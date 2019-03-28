A 13-year-old Ventura girl has had her wish fulfilled by becoming a zookeeper for a day at the San Diego Zoo as part of a program that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Payton Davis and her family were given the opportunity via the Kids Wish Network, a national charitable organization. During her visit, Davis worked with animals including the giraffes, zebras, donkeys and koalas.

“It was thrilling for us to provide Payton with the San Diego Zoo’s Keeper for a Day experience, enabling her to explore her dream job through hands-on participation with her favorite animals,” said Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai. For more information on Kids Wish Network, visit www.kidswishnetwork.org.