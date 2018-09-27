FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180821-10015402-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PENNINGTON PLUMBING, 211 Bundren St., Oak View, CA 93022, Ventura County, Jeffery Scott Pennington, 211 Bundren St., Oak View, CA 93022. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffery Scott Pennington, Jeffery Scott Pennington. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180828-10015905-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SYNERGY BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, 2) SYNERGY SOLUTIONS, 2816 Texas Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Jonathan Wisniewski, 2816 Texas Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Wisniewski, Jonathan Wisniewski. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180828-10015893-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SITTING KITTY CAT CARE, 4515 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Leslie Ann Weiss, 4515 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leslie Ann Weiss, Leslie Ann Weiss. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180808-10014532-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RUPPE OUTLOOK, 762 Forest Pk Blvd. #408, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Naola K. Davis, 762 Forest Pk Blvd. #108, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Naola K. Davis, Naola K. Davis, Naola K. Davis, Naola K. Davis. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180828-10015902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VCSDA, 2) VENTURA COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICTS ASSOCIATION, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4124628 CA, VENTURA COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICT ASSOCIATION, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/28/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICT ASSOCIATION, Harry Michael Mishler, Harry Michael Mishler, Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180830-10016092-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARK PLOURD CONSTRUCTION, 170 Lang St., Ventura, Ca. 93003, Ventura County, Mark Christopher Plourd, 170 Lang St., Ventura, Ca. 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Christopher Plourd, Mark Plourd. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180830-10016129-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEAL WITH IT, 3332 Mountain Trail Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Mark Mathias, 3332 Mountain Trail Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Mathias, Mark Mathias. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180831-10016229-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELEGANTE JEWELRY, 2690 E. Vineyard Ave. #100, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Han Kim, 3121 Carolwood Lane, Torrance, CA 90505. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Han Kim, Han Kim. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180905-10016433-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) INART ACADEMY, 2) INART, 350 Via Las Brisas, Suite 250, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Frederick Casem, 123 Via Aldea, Newbury Park, CA 91320, In A Yun Casem, 123 Via Aldea, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/5/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ In A Yun Casem, In A Yun Casem. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180910-10016755-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SPITFIRE MUSIC, 30112 Village 30, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Joel Haskel Cohen, 30112 Village 30, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joel Cohen, Joel Cohen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180904-10016351-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GLASS CONCEPTS, 6611 Preston Avenue, Suite E, Livermore, CA 94551, Alameda County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Glass Concepts, Inc., 6611 Preston Avenue, Suite E, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Glass Concepts, Inc., Darryl Phelps Darryl Phelps, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180911-10016768-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLDEN WEST INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY INC, 2180 Agate Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, G.W.I.S. Corporation, 2180 Agate Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1978. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ G.W.I.S. Corporation DBA Golden West Industrial Supply Inc, Marvin R. Smith, Marvin R. Smith Jr., President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180912-10016863-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CHEZ TIFFANY, 2) CHEZ TEXAS TIFFANY, 117 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Tiffany Marchbanks, 117 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tiffany Marchbanks, Tiffany Marchbanks. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180913-10016969-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EPOXY COATINGS, 2) SHOWCASE GARAGE ORGANIZERS, 24616 Town Center Dr. Unit 4104, Valencia, CA 91355, Los Angeles County, Richard Murray, 24616 Town Center Dr. Unit 4104, Valencia, CA 91355. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Murray, Richard Murray. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180917-10017223-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IZZY HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING, 4548 N. Canyonlands Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Esau Gudiel Linares, 4548 N. Canyonlands Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Esau Gudiel Linares, Esau Gudiel Linares. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180831-10016294-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LANDLORD RESCUERS, 11158 Lopez Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, MLP Property Solutions, Inc., 11158 Lopez Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MLP Property Solutions, Inc., Patrick J Leyden, Patrick J Leyden, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180914-10017070-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WILD CREATIVES. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 9/22/2014. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20140922- 10017096-0 1/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. Mayuka Thais Nagasawa, 9400 La Tijera Blvd. #3105, Los Angeles, CA 90045. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Mayuka Thais Nagasawa, Mayuka Thais Nagasawa. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180914-10017124-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CHANNEL ISLANDS PSYCHIC, 2) CHANNEL ISLANDS BLVD PSYCHIC, 3) CI PSYCHIC, 4) CHANNEL ISLAND PSYCHIC, 5) MADAM JOANNE PSYCHIC, 6) MADAME JOANNE PSYCHIC, 277 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Ronald Merino, 205 East Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/17/2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ronald Merino, Ronald Merino. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180914-10017151-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) REBECCA THE PSYCHIC, 2) SENORA REBECCA PSYCHIC, 3) OXNARD PSYCHIC, 4) SPIRITUAL ADVISOR LIFE COACH, 5) REBECCA SPIRITUAL ADVISOR LIFE COACH, 6) REBECCA PSYCHIC, 255 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Ronald Merino, 1354 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Rebecca Adams, 1354 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 3/1995; 2. 3/1995; 3. 3/1995; 4. 7/2017; 5. 7/2017; 6. 3/1995. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ronald Merino, Ronald Merino. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180924-10017680-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CINDY’S CLEANING, 922 Ontario St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Cindy Balderas, 922 Ontario St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cindy Balderas, Cindy Balderas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071847

