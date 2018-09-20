ADDICTION REHAB PROGRAM
1st Place
TRIBE INTEGRATIVE RECOVERY, 1317 Del Norte Road, #200, Camarillo, 805-687-8742
2nd Place
GENESIS OUTPATIENT PROGRAM, 1732 Palma Drive, #208, Ventura, 805-650-3094
3rd Place
KHEPERA HOUSE Rehabilitation Center, 330 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-691-2508; Drug Addiction Treatment Center, 125A W. Harrison Ave., 805-648-2652
CHILDREN’S DENTIST
1st Place
SUNNY SMILES DENTISTRY FOR CHIDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS, 789 S. Victoria Ave., #204Ventura, 805-644-5516; 2100 Solar Drive, #201,Oxnard, 805-644-5516
2nd Place
CHILDREN’S DENTAL GROUP (Camarillo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks) 5101 Telegraph Road, #104, Ventura, 805-765-6448; 51 W. Gonzales Road, #300, Oxnard, 805-983-0100; 3687 Las Posas Road, #180, Camarillo, 805-484-2705; 61 Long Court, #202, Thousand Oaks, 805-497-3797
3rd Place
SUGARBUG DENTAL, 480 S. Victoria Ave., suite D, Oxnard, 805-985-2400
CHIROPRACTOR
1st Place
MATT LEONARD, D.C., AT COASTAL CHIROPRACTIC, 1453 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2260
2nd Place
RALPH WILSON, D.C., AT WILSON CHIROPRACTIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE CLINIC, 2000 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4176
3rd Place
STEVEN ALFF, D.C., VENTURA SPINE AND NERVE CENTER, 1590 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-715-4208
1st Place
WILLIAM STARR, M.D., AT ANACAPA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES, 3291 Loma Vista Road, bldg. 340, suite 401 Ventura, 805-652-6255
2nd Place
MICHAEL PICKART, M.D., AT PICKART PLASTIC SURGERY, 3438 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, 805-232-5688
3rd Place
LAURIE MCCALL, M.D., VENTURA PLASTIC SURGERY, 1280 S. Victoria Ave., #201, Ventura, 805-642-1699
DANCE INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
MONICA GALINDO THOMPSON AT PREMIER DANCE STUDIO, 2425 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-382-6242
2nd Place
ANGIE NAFIE AT BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Ventura, 805-643-5036
3rd Place
IONIA KERSHAW AT VENTURA DANZAR AND ZUMBA FITNESS, 2640 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-804-6108
DANCE STUDIO
1st Place
BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Ventura, 805-643-5036
2nd Place
VENTURA DANZAR AND ZUMBA FITNESS, 2640 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-804-6108
3rd Place
CAMARILLO ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS, 2520 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-383-6446
BEST PLACE TO GET BLOOD DRAWN COMFORTABLY
Biotex
77 Rolling Oaks Drive, suite 106
Thousand Oaks
805-494-4600
biotexblooddraw.com
People who need clinical bloodwork will often visit a phlebotomist once and stop because of the coldly -detached atmosphere — or worse, because things don’t go smoothly.
“A lot of people will only go someplace once because someone bruises their vein or tells them they are hard to draw blood from,” said Gail Kerwien, chief operations officer at Biotex in Thousand Oaks.
Kerwien said extreme attention to accuracy and compassion for patients sets Biotex apart from other phlebotomy companies.
“We have certain doctors that are familiar with us and direct patients to us because they have a better experience with us,” Kerwien said.
Kerwien compared the patient-centered experience of visiting Biotex versus other lab work providers to visiting a busy DMV office versus AAA. The office is designed to create a sense of calm, with a flat screen TV featuring scrolling nature scenes and complimentary coffee in the lobby.
“We don’t take appointments, but it doesn’t get jammed up because we staff heavy,” Kerwien said.
Kerwien said nobody ever waits more than five minutes, making it convenient for parents with children.
“My patients have been very happy with them,” because of their attentiveness and patience, said Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, a Camarillo allergist. “Especially my younger patients, who are more nervous.”
Her patients also haven’t experienced any billing problems with Biotex, added Porch-Curren.
Also more convenient for children, Kerwien said, is that Biotex uses butterfly needles — which are generally finer and so less painful — for blood draws.
“They make it less uncomfortable when we have to insert a needle through the skin,” Kerwien said.
