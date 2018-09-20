Welcome to the 33rd annual Best Of Ventura County, our special issue featuring the top three vote getters of over 200 categories in our readers’ poll, including businesses, professionals and places to visit. While we have seen the number of voters increase every year, this year we crossed the 10,000 voter mark for the first time ever. We also saw the competition heat up as more professionals sought to have their names added to our drop-down menus — an exciting time for everyone. The results show new winners and new categories.

As this year’s theme, we highlighted one of Ventura County’s most important cultural and business aspects: farming. Last year’s crop report, released in July 2018, shows that the estimated gross value of farming in Ventura County was approximately $2.1 billion, harvested on over 52,000 acres. The top crops include strawberries, lemons, celery, nursery stock, raspberries and avocados, featured in each section’s opening pages. We also showcased local farms throughout the region. The industry employs over 36,000 men and women, from crop pickers to ranch hands, with an exponential impact on other industries. Ventura County’s bounty is rich and we celebrate the multigenerational farms and ranches, their crops and devoted workers in this year’s Best Of Ventura County. Enjoy!

BEAUTY AND STYLE

FOOD AND DRINK

HEALTH AND FITNESS

NIGHTLIFE AND ENTERTAINMENT

RECREATION

SERVICES

SHOPPING