FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180914-10017124-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CHANNEL ISLANDS PSYCHIC, 2) CHANNEL ISLANDS BLVD PSYCHIC, 3) CI PSYCHIC, 4) CHANNEL ISLAND PSYCHIC, 5) MADAM JOANNE PSYCHIC, 6) MADAME JOANNE PSYCHIC, 277 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Ronald Merino, 205 East Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/17/2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ronald Merino, Ronald Merino. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180914-10017151-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) REBECCA THE PSYCHIC, 2) SENORA REBECCA PSYCHIC, 3) OXNARD PSYCHIC, 4) SPIRITUAL ADVISOR LIFE COACH, 5) REBECCA SPIRITUAL ADVISOR LIFE COACH, 6) REBECCA PSYCHIC, 255 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Ronald Merino, 1354 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Rebecca Adams, 1354 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 3/1995; 2. 3/1995; 3. 3/1995; 4. 7/2017; 5. 7/2017; 6. 3/1995. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ronald Merino, Ronald Merino. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180924-10017680-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CINDY’S CLEANING, 922 Ontario St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Cindy Balderas, 922 Ontario St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cindy Balderas, Cindy Balderas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180911-10016780-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BESSIEB DESIGN CO., 401 West Vineyard Ave., Apt #332, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, BESSIE JASMIN BRADSHAW HERRERA, 401 West Vineyard Ave., Apt #332, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BESSIE JASMIN BRADSHAW HERRERA, Bessie Jasmin Bradshaw Herrera. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180928-10018002-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AFFORDABLE HANDYMAN, 5329 Via Quinto, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Michael Erickson, 5329 Via Quinto, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/7/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Erickson, Michael Erickson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181001-10018063-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIANE’S QUALITY CLEANING, 8372 Eureka Street, Ventrua, CA 93004, Ventura County, Diane Lynn Leforge, 8372 Eureka Street, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Diane Lynn Leforge, Diane Lynn Leforge. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180926-10017790-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LALO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO INC, 6100 Telegraph Rd., Ste F, Ventua, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA C4192351, LALO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO INC, 234 Donner Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LALO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO INC, Heliodoro Soto, Heliodoro Soto, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180927-10017970-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ARTLIFE FOUNDATION, 2) JOSEPH CARDELLA’S ARTLIFE, 3) CARDELLA’S ART SAVES LIVES, 539 Howard St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIF., ARTLIFE, 539 Howard St., Ventura, CA 93003, ARTLIFE INC, 539 Howard St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ARTLIFE, Nello Panelli, Nello Panelli, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180924-10017663-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ELEMENTAL ENERGY, 2) ELEMENTAL ENERGY HEALING, 2906 Surfrider Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Mikko Cook, 2906 Surfrider Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mikko Cook, Mikko Cook. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180913-10016930-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PALM BEACH TAN. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1464 Madera Road, Suite I, Simi Valley, CA 93065. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 4/8/15. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20150408-10006663-001/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. West Coast Tanning, LLC, 6200 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ West Coast Tanning, LLC, Christopher T. Jones, Christopher T. Jones, Managing Member. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181002-10018207-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WIDE OPEN THROTTLE, 2) GREENROCK PERFORMANCE, 1473 Tower Square, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 4049511, C&C RAITI CORP., 1020 Nightingale Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1.) 09/29/2018; 2.) 09/15/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ C&C RAITI CORP., Claudia Raiti, Claudia Raiti, Treasurer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180925-10017763-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BETTER WINE IMPORTS, 2970 Avocado Ct., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Nicolas Sean Stevenson, 2970 Avocado Ct., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nicolas Sean Stevenson, Nicolas Sean Stevenson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180917-10017252-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEW OJAI, 727 W. El Roblar, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Shannon Allen, 727 W. El Roblar, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shannon Allen, Shannon Allen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180925-10017780-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EPIC GROUP, 1601 Eastman Avenue Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, William B. Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/89. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181005-10018494-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OCEAN VISTA REALTY, 143 Figueroa #7, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Madelaine LaVoie, 56740 Hidden Gold Dr., Yucca Valley, CA 92284. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: October 5, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Madelaine LaVoie, Madelaine LaVoie. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181009-10018596-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA BARBER BOOTH RENTALS, 2040 E. Main St. Unit C, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jose Delgadillo, 477 Ben Ct., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10-9-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Delgadillo, Jose Delgadillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181002-10018140-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LAW OFFICES OF MARK PACHOWICZ, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORPORATION, 2) LAW OFFICES OF MARK R. PACHOWICZ, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORPORATION, 4055 Mission Oaks Blvd. Suite A, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA Professional Law Corporaltion, Law Offices of Mark Pachowicz, A Professional Law Corporation, 4055 Mission Oaks Blvd. Suite A, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/20/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Law Offices of Mark Pachowicz, A Professional Law Corporation, Lori Pachowicz, Lori Pachowicz, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180919-10017460-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MMT SOLUTIONS INC., 22720 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364, Los Angeles County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 4188845, MMT SOLUTIONS INC., 22720 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MMT SOLUTIONS INC., Michael A. Laub, Michael A. Laub, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181009-10018661-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LIQUIDATIONS & MORE, 101 Floyd Dr., Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, William Monsalve, 101 Floyd Dr., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Monsalve, William Monsalve. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181012-10018913-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE TENT COMMANDMENTS, 3088 Saffron Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Jeffrey Goforth, 3088 Saffron Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Goforth, Jeffrey Goforth. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180927-10017964-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SING TIME KARAOKE, 1631 Montevina Circle #1808, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SING TIME KARAOKE, LLC, 1631 Montevina Circle #1808, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/27/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SING TIME KARAOKE, LLC, Stephen Zaccone, Stephen Zaccone, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181011-10018818-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONDOR SELF STORAGE OF OJAI, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, CONDOR SELF STORAGE, LLC, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/11/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CONDOR SELF STORAGE, LLC, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Managing Member of KO Management, LLC. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181001-10018097-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE, 2887 Johnson Dr., Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, THAI KANN ENG INC., 2887 Johnson Dr., Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ THAI KANN ENG INC., Kay Anderson, Kay Anderson, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18, 11/1/18 and 11/8/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071870

