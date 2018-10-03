EVENT SUBMISSION DEADLINE IS FRIDAY PRIOR TO PUBLICATION. EVENTS SUBMITTED LATE WILL NOT BE LISTED. SUBMIT ALL EVENTS FOR CONSIDERATION TO HAPPENINGS@VCREPORTER.COM.

Thursday

FIRST THURSDAY GOURMET FOOD TRUCKS AT PLAZA PARK 5:30-9:30 p.m. Each event brings eight to 12 of the hottest trucks in the southland, with a live DJ and more. 519 S. C St., Oxnard, www.downtownoxnard.org/activities/food-trucks.

HOUSING HEROES GALA 5:30 p.m. Join the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation in honoring several individuals at this gala with a cocktail hour and dinner. $40-100. Tower Club, 300 E. Esplanade Drive, Oxnard, www.cabrilloedc.org.

SENIOR MOVIE AND LUNCH 1 p.m. Murder on the Orient Express will be the film at this monthly meetup. $5. Senior Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org.

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM 7-9 p.m. Hear from the candidates running for Ventura City Council in the first district-based elections this November. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.hacityventura.org.

Friday

HARVEST FESTIVAL ORIGINAL ART AND CRAFT SHOW Through Oct. 7, Various times. Multitalented artists and crafters will showcase more than 24,000 original works from hundreds of exhibitors at celebration of fall. $4-9. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.harvestfestival.com.

Saturday

ARTWALK VENTURA 2018 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (and Sunday, Oct. 7, noon-5 p.m.). Art enthusiasts and casual observers alike: You do not want to miss ArtWalk Ventura, a self-guided tour of dozens of galleries, studios, pop-up venues and transformed PODS containers in Ventura’s historic Downtown and Westside Cultural District. Downtown Ventura. Venue maps available at www.artwalkventura.org.

CHILDREN’S STORYTIME 10 a.m. Kids 5 to 8 years old can enjoy a story about cats at this event. $5. The Purrfect Cat Café, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, #142, Camarillo, 805-419-6116.

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT THROUGH DISASTER PREPAREDNESS 11 a.m. Laura Hernandez, the individual responsible for maintaining the Ventura County Emergency Operations Center, will discuss her work to prepare the county for disaster. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

ENEGREN BREWING COMPANY’S OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Whip out your lederhosen and dirndls, Oktoberfest is here, featuring special beer pours, German food, German music and many more Deutsch-themed activities. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St, #120, Moorpark, www.enegrenbrewing.com.

FALL MEDICINAL PLANT WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn identification and medicinal uses of native plants from a USC pharmacologist, and prepare wild foods and botanical home remedies. $75. For more information and to register, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

FLY FISHING AND CASTING THE FLY ROD 9-11 a.m. Whether you are experienced or a complete novice, attend to learn, improve and enjoy this sport. Chumash Park, 9351 Waco St., Ventura, 805-647-3522.

IRENE HENRY FOR VENTURA CITY COUNCIL MEET AND GREET FUNDRAISER 6-8 p.m. Meet Irene Henry, candidate for Ventura City Council’s District 1, at this fundraiser. $30. Taqueria Tepatitlan, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-218-9165.

THE LAND OF LIGHT: ART, SCIENCE AND PLAY 5-9 p.m. The event is inspired by artists of all ages and is designed to engage the community through interactive art installations, including lighting effects, visual film graphics, and displays of science and technology. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

MANAGING (THE WAVES ON) OUR COASTS 1 p.m. Assistant Professor of Environmental Science and Resource Management Dan Reineman will present this lecture and expand on some of the key themes that William Finnegan develops in Barbarian Days and connect them directly to contemporary coastal management challenges. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

MOORPARK COUNTRY DAYS 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy a walking parade and car show at a good old-fashioned street fair featuring local vendors, crafts, entertainment, a children’s village and more. High Street, downtown Moorpark, www.moorparkcountrydays.com.

