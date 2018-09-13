Al Anderson, former lead guitarist for Bob Marley and part of his original 1970s lineup, brought his band, The Original Wailers, to Discovery Ventura on Sept. 7. It was to be a night that touched on multiple generations and genres, with Latin rock from SoCal favorite Ozomatli and rap courtesy of hip-hop artist Chali 2na warming up the crowd for the reggae legends. Together the three acts proved that music is truly a nation without borders.

Related