HEARING DATE: 12/26/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Baby Girl Reyes, a child. To: Tina M. Reyes, Unknown, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Baby Girl Reyes, Date of Birth: 07/15/2018, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Unknown, Mother’s name: Tina M. Reyes. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/26/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/26/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 09/20/2018 by: Jennifer Kamen Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/27, 10/4, 10/11, 10/18/18 CNS-3176821#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517841-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JOSE RODRIGUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSE RODRIGUEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSE RODRIGUEZ to ANTHONY JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-20-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 19, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517798-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 18, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: SARA NICOLE CAMERON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARA NICOLE CAMERON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SAWYER TIMOTHY CAMERON to SAWYER DANIEL CAMERON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-05-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 18, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00517567-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 12, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: AVERI KAPLAN JAMES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: AVERI KAPLAN JAMES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: AVERI KAPLAN JAMES to AVERI KAPLAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11-07-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 12, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

NOTICE OF SEIZURE

PURSUANT TO HEALTH AND

SAFETY CODE SECTIONS

11471/11488 AND

NOTICE OF INTENDED

FORFEITURE PURSUANT TO

HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE

SECTION 11488.4

On November 09, 2013 at 215 East Smith Street, Oxnard CA the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department seized the property listed below for forfeiture pursuant to Heath and Safety Code section 11470 et seq. in connection with controlled substance violations that listed in section 11470(f) of the California Health and Safety Code.

The estimated/appraised value of the property is

$75,300.00.

The seized property is described as follows:

$75,300.00 U.S. Currency

Pursuant to section 11488.4 of the California Health and Safety Code, procedures to forfeit this property in Superior Court are underway. If Tony Arballo Cisneros has stating interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the first publication of this Notice of Seizure and Forfeiture, file a verified Claim Opposing Forfeiture (MC-200) in the Superior Court, County of Ventura Clerk’s Office, civil department, located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California. Case No. 56-2014-00456373-CUAF- VTA has been assigned to this case. You must also provide a verified copy of the claim to the District Attorney’s Office, 5720 Ralston Street, Suite 300, Ventura, California 93003, to the attention of Deputy District Attorney Karen L. Wold. The failure to timely file a verified Claim Opposing Forfeiture stating an interest in the property will result in the property being ordered forfeited to the State of California and distributed pursuant to the provisions of Health and Safety Code Section 11489 without further notice or hearing.

