROASTERS, 92 S. Laurel St., 805-667-8115
2nd Place TIE
BREANN TROTTER AT PROSPECT COFFEE ROASTERS, 92 S. Laurel St., 805-667-8115
SIMONE COVAULT AT SIMONE’S COFFE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
BEER TAP SELECTION
1st Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906
2nd Place
FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107
3rd Place
ANACAPA BREWING CO., 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2337
BLOODY MARY
1st Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura,
850-667-8485
2nd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-639-0865
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE FISH, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-4783
BREAKFAST
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
2nd Place
EGGS ‘N’ THINGS, 4020 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 805-642-3190; 92 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4497; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-527-0055; 1542 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-497-1711
3rd Place
ALLISON’S COUNTRY CAFE, 3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-1766
BREWERY
1st Place
MADE WEST BREWING COMPANY, 1744 Donlon St., Ventura, 805-947-5002
2nd Place
TOPA TOPA BREWING COMPANY, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255
3rd Place
INSTITUTION ALE COMPANY, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777
BURRITO
1st Place
CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
3rd Place
TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-0508
BUSINESS LUNCH
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
CATERER
1st Place
DJ’S CALIFORNIA CATERING, 2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-389-5418
2nd Place
DANNY’S DELI, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200
3rd Place
SEASON’S CATERING, 2646 Palma Drive, #255, Ventura, 805-339-9665
CHEAP EATS
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
3rd Place
CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
CHINESE
1st Place
PEKING INN CHINESE RESTAURANT, 330 N. Lantana St., suite 31 (Paseo Camarillo Center), Camarillo, 805-987-8188
2nd Place
CHESTER’S ASIA CHINESE RESTAURANT, 2216 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-482-6564
3rd Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188 or 805-652-0688
COFFEE
1st Place
SIMONE’S COFFEE AND TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
2nd Place
PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3070
3rd Place
PROSPECT COFFEE ROASTERS, 92 S. Laurel St., 805-667-8115
DELI
1st Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200
2nd Place
BRENT’S DELI, 2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, 805-557-1882
3rd Place
OLD NEW YORK DELI & BAKERY CO., 4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo 805-484-3354; 2700 Teller Road, #A, Newbury Park, 805-375-3354
DESSERT
1st Place
BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1337
2nd Place
CAFÉ FICELLE, 390 S. Mills Road, B, Ventura, 805-941-3444
3rd Place
SUGAR LAB BAKE SHOP, 5936 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-765-4292
DINER
1st Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864
2nd Place
PETE’S BREAKFAST HOUSE, 2055 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1130
3rd Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200
DOUGHNUTS
1st Place
ROLLING PIN DONUTS, 2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-482-8711
2nd Place
KD VILLAGE DONUTS, 3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-6778
3rd Place
MASTER’S DONUTS, 1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-485-9474; 1725 S. Victoria Ave., 805-642-8398
Farmers Market
1st Place
DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street(corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 805-529-6266
2nd Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3350 S. Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, 818-591-8161
3rd Place
OJAI CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 E. Matilija, Ojai, 6805-98-5555
Fine Dining
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
3rd Place
CAFÉ FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
Fish Tacos
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
2nd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177
3rd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
Food and Drink Festival
1st Place
CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 805-445-7800
2nd Place
OJAI WINE FESTIVAL, Lake Casitas Recreation Area, Ojai, 800- 648-4881
3rd Place
WINTER WINE WALK, Downtown Ventura
Food Truck
1st Place
SCRATCH FOOD TRUCK, scratchventura.com, 805-290-2276 (out of commission, storefront at The Collection)
2nd Place
MOM AND POP’S TACO TRUCK, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, momandpopstacos.com, 805-824-5507
3rd Place
SOCAL COMFORT FOOD TRUCK, www.facebook.com/Socalcomfortfoodtruck, 805-222-6433
Fries
1st Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 850-667-8485
2nd Place
DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E Main St, Ventura, 805-648-3001
3rd Place
FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107
Frozen Dessert
1st Place
MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM & YOGURT, 3241 E. Main St., Ventura,805-650-6410
2nd Place
SURF ‘N’ YOGURT, 7770 Telephone Road, Ventura,805-647-9909; 1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-643-8808; 550-A W. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-5092; 5233 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-419-4960
3rd Place
COASTAL CONE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive #104, 805-658-2837
Greek
1st Place
THE GREEK MEDITERRANEAN STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, suite 101, Ventura, 805-650-5350
2nd Place
STEPHEN’S MARKET & GRILL, 2632 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4200
3rd Place
GREEK HOUSE CAFE, 2375 Sycamore Drive, suite 5, Simi Valley, 805-955-9899
Hamburger
1st Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906
2nd Place
TWO TREES RESTAURANT AND TAPS, 7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-3365
3rd Place
DUKE’S GRIDDLE ‘N’ GRILL, 1124 S Seaward Ave, Ventura, 805-667-8411
Health Food
1st Place
LASSEN’S NATURAL FOODS & VITAMINS, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 805-486-8266; 2207 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa North Center), Camarillo, 805-482-3287; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 805-522-6990
2nd Place
RAINBOW BRIDGE, 211 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-4017
3rd Place
FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 805-640-9608
Indian
1st Place
HIMALAYA, 35 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-0795, 720 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 409-1041
