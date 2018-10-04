It’s the Rubicon Theatre’s 20th anniversary, and in celebration the theater company is installing temporary works of art throughout Downtown Ventura. A series of pianos painted by local artists, in designs inspired by the musical productions that will be performed this season, have been popping up in various locations along Main Street.

Pianos currently on display include artist Sara Janks Flesher’s homage to South Pacific (across from the San Buenaventura Mission) and one featuring imagery inspired by Big River (near California Street) by Michelle Nosco with help from Erin O’Brien. Five in total will be rolled out through Jan. 2019. Music, theater and art, together in harmony.