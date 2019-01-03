FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20181128-10021709-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOWLUS ENGINEERING. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 142 Beach Side Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 10/31/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161031- 10020800-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Douglas Bowlus, 142 Beach Side Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Douglas Bowlus, Douglas Bowlus. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20181129-10021732-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BRICK FIX, 2) WHITING MASONRY INC. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 3265 Radcliffe Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 11/8/17. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20171108-100218090. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Whiting Masonry Inc., 3265 Radcliffe Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Scott W. Whiting / Whiting Masonry Inc., Scott W. Whiting, Scott W. Whiting, President. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181130-10021820-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARTSEA VENTURA, 1644 Anchors Way, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Judith Ann Kelly, 156 S. Santa Rosa St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Judith Ann Kelly, Judith A. Kelly. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181203-10021924-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AF ROOFING, 15479 Kernvale Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Alonso Flores, 15479 Kernvale Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/19/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alonso Flores, Alonso Flores. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181204-10022026-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FOUNDATION FIRST REAL ESTATE, 898 Spruce Hill Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Kelly Pantuso, 898 Spruce Hill Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/31/2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kelly Pantuso, Kelly Pantuso. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181204-10022033-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PANTUSO FINANCIAL SERVICES, 898 Spruce Hill Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Nick Pantuso, 898 Spruce Hill Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12-01-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nick Pantuso, Nick Pantuso, Nick Pantuso. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181206-10022169-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHEAR BLOCK GLAZING, 4278 Shopping Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Anthony C Suarez, 4278 Shopping Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Anthony C Suarez, Anthony C Suarez, Anthony C Suarez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181116-10021114-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LIBERTY RECON SOLUTIONS, 266 Henry Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, LIBERTY RECON SOLUTIONS LLC, 266 Henry Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11-16-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LIBERTY RECON SOLUTIONS LLC, Gary Rush, Gary Rush, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181207-10022252-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IVERSON CONSTRUCTION, INC., 3719 Elkhorn Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, IVERSON CONSTRUCTION, INC., 3719 Elkhorn Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/4/1984. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ IVERSON CONSTRUCTION, INC., Brian David Iverson, Brian David Iverson, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181205-10022121-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THOMPSON DONUT SHOP, 2790 E. Thompson Boulevard, Unit B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Som Prum and Thoi Sar Prum, Trustees of the Prum Family Trust, UTD 4/12/1999, 660 Saratoga Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A trust. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/3/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Som Prum and Thoi Sar Prum, Trustees of the Prum Family Trust, UTD 4/12/1999, Som Prum. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20181211-10022379-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOLLAR STOP. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 591 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 3-19-2015. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20150319-1005229-0 1/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Jaspal Singh, 230 Alabama Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Jaspal Singh, Jaspal Singh. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181211-10022380-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOLLAR STOP, 591 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Manjeet Singh, 120 Mulberry Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12-11-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Manjeet Singh, MANJEET SINGH. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181212-10022447-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KENISHA’s HOUSE, 4440 Cloyne St., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Kenisha Walker, 4440 Cloyne St., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kenisha Walker, Kenisha Walker. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181214-10022692-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EKAM REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS, 11406 Amberridge Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Bhupinder Singh, 11406 Amberridge Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bhupinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20181212-10022431-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMI HOME. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 4015 Peoria Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 08-23-2018. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20180823-10015642-0 1/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura Co. Rodolfo Garabato, 4015 Peoria Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Sampaguitas Garabato, 4015 Peoria Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Rodolfo Garabato, Rodolfo Garabato. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181205-10022100-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CACTUS AND SUCCULENTS, 1166 N. Ventura Av., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CA, Abdi Niv, 5512 Meadow Vista Way, Agoura, CA 91301, Parvin Niv, 5512 Meadow Vista Way, Agoura, CA 91301. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Abdi Niv, A.R. Niv. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181213-10022538-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HARMONY HEARING CENTER, 2650 Jones Way #5, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Nancy M Bozarth,1824 N Rose St., Burbank, CA 91505, Daniel W. Bozarth, 1824 N Rose St., Burbank, CA 91505. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/5/2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Bozarth, Daniel W. Bozarth. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181214-10022668-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WICKED EDGE PRODUCTIONS, 1340 Graham Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Wray Allan Gould, 1340 Graham Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Monica Patricia Gould, 1340 Graham Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Wray Allan Gould, Wray Gould. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181127-10021594-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CORY KRUSEMAN’S SPRINT CAR DRIVING SCHOOL, 3885 Transport St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KRUSEMAN ENTERPRISES, INC., 3885 Transport St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8.30.05. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KRUSEMAN ENTERPRISES, INC., Cory Kruseman, Cory Kruseman, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181129-10021758-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KITTYLAND RESORT & SPA, 2443 Portola Rd. #A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Carri Kruseman, 874 Logan Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carri Kruseman, Carri Kruseman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181210-10022312-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PURE SPORTS MEDICAL CORPORATION, 4310 Tradewinds Drive, 300, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, PURE SPORTS MEDICAL CORPORATION, 4310 Tradewinds Drive, 300, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PURE SPORTS MEDICAL CORP., Atman Reyes, Atman Reyes, M.D., CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181211-10022399-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VINTAGE GROCERS, 140 Promenade Way, Suite A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Malibu Country Market, LLC, 302 Campusview Drive, Suite 108, Columbia, MO 65201. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Malibu Country Market, LLC, Brent Karasiuk, Brent Karasiuk, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181212-10022472-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OJAI ROTIE, 469 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 201806010628, RAISON D’ETRE LLC, 12426 Rye St., Studio City, CA 91604. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ RAISON D’ETRE LLC, Claud Mann, Claud Mann, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181212-10022468-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MIDICI NEAPOLITAN PIZZA, 512 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Alshamy Inc., 2611 Vista Loop, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alshamy Inc., Mike Alshamy, Mike Alshamy, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181129-10021722-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAELYNN’S MARKET, 1949 Tiffany Court, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jenna Landvogt, 1949 Tiffany Court, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jenna Landvogt, Jenna Landvogt. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181129-10021725-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MISSION MADE, 1949 Tiffany Court, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jenna Landvogt, 1949 Tiffany, Camarillo, CA 93010, Heather Shields, 5660 Amherst Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jenna Landvogt, Jenna Landvogt. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181212-10022488-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LYNN GOODMAN & ASSOCIATES, 330 Descanso Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Lynn Goodman, 330 Descanso Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lynn Goodman, Lynn Goodman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181220-10023034-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUSHI FRESH, 2115 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Mia Miyang Kim, 13 Debussy Lane, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mia Miyang Kim, Mia Miyang Kim. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181218-10022830-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLOOM WOMEN’S URGENT CARE, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, BLOOM MEDICAL MANAGEMENT GROUP THOUSAND OAKS LLC, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BLOOM MEDICAL MANAGEMENT GROUP THOUSAND OAKS LLC, Sarah Alwen, Sarah Alwen, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181219-10022959-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANYTIME FITNESS, 144 W. Los Angeles Avenue, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: EIC 633, INC., 144 W. Los Angeles Avenue, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ EIC 633, INC., David Yang, David Yang, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181214-10022613-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE LOFT STUDIOS, 2) THE LOFT SUITES, 21 S. California St., Ste. 211, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: NEVADA, PARIS ELYSE SKYN LLC, 1710 E. Pebble Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89123. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: . I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PARIS ELYSE SKYN LLC, Paris Sharif, Paris Sharif, Manager/TMP. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181217-10022722-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SANI-TECH WEST, 2) SURETECH TOOL & MOLD, 3) SANISURE, 1020 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Sani-Tech West, Inc., 1020 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/6/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sani-Tech West, Inc., Brian Goldman, Brian Goldman, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19, 1/17/19 and 1/24/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181226-10023258-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RIZZUTI MOTORS, 3205 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, CALIFORNIA RECOVERY SERVICE, INC, 1844 Crystal View Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CALIFORNIA RECOVERY SERVICE, INC, Pietro Rizzuti, Pietro Rizzuti, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19, 1/17/19 and 1/24/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20181224-10023138-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE ART OF TONE, 367 Borchard Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, William D. Hatcher, 367 Borchard Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A 1/1/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William D. Hatcher, William D. Hatcher, William Hatcher. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19, 1/17/19 and 1/24/19.

