Grab your shamrocks, a pint of Guinness and by all means, wear something green — then head for the end of the rainbow to find a variety of St. Patrick’s Day festivities taking place in Ventura County. Not a pot of gold, sadly . . . but entertaining for the whole family nonetheless.

Kerry Irish Productions kicks things off tonight, Thursday, March 14, at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, with its internationally acclaimed St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, featuring traditional Irish music, song and dance, led by principal dancer Connor Reider. www.civicartsplaza.com

On Friday, March 15, the Claddagh Dance Company will host a fundraiser to offset travel expenses for dancers heading to the 2019 World Irish Dancing Championships. This special event will take place at a beautiful Ventura Hillside residence, with a tri-tip dinner, a silent auction and the dancers themselves. Keep an eye out for Claddagh dancers performing at local pubs over the weekend, and at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Ventura. www.claddaghdance.com/contact-1

Speaking of which . . . The 31st County Ventura St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by Ventura Elks Lodge #1430, will take place on Saturday, March 16. A special mass will be held at the San Buenaventura Mission at 7:45 a.m., while the parade itself starts at 10 a.m. in front of the mission on Main St. in Downtown Ventura. www.venturastpatricksdayparade.com

St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, but the Irish-themed events continue into next week. The Ventura Film Society will present two Irish films: Black ’47 on Tuesday, March 19, and The Wind that Shakes the Barley on Thursday, March 21. Both screenings take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Museum of Ventura County. venturafilmsociety.com

Finally, a special performance by Celtic harpist Dennis Doyle will take place in Ventura on April 10. For more information, contact Ventura’s Ancient Order of Hibernians at 805-804-7558.

With sunny skies in the forecast and our rain-kissed hillsides turning as green as the Emerald Isle itself, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day feels especially lucky. Get out there and bask in all that Celtic spirit!