NATIONAL SEAFOOD MONTH CELEBRATION 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Seven savory tastes and sweet treats will be part of this walking tour of the harbor at different locations. $15. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

NEW WEST SYMPHONY’S 120TH BIRTHDAY SALUTE TO GEORGE GERSHWIN 7:30 p.m. (and Sunday, Oct. 7). Michael Christie will guest-conduct the 24th season opening program, “Rhapsody in Blue,” honoring George Gershwin’s 120th birthday. $30-120. Saturday: Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sunday: Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.newwestsymphony.org.

PIER UNDER THE STARS FOOD AND WINE EVENT 5-8 p.m. The event is a gathering of restaurants, wineries and breweries, all in support of Ventura’s treasured pier overlooking the pier itself. $75-150. Ventura Promenade, Ventura, www.pierintothefuture.org.

QUARTERMANIA Noon. Quartermania is a combination of a raffle, auction and bingo. If you are interested in an item, you bid on it by putting quarters into your table’s bucket and raise your auction paddle. Ventura Moose Lodge, 10269 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-236-4583.

SPECTRUM OF OPPORTUNITY CONFERENCE 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Administrators and faculty members from various local and state universities will discuss accommodations and inclusive environments for students, and therapists will talk about social-emotional issues. $40-90. Gilbert Arena, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.CalLutheran.edu/autism.

THE MET: LIVE IN HD: AIDA 9:55 a.m. (and Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). Soprano Anna Netrebko sings her first Met Aida, with mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili as her formidable rival Amneris, live from New York with encores to follow. Ventura Downtown 10 and Century River Park 16, www.fathomevents.com.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING DICK PARENT TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany allroom, Latin, swing and llne dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. $8. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2744.

UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL Through Wednesday, Oct. 31, various times. Celebrate the arrival of fall with the 21st annual Harvest Festival, featuring several weekends of activities sure to thrill the gourd out of you. This weekend, celebrate country music with live performances. $15. Underwood Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com/fall_harvest_festival.html.

Sunday

FOUNDATION PAPER-PIECING WITH VIOLET CRAFT 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Workshop participants can choose to work on their choice of three of Violet’s patterns: Atomic Starburst, County Star Barn Quilt or Peacock Abstractions. $125. Violet Craft, 1794 E. Main St., Ventura, www.superbuzzy.com.

THE MAN WHO SAVED THE WORLD 3 p.m. This film tells the gripping true story of Stanislav Petrov – a man who single-handedly averted a full- scale nuclear world war, but then struggled to get his life back on track. Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura, www.c-p-r.net.

Monday

AUTHOR ROBYN L. POSIN, PH.D 7-9 p.m. Posin will discuss Choosing Gentleness: Opening Our Hearts to All the Ways We Feel and Are in Every Moment followed by a Q&A. Ojai Art Center Gallery, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-4518.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS CIVIC NIGHT 5:30 p.m. Say thank you to local elected and public figures at this annual event featuring a dinner program. $20. Knights of Columbus Hall, 632 S. D St., Oxnard, 805-509-9214.

RAMS NIGHT FOR WISHES 5:30-9:30 p.m. Join four-time pro bowler and Rams Captain Andrew Whitworth and his teammates for a unique evening of football, food and fun benefiting Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties. For more information, visit www.tri-counties.wish.org/news-and-events.

Tuesday

WOMEN UNITED GET TOGETHER 5-7 p.m. Networking opportunities abound at this get-together. Fred Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, RSVP Required: Vicki.Raven@vcunitedway.org.

Wednesday

CHANNEL ISLANDS BIKE CLUB MEETING 7 p.m. The club promotes making Ventura County a bicycling destination and sharing the benefits of bicycling for health, recreation, sport and transportation. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, www.cibike.org.

DOCTOR WHO SEASON PREMIERE 7:30 p.m. (and Thursday, Oct. 11). The brand-new series of Doctor Who marks the arrival of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. $12.50. AMC Thousand Oaks 14, 166 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, www.fathomevents.com.

THE MICROBIOME AND DISEASE: THE POWER OF BACTERIA IN THE GUT 6 p.m. Dr. Sabine Hazan-Steinberg will discuss the many benefits of maintaining a healthy biome in your body. Nichols Auditorium at Community Memorial Hospital, 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp.

