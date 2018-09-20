Arcade
1st Place
GOLF N’ STUFF, 5555 Walker St., Ventura, 805-644-7131
2nd Place
VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-477-0470
3rd Place
BUENA LANES, 1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura, 805-677-7770
Beach
1st Place
VENTURA STATE BEACH
2nd Place
SURFERS POINT
3rd Place
PIERPONT
Bike Trail
1st Place
VENTURA RIVER TRAIL
2nd Place
VENTURA PIER PROMENADE
3rd Place
ARROYO VERDE
Bowling
1st Place
BUENA LANES, 1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura, 805-677-7770
2nd Place
DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-856-2695
3rd Place
HARLEY’S CAMARILLO BOWL, 305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo, 805-482-0747
Campground
1st Place
LAKE CASITAS, www.casitaswater.org/lower.php?url=camping
2nd Place
EMMA WOOD, www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=604
3rd Place
SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/camping.htm
CAR SHOW
1st Place
SANTA PAULA CRUISE NIGHT, First Fridays
2nd Place
CAMARILLO OLD TOWN CRUISE NIGHTS, 2220 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-443-9219, www.camarillo-oldtown.com/summercruisenights
3rd Place
OXNARD CRUISE NIGHT, downtownoxnard.org/cruise/
Charity Event
1st Place
CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1 University Drive, CSU, Channel Islands, Camarillo, 805-366-4011
2nd Place
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, RELAY FOR LIFE OF VENTURA, relay4lifeventura@gmail.com, https://goo.gl/KxscvE
3rd Place
OJAI WINE FESTIVAL, ojaiwinefestival.com, 805-648-4881, 805-646-3794
Cultural Event
1st Place
ARTWALK VENTURA, www.artwalkventura.org
2nd Place
VENTURA STREET FAIR, JULY 4
3rd Place
SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura. 805-628-9083
Golf Course
1st Place
OJAI VALLEY INN, 905 Country Club Drive, Ojai, 805-697-8780
2nd Place
BUENAVENTURA GOLF COURSE, 5882 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, 805-677-6772
3rd Place
RIVER RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, 805-983-4653
Hiking Trail
1st Place
ARROYO VERDE PARK, Ventura
2nd Place
VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS INC., www.venturabotanicalgardens.com, 805-232-3113
3rd Place
PUNCH BOWLS, Santa Paula Canyon
Fun for kids & adults
1st Place
GOLF N’ STUFF, 5655 Walker St., Ventura, 805-644-7131
2nd Place
SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK 2825 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-804-9555
3rd Place
SKY HIGH SPORTS 166 N. Aviator St., Camarillo, 805-484-6300
Local Athlete
1st Place
MARY OSBORNE
2nd Place
SAGE ERICKSON, SURFING
3rd Place
KEIFER COOKSEY, SOCCER
Local Sports Team
1st Place
BUENA HIGH SCHOOL BULLDOGS
2nd Place
VENTURA HIGH SCHOOL COUGARS
3rd Place
FOOTHILL TECH DRAGONS
Museum
1st Place
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977
2nd Place
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323
3rd Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260
Overnight Accommodations
1st Place
EMBASSY SUITES MANDALAY BEACH, 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, 805-984-2500
2nd Place
CROWNE PLAZA VENTURA BEACH, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2100
3rd Place
WESTLAKE VILLAGE INN, 31943 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, 818-889-0230
Place to Swim
1st Place
VENTURA AQUATIC CENTER, 901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, 805-654-7511
2nd Place
LAKE CASITAS WATER ADVENTURE, 11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura, 805-649-1122
3rd Place
HARBOR COVE BEACH
Skate Park
1st Place
OJAI SKATE PARK, East Ojai Avenue, next to Chaparral High School, Ojai, 805-646-5581 or 805-766-1366
2nd Place
VENTURA WEST PARK, 450 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1895
3rd Place
OXNARD SKATEPARK, 3250 S Rose Ave., Oxnard
Surf School
1st Place
MARY OSBORNE SURF CAMPS, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com
2nd Place
VENTURA MAKOS SURF CAMP, 1132 Meta Street, Ventura, 805-312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com
3rd Place
SILVER STRAND SURF SCHOOL, 805-426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com
Surf Spot
1st Place
C-STREET/SURFERS POINT
2nd Place
RINCON
3rd Place
MONDOS
Tennis Court
1st Place
PIERPONT RACQUET CLUB, 500 Sanjon Road, Ventura, 805-648-5161
2nd Place
CAMINO REAL PARK, Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura, 805-652-4550
3rd Place
LIBBEY PARK, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-646-5581
Yacht Club
1st Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS YACHT CLUB, 4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor, 805-985-2492
2nd Place
VENTURA YACHT CLUB, 1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-642-0426
3rd Place
PIERPONT BAY YACHT CLUB, 1363 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-644-6672