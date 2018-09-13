Attention collectors, youngsters and the young at heart: A convention will take place this weekend in Downtown Ventura that is, quite literally, going to be all fun and games.

The first-ever Ventura County Toy Con will be at the Ventura Theater on Saturday, Sept. 15. Over a dozen vendors selling new and vintage toys, as well as artists, craftspeople, comic book authors and more, will be in attendance; so if you like to look at, play with, collect, trade or even think about toys, this is the place to be.

The event was organized by Daniel Gomez, a local collector who has been “toying” with his hobby for 20 years. After attending similar conventions for over a decade, and selling his wares both at conventions and through his online shop, Daniel’s Toy Empire (which will have a table at the convention), he decided it was time to bring the fun home. (Gomez is also the box-office manager at the Ventura Theater.)

“There will be over 20 tables of art, toys, comics, handmade items and more being sold,” Gomez says. “There will also be a Funko POP! trading area so local collectors can trade among themselves. . . . We have a comic book vendor from Bakersfield and a local comic creator.” He adds that the participant list includes “a local Hot Wheels customizer who has a huge social media following of 40,000 on Instagram.”

Tickets will be available at the door, but kids of all ages can take advantage of discounts offered on tickets purchased ahead of the event, or the limited number of family-pack tickets, also only available in advance. “This event is 100 percent family-friendly,” Gomez confirms. “We want families to come and have a good time.”

Ventura County Toy Con takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Ventura Theater, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura. For pricing, tickets and more information, visit www.vctoycon.com or the convention’s Facebook page.