HEARING DATE: 11/21/2018

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Abbegail J. McKenney, a child. To: Jennifer A. Eldridge, James McKenney, James Werthman, and to all persons claiming to be the parent of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Abbigail J. McKenney, Date of Birth: 06/27/2018, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: James McKenney, James Werthman, Mother’s name: Jennifer A. Eldridge. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/21/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/21/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 08/28/2018 by: Lorie Correa, CWSW III Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/6, 9/13, 9/20, 9/27/18 CNS-3169135#

TSG No.: 8735271 TS No.: CA1800283474 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 187-0-052-105 Property Address: 1834 ADELAIDE COURT OXNARD, CA 93035 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/10/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/04/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/26/2013, as Instrument No. 20130726-00132285, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: BOBBI MCCLENNY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 187- 0-052-105 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1834 ADELAIDE COURT, OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $281,062.90. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderís office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http:// search.nationwideposting.com/ propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1800283474 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0339369 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/13/2018, 09/20/2018, 09/27/2018

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517222-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed SEP 11, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. PETITION OF: BARBARA ANN MURCHISON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: BARBARA ANN MURCHISON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: BARBARA ANN MURCHISON to SUNNY MURCHISON AL-BURGA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:10-29-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 11, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA FIRST AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517133-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed SEP 14, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Main/Limited Branch. PETITION OF: RICHARD ALVAREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RICHARD ALVAREZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RICHARD ALVAREZ to RICHARD CASTANEDA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-30-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Main/Limited Branch. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 14, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

APN: 088-0-242-085 TS No: CA05000219-18-1 TO No: 18- 174466 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 19, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 30, 2007 as Instrument No. 20071130- 00218973-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by DOROTHY P. HUNTER, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 8550 IDYLLWILD STREET, VENTURA, CA 93004 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $353,263.72 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000219-18- 1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 12, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000219-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 49730, Pub Dates: 09/27/2018, 10/04/2018, 10/11/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at October, 12th 2018 at 1:30PM at 900 East Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Nancy Rosenquist: Bike, Shelving, Chest, Dog crate, 15 boxes, Rocking horse and clothing.

Yolanda Gallegos: Mini fridge, Washer and dryer, Clothing, many boxes, Cabinet and video games.

Isaiah Cervantes: 7 roof top A/C units, Ducting, 2 barrels and metal door.

Diana Nava: Clothing, Mirror, 3 dressers, Tools, 2 speakers, Amp and various Furniture.

Dazette Tucker: O2 tank, Chair various furniture, 10 boxes, Tools and clothing.

Pam Hall: Dolly, Cabinet, Dresser, 10+ boxes, various furniture and clothing.

