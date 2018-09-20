FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180823-10015601-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A&J APPLIANCE INSTALLATION, 425 Valley Gate Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065-5352, Ventura County, James M Brock, 425 Valley Gate Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ James M Brock, James M Brock. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 23, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180822-10015533-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) COASTAL PAINTING, 2) BC COASTAL PAINTING, 1295 E Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Corinna D Burton, 1295 E Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Joshua Burton, 1295 E Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Corinna D Burton, Corinna D Burton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180824-10015712-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROADHARBOR PROPERTIES, 2351 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Kevin Kern, 2351 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Lisa Kern, 2351 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Kern, Kevin Kern. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180822-10015501-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BELLA BELLA EVENT RENTALS, 9466 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Guillermo Ramirez, 9466 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004, Linda Catherine Ramirez, 9466 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004, Sylvia Isabel Ramirez, 9466 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8-22-2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Guillermo Ramirez, Guillermo Ramirez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180821-10015332-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUSHI FRESH, 2115 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization:, GASSK, INC, 5651 Coltrane St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/19/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ GASSK, Grace Ae Kim, Grace Ae Kim, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180817-10015234-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUNAVAPES, 1437 S. Victoria Ave., Ste F, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA-201319710092, VAPOR CAPERS, LLC., 1437 S. Victoria Ave., Ste. F, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VAPOR CAPERS, LLC., Anthony J. Miranda, Anthony J. Miranda, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180823-10015680-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CABINETOPIA, LLC, 2) CABINET PARTS CONNECTION, 2264 Goodyear, Ste. B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201002810171 / CA, CABINETOPIA, LLC., 2264 Goodyear, Ste. B, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/27/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CABINETOPIA, LLC., Richard Carl Marx, Richard Carl Marx, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 23, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180824-10015727-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PACIFIC BY NORU, 394 East Main Street, Suite B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, NoRu Inc., 1675 Ramona Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ NoRu Inc., James Harold Norton, James Harold Norton, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180823-10015621-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUCIO ROMERO, INC., 3024 Daphney, Ct., Simi mValley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4167696, LUCIO ROMERO, INC., 3024 Daphney, Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/13/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LUCIO ROMERO, INC., Lucio Romero, Lucio Romero, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 23, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180821-10015402-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PENNINGTON PLUMBING, 211 Bundren St., Oak View, CA 93022, Ventura County, Jeffery Scott Pennington, 211 Bundren St., Oak View, CA 93022. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffery Scott Pennington, Jeffery Scott Pennington. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180828-10015905-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SYNERGY BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, 2) SYNERGY SOLUTIONS, 2816 Texas Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Jonathan Wisniewski, 2816 Texas Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Wisniewski, Jonathan Wisniewski. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180828-10015893-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SITTING KITTY CAT CARE, 4515 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Leslie Ann Weiss, 4515 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leslie Ann Weiss, Leslie Ann Weiss. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180808-10014532-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RUPPE OUTLOOK, 762 Forest Pk Blvd. #408, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Naola K. Davis, 762 Forest Pk Blvd. #108, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Naola K. Davis, Naola K. Davis, Naola K. Davis, Naola K. Davis. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180828-10015902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VCSDA, 2) VENTURA COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICTS ASSOCIATION, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4124628 CA, VENTURA COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICT ASSOCIATION, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/28/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICT ASSOCIATION, Harry Michael Mishler, Harry Michael Mishler, Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180830-10016092-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARK PLOURD CONSTRUCTION, 170 Lang St., Ventura, Ca. 93003, Ventura County, Mark Christopher Plourd, 170 Lang St., Ventura, Ca. 