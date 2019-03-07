Opening

The Pleasant Valley Aquatic Center celebrated its grand re-opening and 50th anniversary on Feb. 23 at 1030 Temple Ave. in Camarillo. The Center has been closed for a few weeks for resurfacing, refilling the pool with water, painting interior walls, and replacing slide parts. … The Cheesecake Factory will open in April at The Collection RiverPark in Oxnard. The restaurant, which has been named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list for five consecutive years, is looking to hire; apply online at http://carecareers.com/oxnard. The Cheesecake Factory will offer an extensive menu, which includes an assortment of cheesecakes, specialty desserts, salads, “glamburgers”, sandwiches, pastas, low calorie options, and much more. … Emerald Perspective will host a grand opening on April 8 at 100 W. Pleasant Valley Road in Port Hueneme. The cannabis dispensary offers a wide range of premier products including many medicinal options, with expertise by staff and a hospitable environment for a first-time or an experienced client. …. Wheelhouse Dispensary grand opening will take place on March 30, at 521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme. This second location brought to you by the Owner of Firehuasla “Cannabis Dispensary of the Year” (2018), Zahur Lalji, brings the high level of service, products and experience to the local Ventura County. The Grand Opening is set to bring education and giving back to community. All proceeds on the 30th will be given to the Local ReacHueneme.org and The Junior Explores. … Code Ninjas hosted a grand opening on March 6 at 1772-R E. Avenida de los Arboles in Thousand Oaks. The new learning center offers kids (“ninjas”) ages 7-14 an opportunity to learn to code by building games they love to play; kids gain problem solving skills, develop logical thinking processes, build leadership skills, and grow their self-confidence. … The John L. Notter Family Boys & Girls Club will open at 233 W. Gainsborough Road (Redwood Middle School campus) in Thousand Oaks. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley will officially introduce the Club on March 20 from 1:30-3 p.m. during a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new 8,000-square-foot facility includes a Club Lobby/reception area, media center, food court, mentoring center, multi-purpose room, nutrition center, and more. … On Feb. 27, the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) launched the Ventura NAFE Network, which will be led by Angela Covany as director. Ventura NAFE Network will meet at 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Aloha Restaurant (364 S. California St., Ventura). For more information, contact Angela Covany 805-669-6825. … Seaward Sushi will be having a ribbon cutting and food tasting on Tuesday, April 2, from 4-5:30 pm, at 34 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura. To learn more, go to seawardsushi.com. … Social Monk Asian Kitchen opened at The Promenade at Westlake (4000 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Space C1) in Westlake Village. The chef-driven restaurant offers made-to-order Asian dishes from several countries including China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The menu includes starters, salads, sandwiches, noodles, classic entrées and more; the restaurant is developed by the creators of RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen.

Moving

The Thousand Oaks Farmers’ Market held at the Oaks Shopping Center will move from its former site at the east end parking lot on Wilbur Road and Thousand Oaks Boulevard to the West Side Delivery Lane between the Oaks Parking Structure and the Main Food Court Entrance. The move will take place starting on Thursday, March 21 and the new hours will run from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Moving on

Following 28 years of service, David J. Jones, Scout executive and CEO of the Ventura County Council, Boy Scouts of America, will be retiring effective March 21. Jones will be moving to Utah to join his family. During his professional tenure, he assisted in the recruitment of over 15,000 new Scouts and Explorers, started almost 200 new units, and helped fulfill the Mission of the Boy Scouts of America throughout six different Councils in the Western Region..