Edward Latt: 2 Portable A/C units, Dolly, 2 Paddle boards, 2 surfboards, various furniture and clothing. Maria Del Lourdes Martinez-Mendoza: Bike, Table saw, Head and foot board and car parts.

Maria Del Lourdes Martinez-Mendoza: Electrical parts, Storage tote, Clothing and luggage.

Omar Romero: Stereo equipment, Speaker boxes, Stage lighting, 6 monitor boxes and clothing.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this September, 12th 2018. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488- 0733, Auctioneer: James O’Brien, Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on October 12, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Stacy Valadez – 3 Folding Chairs, Medicine Cabinet, 2 Luggage, 14+ Totes of Unknown, Stained Glass Lamp, Clothes Rack, Computer Desk, Oxygen Tank, Various Furniture, Miscellaneous Items

Johnathon Nunnery – Roto Tiller, Skate Board, Lawn Mower, 2 Motorized Scooters, Tools, Clothing, TV, Folding Table, Guitar, Amp, Keyboard, Musical Equipment, Miscellaneous Items

Salvador A Nuno – Speaker Box, 2 Kenwood 15î Speakers, Space Heater, Barbie Razor Scooter, Mirror, Shop Vac, Various Furniture, 2 Clothes Irons, Various Home Dècor, Shoe Rack w/Shoes, Saw, Miscellaneous Items Ermalinda Sedeno – Transmission Jack, Electric Barbie ATV, 4+ Razor Scooters, Safe, Tread Mill, Trailer Hitch and Ball, 5+ Bikes, Exercise Equipment, Sports Equipment, Tools, TV, Tripod, Clothing, Air Compressor, Beauty Tools, Miscellaneous Items

Mabel Duran – Picture of Jesus, Tool Box, TV/DVD, Tall Fan, 2 Speakers, Kenmore Washing Machine, Microwave, Video Game Chair, Area Rugs, Luggage, Shelving, Various Furniture, Kids Bed, 5+ Totes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

David Mora – 4800 Watt Car Amp, Exhaust System, 14+ Rams & Tires, Car Bench Seat, Home Dècor, Headers, Miscellaneous Items

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated September 27 & October 4, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(UCC Sec. 6105)

Escrow No. 16529

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made.

The name(s), business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: TINA LE, 107 North Reino Road Newbury Park, CA 91320 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE As listed by the Seller, all other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: NONE The name(s) and business addresses of the Buyer(s) is/are: POLARIS LIGHTOUSE, INC., 107 North Reino Road Newbury Park, CA 91320 The assets being sold are generally described as: MAIL BOX STORE and are located at: 107 North Reino Road, Newbury Park, CA 91320 The business named used by the Seller at that location is: POSTAL JUNCTION The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Sepulveda Escrow Corporation, 10550 Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 105, Mission Hills, CA 91345 on or after 10/17/18. The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Sepulveda Escrow Corporation, 10550 Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 105, Mission Hills, CA 91345 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 10/16/18, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: September 4, 2018

POLARIS LIGHTHOUSE, INC.

By: S/ IRIS B. ILAO,

President

By: S/ ALEXANDER C. ILAO,

Secretary

9/27/18

CNS-3176812#

NOTICE OF INTENDED

TRANSFER OF RETAIL

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE UNDER

SECTIONS 24073 AND 24074,

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS AND

PROFESSIONS CODE

1. Licensee(s) Name(s): RATTANA LIM KITIBANLU

2. Premises Address(es) To Which The Licenses(s) Has/ Have Been Issued: 217 ARNEILL ROAD, CAMARILLO, CA 93010

3. Licensee’s Mailing Address: 217 ARNEILL ROAD, CAMARILLO, CA 93010

4. Applicant(s) Name(s): TS COMPANY, LLC

5. Proposed Business Address:

6. Mailing Address of Applicant: 2509 BOGART ST., CAMARILLO, CA 93010

7. Kind of License Intended To Be Transferred: ON-SALE BEER AND WINE – EATING PLACE, TYPE 41, NO. 376598 8. Escrow Holder/Guarantor Name: ALL BROKERS ESCROW, INC