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Christopher Plourd, Mark Plourd. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180830-10016129-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEAL WITH IT, 3332 Mountain Trail Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Mark Mathias, 3332 Mountain Trail Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Mathias, Mark Mathias. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180831-10016229-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELEGANTE JEWELRY, 2690 E. Vineyard Ave. #100, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Han Kim, 3121 Carolwood Lane, Torrance, CA 90505. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Han Kim, Han Kim. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180905-10016433-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) INART ACADEMY, 2) INART, 350 Via Las Brisas, Suite 250, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Frederick Casem, 123 Via Aldea, Newbury Park, CA 91320, In A Yun Casem, 123 Via Aldea, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/5/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ In A Yun Casem, In A Yun Casem. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180910-10016755-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SPITFIRE MUSIC, 30112 Village 30, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Joel Haskel Cohen, 30112 Village 30, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joel Cohen, Joel Cohen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180904-10016351-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GLASS CONCEPTS, 6611 Preston Avenue, Suite E, Livermore, CA 94551, Alameda County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Glass Concepts, Inc., 6611 Preston Avenue, Suite E, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Glass Concepts, Inc., Darryl Phelps Darryl Phelps, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180911-10016768-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLDEN WEST INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY INC, 2180 Agate Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, G.W.I.S. Corporation, 2180 Agate Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1978. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ G.W.I.S. Corporation DBA Golden West Industrial Supply Inc, Marvin R. Smith, Marvin R. Smith Jr., President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180912-10016863-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CHEZ TIFFANY, 2) CHEZ TEXAS TIFFANY, 117 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Tiffany Marchbanks, 117 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tiffany Marchbanks, Tiffany Marchbanks. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180913-10016969-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EPOXY COATINGS, 2) SHOWCASE GARAGE ORGANIZERS, 24616 Town Center Dr. Unit 4104, Valencia, CA 91355, Los Angeles County, Richard Murray, 24616 Town Center Dr. Unit 4104, Valencia, CA 91355. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Murray, Richard Murray. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180917-10017223-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IZZY HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING, 4548 N. Canyonlands Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Esau Gudiel Linares, 4548 N. Canyonlands Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Esau Gudiel Linares, Esau Gudiel Linares. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180831-10016294-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LANDLORD RESCUERS, 11158 Lopez Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, MLP Property Solutions, Inc., 11158 Lopez Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MLP Property Solutions, Inc., Patrick J Leyden, Patrick J Leyden, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180914-10017070-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WILD CREATIVES. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 9/22/2014. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20140922- 10017096-0 1/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. Mayuka Thais Nagasawa, 9400 La Tijera Blvd. #3105, Los Angeles, CA 90045. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Mayuka Thais Nagasawa, Mayuka Thais Nagasawa. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00516650-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 23, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ASHLEY HERNANDEZ FOR MINOR BROOKLYNN DIERSING FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ASHLEY HERNANDEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: BROOKLYNN MARIE DIERSING to BROOKLYNN MARIE HERNANDEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10/10/18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 23, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/30/18, 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071847 HEARING DATE: 11/21/2018 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Abbegail J. McKenney, a child. To: Jennifer A. Eldridge, James McKenney, James Werthman, and to all persons claiming to be the parent of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Abbigail J. McKenney, Date of Birth: 06/27/2018, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: James McKenney, James Werthman, Mother’s name: Jennifer A. Eldridge. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/21/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/21/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 08/28/2018 by: Lorie Correa, CWSW III Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/6, 9/13, 9/20, 9/27/18 CNS-3169135#

