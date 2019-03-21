FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190205-10002031-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
SPARKLING IMAGE CAR WASH, 467
N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks,
CA 91360, Ventura County, State of
Incorporation / Organization California,
Wash Depot IV, Inc., 14 Summer
Street, Suite 302, Malden MA
02148. This Business is conducted
by: A Corporation. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on N/A. I
declare that all information in this
statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Wash Depot IV,
Inc., Michael L. Labinski, Michael
L. Labinski, CFO. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on February 5, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190205-10002033-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
SPARKLING IMAGE CAR WASH,
3369 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.,
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization California, Wash
Depot IV, Inc., 14 Summer Street,
Suite 302, Malden MA 02148. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on N/A I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
/s/ Wash Depot IV, Inc., Michael
L. Labinski, Michael L. Labinski,
CFO. NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on February
5, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190205-10002035-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
SPARKLING IMAGE CAR WASH,
2757 Johnson Drive, Ventura, CA
93003, Ventura County, State of
Incorporation / Organization California,
Sparkling Image Corp., 14
Summer Street, Suite 302, Malden
MA 02148. This Business is
conducted by: A Corporation. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Sparkling
Image Corp., Michael L. Labinski,
Michael L. Labinski, CFO. NOTICEIn
accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on February 5, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190205-10002037-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
SPARKLING IMAGE CAR WASH,
4411 Market Street, Ventura, CA
93003, Ventura County, State of
Incorporation / Organization California,
Sparkling Image Corp., 14
Summer Street, Suite 302, Malden
MA 02148. This Business is
conducted by: A Corporation. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Sparkling
Image Corp., Michael L. Labinski,
Michael L. Labinski, CFO. NOTICEIn
accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on February 5, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190212-10002623-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SIGN 4
YOU, 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard,
CA 93030, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
CALIFORNIA, 1DAY2LA LLC,
1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA
93030. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ 1DAY2LA LLC,
Jonathan Patrick, Jonathan Patrick,
Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on February 12, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190220-10003098-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: THE BEACON
THEATER COMPANY, 1215 Anchors
Way, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura
County, Samuel T. Eubanks, 8823
N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, CA
93001, Howard Leader, 1215 Anchors
Way, Ventura, CA 93001,
Steve Grumette, 10942 Encino
Drive, Oak View, CA 93022, Anna
Kotula, 1010 Drown Avenue, Ojai,
CA 93023. This business is conducted
by: A General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Samuel T. Eubanks, Samuel T.
Eubanks. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law (see
Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on: February 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190220-10003058-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
GREENSIDE GOLF SUPPLY, 2907
Palma Drive, Ventura, CA 93003,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization 199909810066
CA, Hill Billy USA, LLC, 2907 Palma
Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ojai, CA
93023. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
Hill Billy USA, LLC, Robin Gardner,
Robin Gardner, Manager. NOTICEIn
accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on February 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190214-10002804-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: KIKI’S GARAGE
DOOR COMPANY, 1222 Saviers Rd.,
Ste “G”, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura
County, Enrique Ramirez, 121
S. “K” St., Oxnard, CA 93030. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 02/14/19. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Enrique Ramirez, Enrique Ramirez.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on:
February 14, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190214-10002745-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: KENNY STUMP ART
ON SITE TREE CARVING, 197 Dubbers
Ln., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura
County, Kenneth Ray Milton, 112
Kellogg St., Ventura, CA 93001. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 2/1/2019. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Kenneth Ray Milton, Kenneth R.
Milton. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on:
February 14, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190225-10003302-0
The following person(s) is
(are) doing business as:
KRAZY8DOGWALKING, 2264 Foster
Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura
County, Lili M. Vance, 2264 Foster
Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Lili M. Vance, Lili M. Vance. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on: February 25,
2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190215-10002840-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: ERA DRUM
COMPANY, 1841 Gaucho Way, Oxnard,
CA 93030, Ventura County,
Emanuel Herrera, 1841 Gaucho
Way, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business
is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: NA. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Emanuel
Herrera, Emanuel Herrera. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on: February 15,
2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190225-10003275-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: CASTANEDA
TRUCKING, 79 E McFarlane Drive,
Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,
Florentino Castaneda, 79 E McFarlane
Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Julia
Castaneda, 79 E McFarlane Drive,
Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: Married Couple.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 1/1/1996. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Julia Castaneda, Julia Castaneda.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on:
February 25, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190226-10003457-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) VENTURA COUNTY
MEDICAL, 2) VENTURA COUNTY
MEDICAL.COM, 2545 E. Main Street,
Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,
Steven Walter Yarnall, 1011 El Segundo,
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Steven Walter Yarnall, Steven
Yarnall, Steven Yarnall, Owner. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190221-10003169-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) WELLNESS ARTS
VILLAGE, 2) INTEGRATIVE WELLNESS
THERAPY, 3) WELLNESS ON THE
WATER, 481 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, Lorelei
Woerner-Eisner, 27 W. Prospect St.,
Ventura, CA 93001. This business is
conducted by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on: 1.
