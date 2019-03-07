Oxnard Councilwoman Carmen Ramirez to run in County Supervisor race

Longtime Oxnard City Councilwoman Carmen Ramirez announced on Wednesday, March 6, her intention to run for Ventura County Supervisor in the 2020 primary elections, replacing retiring Supervisor John Zaragoza.

Zaragoza has held the District 5 seat since November 2008 and, like Ramirez, served on the Oxnard City Council, his tenure beginning in 1996. District 5 covers the Oxnard communities of Oxnard Shores, Mandalay Bay, Silver Strand, Hollywood Beach, Hollywood by the Sea, Channel Islands Harbor, El Rio, Nyeland Acres, Del Norte, Oxnard College, Oxnard Plain, Strickland and a portion of the Ventura County Naval Base Port Hueneme.

Ramirez, who has served on the City Council since 2010, launched her career in the legal profession as a public interest attorney and is currently Oxnard’s Mayor Pro Tem, focusing on environmental issues as well as social justice. One of her most notable issues arose from her opposition to new power plants on the coast.

“I fought to keep polluting, toxic industries out of Oxnard, and I voted to strengthen Oxnard’s infrastructure, sustainability and financial health,” said Ramirez in her announcement statement. “The people have had excellent representation in previous County supervisors who represent Oxnard. And now it is time for me to step up. While we as a community and a county face many difficulties, I believe my skills and experience can help meet those challenges.”

Zaragoza has endorsed Ramirez, expressing his opinion that “Carmen will do a good job.”

The election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Moorpark Rotary Club scholarship in honor of Sgt. Ron Helus

The Moorpark Morning Rotary Club has announced a scholarship honoring Sgt. Ron Helus who died during the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in 2018.

The annual scholarship will be open to Moorpark students who wish to pursue a career in law enforcement. The Rotary Club, supported by the Helus family, has set a goal of $100,000 and is currently accepting donations ahead of the award ceremony to be held in June.

Sgt. Helus, a 29-year Moorpark resident, served with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and was fatally shot while engaging the suspect of the Borderline Shooting on Nov. 7, 2018.

“The recent events in our community have made us more grateful than ever for the selfless service of our law enforcement officers,” said Tara Thomas, president of the Moorpark Morning Rotary Club. “This scholarship is our way of both honoring Sgt. Helus and showing our appreciation to local students who plan to dedicate themselves to this noble profession.”

An endowment fund has been established at the Ventura County Community Foundation. Donations can be made by visiting bit.ly/2RNuiF4 or by mailing a check with “Ron Helus” in the subject line to Rotary Club of Moorpark Morning Foundation, 212 Los Angeles Ave. #212, Moorpark, CA 93021.

Ventura Housing Authority receives federal grant

Over $65,000 in funds have been received by the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura to assist in helping families reduce dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.

The funds, awarded via grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will go toward administering the city’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program, which assists families in becoming financially independent and welfare free.

In exchange for a five-year personal commitment to work with the program, participants receive case management services and can establish an escrow savings account, which becomes available to the participant after successful completion of the program and can be used for debt reduction or down payment on a home, for instance. The latest graduate from the program received a check for $34,000.

For more information on the program, visit www.hacityventura.org.

Affordable housing project opens in Ventura

A 23-unit affordable housing project has officially opened on Ventura’s West End.

The Riverside Street Apartments, developed by W & J Investments, LLC and built by Judson Builders, Inc., of Ventura, feature two- and three-bedroom apartments with an onsite community center, playground and mini soccer field. Also included are solar water and solar electrical generation equipment, which will give the complex zero net energy consumption.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

“One of the city of Ventura’s most critical priorities is to create affordable housing options for its residents,” said Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere. “This beautiful project, a collaboration of multiple partners, brings us closer to achieving that goal.”

Point Mugu will see increased air activity in March

Ventura County residents, do not be alarmed. An increase in air traffic is to be expected beginning Monday, March 11, through Saturday, March 23, according to an Aircraft Advisory released by the Naval Base Ventura County.

Multiple aircraft will be arriving at Point Mugu in support of a Large Force Exercise. The site will host FA-18 aircraft, among others, home based out of Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, California, during the exercise.

The aircraft will operate during daylight hours in an effort to “provide unit-level training for pilots and aircrews on the Point Mugu Sea Range.” The advisory says that Oxnard and Camarillo residents may experience increased jet activity during the exercise period.