LEGAL NOTICES

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00520048- CU-PT-VTA Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Petition of: Marion Chase Wille for Change of Name TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Marion Chase Wille filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Marion Chase Wille to Miriam Chase Wille The Court orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. Notice of Hearing: Date: 01/15/19, Time: 8:20 am, Dept.: 42 The address of the court is 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009 A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Ventura County Reporter Date: Nov 15, 2018 HENRY J. WALSH Judge of the Superior Court 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 CNS-3202770#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00521347-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 10, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARCOS FELIPE ZAMORA RODRIGUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARCOS FELIPE ZAMORA RODRIGUEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARCOS FELIPE ZAMORA RODRIGUEZ to MARCOS FELIPE RODRIGUEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 1-22-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 10, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/13/18, 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00521492-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 12, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JESUS HUMBERTO MEDINA JR. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JESUS HUMBERTO MEDINA JR. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JESUS HUMBERTO MEDINA JR. to AZRAEL MEDINA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 1-28-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 12, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00521167- CU-PT-VTA Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Petition of: Delphina Maria Jackson for Change of Name TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Delphina Maria Jackson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Delphina Maria Jackson to Delfina Marie Jackson The Court orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. Notice of Hearing: Date: 1-23-19, Time: 8:20, Dept.: 21 The address of the court is 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Ventura County Reporter Date: 12-3-18 /s/ Kent Kellegrew Judge of the Superior Court 12/20, 12/27/18, 1/3, 1/10/19 CNS-3204558#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00522018-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 21, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ARTURO PEÑA BURCIAGA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ARTURO PEÑA BURCIAGA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JULIETTE BERNADETTE BURCIAGA to JULIETTE BERNADETTE RANGEL BURCIAGA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02-20- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 21, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Business and Professions Code Sec. 21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072. Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 11:00 am, date 01/18/2019, County of Ventura, State of California. The property is stored at the VENTURA MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695 Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Tel: (805) 644-1330. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Clothing, Tools and/or other household items stored by the following persons: NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#: #031. Joshua Fraka #031 Date: 12-15-2018, /s/: L. Hodge, La- Donna Hodge (Manager). This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions code of the State of California. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between Owner and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

LIEN SALE This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700et seq. of the business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See section 1812.600 of Civil Code) Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Monday 14th day of January, 2019 at 8:45am., on the premises where said property including: Furniture, house hold goods, electronics, tools, and miscellaneous items that have been stored and which are located at: Freeway Mini Storage, 4875 Market St. Ventura, CA 93003, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by competitive bidding by: J. Michael’s Auction, Inc. Bond # 142295787 phone (714) 996- 4881. The following: Customer Name Unit# Antal Construction Inc. A9 Tsering Asola A16 Tsering Asola A18 Joseph R. Evanns A22 Tsering Asola A30 Cristina Chavez B18 Cristina Chavez B21 Auto Sounds B25 Fred & Kim Strange B85 John McNeely B116 Danielle and Glenn Flicker B135 Joseph R. Evanns C3 Joseph R. Evanns C5 Raymond A. Velasco C28 James Bagwell C48 James Bagwell C60 Alfred Arroyo D5 Jose Antonio Munoz D49 Elisa Arenas D60 Viva Mia Hernandez D74 Joseph R. Evanns D107 Yamaguchi Enterprises E69 Yamaguchi Enterprises, Inc. F12 Keith MacIntyre G35 Emilio Zamorano G46 Allen Carter G73 Victor D. Ojeda G118 Tristan M. Portillo G156 Andrew Humphrey H29 Franklin J. Rivera H117 Karen McCreary H121 Miguel Luna H132 All purchases items sold as is where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Goods must be paid for in cash at time of sale. Freeway Mini Storage staff reserves the right to bid at sale and/or refuse any bids. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party(s). For more information please contact Freeway Mini Storage at (805) 658-1094. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 16, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 B020 – Baxter, Kawena; C152 – Pilloud, Bradley; C286 – White, Robert; D032 – Mediana, Sheryl; D169 – Zeigler, Terrell PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B008 – KEYTE, VIRGINIA; B049 – Shreenan, Killian; B078 – Cardone, Barbara; B085 – Conway, Michael; D016 – Maples, Jennifer; E030 – Brenner, Bonnie; F026 – Mellini, Andrea; F079 – Sweeney, Patricia PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 017 – Garcia, Yolanda; 050 – Chandler, Michael; 302 – Hernandez, Marco; 441 – Levy, Dominick; 490 – Castaneda, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 481 – Diaz, Ana; 736 – Montano, Courtney; 824 – Oliver, Cedric Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 27th of December 2018 and this 3rd of January 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365. 