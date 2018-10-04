It’s been 10 months since the Thomas Fire destroyed over 500 homes in Ventura. A month later, the Montecito mudslide devastated that small community. Since then, fundraisers and donations to benefit victims of the fire and mudslide have brought in millions of dollars, but still some Thomas fire victims in particular are feeling left out.

On Aug. 27, the Ventura County Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit focused on affordable housing issues, opened an application filing period for victims of the fire and mudslide to receive a $1,000 grant per household until the $65,000 grant from Wells Fargo was gone. The total grant was $75,000 but $10,000 went to administration costs for the nonprofit.

Keily Victoria, administration support manager for the corporation, and Felipe Flores, homeownership program manager, oversaw the filing application period, which, at first, didn’t have a deadline. Due to the response, the filing period closed on Aug. 31.

“Extremely overwhelmed,” Victoria said of the response when the filing application period opened. “The first 65 received via email, walk-in, etc., came in less than 24 hours; but in reality it was less [time] than that. It opened on Monday at 10 a.m. and by 6 p.m., we were at 58 applications. It is very important to note, we did not know until Aug. 31 the exact number of applications received.”

By Aug. 31, the corporation had received over 200 applications. Applicants who did not get the grant were told that their applications would be held for another round of funding in the future. Fire victims vented their frustrations on social media about how fast the money ran out and that they felt that they were being unfairly denied.

“It was never marketed as a grant we could supply everyone,” Victoria said, who noted that basic criteria for approval of the $1,000 grant included direct or indirect impact by the Thomas Fire or mudslide, a current need for funds, current residence in Ventura or Santa Barbara, one application per household, and no Ventura County Community Development Corporation staff or board or their immediate family members.

“It’s heartbreaking to see all the stories, [people] exhausted and devastated. I wish we could do so much more,” Flores said.

The United Way of Ventura County and the Ventura County Community Foundation have also played significant roles in receiving donations and doling out funds to those in need.

The United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund received a total of $4.6 million, United Way of Ventura County received $3.5 million, and United Way of Santa Barbara County received $1.1 million. United Way of Ventura County stated in an email exchange: “Thanks to the generosity of a select group of corporate and foundation funders who provided core operating support, 100 percent of the United Way Thomas Fire Fund donations go to those affected.”

For United Way of Ventura County, the funding was disbursed in several phases, three phases of particular note and the last, a long-term recovery phase, in the works.

According to United Way, Phase I prepaid cards were distributed through American Red Cross for $375,000 (no income limits). Each prepaid card was for $500 and all went to residents whose homes were destroyed by the Thomas Fire.

For Phases II and III, $710,851 has been distributed to date through United Way’s applications for individual hardship assistance and an additional $300,000 to immigrant farm and service workers affected by the fire. (Eligible applicants were Ventura County residents, and household income limits were determined by family size of 120 percent AMI or less.)

Phase III continuation distribution: $1,500 from United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund to more than 600 households with homes that were destroyed or significantly damaged, as classified by FEMA and CAL FIRE, which could potentially exceed $1 million.

The next phase will address long-term recovery needs.

United Way stated, “We will work with the Long-Term Recovery Group and their case management process to assist households who do not have adequate personal resources for basic needs because of the disaster. This includes assessment and verification of need, planning to achieve recovery goals, advocacy and connecting clients with community support. Case Management Committee members include UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Recovery), Salvation Army and Jewish Family Services. $1 million will be available for long-term recovery efforts.”

The Ventura County Community Foundation served as a network for other nonprofits, which in turn distributed funds directly to those in need.

“100 percent of funds raised have gone and will continue to go directly to our community,” Vanessa Bechtel, executive director of the foundation, wrote in an email. “Thanks to the help of our generous donors, more than $2.8 million has been awarded to our local nonprofits serving those affected by the fire and responding to urgent and mid- to long-term community needs. Approximately $1 million went out in the first three weeks of the Thomas Fire. Approximately $1.2 million of support went out to neighbors in need through the 805 UndocuFund since the start of 2018.

“Approximately $500,000 remains to be distributed (some still to be collected from pledges) from the Ventura County Community Disaster Relief Fund and Sudden & Urgent Needs Fund — contributions that were made specifically to provide aid in subsequent Thomas-related disasters and for mid- to long-term support.”

To see the full list of the nonprofits that received grants from the Ventura County Community Foundation, go to www.vcreporter.com. It includes the American Red Cross, various Boys & Girls Clubs, Center for Nonprofit Leadership at Cal Lutheran, Channel Islands YMCA, FOOD Share, Habit for Humanity, Interface and United Way of Ventura County.

As for the Ventura County Community Development Corporation, Flores said that the nonprofit will report to the donor, Wells Fargo, how the disbursement of funds went, and will be seeking more for the future.

For more information: Ventura County Community Development Corporation, contact Victoria at kvictoria@vccdc.org; for United Way of Ventura County, contact 2-1-1; for Ventura County Community Foundation, contact 805-988-0196 or vccf@vccf.org.