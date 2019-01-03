Forums to be held in Thousand Oaks on Borderline victims fund

The Ventura County Community Foundation will host two public forums to discuss disbursement of the Conejo Valley Victims Fund, which will stop taking applications on Feb. 18.

The fund, established in the wake of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting, which occurred on Nov. 7, has already paid out $310,000 in assistance to families of the victims, those who were physically injured during the attack and those who were present, in the form of cash and Visa gift cards.

Two forums will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, from 8-9:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at the Scherr Forum, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks.

For more information and to learn of eligibility requirements, visit www.ConejoValleyVictimsFund.org.

DEK// Winter Sports League kicks off in Thousand Oaks

Registration is now open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley 2019 Winter Sports Leagues, featuring a free basketball clinic.

The League, which takes place on Sundays starting Feb. 10, will highlight a coed Jr. NBA Basketball League. The cost to register is $120 and includes a uniform, award and individual and team pictures.

A free basketball clinic will be held on Sundays between Jan. 6 and 27 at the Los Cerritos Middle School Gym, 2100 E. Avenida De Las Flores, Thousand Oaks. The league is designed in a way to assist kids in learning the rules of the game as well as fundamentals and skills.

For more information, visit www.bgcconejo.org.

DEK// Holiday gifts sought for annual Re-Gift Fundraiser in Westlake Village

Received a talking fish plaque but you’ve already got one? How about a pair of slacks in neon orange? Rather than throwing them into the town dump, why not donate them to a good cause? Thousand Oaks-based Fit 4 the Cause will host its annual “Re-Gift for Charity” drive on Jan. 26 and is seeking donations now ahead of the event.

The event will benefit Fit 4 the Cause, which provides licensed fitness professionals and nutrition educators for low-income and special-needs communities as a preventative solution. Since the Woolsey Fire, the organization has been directly involved in recovery efforts, supporting the #805Strong movement, offering scheduled fitness programs for those impacted by the fire.

Gyms affiliated with Fit 4 the Cause, including Agoura Fitness, Sports Academy Foundation, The Hit Factory and Athletic Society, offered first responders access to showers, food, water and physical therapy at the height of operations.

The superhero themed gala will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Hyatt Westlake Village. Until then, donations can be made by sending gifts to Fit 4 the Cause, Third Annual Miracle of Movement Gala, c/o Maximum Net Events, 629 N. Main St., Orange, CA, 92868. Gifts are asked to be no less than $50 in value.

For more information, visit www.fit4thecause.org.

Congresswoman Julia Brownley criticizes Santa Susana Field Lab clean up report

Congresswoman Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, is not happy with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Final Environmental Impact Statement regarding the clean of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory near Simi Valley.

In a statement, Brownley calls the report “deeply disappointing.”

“I am deeply disappointed with the Department of Energy’s proposed clean-up decision, which breaks the department’s prior commitments under the Administrative Orders on Consent (AOCs),” wrote Brownley. “Clean-up of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory is a high public health and safety priority, and my involvement with the clean-up goes back to my time in the California Assembly as a principal co-author of SB990, state legislation to require the full clean-up.”

Critics say that the final report ignores a 2010 plan between regulators NASA and the Department of Energy that called for a strict remediation plan, which would clean the soil beyond federal standards, the so-called AOCs. The area was the site of a partial nuclear meltdown in 1959.

“I urge the California Department of Toxic Substances Control to ensure that the AOCs are upheld,” said Brownley.