“The reason a doctor might use us is that it’s less traumatizing for the patients because of our atmosphere,” Kerwien said, “and because being here (in Thousand Oaks) allows us to choose blood tests from any lab.”
Besides blood draws, Biotex offers stool and sperm sample collection and has access to many labs that specialize in specific tests.
“Even if we don’t have a contract (with a particular lab), the blood can be sent to any lab,” in the country, Kerwien said.
New trends in blood testing include checking for cancer markers and DNA tests that help determine whether one drug or treatment would work better than another for someone, Kerwien said.
Biotex also makes a point of having highly trained technicians who have gone to school to get a license in phlebotomy and continue training after.
Staff undergo extensive training and are required to earn continuous medical education credits yearly.
Founded by Christine Barnard in 2014, Biotex (www.biotexblooddraw.com) has offices in Tarzana and Fresno as well as in Thousand Oaks.
— David Michael Courtland
DENTIST
1st Place
JOHNSON FAMILY DENTAL, 103 S. Mills Road #101, Ventura, 805-419-9400; 5800 Santa Rosa Road #101, Camarillo, 805-426-9623; Johnson Family Dental, 305 E. Port Hueneme, Port Hueneme, 805-719-7542; 678 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, 805-697-5018
2nd Place
DR. DAVID SATNICK, D.M.D., 6633 Telephone Road #220, Ventura, 805-639-3050
3rd Place
DR. BRYAN FISCH, D.D.S., Ventura Center for Dental Health, 2807 Loma Vista Road, #201, Ventura, 805-653-5606
DERMATOLOGIST
1st Place
ROSS KAPLAN, M.D., AT COASTAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL AND COSMETIC CENTER, 3615 Las Posas Road, suite F-100, Camarillo, 805-484-2813
2nd Place
ROBERT JORDAN, M.D., 3400 Loma Vista Road, suite 1, Ventura, 805-644-9321
3rd Place
PETER L. KARLSBERG, M.D., AT THE KARLSBERG CENTER FOR RESTORATIVE DERMATOLOGY, 1190 S. Victoria Ave., suite 300, Ventura, 677-1600
FAMILY PHYSICIAN
1st Place
CAROLYN CHASE, M.D., AT PRIMARY MEDICAL GROUP, 2953 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-652-5252
2nd Place
ROBERT WARWAR, M.D., AT WARWAR MEDICAL GROUP, 72 N. Brent St., 805-648-3063
3rd Place
MARGARET PETERSON, M.D., CENTER FORINTEGRATED HEALTH, 2895 Loma Vista Road, suite E, Ventura, 805-643-2895
FITNESS STUDIO
1st Place
FITZONE, 4756 Telephone Road, #3, Ventura
2nd Place
V-FIT, 4538 Westinghouse St., suite B, Ventura and 1455 E. Main St. Ventura, 805-394-5103,
805-535-4277
3rd Place
THE VENT: HUMAN PERFORMANCE CENTER, 4013 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-995-9030
GYM
1st Place
VENTURA FAMILY YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura,
805-642-2131
2nd Place
MAVERICKS GYM, 5171 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-9600
3rd Place
FITNESS 19, 2721 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 805-486-2219; 1775 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9119; 161 N. Reino Road, Newbury Park, 805-499-8119
BEST PLACE TO DETOX USING CENTURIES OLD THERAPY
The Sauna Studio
3439 Telegraph Road
Ventura
805-650-3500
thesaunastudio.com
A salt therapy room is one of the newest additions to the many services offered at The Sauna Studio in Ventura.
I recently experienced the salt therapy room, and felt a sense of calmness and tranquility after a 40 minute treatment. I also found myself breathing more easily and deeply. Others who regularly utilize salt therapy rooms report a variety of other benefits, such as allergy relief and improved sleep.
The first thing I noticed, stepping inside, was coarse salt stuck to the walls and loose salt spread out underfoot. There are six comfortable reclining chairs, along with soft blue lighting and soothing music that all work to create a relaxing vibe. A special machine called a halogenerator grinds salt from Israel’s Dead Sea into tiny floating particles and disperses them into the room.
Salt therapy has been utilized for centuries, possibly dating back to the Roman Empire. While modern science has been unable to prove some of the claimed health benefits, its popularity is growing again among people who believe it’s helpful.
