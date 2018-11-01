Cheyanne Dominguez was the recipient of a Volkswagen Beetle 2000 as part of Concours Motor’s Wheels to Shine program on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Ventura. Dominguez, 20, has endured several significant challenges, including losing her father, Oscar, to homicide. As the caretaker for her mother, Dominguez’ financial situation made it difficult for her to continue her education and to mentor high school and middle school students as a youth leader at her local church. Earlier this year, Dominguez helped raised funds through Catholic Charities on Ventura Avenue for a trip to Uganda to distribute feminine products to girls and young women. She was chosen by JR Luna, owner of Councours Motors, who donates a free car to a deserving member of the community annually. Concours Motors is located at 2237 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura.