Moving up

Two members joined the Studio Channel Islands board of directors. Don Harper is a music composer for film, television and the stage and owner of Don Harper Productions. He is the owner of Sessions at the Loft, a music production studio in Camarillo; Harper’s film and television credits include National Treasure, Armageddon and Lion King 1 ½, the TV film Houdini, TV series The Magnificent Seven and more. Bill Paterson is a retired partner with law firm Ferguson Case Orr Paterson (FCOP). Paterson started his law career in 1967 with the Ventura County District Attorney’s office where he was both a felony trial deputy and appellate supervisor. He has practiced law in nearly all areas of business litigation for more than 45 years and was a partner with the law firm Ferguson, Regnier and Paterson which later became FCOP LLP. … Kristin Decas was named General Manager of the Year by the Ventura County Special District Association (VCSDA). Decas is the Oxnard Harbor District Port of Hueneme’s CEO and Port Director and was among many nominated for the prestigious award. The VCSDA has represented over 20 independently governed special districts located in Ventura County since 1974. … Joseph Jereb was appointed as the new chief financial officer of United Water. Jereb most recently worked for Accudyne Industries, leading the finance team for a $100 million high-pressure pump and valve division. He previously worked in the medi-tech industry for more than 15 years, with Nobel Biocare, and Amgen. Also, Josh Perez was named as the district’s new Human Resource Manager. Perez recently served as business operations manager for The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. … Two attorneys joined Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, Ventura County’s largest law firm. Natalie Jay focuses primarily on business transactions and employment matters; she also has significant experience in professional sports and contract negotiation. Most recently, Jay clerked for the Honorable Raymond W. Gruender on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Tyler Train focuses on intellectual property litigation and prosecution. Train previously worked as an associate attorney at an international corporate law firm in Irvine and as a patent agent for an intellectual property boutique law firm in Santa Monica. … Karla Valle was selected as the new chief financial officer for the Ventura County Health Care Agency. Valle has been the Area CFO for Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan in Antelope Valley and Panorama City, California since 2012, and served in various roles over a total of 14 years with Kaiser prior to that position. In her most recent role, she oversaw the finances at a 218-bed hospital, which employed over 1,400 full-time employees and had 12,500 hospital discharges a year, and she was responsible for managing revenues of $2.1 billion, with an annual budget of $2 billion.

And the award goes to …

Girl Scout Madison Mok earned her Gold Award with her project, Busy Blankets for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness. Mok’s Busy Blanket activity lap pads aim to provide sensory stimulation to patients and assistance to caregivers and families. The Busy Blankets have various features including beads, bells, ribbons and vinyl inserts where family photos can be tucked in. She completed 30 activity pads to donate to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association in Ventura. … Attorneys Jonathan Fraser Light and Karen L. Gabler of Camarillo-based law firm of LightGabler have been selected to the 2019 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers is a national rating service that annually singles outs lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Both attorneys counsel employers in employment law matters and represent businesses in employment litigation on behalf of management. Light was named to the list in 2004 and every year since 2007, and Gabler has been named every year since 2012. … Two individuals were acknowledged by the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce with the Chairperson’s Awards of Excellence. Steve Buenger was recognized for stepping up to lead the Chamber’s Political Action Committee (PAC) and for his involvement in the PAC fundraiser. Buenger is the vice chairman for the Oxnard Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board of directors. Julie Mino was honored for her participation on the Chamber board where she was selected to fill a vacancy, and for contributions she has made through the promotion of travel and tourism in the Oxnard community. … Andro Mechiel was honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) with the 2019 Youth of the Year award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club local organization, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. Mechiel, 14, is a freshman at Oxnard High School who aspires to attend Harvard University and pursue medicine. … Several individuals will be honored by the Hueneme Chamber of Commerce at its 79th Community Awards Dinner on March 29. Jessica Fuentes will receive the 2018 Business Person of the Year award. Beverly Merrill Kelley will receive the 2018 Citizen of the Year award. The other recipients are: Antonio Almanza for City of Port Hueneme Employee of the Year, MA1 Kyle T. Bromelia and EO1 David Marler for Military Persons of the Year from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Captain Mike Fine for Ventura County Fire Fighter of the Year, Victor Gomez and Missey Hernandez for Educator of the Year, Officer Chris Taylor for Police Officer of the Year, Engineer Cesar Torres for NBVC Firefighter of the Year, and the Port Hueneme Police Officers’ Association for the Chairman’s Award. … Several individuals were honored by the Ventura County Writers Club as part of its 18th annual short story contest. In the High School Category, 17-year-old Lauryn Trimmer won First Place and $100 for her story “Shooting Stars.” Sophomore Elaine Zhai won Second Place for “Snatched.” Danielle Shew won Third Place for “The Candy Stalker.” In the Adult Category, published author Kathleen Auth won First Place and $500 for her story “Todd O’Brian.” Author and editor Sheli Ellsworth won Second Place for “The Cat.” Psychologist Glenn Row won Third Place for “Déjà vu.” … A number of individuals and organizations were honored by the Workforce Development Board (WDB) of Ventura County at its annual WDB Awards. The awards recognize individuals, employers, organizations and partnerships for their extraordinary efforts to advance workforce development in the County. The WDB Collaborative Action Award was earned by Dr. Cheryl Lambing (director for professional and community education and outreach at Ventura County Health Care Agency), Health Care Foundation for Ventura County, Ventura County Innovates, Ventura County Health Care Agency, and Ventura County Medical Center. The Oxnard Union High School District and the Ventura County Civic Alliance were the recipients of the WDB Youth Opportunity Award for their collaborative work on the Summer at City Hall program, which provided youth internships at the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura and City of Camarillo, for high school students. Emily Barany, owner of Visionality, received the WDB Leadership Award; following the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides, her inspiration and vision led to the creation of 805 Help, an online platform which connects resources with those affected by disasters. … The County of Ventura received a national award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The County won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, which reflects the commitment of the County financial staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the award, the County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

