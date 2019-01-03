Opening

The Lil Blu Coconut boutique opened at the Collection RiverPark in Oxnard. The store offers unique brands from designers throughout the U.S., England, New Zealand and Bali including Karma Highway, Skylar and Madison, Aula Blue and Honey Punch. … also, Love Your Bath and Body opened at the Annex Food Hall. The store offers organic, cruelty-free and natural products, which include unique and healthy alternatives for soaps and other bath products fit for everyone’s skincare routines.

Health

The expansion and modernization project for St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo is completed and open. The larger facility continues with its existing scope of services while enhancing others including adding a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory, 50 spacious private rooms, three new technologically advanced operating suites, a preoperative and post anesthesia care unit, a redesigned cafe, and more.

Relocating

CryoWorks moved to 826 E. Main St. in Ventura. It opened on Jan. 2. The facility specializes in cryotherapy and Normatec recovery. … Trystology is moving to 588 Main St. in Ventura (previously occupied by Van Gundy Jewelers) and will open at a later date. The adult store offers a variety of items including lingerie and toys.

Under new ownership

The Meineke locations in Oxnard and San Luis Obispo are under new ownership with plans for significant upgrades. The new owner, Richard Taw, is local resident and seasoned business owner who is applying his extensive marketing background with the re-launch of these locations.

Wildfires

Kaiser Permanente Southern California is giving $650,000 to help communities affected by the Woolsey Fire. United Way of Greater Los Angeles will receive $500,000. The Ventura County Community Foundation will receive $150,000 with $50,000 specifically allocation for organizational capacity support and the balance for disaster survivor relief and recovery. Since the end of November, the health care organization has been offering free crisis support groups (for eight weeks) to communities impacted by the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting and the Woolsey Fire. The sessions are held in Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Woodland Hills, and are led by licensed health mental health professional professionals. … The Ventura County Credit Union (VCCU) partnered with 805Help to support Thomas Fire victims. VCCU donated 800 reusable tote bags, 250 notepads and 500 pens to 805Help for distribution among residents in the community who experiences losses in the recent fires. VCCU also provided storage space at its corporate headquarters in Ventura for 805Help to store other goods donated by the community.

And the award goes to …

Boys & Girls Club award ceremony

Four individuals were honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV) at its 2018 Stand up for Kids Gala Dinner & Auction. Joe Seetoo received the Cal Johnston Service Award, which is given to an individual who has provided exemplary service to BGCGCV. Seetoo is senior vice president and partner at Morton Capital. Tom & Shelley Schlender were the 2018 Gala Honorees; the couple own Warehouse Discount Center (WDC) and have outfitted BGCGCV Clubs with WDC appliances. Cal Johnston received the Visionary Award; he is the founder of BGCGCV. … Five members of the BGCGCV received Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) National Service Awards from the BGCA at its annual board holiday gathering. Jack Gleason and Cal Johnston received Silver Medallions, which recognize individuals who played a role in founding of a Boys & Girls Club, or who assumed a top leadership position. Mark Bagaason, Marilyn Bencar and Linda Catlin received Bronze Medallions which recognize individuals who have provided exceptionally devoted and exemplary service to a Boys & Girls Club. … Lieutenant Commander Alfred M. Nuzzolo was honored by the Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Command (EXWC) as Military Engineer of the Year. Nuzzolo is deputy department head for NAVFAC EXWC’s Capital Improvements Business Line Department; he was recognized for his leadership and dedication to the NAVFAC enterprise. … Girl Scout Caelyn Pender earned a Gold Award from the Girl Scouts. The Westlake High School student was recognized for launching the Banyan Reading Club for first and second graders at Banyan Elementary School. The program aimed to provide students with a safe environment to strengthen their skills as well as serve as a place to practice reading in English for students that were not native English speakers. Pender also created a Book Nook, a self-sustainable lending library, to offer a diverse selection of topics and subsequently compel students to read more. … GeoLinks was named as one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360 List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. GeoLinks, a telecommunications company, was recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value. … Schools on Wheels, Inc., Ojai Valley Youth Foundation, Ojai Trees, the Center for Regenerative Agriculture, Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Nan Tolbert Nurturing Center, Reins of H.O.P.E., and the Arc of Ventura County have been selected by the Ojai Women’s Fund (OWF) to receive $105,000 in 2018 community grant awards which honor and support Ojai Valley nonprofits that serve local arts, education, environment, health and social service projects. The recipients will be honored at OWF’s Grantee Gala Celebration.

