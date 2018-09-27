Agents of Safety, a live theater play that teaches elementary students about electrical safety, made a stop on Saturday in Oxnard for two performances at the Day for Kids put on by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. During the performance, Special Agents Moldy and Skuller — who travel the planet looking for unsafe uses of electricity — enlisted student volunteers to stop the notorious Slug. Students were actively engaged in the production while learning how electricity is made and how to identify hazardous situations. The play was sponsored by Edison International and performed by the National Theatre for Children.