TSG No.: 8735271 TS No.: CA1800283474 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 187-0-052-105 Property Address: 1834 ADELAIDE COURT OXNARD, CA 93035 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/10/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/04/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/26/2013, as Instrument No. 20130726-00132285, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: BOBBI MCCLENNY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 187- 0-052-105 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1834 ADELAIDE COURT, OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $281,062.90. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderís office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http:// search.nationwideposting.com/ propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1800283474 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0339369 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/13/2018, 09/20/2018, 09/27/2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 28, 2018, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

G029 – Olmedo, Anthony; G148 – Webb, Robert; G151 – Axelrod, Geoffrey

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529,

30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332- 3029

1068 – Rubenstein, Eric

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411,

740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

F419 – Barker, Yareli

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B554 – Burns, Krista; W215 – Hardy, Karissa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

C233 – Arbizu, Daniella

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

B158 – Butcher, Sarah

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 13th & 20th of September 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

9/13, 9/20/18

CNS-3168949#

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN & PUBLIC SALE

CERTIFIED MAIL –

RETURN RECEIPT REQUESTED

Norman Hotchin 124 Yellowstone Oxnard, CA 93033

The Estate of May Hotchin

124 Yellowstone Oxnard, CA 93033

The Estate of Carol Hotchin

124 Yellowstone Dr. Oxnard, CA 93033

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Norman Hotchin, The Estate of May Hotchin and The Estate of Carol Hotchin are in default of payment of the charges and expenses described below for storage of the goods described below on the property of Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates, 4130 Maulhardt Road, Space 99 AKA 124 Yellowstone Dr., Oxnard, CA 93033, from June 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. This notice constitutes a demand for payment of all charges, expenses and costs listed below. PAYMENT MUST BE MADE WITHIN TEN (10) DAYS FROM THE TIME YOU RECEIVE THIS NOTICE, AND UNLESS PAYMENT IS RECEIVED BY THE UNDERSIGNED, THE LISTED GOODS WILL BE ADVERTISED FOR SALE AND SOLD BY AUCTION, PURSUANT TO COMMERCIAL CODE SECTION 7210(b)(2) ON October 1, 2018, AT 10:30 AM AT: Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates 4130 Maulhardt Road, Space 99 AKA 124 Yellowstone Dr. Oxnard, CA 93033 The goods referred to herein are described as: Mobilehome: 1978 KYWST Serial Number(s): GW80CALKW4004A & GW80CALKW4004B Decal Number(s): SV6213 The amounts due and payable for storage of the goods are as follows: Storage Charges for the period from June 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018: $825.87. In addition to the Storage Charges set forth above, Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates claims the amount of Twenty-Three Dollars and Nine Cents, ($23.09) per day from July 1, 2018, to the date of the aforementioned sale of the goods, and for the reasonable expenses in the amount of $850.00 for this proceeding to enforce the lien.

DATED: August 23, 2018 By:

/s/ Maryann Tran Authorized Agent for Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates 714-480-6828

9/13, 9/20/18

CNS-3168320#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Tenants: Matt Berban, Moorea Jones, Liebet De Paz, Kim Drury, Isacc Guadarrama. Auction held on September 27th, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at PORTA-STOR, 330 West Park Row Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. (805) 643-3862. SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517222-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed SEP 11, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. PETITION OF: BARBARA ANN MURCHISON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: BARBARA ANN MURCHISON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: BARBARA ANN MURCHISON to SUNNY MURCHISON AL-BURGA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:10-29-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 11, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA FIRST AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517133-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed SEP 14, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Main/Limited Branch. PETITION OF: RICHARD ALVAREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RICHARD ALVAREZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RICHARD ALVAREZ to RICHARD CASTANEDA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-30-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Main/Limited Branch. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 14, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

LIEN SALE

Bob Carlson’s Towing, 1300 Fleet Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/2/2018: 10-MNNI License: 7NKF468 / CA Vin: WMWMF7C57ATZ69517 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. 56-2018-00512245- CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DIANA AGUILAR, ANA AGUILAR, AND DOES 1-10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): JAMES STEADMAN

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Onlin e Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direcciòn de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jacob A.O. Stub, (Bar# 123282), Berriz Law Group, 30300 Agoura Rd., Suite 150, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. Phone No.: (818) 889-1577. Date (Fecha): MAY 22 2018. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2018-00512245- CL-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMES STEADMAN

DEFENDANT: DIANA AGUILAR, ANA AGUILAR, AND DOES 1-10

To: DIANA AGUILAR, et. al.