12/27/18, 1/3/19 CNS-3205653#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071805 HEARING DATE: 03/13/2019 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Morgan Star Ybarra-Williams, a child. To: Amanda Mendoza, Richard Ybarra, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Morgan Star Ybarra-Williams, Date of Birth: 04/30/2018, Place of Birth: Simi Valley, CA, Father’s name: Richard Ybarra, Mother’s name: Amanda Mendoza. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 03/13/2019, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 03/13/2019, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/20/2018 by: Laurie Goetsch Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/27/18, 1/3, 1/10, 1/17/19 CNS-3206052#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071905 HEARING DATE: 03/13/2019 TIME: 08:30am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ieesha Daniella Everett, a child. To: Danielle Everett, Derek Allen, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ieesha Daniella Everett, Date of Birth: 09/14/2018, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Derek Allen, Mother’s name: Danielle Everett. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 03/13/2019, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 03/13/2019, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/20/2018 by: Kristin Landis Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/27/18, 1/3, 1/10, 1/17/19 CNS-3206081#

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 18th day of January 2019, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura: 3232 Korey Cook 504 Raymond A. Zavala 7136 Juan Vasquez 8177 Eduardo Munoz Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, roll away tool box, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Auction and Vehicle Lien Service, LLC. Bond # 14663730099, RS 47399, Telephone: 951-681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Friday, January 11, 2019 to wit: YEAR 90 MAKE KW VIN 1XKADB9X3LS551668 LIC# VP89198 STATE CA To be sold by: JESUS ESPINOZA I 5417 SANTA CLARA AVE OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93011 (10:00 AM) YEAR 98 MAKE PETR VIN 1XP5DB9XXWD446551 LIC# STATE CA To be sold by: RON’S TRUCK SERVICE, 3002 ETTING ROAD OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93033 (10:00 AM) YEAR 02 MAKE CHEV VIN 1GCGK13U22F242768 LIC# STATE CA To be sold by: WEST COAST ENGINE I 854 E 5TH ST OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93030 (09:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien(s) of the above for towing, storage, labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19.

APN: 075-0-103-130 TS No: CA05000437-17-2 TO No: 18- 203555 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 15, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 24, 2013 as Instrument No. 20130424-00074410-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by JUDITH T. RODGERS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of WESCOM CENTRAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2425 OCEAN AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $162,491.44 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000437-17-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 19, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000437- 17-2 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 54518, Pub Dates: 01/03/2019, 01/10/2019, 01/17/2019, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00521945- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 20, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ASHLEY TAYLOR GOLDSTEIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ASHLEY TAYLOR GOLDSTEIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ASHLEY TAYLOR GOLDSTEIN to ASHLEY TAYLOR LAZAR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 2/14/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 20, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19, 1/17/19 and 1/24/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00521938- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 20, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARNA LAZAR GOLDSTEIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARNA LAZAR GOLDSTEIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARNA LAZAR GOLDSTEIN to MARNA LAZAR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 2/14/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 20, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19, 1/17/19 and 1/24/19.

COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE INVITING FORMAL BIDS Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009- 1670, until 2:00 p.m. on JANUARY 31ST, 2019, and afterwards publicly opened, for Pavement Resurfacing – Box Canyon Road, for Specification No. RD19-05, which consists of Public Access & Notice, Mobilization, Traffic Control & Construction Signing, Water Pollution Control, Senate Bill 1-Public Outreach Sign, Clearing & Grubbing, Sawcutting, Cold Milling, 2” Grind, Mill & Fill, AC Taper with Key, Base Repair, Roadway Preparation, ARAM, ARHM, Pavement Widening, Miscellaneous Paving, Process Miscellaneous Base, PMB Shoulder Backing, Unclassified Excavation, Curbside Grating Catch Basins, Cast-In-Place Drop Inlet, Over Side Drain Flume, Filter Fabric, HMA Lift, L-Shaped Headwall, CMP (Corrugated Metal Pipe) Splash Pad, AC Berm, AC Berm Rehabilitation, AC Berm Seal, Concrete V-Ditch, Survey Monument Frame Adjustment, Adjustment of Valve Boxes & Manhole Rings & Covers, Temporary Traffic Signal System, Pavement Delineation, Signing & Striping, & Appurtenant work. The estimated cost of construction is $1,487.381. