BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (original)
1st Place
MEDICINE HAT, www.medicinehatmusic.net
2nd Place
PHIL SALAZAR, fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com
3rd Place
DIRTY RICE, www.reverbnation.com/DirtyRice805
BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (cover)
1st Place
RHYTHM 805, www.facebook.com/rhythm805band, 805-479-0369
2nd Place
GARY BALLEN, garyballen.com
3rd Place
SOUND EFFECT, soundeffect.soulsilkproductions.com
BARTENDER
1st Place
DANNY D’AURIA, PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
2nd Place
HEATHER PECKFELDER, EL REY CANTINA, 294 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-1111
3rd Place
KRISTY ROGERS, COCOVIN, 4308 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-5614
BILLIARDS
1st Place
STIIX BILLIARDS, 2520 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-2020
2nd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
3rd Place
THE Q CLUB, 2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-278-1231
CHEAP DATE
1st Place
THE BEACH
2nd Place
REGENCY BUENAVENTURA 6, 1440 Eastman Ave., Ventura, 805-658-6544
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177
CLUB DJ
1st Place
DJ HONEY
2nd Place
DJ DARKO
3rd Place
DJ EROK
COMEDIAN
1st Place
JASON LOVE, www.jasonlove.com
2nd Place
DENISE CARTER
3rd Place
JEFF UREA
COMEDY SHOWCASE
1st Place
VENTURA HARBOR COMEDY CLUB, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-644-1500
2nd Place
VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com
3rd Place
NEW BLOOD VENTURA AT RED COVE, 1809 E Main St, Ventura, 805-643-1101
DANCE CLUB
1st Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
2nd Place
BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404
3rd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264
DANCE TROUPE
1st Place
THE AERIAL STUDIO, 4476 Dupont Court, Ventura, 805-340-3412
2nd Place
CLADDAGH DANCE COMPANY, 1729 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-672-0167
3rd Place
BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Vemtura, 805-643-5036
DARTS
1st Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
2nd Place
BENCH WARMER, 1855 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4303
3rd Place
BRENDAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 1755 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-4100
DIVE BAR
1st Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539
2nd Place
RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096
3rd Place
STAR LOUNGE, 343 E. Main St. Ventura, 805-648-4709
EVENT DJ
1st Place
BRUCE BARRIOS, BRUCE BARRIOS PRODUCTIONS, www.brucebarrios.com, djbrucevarrios@aol.com, 805-658-7565
2nd Place
NICK DEAN, www.facebook.com/NDENTERTAIN
3rd Place
TIM KNAPTON, IN THE MIX EVENTS, inthemixevents.com, 2011 Auto Center Drive #112, Oxnard, 805-659-4235
GAY BAR
1st Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
2nd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264
HAPPY HOUR
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
VENTIKI TIKI LOUNGE & LANAI, 701 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8887
3rd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
JUKEBOX
1st Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864
2nd Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539
3rd Place
RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096
KARAOKE
1st Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188
2nd Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
3rd Place
THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Suite B, Oxnard, 805-985-9300
LOCAL MUSIC RECORDING
1st Place
PROJECT 1, PART 3, PHIL SALAZAR AND THE KIN FOLK
2nd Place
MEDICINE HAT (self-titled EP)
3rd Place (TIE)
KYLE SMITH (self-titled EP)
ENTANGLED HEARTS, KARYN 805
MUSIC FESTIVAL
1st Place
SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura
2nd Place
VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-648-3146
3rd Place
OJAI MUSIC FESTIVAL, 201 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-646-2094
MUSIC VENUE (Large)
1st Place
MAJESTIC VENTURA THEATER, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-653-0118
2nd Place
LIBBEY BOWL, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-272-3881
3rd Place
VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3376
MUSIC VENUE (Small)
1st Place
DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-856-2695
2nd Place
OJAI DEER LODGE, 2261 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, 805-646-4256
3rd Place
BOMBAY BAR AND GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404
OPEN MIC
1st Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188
2nd Place
KEYNOTE LOUNGE, 10245 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-647-9390
3rd Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539
RADIO PERSONALITY
1st Place
RICO AND MAMBO, RICO AND MAMBO MORNING SHOW, 95.9 FM
2nd Place
KASEY KELLEY, LIVE 105.5
3rd Place
TOM SPENCE, KVTA Morning Show, KVTA 1590 AM
RADIO STATION
1st Place
100.7 FM KHAY
2nd Place
88.3 FM KCLU
3rd Place
Q104.7 KCAQ
RECORDING STUDIO
1st Place
ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555
2nd Place
MEGASOUND STUDIOS, 2789 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8100
3rd Place
CASTAWAY 7 STUDIOS, 4737 Ortega St., Ventura, www.castaway7.com, 805-654-8273
SINGLES HANG-OUT
1st Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264
2nd place
BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404
3rd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
SPORTS BAR
1st Place
CRONIES SPORTS GRILL, 2855 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 805-650-6026; 370 N. Lantana St., Camarillo, 805-482-5900; 2752 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-583-9999; 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, 818-889-0889; 1620 Newbury Road, Newbury Park, 805-498-7888
2nd Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485
3rd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
THEATER COMPANY
1st Place
RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900
2nd Place
SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645
3rd Place
VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com
THEATER PRODUCTION
1st Place
THE AWAKENING, THE AERIAL STUDIO
2nd Place
KING LEAR, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
3rd Place
SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR, ELITE THEATRE COMPANY
TRIVIA NIGHT
1st Place
ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2337
2nd Place
GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-4600
3rd Place
INSTITUTION ALE, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777