Other services offered at The Sauna Studio include infrared sauna sessions, holistic skin care and massage. Cryotherapy is another treatment, involving skin exposure to ultralow temperatures. It’s proven popular with athletes seeking relief from pain and inflammation. Even the Dallas Cowboys stop by for cryotherapy when they’re training in Oxnard.
Julie Teron opened The Sauna Studio about four years ago after deciding to leave a corporate career that was causing her stress-related health issues. She felt relief after trying infrared sauna treatments, which use deeply penetrating light instead of extremely hot air to raise body temperature, and can be used for longer stretches of time than traditional saunas.
Teron wanted to share her experience with others. “It helped me so much, and there was no place around here that had it. I thought, I want to help my community and help other people heal,” says Teron.
She created a business plan while taking courses with Women’s Economic Ventures, which teaches entrepreneurial skills. “From the moment we opened the doors we have been so busy and successful, because there are so many people who need to heal and be well,” says Teron.
The new salt therapy room has already helped Teron achieve her goal of helping the community. “We actually opened right after the fires. We had a lot of first responders come in and get benefits from that, detox their lungs and sinuses from the fires,” says Teron.
— Alex Wilson
HOLISTIC PRACTITIONER
1st Place
HOLISTIC HEALING CENTER, 5700 Ralston St., suite 110, Ventura, 805-653-6008
2nd Place
SARA OMANOVIC AT EMA’S HERBS, 695 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-6426
3rd Place
REBEKAH WOLF AT WOMEN’S HOLISTIC HEALTH MENTOR, www.rebekhawolf.com/about/
LICENSED MASSAGE THERAPIST
1st Place
THE MASSAGE PLACE, 652 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1450; 4255 E. Main St., Ventura
2nd Place
COASTAL CHIROPRACTIC AND MASSAGE THERAPY, 1453 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2260
3rd Place
KIM FREETLY, BODYSMART VENTURA, 2021 Sperry Ave., #7, Ventura, 805-612-0968
MARTIAL ARTS INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
FABIO LEOPOLDO AT GRACIE MORUMBI JIU-JITSU ACADEMY, 2160 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-7717; 1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., suite A, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-1610
2nd Place
MICHAEL CERMINARO AT TAEKWONDO PLUS, 5912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 644-4777; 676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-3306
3rd Place
BETO VILANOVA AT VILANOVA BRAZILIAN, JIU JITSU, 2175 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-465-0895
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
1st Place
GRACIE MORUMBI JIU-JITSU ACADEMY, 2160 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-7717; 1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., suite A, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-1610
2nd Place
PARAGON JIU-JITSU ACADEMY, 3000 Bunsen Ave., E, Ventura, 805-628-3229
3rd Place
TAEKWONDO PLUS, 5912 Telegraph Road (Victoria Plaza), Ventura, 805-644-4777; 676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-3306
OB/GYN
1st Place
TERRY COLE, M.D., AT TLC OB/GYN, 3418 Loma Vista Road, suite B, Ventura, 805-639-9510
2nd Place
ADRIENNE LARA, M.D., 1801 Solar Drive, #150, Oxnard, 805-220-9779
3rd Place
SRISAWAJ PATTAMAKOM, M.D., 2945 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-662-8003
OPTOMETRIST
1st Place
KRISTOPHER SKROMME, O.D., AT TWO TREES OPTOMETRY, 801 S. Victoria Ave., #206, Ventura, 805-650-2020
2nd Place
TOM FUNNELL, O.D., 1445 Donlon St. #12. Ventura, 805-850-3156
3rd Place
DONALD K. STEENSMA, O.D., 465 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, 805-486-3585
BEST PLACE FOR ORGANIC ELIXERS AND ELECTRIFYING MASSAGES
EarthTonics
206-C S. Montgomery St., Ojai
805-798-1153
www.earthtonicsskincare.com
With the 21st-century explosion of social media, everyday people are now on camera as much as, if not more than, movie stars. Whereas celebrity status and airtime were once reserved for the few, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube made them available to the many. This paradigm shift also brought along a tidal wave of vanity, and with it the desire to sustain a youthful appearance. Though with so many products out there vying for precious shelf space, the sheer volume can leave the consumer bewildered. Many companies falsely claim to use “natural products,” but trying to read the ingredients on the back is more like deciphering Sanskrit.