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://vcpublicworks.org/engineering- services-department/projectsout- to-bid then click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD /index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site. 1/3/19 CNS-3206598#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 23, 2019, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 A018 – Montes de oca, Jose; F003 – Wagner, Eric; F050 – Leone, Tiffany; F099 – Riebel, Ellen; F147 – Mendez, Jaime; F218 – Price, Terrina; F269 – Marrufo, Arturo; F292 – Campos, Jose; F328 – Lara, Julio; F364 – Acosta, Adriana; F390 – McLaughlin, Melissa; F490 – Campos, Julio; F550 – Winn, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 C251 – Perez-Curvas, Mario; C262 – Chavez, Luz; F081 – Bowles, Mark; H246 – Living, Christopher; I001 – Winstein, Lisa; K016 – Dart, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 B005 – Garcia, Michele; C189 – Rivera, Gilbert; C218 – Olivero Jr., David; C225 – Lopez, Christina; C275 – Blackburn, Rick; C294 – Bird, Sheri; C303 – Folk, Kyle; D136 – Hubbard, William (Bill); D139 – Mann, Andrea; D212 – Hernandez, Jennifer; D223 – Thomson, MOrgan; D242 – Larkin, Lori; D243 – Contreras, Abel; D278 – Landry, Brian PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 B118 – Balolong, Trish; B156 – Cano, Gloria; C230 – Tanner, Rebecca; D321 – Antaki, Kaitlyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B561 – Parish, Cynthia; B695 – Valli, Able; B725 – Chavarin, Filiberto; R305 – Barnes, Patrick; R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya; R423 – Beltran, Edgar; R427 – Torres, Rosie; W166 – Valdez, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332- 3029 1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 2124 – PERRY, CELENA; 3150 – Furstman, Michael; 3203 – Keokaythinh, Phouvanh; 3274 – Cagney, Katheryn PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 F043 – belmont villages Rosales, Ray; F111 – Mejia, Israel; F151 – Sinchez, Luis; F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; G029 – Olmedo, Anthony; G040 – Holt, Anthony; G151 – Axelrod, Geoffrey; G216 – Roberts, Shane; G263 – Meade, Gloria; G267 – WOLACH, BEN; G296 – Soto, Karla; G314 – Miller, Barbara Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim taxexempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 3rd & 10th of January 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 1/3, 1/10/19 CNS-3206390#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 -1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 22nd day of January, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit#: Marie Banales 220 Lauren M Cline 793 Jose Martin Diaz 683 Rebecca Espinoza 530 Terra Gertz 139 Israel Gutierrez Guzman 670 Arthur Hurtado 757 Anthony A. Jaramilla 045 Stephanie Lee 466 Jose Lopez 335 Daniel Mesa 487 Helen Osuna 655 Fidelia Perez C. 350 Roberto Rivera 216 Maria Sanchez 486 Shavonn Swain 621 Rosa Isela Tapia 731 Pamla Todd 724 Nicolas Valencia 515 Mario Vasquez 021 Denise Wear 646 Michael Zamora C01 Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 3rd and 10th day of January, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C. (888)564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 01/18/19 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories. C008 Alvina R. Lazaro A001 Gregory D. Barnes RVS022 Henry Martinez RVS021 James E. Skor B052 Jasmine I. Anguiano RVS070 Randy Garza B172 Robert I. Carrillo C124 Steven Morrow R. All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. 56-2018-00516883- CU-PO-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID JARAMILLO; AND DOES 1 TO 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ARMANDO S. FIGUEROA NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citácion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Date (Fecha): AUG 28 2018 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Katie Deutinger, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) Case No. 56-2018-00516883- CU-PO-VTA PLAINTIFF: ARMANDO S. FIGUEROA DEFENDANT: DAVID JARAMILLO To: DAVID JARAMILLO Plaintiff: ARMANDO S. FIGUEROA seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience: $100,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date): $15,000.00 Loss of earnings (to date): $10,000.00 Date: 12/20/18. /s/ Brett Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2018-00512738- CU-OR-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CAROLYN E. MINER, AN INDIVIDUAL; DOUGLAS PRICHARD, AN INDIVIDUAL; DOUGLAS PRICHARD TRUST, A TRUST; EFG MORTGAGE ACQUISITION, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; ESTATE OF MILTON A. MINER; THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF MILTON A. MINER, DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY THROUGH OR UNDER SUCH DECEDENT; FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION; GREG KWIATKOWSKI AKA GERG KWIATKOWSKI, AN INDIVIDUAL; MILTON MINER FAMILY TRUST, A TRUST; RANCHO SANTA ROSA PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC NONPROFIT; RRA CP OPPORTUNITY TRUST 1, A DELAWARE STATUTORY TRUST; AND DOES I THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citácion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): John Sorich, Mariel A. Gerlt- Ferraro and Kaitlyn Chang, 695 Town Center Drive, 16th Floor, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; Main: 714.361.9550; Fax: 714.784.4190. Date (Fecha): MAY 30 2018 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Fabian Duran, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD SPECIAL NOTICE OF LAWSUIT WCAB NO.: ADJ9232772 To: DEFENDANT, ILLEGALLY UNINSURED EMPLOYER: AVISO: A ad le estan demandado. La carte puede expedir una decision que le afecte sin quese le escache a memos que ad actue pronto. Lea la siguiente informacion. Defendant(s): Carlos A. Luna Applicant(s): Halan B. Zavala Pacheco

