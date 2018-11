For expanded details, visit:

City Council Endorsements

Proposition Endorsements

Local Measure Endorsements

Ventura City Council

District 1: Sofia Rubalcava

District 4: Erik Nasarenko

District 5: Marie Lakin

District 6: Lorrie Brown

Oxnard Mayor: Tim Flynn

Oxnard City Council

District 1: Kenneth Oplinger

District 2: Carmen Ramirez

District 5: Elizabeth White

District 6: Francine Castanon

Local Measures

Oxnard

Measure L, Rio Elementary School District Bond: No

Measure O, Mesa Union School District Bond: Yes

Measure G, Cannabis Tax: Yes

Measures F, H and I, re: Seabridge at Mandalay Bay: Neutral

Camarillo

Measure E: Yes

Measure M: No

Ojai

Measure J: Yes

Measure K: No

Thousand Oaks

Measure P: Yes

Simi Valley

Measure Q: Yes

Measure S: No

Santa Paula

Measure N: Yes

State Propositions

Prop 1: Yes

Prop 2: Yes

Prop 3: No

Prop 4: Yes

Prop 5: No

Prop 6: No

Prop 7: Yes

Prop 8: No

Prop 10: Yes

Prop 11: No

Prop 12: Neutral