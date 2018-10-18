Rock City Studios in Camarillo will host its first Local Music Conference on Oct. 20. Its aim: to give musicians, students and entertainment professionals insight into making the most of the ever-changing musical landscape.

Ann DeMartini, CEO of Rock City Studios, says that part of the goal of the conference is to “educate and solve problems on the local level. Owing to the ‘Netflix and chill’ attitude and dating apps, getting people out to shows is harder than ever. Educating the public on the importance of maintaining an all-ages venue and supporting up-and-coming artists locally is a challenge.”

Another big challenge facing today’s musicians, according to DeMartini, is the preponderance of digital platforms and social media marketing.

“Today’s emerging artists need to conquer several different tasks besides creating the next big hit song,” DeMartini explains. “They are expected to be social media gurus, to have a story or a cause, to be website designers and know how to get their songs digitally distributed, among other things.”

Which is why conference organizers invited Nashville-based digital marketing expert Garrison Snell, CEO of Gyrosity. Joining him will be attorney Daniel Novick, who will speak on music licensing, intellectual property laws and the new Music Modernization Act, concerned with modernizing copyright-related issues. The conference will also include a moderated panel with local music industry players, a talk by Rock City Studios co-owner and general manager Brett DeCarlo and Rival Sons drummer Michael Miley, who will share his world-tour experiences.

The conference takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the $25 fee includes lunch. Attendance is limited to 85 for this event, but DeMartini hopes it will be the first of many.

“We are hoping to make the conference an annual or even a semi-annual event,” she explains. “We want to expand everyone’s knowledge of music in hopes that Ventura County can be known for the amazing amount of talented, knowledgeable and self-aware musicians that we see each day.”

The Local Music Conference takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rock City Studios, 2258 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo. For tickets and more information, call 805-383-3555 or visit www.rockcitystudios.net.