BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (original)

1st Place

MEDICINE HAT, www.medicinehatmusic.net

2nd Place

PHIL SALAZAR, fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com

3rd Place

DIRTY RICE, www.reverbnation.com/DirtyRice805

BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (cover)

1st Place

RHYTHM 805, www.facebook.com/rhythm805band, 805-479-0369

2nd Place

GARY BALLEN, garyballen.com

3rd Place

SOUND EFFECT, soundeffect.soulsilkproductions.com

BARTENDER

1st Place

DANNY D’AURIA, PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

2nd Place

HEATHER PECKFELDER, EL REY CANTINA, 294 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-1111

3rd Place

KRISTY ROGERS, COCOVIN, 4308 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-5614

BILLIARDS

1st Place

STIIX BILLIARDS, 2520 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-2020

2nd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

3rd Place

THE Q CLUB, 2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-278-1231

CHEAP DATE

1st Place

THE BEACH

2nd Place

REGENCY BUENAVENTURA 6, 1440 Eastman Ave., Ventura, 805-658-6544

3rd Place

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177

CLUB DJ

1st Place

DJ HONEY

2nd Place

DJ DARKO

3rd Place

DJ EROK

COMEDIAN

1st Place

JASON LOVE, www.jasonlove.com

2nd Place

DENISE CARTER

3rd Place

JEFF UREA

COMEDY SHOWCASE

1st Place

VENTURA HARBOR COMEDY CLUB, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-644-1500

2nd Place

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com

3rd Place

NEW BLOOD VENTURA AT RED COVE, 1809 E Main St, Ventura, 805-643-1101

DANCE CLUB

1st Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

2nd Place

BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404

3rd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264

DANCE TROUPE

1st Place

THE AERIAL STUDIO, 4476 Dupont Court, Ventura, 805-340-3412

2nd Place

CLADDAGH DANCE COMPANY, 1729 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-672-0167

3rd Place

BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Vemtura, 805-643-5036

DARTS

1st Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

2nd Place

BENCH WARMER, 1855 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4303

3rd Place

BRENDAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 1755 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-4100

DIVE BAR

1st Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539

2nd Place

RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096

3rd Place

STAR LOUNGE, 343 E. Main St. Ventura, 805-648-4709

EVENT DJ

1st Place

BRUCE BARRIOS, BRUCE BARRIOS PRODUCTIONS, www.brucebarrios.com, djbrucevarrios@aol.com, 805-658-7565

2nd Place

NICK DEAN, www.facebook.com/NDENTERTAIN

3rd Place

TIM KNAPTON, IN THE MIX EVENTS, inthemixevents.com, 2011 Auto Center Drive #112, Oxnard, 805-659-4235

GAY BAR

1st Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

2nd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264

HAPPY HOUR

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

VENTIKI TIKI LOUNGE & LANAI, 701 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8887

3rd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799

JUKEBOX

1st Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864

2nd Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539

3rd Place

RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096

KARAOKE

1st Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188

2nd Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

3rd Place

THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Suite B, Oxnard, 805-985-9300

LOCAL MUSIC RECORDING

1st Place

PROJECT 1, PART 3, PHIL SALAZAR AND THE KIN FOLK

2nd Place

MEDICINE HAT (self-titled EP)

3rd Place (TIE)

KYLE SMITH (self-titled EP)

ENTANGLED HEARTS, KARYN 805

MUSIC FESTIVAL

1st Place

SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura

2nd Place

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-648-3146

3rd Place

OJAI MUSIC FESTIVAL, 201 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-646-2094

MUSIC VENUE (Large)

1st Place

MAJESTIC VENTURA THEATER, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-653-0118

2nd Place

LIBBEY BOWL, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-272-3881

3rd Place

VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3376

MUSIC VENUE (Small)

1st Place

DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-856-2695

2nd Place

OJAI DEER LODGE, 2261 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, 805-646-4256

3rd Place

BOMBAY BAR AND GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404

OPEN MIC

1st Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188

2nd Place

KEYNOTE LOUNGE, 10245 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-647-9390

3rd Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539

RADIO PERSONALITY

1st Place

RICO AND MAMBO, RICO AND MAMBO MORNING SHOW, 95.9 FM

2nd Place

KASEY KELLEY, LIVE 105.5

3rd Place

TOM SPENCE, KVTA Morning Show, KVTA 1590 AM

RADIO STATION

1st Place

100.7 FM KHAY

2nd Place

88.3 FM KCLU

3rd Place

Q104.7 KCAQ

RECORDING STUDIO

1st Place

ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555

2nd Place

MEGASOUND STUDIOS, 2789 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8100

3rd Place

CASTAWAY 7 STUDIOS, 4737 Ortega St., Ventura, www.castaway7.com, 805-654-8273

SINGLES HANG-OUT

1st Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264

2nd place

BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404

3rd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

SPORTS BAR

1st Place

CRONIES SPORTS GRILL, 2855 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 805-650-6026; 370 N. Lantana St., Camarillo, 805-482-5900; 2752 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-583-9999; 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, 818-889-0889; 1620 Newbury Road, Newbury Park, 805-498-7888

2nd Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485

3rd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

THEATER COMPANY

1st Place

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900

2nd Place

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645

3rd Place

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com

THEATER PRODUCTION

1st Place

THE AWAKENING, THE AERIAL STUDIO

2nd Place

KING LEAR, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

3rd Place

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR, ELITE THEATRE COMPANY

TRIVIA NIGHT

1st Place

ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2337

2nd Place

GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-4600

3rd Place

INSTITUTION ALE, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777