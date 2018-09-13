Al Anderson, former lead guitarist for Bob Marley and part of his original 1970s lineup, brought his band, The Original Wailers, to Discovery Ventura on Sept. 7. It was to be a night that touched on multiple generations and genres, with Latin rock from SoCal favorite Ozomatli and rap courtesy of hip-hop artist Chali 2na warming up the crowd for the reggae legends. Together the three acts proved that music is truly a nation without borders.
Related Posts
EXPONENTIAL IMPACT | CSUCI professor discusses environmental impact of the Thomas Fire
January 24, 2018
IN BRIEF | May 17, 2018
May 16, 2018
KINDNESS CORNER
August 8, 2018
Night Moves
March 3, 2016
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Timmy Curran Full Band w/ The brambles & Max KaschJanuary 1, 1970 @ 12:00 am - September 27, 2018 @ 10:00 am
-
Canine Adoption & Rescue League (CARL) Adoption Event – Every SaturdayAugust 11 - October 27
-
Bookkeepers SeminarAugust 24 @ 8:30 am - September 15 @ 3:00 pm
-
Nsenga Knight: Other StarsAugust 31 @ 8:00 am - October 11 @ 8:00 pm
-
Mapping Meaning: Adventures in CartographyAugust 31 @ 11:00 am - November 6 @ 3:00 pm
-
Inside OutSeptember 7 @ 12:00 am - October 3 @ 4:00 pm
-
SPLASH 2018September 12 @ 11:00 am - September 26 @ 5:00 pm
-
Splash 2018September 12 @ 11:00 am - September 26 @ 5:00 pm
-
Film, Forum on HealthcareReformSeptember 14 @ 7:00 am - 9:00 am
-
Terrific Tunes at The Annex Food HallSeptember 14 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm