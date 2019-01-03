Sensitive subject

I am the grandparent of several beautiful male and female adolescent and teenage children, whom I care very much about and whose health and development concerns me.

I ran into the topic of female teen defloration on the Internet about a year ago. Rather than pursue the pornographic aspect of it, I tended toward the experience of losing virginity that all girls must go through at varying degrees of pain and discomfort. I thought of my female granddaughters who have gone through or will go through this tremendous ordeal with varying degrees of hardship, including lack of information. I thought of the horrible site, the soiled unsanitary back seat of a boyfriend’s car and a partner just as ignorant and inexperienced as she.

My thoughts speculated over the pros and cons of a planned virginity loss. Do mothers provide satisfactory information to their daughters?

Are the girls well-enough informed when they make the giant leap into womanhood?

As I speculated, I considered the creation of clinics for that purpose, sanitary, well equipped clinics with technicians or doctors or nurses well-versed in the dynamics of virginity loss who can furnish the young candidate with all the CORRECT information she must consider before taking the big step.

Certainly, parents worry about the day their daughter will be alone with her conqueror. And how will he handle it? Will she be as prepared as she should be? Will she be treated the way she should be, with the patience and adequate degree of concern form her partner?

Furthermore, while the videos shown on the Internet have males perform the act personally, there are items available in sex shops that can be used without it being an actual male.

I imagine there are advantages to using a fabricated substitute. Besides, the possible shame of losing her virginity to an actual male might provide unwanted guilt consequences in the future.

I have considered the possibility of forming a group of men and women who would like to discuss the subject and, if there is a consensus, offer suggestions to the departments of education who could provide the facilities and the funding to conduct the clinics.

Miguel Espinosa, Jr.,

Oxnard

Why so serious

Maybe when we address the Donald you can put in alias “The Joker.”

Chris Reinhart

Ventura

What has Port Hueneme done

When I first got involved with the city three years ago the above statement was what I heard most from Port Hueneme residents. Going back 10 years and up till 2017 the city staff and City Council did not always have the best interest of its residents as their major focus. As of now all major city staff personnel, department heads and all but one City Council member that were employed by the city during this time have been replaced from serving the city. During this eight year time frame the city suffered from fiscal mismanagement, misuse of federal funds, unnecessary salary increases and violations of federal and state laws concerning governing procedures, Brown Act violations and creating a workplace that created bad morale and ethics for employees to endure.

The city is still in a financial bind from previous years of neglect, but seems to be moving forward with the cannabis business and other major new businesses opening up. The city staff is far better and has created a positive working environment, the department heads are more responsive, forward thinking and the City Council will add three new members and a new mayor that were not part of previous staff responsible for the negative image PH received thorough out the county.

The city staff and City Council are now in position to answer and do something about “WHY HASN’T THE CITY DONE______??? Much has been done in the last couple of years, traffic safety for neighborhoods and schools, beach renovations, park upgrades new business, better relations with the Port, more community functions, more police civic involvement and increased public safety measures like security cameras at the Hueneme Beach and Moranda Park to be installed soon.

The City Council has approved and the city is in initial stages of initiating the Citizens Advisory Commission to provide better communication between residents and the city staff and council. This Commission will enable residents to make their questions and suggestions directly available to the city and the city will have a method of getting information from residents they may need to assist them in making decisions that affect residents in their everyday life. Committees will be formed and staffed by residents who want to be part of improving conditions and help provide input as to the path that Port Hueneme takes going into the future.

Therefore, “WHY HASN’T THE CITY DONE____??? Will hopefully not be relevant. By becoming active in city issues and having a whole new group of city staff and City Council members, this is a great opportunity to become part of the solution and people will be saying “LOOK WHAT THE CITY IS DOING!!!” Going into the New Year I see for the first time a positive future for 2019 especially if we all become involved.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL!!

Tom Dunn

Port Hueneme