9. Escrow Holder/Guarantor Address: 2924 W. MAGNOLIA BLVD, BURBANK, CA 91505

10. Total consideration to be paid for business and license; including inventory, whether actual cost, estimated cost, or a not-to-exceed amount):

CASH $5,000.00

DEMAND NOTE(S) $46,000.00

TOTAL AMOUNT $51,000.00

The parties agree that the consideration for the transfer of the business and the license(s) is to be paid only after the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has approved the proposed transfer. The parties also agree and herein direct the above-named escrow holder to make payment of distribution within a reasonable time after the completion of the transfer of the license as provided in Section 24074 of the California Business and Professions Code.

S/ Rattana Lim Kitibanlu

Licensee(s)/Transferor(s) TS Company, LLC

By: S/ Boonlert Trakoonsrimongkol,

Managing Member

Applicant(s)/Transferee(s)

9/27/18

CNS-3175803#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(UCC Sec. 6105)

Escrow No. CEG103034-BW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made.

The name(s), business address(es) to the Seller(s), are: PENG QI, 3327 East Kimber Drive #E, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Doing Business as: SESAME INN All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is: None The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: FANGSHO, INC. 3327 East Kimber Drive #E, Newbury Park, CA 91320 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Restaurant and are located at: 3327 East Kimber Drive #E, Newbury Park, CA 91320 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Central Escrow Group, Inc. 515 West Garvey Ave., Suite 118, Monterey Park, CA 91754 and the anticipated sale date is 10/17/18 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 YES The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Central Escrow Group, Inc. 515 West Garvey Ave., Suite 118, Monterey Park, CA 91754 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 10/16/18, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: September 12, 2018

Buyer: FANGSHO, INC.

By: S/ JIANQIN ZHU, CEO

9/27/18

CNS-3175811#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(UCC Sec. 6105)

Escrow No. 52052-LM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made.

The name(s), business address(es) to the Seller(s), are: Los Angeles Signature, LLC, 14701 Princeton Avenue, Moorpark, CA 93021 Doing Business as: Princeton Avenue Montessori Preschool All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is: 14701 Princeton Avenue, Moorpark, CA 93021 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Little Scholars Montessori, a California Corporation, 18706 Hatteras Street, Tarzana, CA 91356 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures, equipment, inventory of supplies, business leasehold, leasehold improvements, goodwill, covenant not to compete, trade name, phone numbers, domain name and website and are located at: 14701 Princeton Avenue, Moorpark, CA 93021 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Penn Escrow, Inc. 1818 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 103, Montebello, CA 90640 and the anticipated sale date is 10/17/18 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 YES The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Penn Escrow, Inc. 1818 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 103, Montebello, CA 90640 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 10/16/18, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: July 14th, 2018 Buyer: Little Scholars Montessori, a California Corporation

By: S/ Sarangi A. Weththasingha,

President

By: S/ Amal S. Weththasingha, Secretary

9/27/18

CNS-3176255#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 24, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 A018 – Montes de oca, Jose; B070 – Martinez, Lisa; F269 – Marrufo, Arturo; F318 – Hernandez, Orlando; F419 – Barker, Yareli; F449 – Schauer, Kellie; F517 – Hall, Willard

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 C220 – Chavez, Jesus; C251 – Perez-Curvas, Mario; C260 – Chackel, Michelle; H069 – Singer, Tammi; H254 – Hudgins, Sarah; L003 – Mausavi, Morvarid

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 A003 – Ordonez, Rick; C159 – Patrick, Trelane; C192 – Fendrick, Cynthia; C235 – Ferreira, Lynne; C251 – Youtz, Zoltan; C287 – Grey, Jason; C293 – Beman, Dylan; C303 – Folk, Kyle; D097 – Fries, Chris; D110 – Pollotta, Jackie; D176 – Everett, Margaux; D209 – Filoso, Linda; P031 – Smith, Lance

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 B156 – Cano, Gloria; B158 – Butcher, Sarah; B209 – Medina, Rachael; C271 – Haynes, Toni; C274 – Haynes, Toni; D397 – Gonzalez, Luis; E487 – Salvatus, Maria

