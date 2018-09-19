EVENT SUBMISSION DEADLINE IS FRIDAY PRIOR TO PUBLICATION. EVENTS SUBMITTED LATE WILL NOT BE LISTED. SUBMIT ALL EVENTS FOR CONSIDERATION TO HAPPENINGS@VCREPORTER.COM.

Thursday

EAST VENTURA COMMUNITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM 7 p.m. Michael Sullivan, editor of the VC Reporter, will moderate this forum with Ventura City Council candidates for Districts 4 and5. First Assembly of God Church, 346 N. Kimball Road, Ventura, 805-804-7558.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK: THE MAN I WANT TO BE TOUR 7:30 p.m. As a legend in the international music industry for the last 40-plus years, Humperdinck will explore his hits and classics. $46-101. Fred Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

FOOD SHARE’S BLUE JEAN BALL 5-9 p.m. The food bank’s signature event will help raise the support necessary to feed the 1 in 6 Ventura County residents who is still food-insecure. $75. Walnut Grove at Tierra Rejada Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, www.foodshare.com/bluejeanball.

REEL JUSTICE FILM SERIES: THE UNAFRAID 7 p.m. This documentary follows the personal lives of three DACA students in Georgia, where immigration status prevents them from attending the top state universities and disqualifies them for in-state tuition at other public colleges. Lundring Events Center, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3694.

STEMTASTIC! CELEBRATION 4:15-6:30 p.m. YouTube physics superstar Dianna Cowern will be the keynote speaker at this celebration of all things Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, www.vcstem.org/stemtastic.

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF PARTY & FUNDRAISER 5-6:30 p.m. Irene Henry, candidate for Ventura City Council, will host this event featuring minibites and beer. $35 suggested donation. Anacapa Brewing Company, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, www.irene4vcc.org.

Friday

FORMER SPACE SHUTTLE PAYLOAD SPECIALIST GARY BOSTRUP 7:15-9 p.m. Bostrup will give an advanced talk about the science behind backyard telescope astronomy. Beware: Math will happen. Moorpark College Observatory, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, www.vcas.org.

RISE UP SINGING 7 p.m. Join the fun as Maddie Sifantus and Donna Nelson lead us as we experience communal singing. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4620.

Saturday

THIRD ANNUAL PIE FOR BREAKFAST 10 a.m.-noon. The event will include a Clean Power Youth Art Exhibition, pie bake-off contest and silent auction, benefiting One Step a la Vez program for at-risk youth. One Step Teen Center, 421 Sespe Ave., Fillmore, 805-625-7067.

AGELESS GRACE® BRAIN HEALTH SEMINAR AND EDUCATOR CERTIFICATION 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Sunday, Sept. 22). The seminar and certification will be led by Karen Haseley, Certified Ageless Grace® Educator and Trainer, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, Walk With Ease Instructor. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.agelessgrace.com.

AMERICA’S TEACHING ZOO COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Sunday, Sept. 23). Guests will experience wild animal encounters and presentations at noon and 2 p.m. on both days as well as big-cat feedings and training demonstrations. Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, www.zoo.moorparkcollege.edu.

ARTS UNDER THE STARS GALA BENEFIT 5 p.m. The annual gala fundraiser will feature Beatles tribute Ticket to Ride, cocktails, an auction and much more. $95. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, www.highstreetartscenter.com.

AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP: VENTURA SETTLING PONDS 8 a.m. The Settling Ponds at the Ventura Harbor is a reliable place to find ducks, summer gulls and terns, as well as songbirds and raptors. For more information and location, call 856-906-8733.

BOWLFUL OF BLUES 4-9:30 p.m. Experience the 25th anniversary of this annual event featuring Alligator Records’ rising stars, the Selwyn Birchwood Band, nationally known artists, Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, and more. $40-100. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, www.bowlfulofblues.org.

CAMARILLO EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXPO 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event has something for everyone, and is a fun way to help prepare your home or business for emergencies. Constitution Park, 1287 Paseo, Camarillo, 805-388-5349.

CONEJO VALLEY PRIDE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The festival is an intersectional celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and others in the spectrum (LGBTQ+) living in the Conejo Valley and eastern Ventura County, with music, dance and more. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Park, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.conejovalleypride.com.