10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/18

CNS-3178579#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071739

HEARING DATE: 12/19/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Carsen E. Thomas, a child. To: Tiffany Thomas, Jamie Barraca or Jamie Burciaga, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Carsen E. Thomas, Date of Birth: 02/06/2018, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Jamie Barraca or Jamie Burciaga, Mother’s name: Tiffany Thomas. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/19/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/19/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 09/27/2018 by: Sungmie Jahng Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/18

CNS-3179274#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00518059-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed SEP 25, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: ALEXANDRA SULLIVAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ALEXANDRA SULLIVAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ALICIA LEONARD CHESTER to ALICIA LEONARD SULLIVAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:11- 14-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 25, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00515794-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 3, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARC ANGELL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARC ANGELL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JULIAN ANTHONY ANGELL to ANTHONY MARC ANGELL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11- 19-2018. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 3, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

T.S. No.: 9551-4114 TSG Order No.: 180297317-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 061-0-013-080 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/11/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 08/23/2005 as Document No.: 20050823- 0209156, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: AMELIA RAMIREZ AND JORGE RAMIREZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 11/06/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 90 VALLEY RD (Unincorporated Area), OAK VIEW, CA 93022-9416 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $477,659.34 (Estimated) as of 10/24/2018. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the Trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9551-4114. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Jorge Torres, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0341443 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/11/2018, 10/18/2018, 10/25/2018

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Thursday the 25th day of October, 2018, at 12:00 P.M. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James OíBrien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

42 Jose Rosales Mattress, television, dolly, chair, bedding, misc. plastic containers, mini refrigerator, misc. items.

43 Ronald K Jones – Misc. boxes, garment bag, misc. items.

45 Angelica Rosales – Mattress, desk, refrigerator, misc. boxes, trays, bed, misc. plastic container, misc. items.

233 Laureen Martinez – Vacuum, patio furniture, misc. boxes, pictures, cabinets, ice chest, misc. items. 325 Korey Mazariego – Mattress, dresser, misc. boxes, stools, cabinets, pictures, couch, misc. items.

367 T. Cisneros – Bicycle, suitcases, folding table, misc. boxes, misc. plastic containers, misc. items.

Lien sale pursuant to Civil Code Section 3071 of State of California,

the following vehicle to be sold at Camarillo Self Storage:

1998 Kia SUV Lic: 4AVM992 Ca.

VIN; KNDJB7234W5563482

Hernandez Daniel

Johanna N. Hernandez

HAFC

Teresa O’Brien’s Lien Services

Reg #88990 O’Brien’s Auction Service

B/N 10067768

951-233-1097

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code)

CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE

By Gary Braun

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given to the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 9:00 AM at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

003 Sigman, Richard – Papers, plastic bags, misc. items

031 Hernandez, Julio – Mirror, curio cabinet, table, chairs, boxes, cooler, misc. items

042 Sigman, Richard -Train track, broom, bags full of bags, misc. items

045 Sigman, Richard – Bags full of bags, misc. items

050 Peterson, Kalen – Furniture dolly, tool box, tools, battery charger, jack, misc. items

056 Ewing, Michael – Exercise bike, boxes, furniture, lawn furniture, couch, misc. items 181 Lucerouva, Lilia – Refrigerator, freezer, furniture, pictures, chairs, boxes, misc. items

187 Alvarez, Ana – Washer, dryer, mini fridge, tape recorder, misc. items

236 Husk, Roy- Motorcycle, ladder, tools, chairs, luggage, vacuum, misc. items

261 Hill, John -Toys, fishing poles, cabinet, couch, weight bench, misc. items

303 Roberts, Frederick- Trunk, table, fishing poles, oars, scuba tank, dresser, misc. items

320 Sandoval, Jose – Drill press, 50+ boxes, bed, fire extinguisher, misc. items

349 Lopez, Daniel -Tools, picture, mattress, dishes, misc. items

353 Lopez, Raul – Bikes, shop vac, air compressor, pressure washer, toys, misc. items

359 Gilmer, Jim – Boxes, furniture, clothing, shelving, clothing racks, misc. items

401 Harris, Martha – Bike, tables, chairs, tools, suitcases, boxes, totes, misc. items

416 Turner, Tatiana – Curio cabinet, coffee table, boxes, garden tools, misc. items

429 Anderson, Asuncion – Trash can, pots and pans, boxes, totes, coffee maker, misc. items

443 Vera, Vivian – Headboard, foot board, nightstand, chair, desk, lamp, misc. items

453 Ramirez, Rafael – Tool chest, stove, tools, gas can, table, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) SECURITY SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Thursday, the 25th day of October, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE, 312 Giant Oak Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond #14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE, located at 312 Giant Oak Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, County of Ventura

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

G-15 Fritschi Madeleine Ingrid – Kitchen Chairs, shelving, golf clubs, weights, clothing, household and misc items.

E-62 Kyle, Joseph Edwin – Hydroponic lighting, tent, fan, 50 gallon drum, garbage cans and misc items. F-35 Ponce, Tony – Clothing, tools, plastic containers, flashlight, and misc items.

