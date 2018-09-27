Agents of Safety, a live theater play that teaches elementary students about electrical safety, made a stop on Saturday in Oxnard for two performances at the Day for Kids put on by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. During the performance, Special Agents Moldy and Skuller — who travel the planet looking for unsafe uses of electricity — enlisted student volunteers to stop the notorious Slug. Students were actively engaged in the production while learning how electricity is made and how to identify hazardous situations. The play was sponsored by Edison International and performed by the National Theatre for Children.
Related Posts
A pension represents a lifetime of hard work
August 31, 2017
ONSTAGE | Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room at Elite Theatre Company
September 12, 2018
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Canine Adoption & Rescue League (CARL) Adoption Event – Every SaturdayAugust 11 - October 27
-
Nsenga Knight: Other StarsAugust 31 @ 8:00 am - October 11 @ 8:00 pm
-
Mapping Meaning: Adventures in CartographyAugust 31 @ 11:00 am - November 6 @ 3:00 pm
-
Inside OutSeptember 7 @ 12:00 am - October 3 @ 4:00 pm
-
Innovative Artist Brings Museum Art Outdoors with New InstallationSeptember 22 - October 6
-
Non-Profit Empowerment & Exemption SymposiumSeptember 27 @ 9:00 am - 3:30 pm
-
Hip Hop with a CopSeptember 27 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
-
An Evening with Rachel SimonSeptember 27 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
Cabernet, Canvas, and Color WorkshopSeptember 27 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
-
The New History of American SlaveriesSeptember 27 @ 7:00 pm