ACCOUNTANT

BILLY A. ARNOLD CPA, 801 S. Victoria Ave. #104, Ventura, 805-642-0440

FARBER HAAS HURLEY, LLP, 300 E. Esplanade Drive #1130, Oxnard, 805-485-7194

2nd Place

WEISS, BOWENS AND MAGSON LLP CPA, 1255 Callens Road, Ventura, 805-642-3800

Green-eyed, white-whiskered Valentina, one of the many feline denizens of the Purrfect Cat Cafe.
BEST PLACE FOR PURR-FECT RELAXATION
The Purrfect Cat Café
5800 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 142, Camarillo
805-419-6116
www.thepurrfectcat.com

Where do cats, coffee, calm, comfort and — occasionally — concerts come together? At a little place in Camarillo called the Purrfect Cat Cafe.
Ventura County’s first, and only, “cat-fe” features a large room stocked with all the perches, tunnels and scratching posts every kitty craves. Resident foster cats (from kittens up to seniors) wander around at their leisure, while couches, chairs and ottomans are provided for the comfort of human admirers ages 9 and up. Some cats will come begging for pets or a warm lap, others will be delighted to engage in playtime once tempted with one of the many toys available, while others simply allow you to sit in awe of their majesty . . . as cats will.
It costs $10 for an hour of basking in feline glory, and includes a complimentary cup of coffee or tea (baked goods may also be purchased). For those who like cats (or suspect they might), it’s a wonderful way to chill out and just be. Crosswords, coloring supplies, books and free WiFi are available to encourage patrons to make themselves at home and indulge in low-key, low-stress divertissement.
The Purrfect Cat Cafe also offers adoption services, so if you’re in the market for a pet, a relaxing hour in the company of feline friends is an excellent way to get to know some charming animals. If someone special tickles your fancy, don’t hesitate to speak with owner Peg Hicks-Moore (or one of her kind and courteous assistants) about the process for taking one home.
Other cat-centric activities include cat yoga once a month (bring your own mat), live music on third Thursdays, special deals for college students in need of a quiet study area, a two-for-one happy hour on Tuesdays and other discounts, too. Car washes during visits are sometimes available, and the café also hosts vet talks, book signings and other special events. There’s usually something going on, and reservations are recommended, so be sure to give the cafe a call and check out its Facebook page for updates.
Studies have shown that pets are good for human health. Communing with friendly furry animals can decrease blood pressure, boost immune function, and lower stress, anger and depression. The Purrfect Cat Cafe is an ideal place to experience some of those benefits, especially if you don’t have a pet. And if you want one . . . it’s a place for that, too.
— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

AUTO BODY SHOP

1st Place

TONY’S BODY SHOP, 497 Lambert St., Oxnard, 805-485-5514

2nd Place

AVENUE BODY SHOP, 378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-6021

3rd Place

DING MASTERS, 1649 Palma Drive, Ventura, 805-644-4521

CAR DETAILER/CAR WASH

1st Place

FIVE POINTS CAR WASH, 2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-643-7715

2nd Place

LAS POSAS CAR WASH AND LUBE CENTER, 100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-445-6680

3rd Place

THE AUTO SCRUBBER HAND WASH DETAILING, 2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6281

CHILD CARE

1st Place

LAS POSAS CHILDREN’S CENTER, locations throughout Ventura Unified School District, 805-644-4344

2nd Place

LITTLE TREE PRESCHOOL, 1690 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1609

3rd Place

VENTURA CHILDREN’S LEARNING CENTER, 1110 S. Petit Ave., Ventura, 805-672-0300

DOG DAYCARE

1st Place

SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294

2nd Place

DOGGIN’ AROUND DAY CARE, 3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, 805-223-3630

3rd Place

OUR DOG HOUSE, 2568 CHANNEL DRIVE A, VENTURA, 805-861-0012

DOG TRAINER

1st Place

SHANNON COYNER, VENTURA PET WELLNESS AND DOG TRAINING CENTER, 3521 Arundell Circle, Ventura, 805-620-7616