D-32 Sigman, Richard J. – Propane Tank, BBQ, plastic & paper bags, shopping cart, and misc items.

D-48 Birdsall, Jennifer L. – Bed, refrigerator, clothing, boxes, flat screen tv, sunbeam mixer and misc items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California.

NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE

By: Gary Braun

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 10/25/18 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

B075 Albert Merlos

C081 Bobby Pearson

C032 Bobby Pearson

C125 Denise N. Engels

A063 John C. Beesley

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

APN: 203-0-062-200 TS No: CA08000432-18-1 TO No: 180244001-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 9, 2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 15, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 18, 2015 as Instrument No. 20150218- 00019809-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by JOHN P. FLITTIE, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for CLEARPATH LENDING as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “AS IS”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1255 S D ST, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $186,211.05 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction. com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000432-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 28, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000432-18- 1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction. com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 50449, Pub Dates: 10/18/2018, 10/25/2018, 11/01/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Lamplighter Camarillo (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Lamplighter Camarillo, payable at time of sale, on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 9:00 AM at the following location: 202 Calle De La Rosa, Camarillo, CA 93012. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “AS IS”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: Cavco Industries LLC TRADENAME: Cavco YEAR: 2002 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: LBE5189 SERIAL NO.: CAVAZD020745U, CAVAZD02745X. The current location of the subject property is: 202 Calle De La Rosa, Camarillo, CA 93012 The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by Vernon Savola aka Vernon Victor Savola, Jr., Katherine Savola aka Katherine Lee Savola, Santa Barbara Bank and Trust with Lamplighter Camarillo. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $6,314.74. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: October 18, 2018 HART, KING By: Neil J. Cacali, Esq.. Authorized Agent for Lamplighter Camarillo Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432-8700 (10/18/18, 10/25/18 IFS# 10208)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on, October 30, 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units. Angela Morrison Adams – tools, vacuum, printer, boxes/totes.

Elizabeth Reveles – luggage, toys

Marion Beaton – computer desks (2), headboard, lamps, chairs.

Theresa Wheeler – computer & monitor, bed frame, xmas dÈcor, fridge boxes/bins unknown.

Vince Saringo – leather headboard, mattress set.

Cynthia Landry – lawn chairs, lamp, end table

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 10/18/2018 and 10/25/2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING

FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018, and afterwards publicly opened, for Underground Stormwater Facility Inspection 2018, for Specification No. WP19-05, which consists of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera technology to remotely inspect approximately 53 miles of county-owned underground storm water conveyance conduits and assess their condition for maintenance and capital planning. Storm water conduits slated for inspection include small and large-diameter concrete, metal, and plastic pipes, and large-dimension reinforced concrete boxes. Other work incidental to the project will include (1) removal/relocation of soil or cobble obstructions as necessary to facilitate camera access (no material will be removed from the channel), and (2) man-entry if required to retrieve malfunctioning equipment. In the interest of timely completion, two independent inspection teams will be utilized to execute the work. The estimated cost of construction is $ 519,296.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://vcpublicworks.org/engineeri ng-services-department/projectsout- to-bid then click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractorís License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Biders must have a Class A or C-42 or NASSCO Industry Certification California Contractors license and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

10/18/18

CNS-3184257#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 131830581

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: Jon Weymouth Avery and Hope Waterman Avery, 2386 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003-2602 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 2386 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003-2602 As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: None The names and business addresses of the buyer are: Madimax, Inc. 1330 Lawrence Way, Oxnard, CA 93035 The assets to be sold are described in general as: furniture, fixtures and equipment and are located at: 2386 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003-2602 The business name used by the seller at that location is: AVERY’S OPEN AIR BICYCLES The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 11/05/18 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041 This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Lei Selu- Johnson, Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041 and the last date for filing claims shall be 11/02/18, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below. Madimax Inc. By: S/ Jeff Scott Fuqua

President

Dated: 10-9-18

10/18/18

CNS-3183547#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE

(UCC 6101 et seq.

and B & P 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. 16546

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The names and addresses of the Seller/Licensee are: SHIV AJI INC., 2345 Erringer Road #100, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The Business is known as: ROUND TABLE PIZZA The names and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are: SONNY’S ENTERPRISES INC., 2345 Erringer Road #100, Simi Valley, CA 93065 As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee: None The assets to be sold are described in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures, equipment and good will of certain Restaurant and located at: 2345 Erringer Road #100, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The kind of license to be transferred is: On-Sale Beer & Wine Eating Place Number 41-504968 now issued for the premises located at: 2345 Erringer Road #100, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory, is the sum of $105,000.00, which consists of the following: Cash… $105,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The anticipated date of the sale/ transfer is November 16, 2018 at the office of Sepulveda Escrow Corporation at 10550 Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite 105, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

Dated: October 3, 2018

Transferee and Intended Transferee

SONNYS ENTERPRISES INC.