DARK MONEY 3 p.m. This film examines the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials, and the resulting effect on American democracy. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

FACULTY RECITAL 7:30 p.m. Eric Kinsley will perform a piano and harpsichord recital with fellow members of the music faculty. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.CalLutheran.edu/music.

FOLK FESTIVAL Noon-5 p.m. The festival will feature Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Misa Della alongside three original songwriters and musicians from Ventura County. Ventura County Agricultural Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, www.venturamuseum.org.

“MAPPING YOUR SUCCESSFUL MIDLIFE REINVENTION” WORKSHOP 1 p.m. This interactive workshop will show participants how to effectively set a plan of action to jump-start a successful midlife relaunch. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

“PEOPLE MAKING A DIFFERENCE” AWARD CEREMONY 11 a.m. This ceremony will honor individuals who played a major role in improving the quality of life in Port Hueneme. Orvene Carpenter Community Center, 550 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

ROCK ON THE DOCK CONCERT SERIES 3-6 p.m. This series features a lineup of musicians performing free to the public on a floating stage in the Ventura Harbor, today featuring Fleetwood’s Bac (Fleetwood Mac and more). Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

STORYTIME AND “MONEY TALKS” 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join us for a double program to help young families with financial literacy. First, there will be a numbers-themed storytime, and then Darlene Galvan from New York Life will discuss the importance of teaching our children about money. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

“STRENGTHENING OUR FAMILIES” EVENT 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The sessions will include empowering youth and parents, pathways to college, positive parenting, family safety, self-care and more, plus a community fair. Frank Middle School, 701 N. Juanita Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-1501, ext. 2161.

Sunday

A DAY ON THE RANCHO CELEBRATION 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Oxnard High Mariachi Band, arts and crafts for the whole family, the Bell Arts Ballet Folklorico, tacos, puppet show, candle making and more will all be at this special event. Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/648/Olivas-Adobe.

CHAMBER ON THE MOUNTAIN MUSIC PERFORMANCE 3 p.m. Pianist Ji will perform in his unique piano style, followed by a reception. $25. Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com.

Monday

THE PACC’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AND LOS ANGELES AZULES PERFORMANCE 4-6:30 p.m, 7 p.m. concert. Celebrate the PACC’s 50th anniversary with this band from Mexico alongside tacos, tequila and more. Celebration free. Concert: $39-79. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.oxnardperformingarts.com.

NATURE ON TAP 7:30 p.m. Join Vic Thasiah, California naturalist and co-founder of the Runners for Public Lands project, to learn about the newly formed Runners for Public Lands (RPL) nonprofit organization. Topa Topa Brewing Company, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

Tuesday

No listing

Wednesday

DREAMERS SET YOUR COURSE EVENT 6-8 p.m. Ventura College will host this series of free and safe events for the community to learn about resources available for undocumented students. Fillmore High School, Library, 555 Central Ave., Fillmore, www.venturacollege.edu/dreamers.

KIDS CLUB 10:30 a.m. Storytime and crafts presented by The Annex Food Hall, First 5 Ventura County and the Oxnard Public Library will be held, last Wednesday of every month. The Collection at River Park, The Annex Food Hall, 550 Collection Blvd., Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com/connect.

PARENTS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND ALLIES OF THE LGBT COMMUNITY MEETING 7 p.m. PFLAG will meet to discuss issues and concerns of the LGBT community. Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura, www.pflagventura.wordpress.com.

UNIVERSITY LECTURE SERIES: A THOUSAND AND ONE YEARS AGO: 1000 CE 7-8:30 p.m. Michaela Reaves, Ph.D., history, will explore what life was like a millennium ago, that is, in about AD 1000, as part of this series. California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.clu.edu.

VENTURA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS AGENCY’S WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT COMMUNITY MEETING 6:30 p.m. The Agency will share the latest developments and anticipated path for the Ventura River Levee (VR-1) Rehabilitation Project. Bell Arts Factory, Janet Addison Community Room, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.vcpublicworks.org/wpd-programs-and-projects/ventura-river-levee-vr-1.

