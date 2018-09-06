Ready to get your party on? The third annual Oxnard Jazz Festival returns to Oxnard State Beach on Saturday, Sept. 8.

This feast of jazz, Latin, soul, blues and R&B has been a welcome success since its launch in 2016. Oxnard, not normally thought of as a party town, has welcomed the festival and tethered its roots to the local shoreline.

Ventura County, the gateway to the “Gold Coast,” is home to some of the most respected jazz musicians in the country. In addition, the city of Oxnard is the county’s most vibrant and culturally diverse community.

“What sets the Oxnard Jazz Festival apart from the other jazz festivals is that we like to party,” said Chuck Dennis, the festival organizer. “We’re going to make sure everything is upbeat and there is no dead time between DJs and the activities we selected. The VIPS are right in front of the music. We are going to have a dance floor to the right of the stage for people to dance.”

Why did Dennis choose Oxnard as his home base? Because he saw a need for good jazz along the Central Coast and an audience who would welcome the idea with open arms.

“My vision for creating this festival was based on the Strawberry Festival and the Salsa Festival in Oxnard,” he said. “Since there wasn’t a festival that covered music, I wanted to put together a music festival in this city that featured a celebrity star-studded stage from the music industry.”

Known as the “Strawberry Capital,” Oxnard’s historical, recreational and environmental assets support its listing as one of the wealthiest areas in America. The city offers fertile ground to cultivate a unique jazz experience and an exciting celebration of music.

This year, the lineup includes: Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, Pete Escovedo and his Latin Big Band, Greg Adams and the East Bay Soul, Paul Brown, Rick Parma, Con Funk Shun, Tierra and Kelly’s Lot.

The festival will feature VIP seating and lawn seating with Oxnard State Beach as the backdrop. It will be complemented by vendor booth shopping, cultural foods and many other inviting attractions that make the festival a top event and destination to close out the summer festival season.

The Oxnard Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Oxnard Beach Park, 1601 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. For tickets and more information, visit oxnardjazzfestival.com or www.facebook.com/OxnardJazzFestival.