2nd Place
THE TAJ CAFE, 574 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1521
3rd Place
CURRY LEAF, 5253 Mission Oaks Blvd. (Mission Oaks Plaza), Camarillo, 805-482-8880
Italian
1st Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
2nd Place
FERRARO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, 2788 E. Main St., 805-648-7270
3rd Place
BOCCALI’S OJAI, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; BOCCALI’S OAJ VIEW, 840 Ventura Ave., 805-649-1057
Kid-Friendly
1st Place
TOPPERS PIZZA, 805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777; 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555
3rd Place
WOOD RANCH, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
Late-Night Eats
1st Place
JIMMY’S SLICE, 586 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-6133
2nd Place
DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E Main St, Ventura, 805-648-3001
3rd Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 850-667-8485
Margarita
1st Place
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
2nd Place
LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3868
3rd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083
Martini
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
3rd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
Mexican
1st Place
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
2nd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083
3rd Place
TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-0508
New Restaurant
1st Place
THE FLYING YOLK, 2902 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, 805-210-5015
2nd Place
THE BLUE AGAVE RESTAURANT AND TEQUILAS, 185 E. Santa Clara St., 805-667-9180
3rd Place
LC IMPORTS, 563 E. Main St., 805-641-2220
Noodle House
1st Place
KAO RAMEN BY MAMA, 573 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8393
2nd Place
PHO SAIGON, 826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 805-240-9334
3rd Place
BASIL & MINT VIETNAMESE CAFÉ, 350 N. Lantana Ave., suite #7, Camarillo, 805-482-9993
Outdoor Dining
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
2nd Place
RUMFISH Y VINO, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 805-667-9288
3rd Place
BOCCALI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-1057
Pizza
1st Place
TOPPERS PIZZA, 805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
2nd Place
TONY’S PIZZARIA, 186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8425
3rd Place
BOCCALI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-1057
Produce Stand
1st Place
TERRY BERRIES, 7618 Telephone Road, Ventura
2nd Place
UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, 805-529-3690; 5696 Los Angeles Ave., Somis, 805-386-4660
3rd Place
MCGRATH FAMILY FARM, 1012 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-485-4210
Restaurant
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave.(Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
RICE BY MAMA, 419 E Main St, Ventura, 805-641-0238
Romantic Restaurant
1st Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
2nd Place
THE RANCH HOUSE, 102 Besant Road, Ojai, 805-646-2360
3rd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
Sandwich
1st Place
URBANE CAFE, 4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000
2nd Place
VENTURA SANDWICH CO., 2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-641-1915
3rd Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-89-9200
Seafood Market
1st Place
ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive (Harbor Village), suite A, Ventura, 805-654-8228
2nd Place
OCEAN PRIDE SEAFOOD, 2894 Bunsen Ave., unit B, Ventura, 805-644-4310
3rd Place
SEA FRESH, 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 805-646-7747
Seafood Restaurant
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-654-0546
3rd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-639-0865
Service
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave.(Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
Smoothie
1st Place
BLENDERS IN THE GRASS, 607 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150
2nd Place
NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7855
3rd Place
HARVEST CAFE VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8386
South American
1st Place
MOQUECA BRAZILIAN CUISINE, 3550 Harbor Blvd., #201, Oxnard, 805-204-0970, 610 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-230-3585
2nd place
AMAZON PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14711 Princeton Ave. #1, Moorpark, 805-552-4266
3rd Place
MOUTHFUL EATERY, 2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-777-9222
Steakhouse
1st Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza) , Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills 818-292-5111
Sunday Brunch
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
2nd Place
WAYPOINT CAFÉ, 325 Durley Ave., Camarillo, 805-388-2535
3rd Place
MRS. OLSON’S COFFEE HUT, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-985-9151
Sushi
1st Place
SUMO JAPANESE RESTAURANT, 1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122
2nd Place
I LOVE SUSHI, 5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura, 805-639-4009
3rd Place
ANABA, 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-382-1230
Tacos
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
2nd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, Ventura Pier, 805-648-3177
3rd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
Tamales
1st Place
DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 805-529-6266
2nd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083
3rd Place
CORRALES, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
Thai
1st Place
RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-0238
2nd Place
JASMINE THAI, 1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-658-4861
3rd Place
SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE, 2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura, 805-642-8879
Vegetarian
1st Place
NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7855
2nd Place
HARVEST CAFE, VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8386
3rd Place
FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 805-640-9608
Wine Tasting
1st Place
THE CAVE AT VENTURA WINE CO., 4435 McGrath St., Ventura, 805-642-9449
2nd Place
PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-9440
3rd Place
GRAPES AND HOPS, 454 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-0053
Winery
1st Place
TOPA MOUNTAIN WINERY, 821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1190
2nd Place
OJAI VINEYARD, tasting room at 109 Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-3947
3rd Place
HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 805-983-1560