According to the article (“Public nuisance challenged,” News, Aug. 30) there are around 73,35 dog owners who don’t have a clue about responsible pet ownership. Responsible dog owners establish themselves as the alpha dog, and they work with their dogs from the moment they are adopted to socialize the animal around people and other animals, and establish voice control. Read how the Monks of New Skeet do this to see what I am talking about. Responsible dog owners continue working with their dogs throughout their lives so they remain socialized. I’ve seen too many dog owners leave it up to the dog, resulting in alpha dogs whose owners are just fine being Betas or lower in the pack hierarchy. I have lost count of the number of times I’ve been attacked when walking or on my bike, and woken in the middle of the night by somebody’s barking or crying dog. I’ve used pepper spray, tried to get away from the attacking animal, attacked back, pleaded with the owner (whose attacking dog is always off leash to “call your dog”), all to no avail. The height of hypocrisy is when a dog owner tells me “my dog isn’t barking” or “I threw them out in the middle of the night because I didn’t want to listen to the barking.” Frankly, I find the attorney’s statements of due process for the dog owner to be astonishing in light of the very few instances of Animal Control taking action (69 out of 7,335 complaints). In my opinion, the judge should have ruled in favor of the people who complained, and required the dog’s owner to complete a mandatory training to socialize the dogs (à la the Dog Whisperer). For the people who think I am a dog hater out there: Yes, I have raised and loved a dog, yes I worked with my dog every day on socialization; yes, Winnie was under voice control; and yes, Winnie was on leash when walking in public.

Art, music therapy for VUSD

While I applaud the “rebranding” efforts and intentions that VUSD Superintendent David Creswell expressed in his recent interview with the VC Reporter (“Talking about education,” News, Aug. 30), he mentions several topics that need further discussion. I’ll stick to one. He says that school safety is “a huge goal.” It is also the 11th word of the VUSD mission statement. So I ask, why doesn’t he hire more professional people in the realm of therapy for troubled students? Many progressive school districts nationwide have seen a vital need for having practicing music and art therapists on their staff, but there are none in VUSD, even though what these therapists offer would be a tremendous asset to struggling students, many of whom have already been flagged by school mental health staff. We hear about these “red flagged” students time and time again after school shootings. Working with school psychiatrists to pinpoint children who feel marginalized, art therapists offer other ways of reaching children who may not excel in academics or sports. For more than 25 years, I’ve seen this work! Art therapies help by building trust, boosting confidence, empowering self-esteem, calming minds, and offering new pathways into learning and social skills. As a certified music therapist MT-BC, I have offered time and time again to do a free demonstration of the power of music therapy at the school district. I’ll offer it again, here, in print. Please consider adding this enriching program that fosters student well-being and school safety to the many children who would benefit from it.