Daron Hope, founder of EarthTonics Spa and handmade skin care products, doesn’t believe a long list of chemical synthetics is necessary when pursuing the fountain of youth. Versed in the skill of apothecary, she has been creating high-end organic elixirs for over 10 years (though her interest dates back to childhood). Using such local organic plants as lavender, sage, helichrysum, orange blossom and honey, Hope infuses these natives with other medicinal plant extractions from across the globe, ensuring the highest-quality ingredients with every boutique batch. Some of these products include Cardamon Cream Cleanser, Honey and Bamboo Facial Scrub, Grapefruit and Rose Body Nectar and Frankincense Blossom Body Butter, just to list a few.
The Ojai spa location offers an array of modern and ancient organic treatments, including holistic facials, and intentional massage/somatic therapy. An example of the latter is the Ayurvedic Kansa Bronze massage, which incorporates a pestle-like tool made of wood and an ancient blend of healing bronze. Highly resonant and a conductor of bioelectricity, it is designed to stimulate blood flow and lymph drainage. Another unique offering is the Mircocurrent and Light Bio-Frequency Facial, utilizing the healing power of vibration to ever-so-gently stimulate cell response. Also, The Works option combines the Kansa Bronze treatment with the Microcurrent technology to create a true meeting of ancient and modern practices.
In addition to the spa location, products can be purchased at the website, which also boasts an impressive list of ingredients, application directions and health benefits. EarthTonics can be found at Rainbow Bridge Natural Food Store in Ojai, as well as The Shopkeepers in Santa Barbara. Hope can also be seen at her booth on Sundays at the Ojai Farmers Market, providing customers with various samples and product information.
With a desire to instill confidence and self-love in customers, while also helping to protect the planet through responsible practices, EarthTonics’ mission is one of passion and respect. So go visit Hope and do something good for yourself and our third rock from the sun.
— Dane Edmondson
ORTHODONTIST
1st Place
PREMIER ORTHODONTICS, 2100 Solar Drive #200, Oxnard, 805-485-1111
2nd Place
ADAM G. LAUTT, D.D.S., M.S., COASTAL ORTHODONTIC CARE, 1730 S. Victoria Ave. #250, Ventura, 805-650-1080
3rd Place
PAUL HANNAH, D.D.S., 2807 Loma Vista Road #102. Ventura, 805-643-1266
PERSONAL TRAINER
1st Place
BREE COCHRAN AT THE VENT: HUMAN PERFORMANCE CENTER, 4013 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-995-9030
2nd Place
STEPHANIE REYNOLDS AT FITZONE, 4756 Telephone Road, #3, Ventura, 805-394-5103
3rd Place
DINI LEOPOLDO AT BREAKING MUSCLE, breakingmuscle.com/coaches/dini-leopoldo
PILATES INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
KATHY LOPEZ AT STUDIO BE, 1455 E. Main St., suite 200, Ventura, 805-844-3425
2nd Place
EVA KETTLES AT FIT BUDDHA, 805-901-3440; 424 E. Main St., Ventura; 330 State St., Santa Barbara
3rd place
GAIL DESART AT MIND & BODY WELLNESS STUDIO, 1445 Donlon St., suite 9, Ventura, 805-654-8354
PILATES STUDIO
1st Place
FIT BUDDHA, 805-901-3440; 424 E, Main St., Ventura; 330 State St., Santa Barbara
2nd Place
MIND & BODY WELLNESS STUDIO, 1445 Donlon St., suite 9, Ventura, 805-654-8354
3rd Place
STUDIO BE, 1455 E. Main St., suite 200, Ventura, 805-844-3425
YOGA INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
AUDREY WALZER AT CAMARILLO YOGA CENTER, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, suite 127, Camarillo, 805-484-8810
2nd Place
PIXIE KASTRUP AT GRASSROOTS YOGA, 2280 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-628-3676
3rd Place
MARKETA HUELSKAMP AT YOGA BY THE SEA, OXNARD BEACH PARK, 805-479-9530, on Facebook
YOGA STUDIO
1st Place
GRASSROOTS YOGA, 2280 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-628-3676
2nd Place
CAMARILLO YOGA CENTER, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, suite 127, Camarillo, 805-484-8810
3rd Place
JAI RHYTHM YOGA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., suite 103B, Ventura, 805-652-7490