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B484 – Harris, Jennifer; B487 – Robinson, Randal; B547 – Topliss, Jason; B554 – Burns, Krista; B595 – Ducker, Dolores; B612 – Flores, Jessica; B635 – Flowers, Nysha; R273 – Salazar, Savannah; R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya; W198 – Newman, Elizabeth; W204 – Ervin, Tamara; W215 – Hardy, Karissa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332- 3029 1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 1068 – Rubenstein, Eric; 1088 – Bollinger, Cynthia; 3054 – Blaylock, Paula; 3128 – Houdini, Cyrene PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226- 2864 F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; G029 – Olmedo, Anthony; G151 – Axelrod, Geoffrey; G277 – Wolcott, Andrew; G318 – Pierga, Matthew

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 27th of September & 4th of October 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244- 8080, Bond No. 6052683. 9/27, 10/4/18 CNS-3177040#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 18, 2018, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 B010 – Webster, Sue; C191 – WHISTLER, Valerie; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D216 – Knepper, Danny

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 A017 – Tanner, Shannon; B051 – Schmachtenberger, Douglas; C059 – Blackwell, Michael; C066 – ALAMO HILLS MEDICAL GROUP Piperno, Teresita; C075 – VanderZwaag, Gary; D015 – Ansaldo, Norberto; D056 – Navarro, Herlinda; D077 – Ruelas, Joseph; E053 – Ansaldo, Nicolas; E059 – Garcia, Elida; E068 – McCombs, Brittaney; F016 – Webster, Sue; F026 – Mellini, Andrea

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285- 7067 024 – Raymond, Joel; 030 – Wells, Ryan; 103 – Elsner, Andrew; 204 – Rodriguez, Edgar; 210 – Hernandez, Hector; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 251 – Hart, Trevor; 302 – Hernandez, Marco; 337 – Petrula, Garrett; 489 – Rojas, Robert

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298- 1384 107 – Burke, Eugene; 736 – Montano, Courtney; 818 – Rodriguez, April; B29 – Mrozek, Elizabeth

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 27th of September and this 4th of October 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080. Bond No. 5908365. 9/27, 10/4/18 CNS-3177891#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071870

HEARING DATE: 12/26/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Baby Girl Reyes, a child. To: Tina M. Reyes, Unknown, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Baby Girl Reyes, Date of Birth: 07/15/2018, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Unknown, Mother’s name: Tina M. Reyes. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/26/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/26/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 09/20/2018 by: Jennifer Kamen Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/27, 10/4, 10/11, 10/18/18 CNS-3176821#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517841-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JOSE RODRIGUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSE RODRIGUEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSE RODRIGUEZ to ANTHONY JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-20-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 19, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517798-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 18, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: SARA NICOLE CAMERON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARA NICOLE CAMERON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SAWYER TIMOTHY CAMERON to SAWYER DANIEL CAMERON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-05-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 18, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517567-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 12, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: AVERI KAPLAN JAMES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: AVERI KAPLAN JAMES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: AVERI KAPLAN JAMES to AVERI KAPLAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-07-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 12, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. 56-2018-00512245- CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DIANA AGUILAR, ANA AGUILAR, AND DOES 1-10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): JAMES STEADMAN

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Onlin e Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direcciòn de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jacob A.O. Stub, (Bar# 123282), Berriz Law Group, 30300 Agoura Rd., Suite 150, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. Phone No.: (818) 889-1577. Date (Fecha): MAY 22 2018. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2018-00512245- CL-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMES STEADMAN

DEFENDANT: DIANA AGUILAR, ANA AGUILAR, AND DOES 1-10

To: DIANA AGUILAR, et. al.