By: S/ RAQUEL PEREZ,

President

Transferor and Licensee

SHIV AJI INC.

By: S/ SONU MALHOTRA,

President

10/18/18

CNS-3183041#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Número del Caso): 37-2018-00017319-CL-BC-CTL

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MATTHEW MCGARVEY AND DOES 1 TO 10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, 330 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direcciÛn y el Número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): REESE LAW GROUP, Joseph M. Pleasant, 179571, Dana N. Meyers, 272640, James E. Delaney, 292600, Jenny R. Louro, 306535, 3168 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92010, (760) 842-5850, (File No. 238229).

Date (Fecha): APR 10 2018. /s/ Clerk (Secretario), By V. Garcia, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal]

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/27/18, 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del

Caso):

56-2018-00510083-CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jose Santiago Nunez aka Jose Nunez individually and dba Servicios Generales and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Intermex Wire Transfer Corp., a California Corporation

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009-0001 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el Número de teléfonodel abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Natalia A. Minassian SBN 227664, Hatkoff & Minassian, ALC, Bruce A. Hatkoff SBN 66146, 18757 Burbank Blvd., Suite 100 Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 990-5180 (818) 990-2463 DATE (Fecha): March 9, 2018 Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/18 CNS-3179075#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITÁCION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2018-00517662- CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ROSIE DE LA CERDA, ALFRED DE LA CERDA AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY, NAMED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 10 INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CAROLYN DIAZ, TRUSTEE OF THE DIAZ FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 11, 1997.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citácion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el numero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): JEFFREY S. FRASIER, 510 SW FIFTH AVE., FIFTH FLOOR, PORTLAND, OR 97204, 503-221-7958. Date (Fecha): 09/13/2018 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Shannon Defisher, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VICTOR PETIT LISLE, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00518072-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VICTOR PETIT LISLE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DENA PETIT LISLE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DENA PETIT LISLE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 31, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill, (State Bar# 227154), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MYRNA L. HARLINE, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00516432- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MYRNA L. HARLINE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SHELLY D. BRODBECK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SHELLY D. BRODBECK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David B. Shea, (State Bar# 146708), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MANUEL ARROYO, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517990-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MANUEL ARROYO. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JASMIN ARROYO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: AURELIA ARROYO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10-31-18 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, (State Bar# 90033), 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/4/18, 10/11/18 and 10/18/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUTH R. BERRY, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00518334-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RUTH R. BERRY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PAMELA ALLMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PAMELA ALLMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: ERIN R. PARKS SBN133873, 625 E. Victoria St., Garden Suite, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, 805/899-7717. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CELIA MEDINA, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00518512-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CELIA MEDINA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: FRED RUIZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: FRED RUIZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/14/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Brandon P. Johnson SBN 210958, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BRADFORD J. JACOBSON, BRADFORD JOHN JACOBSON, BRAD JACOBSON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00517311-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BRADFORD J. JACOBSON, BRADFORD JOHN JACOBSON, BRAD JACOBSON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GREGORY S. JONES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: GREGORY S. JONES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., SBN 86217, Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/11/18, 10/18/18 and 10/25/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: STEPHEN R. KERNER CASE NO. 56-2018-00518440-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of STEPHEN R. KERNER. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JEFFREY B. KERNER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JEFFREY B. KERNER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/15/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner CRAIG J. ENGLANDER – SBN 157945 LEWIN & ENGLANDER 13101 W WASHINGTON BOULEVARD, SUITE 207 LOS ANGELES CA 90066 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/18 CNS-3182547#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHRYN SUE YATES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00518741-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: KATHRYN SUE YATES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JEFFREY LEE YATES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JEFFREY LEE YATES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, (State Bar# 90033), 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/18/18, 10/25/18 and 11/1/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: RICHARD E. WEAVER AKA DICK WEAVER CASE NO. 56-2018-00518527-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD E. WEAVER AKA DICK WEAVER. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by CLAUDIA AZUCENA SAGASTUME QUINONEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that CLAUDIA AZUCENA SAGASTUME QUINONEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/14/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner SCOTT E. RAHN – SBN 222528 KEVIN W. YANG – SBN 266814 RMO LLP 2029 CENTURY PARK EAST, SUITE 2910 LOS ANGELES CA 90067

10/18, 10/25, 11/1/18

CNS-3183572#