NOVEMBER BALLOT PROPOSITION PRESENTATION 7 p.m. Justice Steven Perren and retired judge Melinda Johnson will present an unbiased analysis of the November ballot propositions. First United Methodist Church, 1338 E. Santa Clara Ave., Ventura, 805-643-8621.

Thursday

AUTHOR MICHAEL H. GORN 6:30 p.m. A federal historian of nearly 30 years, Michael H. Gorn spent 13 years at NASA. He will discuss his book, Spacecraft: 100 Iconic Rockets, Shuttles, and Satellites That Put Us in Space. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.tolibrary.org.

FREE NOONTIME CONCERT Noon. Spend your lunch hour listening to members of the Opera Santa Barbara Studio Artists, who will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

MFKZ 7 p.m. (and Tuesday, Oct. 16). Genre-mashup MFKZ is the collaboration of French comic artist Guillaume “Run” Renard and ultrahip Japanese animation house Studio 4°C. Century River Park 16, Oxnard; AMC Thousand Oaks 14; and Studio Movie Grill Simi Valley, www.fathomevents.com.

REYES ADOBE DAYS FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (through Sunday, Oct. 14, various times). This four-day festival celebrates generations of California culture on the grounds of an original 1845 rancho, kicking off with beer and wine tasting under the stars at the Reyes Adobe. For more information, visit .www.reyesadobedays.org

OPENING THEATER

OUTLAW Oct. 10-11. George Christie’s one-man play about life as the head of the Ventura chapter of the Hells Angels. $27. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 760-820-9169 or www.clagoproductions.com.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Oct. 5-21. A pirate’s apprentice born on Leap Year must choose between love and duty in this comic opera presented by the Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company. $10-25. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-1246 or www.vcgsrc.org.

SALVATORI Sunday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. A staged reading of a new play by Sindy McKay about a woman whose daughter is in a cult. Free. Backstage@Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

ONGOING THEATER

IS HE DEAD? Through Oct. 6. A poor painter fakes his own death for the sake of fame and fortune. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

MAN OF LA MANCHA Through Oct. 7. This musical based on Don Quixote will be accompanied by an eight-piece orchestra. $15-30. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Through Oct. 21. Studio C Performing Arts’ musical production is set in Jazz Age New York City, where a young flapper looks for a rich husband. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

TRUE WEST Through Oct. 7. Brothers and rivals bond and battle over the course of a week in Sam Shepard’s gripping, yet darkly comedic, drama. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday, and at VinTura every Wednesday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 805-643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Oct. 5-27. D.I. Filipinx, works by Filipino American artists with a DIY aesthetic. Opening reception on Friday, Oct. 5, 6-9 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-644-1349 or www.643projectspace.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Oct. 4-31: 90 Paintings in 90 Days, plein-air work by Christine Beirne. Oct. 4-Nov. 11: New Beginnings, works in a variety of media by BAA members. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

H GALLERY Oct. 6-Nov. 24: Empire of Dirt, inspiration found in the darker aspects of life. Through Nov. 10: In a World, portraits by Mariana Peirano. Through Dec. 1: Click_Bait, an online exhibition of politically charged work inspired by contemporary journalism. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Oct. 6-Dec. 30: Classic Chevrolets. Car show on Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opening Oct. 5: The Night of the Nosferatu, George Stuart Historical Figures® that tell the story of Count Dracula. Opening reception on Friday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4-7: ArtWalk Collectors Reception Exhibit. Through Oct. 31: AIDS History and Queer Art. Reception on Friday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. Through Nov. 10: Joe Cardella and ARTLIFE Magazine, a retrospective of the late artist and publisher’s work. Through Nov. 25: At Table: The Business of Food and Community, exploring history, culture and immigration through food. Ongoing: fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Oct. 5-30. The Ojai Studio Artists Tour, a sampling of work by artists who participate in this annual art event, taking place Oct. 12-15. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