In the name of charity

Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation will host the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation’s 47th Benefactors’ Ball on April 13. The proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the new CMH and to support the CMH Surgery Department. The public is welcome to attend and tickets are available now online at www.benefactorsball.org or call 805.667.2881.

Health

On Feb. 27, Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC), Seaside Emergency Associates and Ventura County Leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Fainer Emergency Room wing. … The Ventura County Public Health Department (VCPHD) issued an influenza update: as of Feb. 7, there have been five influenza-related deaths in Ventura County this flu season (started Oct. 2018). At the same time last year, Ventura County had 40 deaths resulting from H3N2 flu virus complications. H1N1 has been identified as this year’s strain; VCPHD noted that while all children and adults up to age 60 are vulnerable to severe illness, those at higher risk for complications include persons 65 years and older, children 5 years and younger, persons with chronic pulmonary, cardiovascular, renal, hepatic, hematological or metabolic disorders or neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions, people with immunosuppression, women who are pregnant or postpartum (within two weeks after delivery), people under 19 who are receiving long-term aspirin therapy, American Indians/Alaska Natives, people with extreme obesity, and residents of nursing homes and other chronic-care facilities. VCPHD recommends immunization of all persons 6 months and older. For more information, www.vchcaph.com.

Military

Captain Matthew Duffy was inducted as new Commodore of Airborne Command and Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) at NBVC Point Mugu. Duffy relieved Captain Marcello Caceres whose next assignment will be on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations. Duffy most recently served as the deputy executive assistant to the 31st Chief of Naval Operations. ACCLOGWING is currently comprised of 3,200 officers, enlisted sailors, and civilians responsible for five different types of aircraft based in four locations. … Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center Mobile Utilities Support Equipment Division Seabee Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Einhaus was recently honored for his extraordinary contributions to the U.S. Navy’s mission. Einhaus received the 2019 Marvin Shields Award, which is presented to those whose outstanding technical and leadership capabilities have risen above the call of duty. Einhaus led 28 sailors on 19 global missions, accruing 1,237 man-days of mishap free work; during his tenure, he managed five junior officers who we responsible for the embarkation, installation, operational testing and termination of 86 power generation and transformation assets valued at approximately $129 million.