Thursday

“FOOD FOR THOUGHT” FUNDRAISER 6-9 p.m. Raising funds for FTD research and awareness with live music, food and drinks. Grapes & Hops, 454 E. Main St., Ventura, www.lydiasftdhouse.com/events.

INFORMATIONAL RESOURCE EVENT ON ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event will include a Virtual Dementia Experience Tour, guided tours of the senior living community’s Life Guidance (memory care) neighborhood and special guest speakers. Atria Las Posas, 24 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-987-9872.

KING LEAR 7 p.m. Jonathan Munby directs Ian McKellen in contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s tender, violent, moving and shocking play. $16-18. Ventura Downtown 10, Century River Park 16, Oxnard, and AMC Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

NONPROFIT EMPOWERMENT AND EXEMPTION SYMPOSIUM 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This free event is aimed to educate nonprofit organization leaders and members about tax-saving resources available to them and will include presentations on resources at the local, state and federal levels. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.assessor.countyofventura.org/symposium.html.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SHOEBOX 6-7:30 p.m. Olesa Makarets from Moldavia will be talking about the power of a Gospel-packed shoebox gift in her life and those of hundreds of thousands of other children. Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1555 Poli St., Ventura, 805-218-5986.

PORTUGUESE FRATERNAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA MEETING 11:30 a.m. This meeting is open to any person of Portuguese descent or interested in the Portuguese culture. Marie Callender’s Restaurant, 1295 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-483-6285.

THE FRIENDSHIP CONNECTION MEETING 11:30 a.m. This group of retired women will host its monthly luncheon. Marie Callender’s Restaurant, 1295 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-654-8388.

TEENS AND MONEY 6-7 p.m. Presented by Ventura County Credit Union, teens are encouraged to learn the basics of financial literacy. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 7 p.m. Landscaping designer David Bassani will cover sharing ways to enjoy roses, how to care for roses, and how to use companion plants that will work well with roses. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo, www.venturacountyrosesociety.org.

OPENING THEATER

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Sept. 21-Oct. 21. Studio C Performing Arts’ musical production is set in Jazz Age New York City, where a young flapper looks for a rich husband. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900,

ONGOING THEATER

FIFTEEN MEN IN A SMOKE-FILLED ROOM Through Sept. 30. Elite Theatre Company presents this tragedy about the events surrounding the presidential nomination of reluctant candidate Warren G. Harding. $17-20. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

INSPECTING CAROL Through Sept. 23. Panic! Productions presents a mashup of A Christmas Carol, Noises Off and The Government Inspector in this laugh-out-loud spoof. $22-25. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, panicproductions.org.

IS HE DEAD? Through Oct. 6. A poor painter fakes his own death for the sake of fame and fortune. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

LA CELESTINA Through Sept. 22. Teatro de las Américas and Musica Latitudes Aedos Collectivo de Canto Popular present this production of a 15th-century Spanish work about a bachelor who seeks help from a procuress to seduce a young woman. In Spanish with English narration. $20. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, teatrodelasamericas.org/la-celestina-3.

MAN OF LA MANCHA Through Oct. 7. This musical based on Don Quixote will be accompanied by an eight-piece orchestra. $15-30. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

TRUE WEST Through Oct. 7. Brothers and rivals bond and battle over the course of a week in Sam Shepard’s gripping, yet darkly comedic, drama. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday, and VinTura every Wednesday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 805-643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

ACUNA ARTS COLLECTIVE Sept. 21-Nov. 2. Clay Come to Life, work by Jacquie Biaggi, Lynn Creighton, and Janet Neuwalder. Opening reception on Friday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m. Art and poetry event on Sunday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m. 425 S. B St., Oxnard, cafeona.org/acuna-art-gallery.

