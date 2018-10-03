★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!

Wednesday, 10/3

Live Music

Pirates: Frank Barajas, 5-9 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez with Niki Marinis, Kelly McInerny and Stephanie Clark, 9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen, 7 p.m. ★

Levity Live Comedy Club: Maija DiGiorgio, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

DJs

Star Lounge: Country hits with DJ Terry

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Ukulele jam, 10 a.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8 p.m. live band karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 10/4

Live Music

Bogie’s: Kaylene Peoples, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Jazz Night with Simon Phillips, 6:30 p.m.

Discovery: Facuca and Of Good Nature, 8 p.m.

The Garage: Vitamin X, Slow Down, Malice Thoughts, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: The Session Reboot with Guy Martin

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band with special guests, 7:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Dan Grimm, 6-8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Frost and Fire IV with Cirith Ungol, Slough Feg, Gygax, Tanith and others, 4-11:30 p.m. ★

Vintura: Nick Justiniano, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Taylor Tomlinson, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Latino Comedy Night with Narcizo Gonzalez, 8 p.m.; New Blood Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. (Green Room)

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Bogie’s: Momentum Thursdays house music, 9:30 p.m.

Bombay: Country night with DJ Cash

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Jam session with Mark Masson, 6 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa Night with DJ Wonder and DJ Ricoson, 9 p.m.

Friday, 10/5

Live Music

805 Bar: Acoustical Music with Troy, 8-11 p.m.

Boatyard: Blue Motel Room, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: The Collectives

The Canyon: Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan tribute) with Generation Mangled and Dominic Boudreau, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: Group One 10 and DJ D.Y., 9 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Lorenzo Martinez, 8-11 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Pacific Range and The Hand Me Down Band, 9 p.m.

Discovery: Erotic City (Prince tribute), 8 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, 6-8 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: 50 Sticks of Dynamite feat. Smokey, 5:30-7:30 p.m. ★

The Garage: The Guitar and Whiskey Club, 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Otis Hayes, 8-11 p.m.

Greater Goods: Jon Swift and Brother Earl and the Cousins, 7-10 p.m. ★

Harbor Cove Café: Aloha Friday with Jill Martini and the Shrunken Heads, 5-8p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Rob Rio, 8 p.m.

Keynote: Heathers on Fire

Margarita Villa: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Michael Rider, 7:30 p.m.

Ojai Valley Woman’s Club: The Spires with Lars Finberg and Don Cheddy, 8-10 p.m. ★

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Power Syndicate, 9 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Frost and Fire IV with Midnight, Warbringer, Night Demon, Destructor and others, 4-11:30 p.m. ★

Vintura: Mark Masson, 7:30-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: James Broz, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Taylor Tomlinson, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: The America Me Comedy Tour with Julio Gonzalez, 8 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

El Rey (Ventura): DJ Rogue, 9 p.m.

Pirates: DJ J Scratch and DJ Cue, 9 p.m.

The Saloon: DJ Lady Freaq, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Saturday, 10/6

Live Music

805 Bar: Al Macias, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Kenny Devoe, 2-7 p.m.

Boatyard: Tom and Milo

Bombay: GLAM, 6 p.m.

Café Fiore: Rick Whitfield

The Canyon: The Guess Who with Marlon Hoffman Band and Guilty Pleasures, 7 p.m.

Concrete Jungle: Proyecto Procura, 6 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Thelma and the Sleaze, VNLVX, The Hunchies, No Divide, 9 p.m. ★

Discovery: GREEN ToDAY (Green Day tribute), 10:30 p.m.

Four Friends Gallery: Danny O’Keefe, 8-10:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: TD Lind, 8 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Saturday Ukulele Jam with Pineapple Players, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Rockin Henrys, 5-8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Hoodoo Hoedown, 8 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Shay Moulder, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Blown Over, 6-9 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Shane Alexander with Jamie Drake, 7:30 p.m. ★

Namba Performing Arts Space: Music Art Revival Space, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ★

Pirates: House Arrest and DJ Pleasure, 9 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

The Saloon: The Jungle Cats, 10 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeeehouse: Steven Cook, 12-3 p.m.

Sans Souci: Frost and Fire IV After Party with Bewitcher and Roadrash, 11 p.m. ★

Star Lounge: The Bomb, 9 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: The Salty Suites, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Frost and Fire IV with Satan, Ashbury, Visigoth, Eternal Champion and others, 3-11:30 p.m. ★

Vintura: Frank Barajas and the Corsican Brothers, 8-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: Charlie Baker, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

High Street Arts Center: Mark Christopher Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Camilo Alvear’s Birthday Bash, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Taylor Tomlinson, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); The America Me Comedy Tour with Julio Gonzalez, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Chinaland: DJ J Scratch and DJ Jonny, 9 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.

Keynote: DJ Aaron Van Gundy

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Dick Parent Trio, 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, 10/7

Live Music

805 Bar: Al Macias, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Kenny Devoe, 2-6 p.m.

Bombay: Silver Threads and The Mighty Cash Cats (Linda Ronstadt and Johnny Cash tributes), 6 p.m. ★

The Canyon: The Association with Amber and Smoke and Nick Marechal, 7 p.m. ★

Discovery: E.N. Young, 7 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: The Tossers, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.

MadeWest Brewing: The Collective, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Right Amount of Wrong, 4-7 p.m.

Namba Performing Arts Space: Music Art Revival Space, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ★

Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady with Elisa Randazzo, The Chillz and others, 2-8 p.m. ★

Topa Mountain Winery: Bryan Titus Trio, 4-6 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Fleetwood’s Back (tribute), 7 p.m.

Vintura: Paul McCallum Jazz Trio, 3-6 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.

Winchester’s: The Catterwailers, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Taylor Tomlinson, 7 p.m. ★

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Karaoke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 10/8

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 10/9

Live Music

Bogie’s: Cab with Bunny Brumel, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Jazz Expressions

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry McWorter Trio, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: K-Von, 8 p.m.

DJs

Pirates: DJ Rick Rock, 7-11 p.m.

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Golden China: New Blood Comedy, 9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: 7:30 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: 8 p.m. with DJ Franchize

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Waterside: Trivia night, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 10/10

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

The Garage: The Heartlights, Grapevine, Moonily, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser album release

Pirates: Frank Barajas, 5-9 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jesus Trejo, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

DJs

Star Lounge: Country hits with DJ Terry

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Ukulele jam, 10 a.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8 p.m. live band karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Purrfect Cat Café: Bing night, 5 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.