Plaintiff: JAMES STEADMAN seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $19,050.26.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date): $4,709.00

Loss of earnings (to date): $140.00

Property damage: $1,100.74

Date: 5/17/18. /s/ Jacob A.O. Stub, (Bar# 123282), Berriz Law Group, 30300 Agoura Rd., Suite 150, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. Phone No.: (818) 889-1577. Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/6/18, 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACIÓN JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2018-00514579-CU-BC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BLAZ GALLEGOS, INDIVIDUALLY, AND DBA BLUE STAR MASSAGE; MING QIN HE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND DBA BLUE STAR MASSAGE; DOES 1 TO 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): THE BECKER GROUP, INC.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James B. Cole, Esq., 156131, Slaughter, Reagan & Cole, LLP, 625 E. Santa Clara Street, Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 658-7800. Date (Fecha): JUL 09 2018. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO

SAN BERNARDINO DISTRICT

CIVIL DIVISION

SUMMONS (CITACIÓN JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso) CIVDS1718280

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CARLOS PENA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JIRIK GASPARIAN, an individual; DIANA GASPARIAN, an individual.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Bernardino Justice Center, San Bernardino Civil Division, 247 West Third Street, San Bernardino, California 92415. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Navid A. Natanian, Esq., (State Bar No.: 218463), 1925 Century Park East, Suite 1990, Los Angeles, California 90067, (310) 789-2060.

Date (Fecha): SEP 15 2017.

/s/: Clerk, (Secretario), by Krislynn Orduna Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso): 37-2018-00017319-CL-BC-CTL

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MATTHEW MCGARVEY AND DOES 1 TO 10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, 330 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direcciÛn y el Número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): REESE LAW GROUP, Joseph M. Pleasant, 179571, Dana N. Meyers, 272640, James E. Delaney, 292600, Jenny R. Louro, 306535, 3168 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92010, (760) 842-5850, (File No. 238229).

Date (Fecha): APR 10 2018. /s/ Clerk (Secretario), By V. Garcia, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal]

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUE ELLEN DRIVER, aka SUE DRIVER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517238-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SUE ELLEN DRIVER, aka SUE DRIVER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANDREA NIEHENKE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANDREA NIEHENKE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile/Probate Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Marisha N. Charbonnet, SBN 238446, Family Security Law Group, APC, 223 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., SUITE 320, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Phone: (805) 496-4681, Fax: (805) 494- 0170. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/13/18, 9/20/18 and 9/27/18.

NOTICE OF AMENDED PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RICHARD FELTNER CASE NO. 56-2018-00515362-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD FELTNER. AN AMENDED PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by GUADALUPE FELTNER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE AMENDED PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that GUADALUPE FELTNER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE AMENDED PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE AMENDED PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/11/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner THOMAS G. STYSKAL –

SBN 58416 KINLEY & STYSKAL

2600 WALNUT AVE., STE. E

TUSTIN CA 92780

BSC 216114

9/13, 9/20, 9/27/18

CNS-3172004#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RONALD ANTHONY FRUTOS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517644-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RONALD ANTHONY FRUTOS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANGELA FRUTOS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANGELA FRUTOS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 01, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Randolph W. Andell, SBN# 180706, Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 California Street, Ventura, CA 93001-2620, (805) 648-5111, Fax No.: (805) 648-7218. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/20/18, 9/27/18 and 10/4/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JOHN P. FLITTIE CASE NO. 56-2018-00516385-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JOHN P. FLITTIE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JACQUELINE FLITTIE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JACQUELINE FLITTIE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/17/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ELIZABETH APODACA – SBN 220578

MY ATTORNEY LA

13601 WHITTIER BLVD #101

WHITTIER CA 90605

9/27, 10/4, 10/11/18

CNS-3176954#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARIA REILLY, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517721-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARIA REILLY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SONJA J. SMITH & FRED ROSENMUND in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SONJA J. SMITH & FRED ROSENMUND be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10-31-18 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Richard W. Tentler, 141 W. Second Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, (805) 486-2500.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LINDA LHOTKA also known as LINDA LEE LHOTKA, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517824-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LINDA LHOTKA also known as LINDA LEE LHOTKA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN K. ROUNDS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN K. ROUNDS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L. Collins 297122, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18 and 10/11/18.