NOTICES 1) A lawsuit, the Application for Adjudication of Claim, has been filed with the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board against you as the named defendant by the above-named applicant(s). You may seek the advice of an attorney in any matter connected with this lawsuit and such attorney should be consulted promptly so that your response may be filed and entered in a timely fashion. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney reference service or a legal aid office. You may also request assistance / information from an Information and Assistance Officer of the Division of Workers’ Compensation. (See telephone directory.) 2) An Answer to the Application must be filed and served within six days of the service of the Application pursuant to Appeals Board rules; therefore, your written response must be filed with the Appeals Board promptly; a letter or phone call will not protect your interests. 3) You will be served with a Notice(s) of Hearing and must appear at all hearings or conferences. After such hearing, even absent your appearance, a decision may be made and an award of compensation benefits may issue against you. The award could result in the garnishment of your wages, taking of your money or property, or other relief. If the Appeals Board makes an award against you, your house or other dwelling or other property may be taken to satisfy that award in a non-judicial sale, with no exemptions from execution. A lien may also be imposed upon your property without further hearing and before the issuance of an award. 4) You must notify the Appeals Board of the proper address for the service of official notices and papers and notify the Appeals Board of any changes in that address. TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS! Issued by: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD Name and Address of Appeals Board: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD WCAB Marina Del Rey, 4720 Lincoln Blvd., 2nd Fl. Marina Del Rey, CA 90019 COMPLETED BY: Name and Address of Applicant’s Attorney. Representative: Leon Kleyman Hinden & Breslavsky 4661 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019 Telephone No.: 323-954-1800 12/27/18, 1/3, 1/10, 1/17/19 CNS-3206129#

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PHYLLIS A. ALBO, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00521573-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PHYLLIS A. ALBO. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PATRICIA S. STELLY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PATRICIA S. STELLY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Amanda H. Mawer, SBN 299025, Robert A. Sternberg, APLC, 4195 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 250, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (818) 598-0700. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS DESIDERIO BEAUMONT, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2018-00521161-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: THOMAS DESIDERIO BEAUMONT. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: WALTER SIMPSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: WALTER SIMPSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 1/16/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: MARK T. JESSEE, SBN 174233, LAW OFFICES OF MARK T. JESSEE, 50 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, (805) 497-5868. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EVA ANNIKA NOWLIN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00521165-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: EVA ANNIKA NOWLIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JON CHRISTOPHER NOWLIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JON CHRISTOPHER NOWLIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JAN 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Samuel J. Arsht (100156), SILVER & ARSHT, 1860 Bridgegate St., Westlake Village, California 91361, (805) 495-4044. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/20/18, 12/27/18 and 1/3/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DON F. KIRCHNER, DECEDENT 56-2018-00521837-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DON F. KIRCHNER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DAVID BRESLIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DAVID BRESLIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Ste. 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482- 2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/27/18, 1/3/19 and 1/10/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: AURELIA G. MORENO CASE NO. 56-2018-00521665-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of AURELIA G. MORENO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ARMANDO MORENO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ARMANDO MORENO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/31/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. In Pro Per Petitioner ARMANDO MORENO 1101 PORTHOLE CT. OXNARD CA 93030 12/27/18, 1/3, 1/10/19 CNS-3205369#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FRANK ELLWOOD ANDERSON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00521974-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: FRANK ELLWOOD ANDERSON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MELODEY MARIE THROOP in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MELODEY MARIE THROOP be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, ESQ., LAW OFFICES OF Wll.LIAM S. DUNLEVY, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 255, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-383-6200. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.

2ND AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD WILLIAM CARELLI, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00515026- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RICHARD WILLIAM CARELLI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: RICHARD WILLIAM CARELLI, II in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: RICHARD WILLIAM CARELLI, II be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Room 122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: BRIAN L. FOX, 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 658-9204. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/3/19, 1/10/19 and 1/17/19.