2nd Place

VAL STALLINGS, CPDT, SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294

3rd Place

DOTTIE DUNNIGAN, K9 NUTT, 1746F S. Victoria Ave.., Ventura, 805-340-6949

DRY CLEANER

1st Place

FOUR SEASONS CLEANERS, 1746 S. Victoria Ave., suite A, Ventura, 805-654-8181; 4020 E. Main St., #B 3-2, Ventura, 805-658-0286; 2051 N. Rose Ave., #300, Oxnard, 805-485-0799

2nd Place

UNIQUE CLEANERS, 2307 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-8497

3rd Place

CLASSIC CLEANERS, 3875 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-654-0117


BEST PLACE FOR PUTTING THE CHIC IN SHABBY
Lily Fields Vintage
110 N. Mills St., Santa Paula
805-420-9418
www.lilyfieldsvintage.com
There are many antique stores in Ventura County, but few can boast the appealing and well-vetted merchandise found at Lily Fields Vintage.
The charming shop nestled in the heart of downtown Santa Paula specializes in refurbished home goods, as well as curated antiques, milk paint, fine crafts from local artisans and even some clothing and jewelry. If you dig shabby chic and French country style, Lily Fields is the place for you.
It’s a labor of love for owner Donna McClure, a former design consultant, who opened Lily Fields in February 2017. A woman of strong Christian faith, the shop’s name was inspired by Matthew 6:28 (“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin”). The design aesthetic owes a lot to milk paint. McClure took a milk-painting class with some friends, and came to appreciate the nontoxic substance and the old-fashioned look it imparts. Milk paint instilled in her “a newfound love for old things,” she states on the Lily Fields website.
Today, the store is filled with a wide array of pottery and basketry, tables and bureaus, colorful doorknobs and handsome hinges, lots of wood and tin decorations and an interesting collection of jewelry and apparel — all with a vintage sensibility. Lily Fields is also the only local retailer for Miss Mustard Seed’s Milk Paint and FAT Artisan Style Chalk Paint.
But one of the things locals love most about Lily Fields (other than the friendly and accommodating owner) is its workshops. McClure has translated her passion for upcycled furnishings into helping others, and Lily Fields regularly offers classes in refurbishing old wood furniture, milk-paint application and techniques, potting and gardening, macramé, metalworking, hand lettering and more. Participants praise McClure’s extensive knowledge and accessible teaching style — and rave about the projects they get to bring home.
Even if you’re not looking for a project, the store is a whimsical place to browse, with its merchandise artfully arrayed in collections that beg to be explored. The perfect gift, a delightful home accent, craft supplies and more — it’s all there for the picking at Lily Fields.
— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

1st Place

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION, 805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496; 6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark

2nd Place

CBC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 805-988-2151; 300 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2151 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1772-E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks; 3636 Dean Drive, Ventura;

3rd Place

MONTECITO BANK AND TRUST, 4730 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-963-7511, 770 Paseo Camarillo, suite 120, Camarillo; 4730 Telephone Road, Ventura; 968 S. Westlake Blvd., suite 10, Westlake Village

HOME CLEANING

1st Place

MIMI’S HOUSECLEANING, 769 Doris Ave., Oxnard, 805-205-0737, 805-205-0727, www.mimishousecleaning.com

2nd Place

CLEAN IT GREEN, 805-407-1077, www.cleanitgreenventura.com

3rd Place

STEL HOUSECLEANING, www.stelhousecleaning.com, 805-654-0841

LIBRARY

1st Place

CAMARILLO PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4101 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222

2nd Place

E.P. FOSTER LIBRARY, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-2716

3rd Place

OXNARD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 251 S. A St., Oxnard, 805-385-7500