Plaintiff: JAMES STEADMAN seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $19,050.26.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date): $4,709.00

Loss of earnings (to date): $140.00

Property damage: $1,100.74

Date: 5/17/18. /s/ Jacob A.O. Stub, (Bar# 123282), Berriz Law Group, 30300 Agoura Rd., Suite 150, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. Phone No.: (818) 889-1577. Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACIÓN JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2018-00514579-CU-BC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BLAZ GALLEGOS, INDIVIDUALLY, AND DBA BLUE STAR MASSAGE; MING QIN HE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND DBA BLUE STAR MASSAGE; DOES 1 TO 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): THE BECKER GROUP, INC.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James B. Cole, Esq., 156131, Slaughter, Reagan & Cole, LLP, 625 E. Santa Clara Street, Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 658-7800. Date (Fecha): JUL 09 2018. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO

SAN BERNARDINO DISTRICT

CIVIL DIVISION

SUMMONS (CITACIÓN JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso) CIVDS1718280

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CARLOS PENA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JIRIK GASPARIAN, an individual; DIANA GASPARIAN, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Bernardino Justice Center, San Bernardino Civil Division, 247 West Third Street, San Bernardino, California 92415. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Navid A. Natanian, Esq., (State Bar No.: 218463), 1925 Century Park East, Suite 1990, Los Angeles, California 90067, (310) 789-2060. Date (Fecha): SEP 15 2017. /s/: Krislynn Orduna, Executive Officer and Clerk, (Secretario), by Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ALLEN PEERLESS AKA ALLEN GERSON PEERLESS CASE NO. 56-2018-00516825-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ALLEN PEERLESS AKA ALLEN GERSON PEERLESS. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RONA PEERLESS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RONA PEERLESS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/11/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner J. PETER WAKEMAN, ESQ. – SBN 116317 WAKEMAN LAW GROUP, INC. 4500 E THOUSAND OAKS BLVD #101 WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA 91362 9/6, 9/13, 9/20/18 CNS-3169301#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL RICHTER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00516935- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL RICHTER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: WENDY CATTON and KARRIE LANDMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: WENDY CATTON and KARRIE LANDMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, Esq. (State Bar# 84280), Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Phone: (805) 522- 2555, Fax: (805) 522-2826.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALICE MAE DOTY also known as ALICE DOTY, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00516964-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ALICE MAE DOTY also known as ALICE DOTY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KAREN BERNICE HODGES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KAREN BERNICE HODGES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker, SBN# 101400, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805- 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18 and 9/20/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: KENNETH J. GERHARDT CASE NO. 56-2018-00517064-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of KENNETH J. GERHARDT. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by GREGORY E. GERHARDT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that GREGORY E. GERHARDT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/04/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner LEANNE E. MAILLIAN – SBN 80360 MEGAN I. BRAUN – SBN 305335 LAW OFFICES OF LEANNE E. MAILLIAN 16530 VENTURA BLVD. SUITE 404 ENCINO CA 91436 9/6, 9/13, 9/20/18 CNS-3170674#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUE ELLEN DRIVER, aka SUE DRIVER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517238-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SUE ELLEN DRIVER, aka SUE DRIVER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANDREA NIEHENKE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANDREA NIEHENKE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile/Probate Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Marisha N. Charbonnet, SBN 238446, Family Security Law Group, APC, 223 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., SUITE 320, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Phone: (805) 496-4681, Fax: (805) 494- 0170. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

NOTICE OF AMENDED PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RICHARD FELTNER CASE NO. 56-2018-00515362-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD FELTNER. AN AMENDED PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by GUADALUPE FELTNER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE AMENDED PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that GUADALUPE FELTNER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE AMENDED PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE AMENDED PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/11/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner THOMAS G. STYSKAL – SBN 58416 KINLEY & STYSKAL 2600 WALNUT AVE., STE. E TUSTIN CA 92780

BSC 216114

9/13, 9/20, 9/27/18

CNS-3172004#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RONALD ANTHONY FRUTOS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517644-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RONALD ANTHONY FRUTOS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANGELA FRUTOS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANGELA FRUTOS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 01, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Randolph W. Andell, SBN# 180706, Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 California Street, Ventura, CA 93001-2620, (805) 648-5111, Fax No.: (805) 648-7218. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.