Moving up

Jorge DeLeon

Ashley Golden

Ashley M. Golden was appointed as the new assistant city manager for the City of Oxnard. Golden served as interim assistant city manager for the City of Oxnard, development services director and interim economic development director. … Three board members joined the Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture. Heidi Whitcomb is CEO of Ventura Rental Party & Events; Melinda Beardsley is president of Beardsley & Son; Bradley Dykes is branch manager of Morgan Stanley in Oxnard. … Jaime Boscarino was named as the new director of finance for the City of Thousand Oaks. Boscarino has served as deputy director of finance since 2013, helping to oversee the 50-plus member department and manage all aspects of citywide finances; she joined the city in 2005 as an accountant, later serving as a senior financial analyst. … Maestro Michael Christie was chosen as the new music director for the New West Symphony. Christie has over 20 years of symphonic and opera conducting experience, and has been music director of Minneapolis Opera, Phoenix Symphony and Brooklyn Philharmonic. … Two new trustees were formally sworn in (following their November election victories) to the Ventura County Board of Education. Rob Collins represents trustee area four, which includes Simi Valley, Moorpark, and surrounding areas. Collins previously served as a trustee on the Ventura County Board of Education from 2002-2004 and more recently, he was a trustee for the Simi Valley Unified School District Board of Education. Mike Teasdale represents trustee area two, which includes Thousand Oaks and surrounding areas. Teasdale is a former elementary, high school teacher and university lecturer. He is currently the co-chair of the Social Justice Fund for Ventura County. … Jorge DeLeón was selected as the new president of the Ventura County Coastal Association of Realtors (VCCAR). DeLeón served in 2018 as VCCAR’s president-elect; he is Coldwell Banker Residential’s west county branch manager. Tim Comstock will serve as president-elect, Matt Capritto as immediate past president, Juliet Esquibias as treasurer. The board of directors for 2019 include Armani Amezcua, Ashley Anderson, Terri Davis, Rebeca Elliott, Ana Gill, Bridget Goncalves, Jim Keith, Cami Pinsak, Sandra Seekins, Jeffrey Stinnett, Carolyn Triebold and Kay Wilson-Bolton.

In the name of charity

The Thousand Oaks Library Foundation (TOLF) recently brought the golden age of radio to the stage with The Bickersons and Baby Snooks, and aims to highlight the rich legacy of radio in media and American history through its Radio Archives Performance Series. Funds raised will enable the organization to preserve and modernize the collection. The community is welcome to suggest shows for consideration for future performances. … Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) received a $300,000 grant from Wells Fargo through its Wells Fargo Works for Small Business: Diverse Community Capital program. The funds will be used to support the growth of WEV’s loan program, which provides startup and expansion capital for businesses in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties that are unable to qualify for traditional bank financing.

Education

The Cal State University Channel Islands Osher Lifelong Learning Institute received $25,000 from the Bernard Osher Foundation. The funds will be used to encourage even more students to take advantage of the university-level classes designed for those who are 50+ years old, as well as for things such as more transportation, hearing devices and scholarship devices. … The Ventura College Foundation (VCF) received a $2 million donation from the Helen Yunker estate. Yunker, who died in July 2018 at age 96, served on the VCF board for 18 years. The substantial donation will establish endowments for the Ventura College Music Department and the Opera and Musical Theatre program, splitting the gift evenly between the two.