H GALLERY Opening Sept. 22. In a World, portraits by Mariana Peirano. Opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. Through Dec. 1:Click_Bait, an online exhibition of politically charged work inspired by contemporary journalism. Through Sept. 22: Drink Me, works that challenge the concept of representational realism. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Sept. 28. Women’s Work: Sightings of the Divine Feminine in 21st-Century America, vestments, shrines and altars by Leslie Ann McQuaide. Artist talk on Saturday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-644-1349 or www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Nov. 25: Vaquero Campfires, handmade and antique saddles, ropes and other horse gear; and Good Earth: Tilling the Soil, soil prep techniques of late 1800s-mid-1900s. Through Oct. 2018: Large-scale paintings of the Ventura County Fair by John Robertson. Ongoing: antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Oct. 7. Impractical: The Painters of Art City, with AB Clawson, Katy Ilana, Reverend Phoebe and others. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690 or artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 9. Artistic Text: Art From the Printed Word. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through Oct. 20. Unrepentant Sensualist, new and selected work by Jane Handel. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 28. Jeff Margolin and Fred Yokel (Beato Gallery) and Selections From the Lipton Collection (Logan Gallery). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Oct. 27. Earthly Delights, works concerned with the future of humanity and the planet. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Sept. 30. Sticking Together, 12 BAA artists from the Collage Lab will come together for a group exhibition — the gallery’s first in its new space. Closing reception on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2-4 p.m. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CABADAGRAY GALLERY Opened Sept. 7. Joint exhibition featuring Stephanie Dotson, Rafael Perea de la Cabada and Colin Fraser Gray. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Did You Know? Five hundred wacky facts to boggle the mind. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 18: World Vision/Cosmovisión, contemporary world views by SoCal artists Abel Alejandre, Pável Acevedo, Val Echavarria and Ricardo Rodríguez. Through Sept. 30: Artifacts from a Butterfly’s Meconium, musings on the origins of mythic beings by CAM Studio Gallery Artist Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 805-385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: Tattooed and Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 21: The Sky’s the Limit, works that celebrate the expanse above. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened June 1. Faces of Humanity by Michael Patrick Amato. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-601-7530 or www.fourfriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 12. Robert Wassell’s paintings of the Ventura and Santa Barbara County wilderness. Proceeds benefit Keep the Sespe Wild. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Dec. 1:Click_Bait, an online exhibition of politically charged work inspired by contemporary journalism. Through Sept. 22: Drink Me, works that challenge the concept of representational realism. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 15. Face to Face, portraits of people. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOORE BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Oct. 20. Maps as Meaning and Identity. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 11. Nsenga Knight: Other Stars, work inspired by Islamic geometric art and the Black experience in this exhibit that draws connection among people, places and time. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

McNISH GALLERY Through Oct. 12. Fighters, a celebration of the boxers that inspired L.A. painter Salomon Huerta. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 805-678-5046 or www.oxnardcollege.edu/departments/academic/art/mcnish-gallery.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2019: L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Sept. 30: Let’s Go Camping, annual vintage trailer show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 25: At Table: The Business of Food and Community, exploring history, culture and immigration through food. Ongoing: fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Oct. 11. Ventura College annual faculty art exhibition. Ventura College, 4667 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-289-6264 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Oct. 3. Inside Out, work by Ojai artists Linda Taylor, Soni Wright, Gayel Childress and Gretchen Greenberg. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 28: StARCHITECTURE, highlighting local works by well-known architects. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 4: 25th Annual De Colores Art Show, with works by 31 artists who have interpreted the theme of “Sanctuary/Santuario.” Through Nov. 4: Local Clay, unconventional work by Marianne McGrath and Cheryl Ann Thomas. Through Oct. 14: The Natural World: Variations on a Theme, landscape paintings by Ventura artist Gina Niebergall. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO 316 Through Oct. 5. Bring Art Home, an exhibit of reclaimed wood, mosaics, jewelry, photography and more, displayed in collaboration with Rustic Wood Accents and the Collective 805 Artist Community. 2697 Lavery Court, suite 6, Newbury Park, 805-480-2631 or studio-316.com.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY ART GALLERY Through Sept. 26. Splash 2018, watercolors by Doyon Studio artists. 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 805-498-4390.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Oct. 30. Works by Arts Council of the Conejo Valley artists. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747 or www.conejoarts.org.

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION Through September. The VCCU in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County displays historical pieces at the Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks Branches, www.vccuonline.net.

WAV THEATER GALLERY Through Sept. 28. Fridge-Worthy, brand-new work from L.A. and Ventura artists inspired by artistic creations from childhood. 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-641-0400 or www.wavartists.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Nov. 6. Mapping Meaning: Adventures in Cartography, maps from the 16th century until today, and objects from the time they were created. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.