Arcade

1st Place

GOLF N’ STUFF, 5555 Walker St., Ventura, 805-644-7131

2nd Place

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-477-0470

3rd Place

BUENA LANES, 1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura, 805-677-7770

BEST PLACE TO TAKE ON THE SEA ON A JET SKI
Southern California Jet Skis
3600 S. Harbor Blvd. (Marine Emporium Landing) 
Oxnard
805-910-7257
socaljetskis.com
Extreme thrills mixed with natural beauty draw adventure seekers to Southern California Jet Skis at the Channel Islands Harbor.
Ten powerful jet skis are available to rent, as well as three electric boats that offer a more peaceful way of enjoying the ocean. Customers also have the option of renting bikes and four-wheeled surrey cycles popular with families looking to explore scenic areas around the harbor.  
Anthony Miller launched the business at Marine Emporium Landing after moving here about six years ago from the United Kingdom, where he spent 17 years serving in the Royal Air Force.
Even though operating a successful business poses a myriad of challenges, Miller says sharing fun times with his customers and being near the ocean beats going to work in an office.
Miller says that some customers are drawn to the excitement of zipping along the water at 45 miles per hour, while others enjoy the chance for close-up encounters with ocean wildlife.
“Some people just want the speed. Some people just want to see the dolphins and the sea lions. Some people have never seen a sea lion before,” says Miller. “Dolphins love the pressure of the boats. So when you’re going down to 15 miles per hour the dolphins come in. They go with you and you can film it. We take pictures and send them to the customers. It’s just fantastic.” 
Safety is a priority, and each group is escorted out of the harbor by a guide, who also watches out for any issues and points customers toward marine life they’re interested in seeing.  
Miller says he offers the newest-model boats and is careful to keep them well-maintained. Some people get hooked and come back dozens of times.
Riding a jet ski on the ocean can be more challenging than on a lake, but Miller says that’s part of the draw. “It’s different. On the lake it’s very calm. In the ocean it can get choppy, it can get nice,” says Miller. “It’s fantastic because even if you get a big swell the jet skis are like a roller coaster. It’s fantastic. I love it.”
While jet ski rental is a somewhat pricey proposition, starting at around $100 dollars an hour, Miller says that families and groups of friends looking for a less expensive option enjoy the electric boats. They seat up to 12 people and cost $99 dollars an hour, so splitting the cost makes for an affordable voyage. Picnics and champagne toasts are encouraged, and kids get a captain’s hat.
— Alex Wilson

Beach

1st Place

VENTURA STATE BEACH

2nd Place

SURFERS POINT

3rd Place

PIERPONT

Bike Trail

1st Place

VENTURA RIVER TRAIL

2nd Place

VENTURA PIER PROMENADE

3rd Place

ARROYO VERDE

Bowling

1st Place

BUENA LANES, 1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura, 805-677-7770

2nd Place

DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-856-2695

3rd Place

HARLEY’S CAMARILLO BOWL, 305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo, 805-482-0747

Campground

1st Place

LAKE CASITAS, www.casitaswater.org/lower.php?url=camping

2nd Place

EMMA WOOD, www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=604

3rd Place

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/camping.htm

CAR SHOW

1st Place

SANTA PAULA CRUISE NIGHT, First Fridays

2nd Place

CAMARILLO OLD TOWN CRUISE NIGHTS, 2220 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-443-9219, www.camarillo-oldtown.com/summercruisenights

3rd Place

OXNARD CRUISE NIGHT, downtownoxnard.org/cruise/

Charity Event

1st Place

CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1 University Drive, CSU, Channel Islands, Camarillo, 805-366-4011

2nd Place

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, RELAY FOR LIFE OF VENTURA, relay4lifeventura@gmail.com, https://goo.gl/KxscvE

3rd Place

OJAI WINE FESTIVAL, ojaiwinefestival.com, 805-648-4881, 805-646-3794

Cultural Event

1st Place

ARTWALK VENTURA, www.artwalkventura.org

2nd Place

VENTURA STREET FAIR, JULY 4

3rd Place

SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura. 805-628-9083

Golf Course

1st Place

OJAI VALLEY INN, 905 Country Club Drive, Ojai, 805-697-8780

2nd Place

BUENAVENTURA GOLF COURSE, 5882 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, 805-677-6772

3rd Place

RIVER RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, 805-983-4653

Hiking Trail

1st Place

ARROYO VERDE PARK, Ventura

2nd Place

VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS INC., www.venturabotanicalgardens.com, 805-232-3113

3rd Place

PUNCH BOWLS, Santa Paula Canyon

Fun for kids & adults

1st Place

GOLF N’ STUFF, 5655 Walker St., Ventura, 805-644-7131

2nd Place

SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK 2825 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-804-9555

3rd Place

SKY HIGH SPORTS 166 N. Aviator St., Camarillo, 805-484-6300

Local Athlete

1st Place

MARY OSBORNE

2nd Place

SAGE ERICKSON, SURFING

3rd Place

KEIFER COOKSEY, SOCCER

Local Sports Team

1st Place

BUENA HIGH SCHOOL BULLDOGS

2nd Place

VENTURA HIGH SCHOOL COUGARS

3rd Place

FOOTHILL TECH DRAGONS

Museum

1st Place

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977

2nd Place

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323

3rd Place

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260

Overnight Accommodations

1st Place

EMBASSY SUITES MANDALAY BEACH, 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, 805-984-2500

2nd Place

CROWNE PLAZA VENTURA BEACH, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2100

3rd Place

WESTLAKE VILLAGE INN, 31943 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, 818-889-0230

Place to Swim

1st Place

VENTURA AQUATIC CENTER, 901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, 805-654-7511

2nd Place

LAKE CASITAS WATER ADVENTURE, 11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura, 805-649-1122

3rd Place

HARBOR COVE BEACH

Skate Park

1st Place

OJAI SKATE PARK, East Ojai Avenue, next to Chaparral High School, Ojai, 805-646-5581 or 805-766-1366

2nd Place

VENTURA WEST PARK, 450 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1895

3rd Place

OXNARD SKATEPARK, 3250 S Rose Ave., Oxnard

Surf School

1st Place

MARY OSBORNE SURF CAMPS, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com

2nd Place

VENTURA MAKOS SURF CAMP, 1132 Meta Street, Ventura, 805-312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com

3rd Place

SILVER STRAND SURF SCHOOL, 805-426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com

Surf Spot

1st Place

C-STREET/SURFERS POINT

2nd Place

RINCON

3rd Place

MONDOS

Tennis Court

1st Place

PIERPONT RACQUET CLUB, 500 Sanjon Road, Ventura, 805-648-5161

2nd Place

CAMINO REAL PARK, Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura, 805-652-4550

3rd Place

LIBBEY PARK, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-646-5581

Yacht Club

1st Place

CHANNEL ISLANDS YACHT CLUB, 4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor, 805-985-2492

2nd Place

VENTURA YACHT CLUB, 1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-642-0426

3rd Place

PIERPONT BAY YACHT CLUB, 1363 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-644-6672