MECHANIC

1st Place

WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-656-1026

2nd Place

NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura, 805-641-2302

3rd Place

DYLAN’S AUTOMOTIVE (DYLAN WILCOX), 1084 E. Thompson Blvd. suite B, Ventura, 805-653-8000

MOVING COMPANY

1st Place

MEATHEAD MOVERS, 1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard, 805-987-7201

2nd Place

PODS, 301 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 877-770-7637

3rd Place

COAST TRANSFER AND STORAGE INC., 1699 Walter St., Ventura, 805-642-7757

MUSIC INSTRUCTOR

1st Place

PHIL SALAZAR AT PHIL SALAZAR’S FIDDLE SHOP, 921 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-701-2508

2nd Place

JODI FARRELL AT JODI FARRELL MUSIC STUDIO, 1926 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3103

3rd Place

JOE BAUGH AT JOE BAUGH MUSIC INSTRUCTION, 805-701-6043, Joebaughmusic@gmail.com

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

1st Place

CASA PACIFICA CENTERS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 805-366-4040

2nd Place

FOOD SHARE, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard, 805-983-7100

3rd Place

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org

OIL CHANGE

1st Place

BIG BRAND TIRE & SERVICE, 578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200

2nd Place

WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 805-656-1026

3rd Place

THE LUBE SHOP, 274 Arneill Road, Camarillo, 805-482-4500

PET GROOMER

1st Place

ALOHA DOG GROOMING, 1076 E. Front St., suite A, Ventura, 805-643-4852

2nd Place

DEE DEE’S DOG SPOT, 973 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-648-7768

3rd Place

VICKIE’S PAMPERED PET, 6324 Bristol Road, Ventura, 805-656-6999

PLUMBER

1st Place

MIKE KIMBLE PLUMBING, 5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura, 805-644-4180

2nd Place

FRANKLIN AND VIZZO PLUMBING, 2594 Channel Drive, Ventura, 805-987-6220

3rd Place

DONLON PLUMBING, 3401 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-985-8885

PSYCHIC

1st Place

LAURA STINCHFIELD AT PET PSYCHIC, P.O. Box 277, Carpinteria, CA 93014; 805-895-5968; www.thepetpsychic.com

2nd Place

KAREN GLASS AT MEDIUM, 73 N. Palm St., Ventura, 805-218-2014

3rd Place

CRYSTAL SUNSHINE PSYCHIC SERVICES, 125 Ojai Ave., Oxnard, 805-616-4454

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1st Place

FAIRCHILD AND RIDGWAY GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-643-3337

2nd Place

JOE KAPP, 785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-648-9900

3rd Place

SAM BENNER, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-901-2162

SHOE REPAIR

1st Place

POP’S ONE-STOP REPAIR SHOP, 2131 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-0700;
127 Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara,

805-843-7483

2nd Place

EASY STEP SHOE REPAIR, Pacific View Mall, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-535-4266

3rd Place

LEE’S SHOE REPAIR, 1806 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-1416

SURFBOARD SHAPER

1st Place

BLINKY HUBINA AT VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062

2nd Place

ROBERT WEINER AT ROBERTS SURFBOARDS, 1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura, 805-658-6855

3rd Place

STEVE WALDEN AT WALDEN’S SURFBOARDS INC., 853 E. Front St., Ventura, 805-653-1717

TRAVEL AGENT

1st Place

VENTURA TRAVEL SERVICE, 3435 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-2166, 800-597-2161

2nd Place

TOPA TOPA TRAVEL, 206 N. Signal St. #K. Ojai, 805-646-0155

3rd Place

SEA2SHORE TRAVEL AGENCY, 801 S. Victoria, suite 108, Ventura, 805-218-4126

VETERINARIAN

1st Place

OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Road, suite A, Ventura, 805-658-7387

2nd Place

EAST VENTURA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 10225 Telephone Road, suite D, Ventura, 805-626-8822

3rd Place

ANACAPA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 5380 Ralston St., Ventura, 805-644-5521