PORCH GALLERY Oct. 4-Nov. 4. Towers and Walls: New Works by Sally England and China Adams. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 6, 5-7 p.m. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Saturday, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m.: The Land of Light, a multimedia installation with lights, art, film, music, performance and more. Through Nov. 4: 25th Annual De Colores Art Show, with works by 31 artists who have interpreted the theme of “Sanctuary/Santuario” ; and Local Clay, unconventional work by Marianne McGrath and Cheryl Ann Thomas. Through Oct. 14: The Natural World: Variations on a Theme, landscape paintings by Ventura artist Gina Niebergall. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

ONGOING ART

ACUNA ARTS COLLECTIVE Through Nov. 2. Clay Come to Life, work by Jacquie Biaggi, Lynn Creighton and Janet Neuwalder. Art and poetry event on Sunday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m. 425 S. B St., Oxnard, cafeona.org/acuna-art-gallery.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Nov. 25: Vaquero Campfires, handmade and antique saddles, ropes and other horse gear; and Good Earth: Tilling the Soil, soil prep techniques of late 1800s-mid-1900s. Through Oct. 2018: Large-scale paintings of the Ventura County Fair by John Robertson. Ongoing: antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Oct. 7. Impractical: The Painters of Art City, with AB Clawson, Katy Ilana, Reverend Phoebe and others. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690 or artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 9. Artistic Text: Art From the Printed Word. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through Oct. 20. Unrepentant Sensualist, new and selected work by Jane Handel. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 28. Jeff Margolin and Fred Yokel (Beato Gallery) and Selections From the Lipton Collection (Logan Gallery). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Oct. 27. Earthly Delights, works concerned with the future of humanity and the planet. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CABADAGRAY GALLERY Opened Sept. 7. Joint exhibition featuring Stephanie Dotson, Rafael Perea de la Cabada and Colin Fraser Gray. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Did You Know? Five hundred wacky facts to boggle the mind. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 18: World Vision/Cosmovisión, contemporary world views by SoCal artists Abel Alejandre, Pável Acevedo, Val Echavarria and Ricardo Rodríguez. Through Oct. 7: Artifacts from a Butterfly’s Meconium, musings on the origins of mythic beings by CAM Studio Gallery Artist Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales. Closing reception on Thursday, Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m. Through Oct. 7: Architectural Lines, pen and ink drawings of historic homes by June Lawrence. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 805-385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: Tattooed and Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS VISITOR CENTER Through Nov. 18. Winning entries from the California Coastal Art and Poetry Contest. 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 21: The Sky’s the Limit, works that celebrate the expanse above. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened June 1. Faces of Humanity by Michael Patrick Amato. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-601-7530 or www.fourfriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 12. Robert Wassell’s paintings of the Ventura and Santa Barbara County wilderness. Proceeds benefit Keep the Sespe Wild. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 15. Face to Face, portraits of people. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOORE BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Oct. 20. Maps as Meaning and Identity. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 11. Nsenga Knight: Other Stars, work inspired by Islamic geometric art and the Black experience in this exhibit that draws connection among people, places and time. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

McNISH GALLERY Through Oct. 12. Fighters, a celebration of the boxers that inspired L.A. painter Salomon Huerta. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 805-678-5046 or www.oxnardcollege.edu/departments/academic/art/mcnish-gallery.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2019: L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Oct. 24. Wishtoyo by Jane Chang Mi, Santa Rosa Island (Palm-Temporary), Sacred Nature by Brittany Lambert and Boundaries by Emma Ahmakdijan (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Oct. 11. Ventura College annual faculty art exhibition. Ventura College, 4667 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-289-6264 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 28: StARCHITECTURE, highlighting local works by well-known architects. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

STUDIO 316 Through Oct. 5. Bring Art Home, an exhibit of reclaimed wood, mosaics, jewelry, photography and more, displayed in collaboration with Rustic Wood Accents and the Collective 805 Artist Community. 2697 Lavery Court, suite 6, Newbury Park, 805-480-2631 or studio-316.com.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Oct. 30. Works by Arts Council of the Conejo Valley artists. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747 or www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Oct. 7. An exhibition featuring the work of ArtWalk 2018 Global Artist of Distinction Song Byeok. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Nov. 6. Mapping Meaning: Adventures in Cartography, maps from the 16th century until today, and objects from the time they were created. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.