GhostWalk is one of Santa Paula’s best loved Halloween traditions, with eerily costumed actors telling stories — some historically accurate, some embellished by creative license — from Ventura County’s past. This year, attendees took a trip through the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot and the Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture Museum and heard tales from the “ghosts” of medical pioneer Dr. Grace Sharp Thille, suffragette Rose Marshall and other characters from the early decades of the 20th century. Attendees were welcomed by apparitions of conductor Josephus A. Clemens (Douglas Friedlander, center), a newsboy (Abraham Peyton, right) and a cantankerous passerby (Nelson Fox).