Jan. 2004; 2. Jan. 2004; 3. Feb. 21,
2019. I declare that all Information In
this statement Is true and correct (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Lorelei Woerner-Eisner,
Lorelei Woerner-Eisner. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 21, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190228-10003625-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) SOCAL SOLUTIONS,
2) SOCAL CARE, 1547 Los Angeles
Ave., #101, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura
County, Jesse James Placencia,
1152 Redwood St., Oxnard, CA
93033. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: N/A. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jesse
James Placencia, Jesse James
Placencia. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411 ET
SEQ., Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on February
28, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190301-10003721-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: HANA ACUPUNCTURE,
951 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 110,
Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura
County, Eun Sang Kim, 14317
Clemson St., Moorpark, CA 93021.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: March – -2019. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eun
Sang Kim, Eun Sang Kim. NOTICE –
in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190220-10003077-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) REFUGE BOUTIQUE,
2) REFUGE BOUTIQUE SPA AND
TEA, 25 West Baldwin Road, Ojai,
CA 93023, Ventura County, Rayna
Noble, 203 Ashby Court, Oak View,
CA 93022, Matthew Noble, 203 Ashby
Court, Oak View, CA 93022. This
business is conducted by: Married
Couple. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 2/20/2019. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Rayna Noble, Rayna Noble. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190227-10003516-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: DIVA SALON, 613
S. ìCî St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura
County, Juan Carlos Martinez, 1325
Fushia St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Blanca
Fraka, 480 W. Santa Paula St.,
Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business
is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Carlos
Martinez, Juan Carlos Martinez.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on:
February 27, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190301-10003751-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: LYNX, 2053 E. Cawelti
Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura
County, Larry Hiroshima, 2053 E.
Cawelti Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012,
Rhodra Aparicio, 243 Anacapa Island
Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business
is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Larry Hiroshima,
Larry Hiroshima, Larry Hiroshima.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on:
March 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190219-10003025-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: KEFT INVESTMENTS,
20448-56 Nordhoff Street,
Chatsworth, CA 91311, County of
Los Angeles, George-Alan Burdo,
Trustees of the Enschede Frisian
Trust dated May 20, 1997, 5183 Via
El Molino, Newbury Park, CA 91320,
Debra Ann Burdo, Trustee, 5183
Via El Molino, Newbury Park, CA
91320. This business is conducted
by: A trust (family). The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on: November
30, 2001. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ George-Alan
Burdo & Debra Ann Burdo, Trustees
of the Enschede Frisian Trust dated
May 20, 1997, George-Alan Burdo,
George-Alan Burdo, Trustee. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on:
February 19, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190304-10003804-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) BANH MI
GRILL, 2) NAILS BY KIM, 2611 E.
Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93003,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization JHK VENTURES
LLC, 1531 Carmen Way, Oxnard, CA
93036. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JHK VENTURES
LLC, Hung Thanh He, Hung Thanh
He, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
4, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190227-10003549-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
VENTURA BEACH HOUSE MOTEL,
1220 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, State of
Incorporation / Organization CA 81
3137570, SAI MOTEL INVESTMENTS
LLC, 1220 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura,
CA 93001. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on 2/26/2019. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SAI MOTEL
INVESTMENTS LLC, AHIR
AMRUT-BHAI, AHIR AMRUTBHAI,
Member Manage. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on February
27, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190219-10002957-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LV FIRE
RELIEF, 2) LVFR, 3188 Royal Oaks
Dr. Unit 1, Thousand Oaks, CA
91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, MAMA
HAVEN, 3188 Royal Oaks Dr. Unit
1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ MAMA HAVEN, Tawny
Roberts, Tawny Roberts, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of
the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was
filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on February 19, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190225-10003372-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: NU-STAR
GLASS & MIRROR, 350 E. Easy St.
#12, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CA, TOKATLIAN
ENTERPRISES, INC., 350 E. Easy St.
#12, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on Nov. 1st, 1989. I declare
that all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
TOKATLIAN ENTERPRISES, INC., Jim
Tokatlian, Jim Tokatlian, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of
the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was
filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on February 25, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190226-10003483-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)
AGROMIN ORGANICS RECYCLING, 2)
AGROMIN, 201 Kinetic Drive, Oxnard,
CA 93030, Ventura County, State of
Incorporation / Organization California,
California Wood Recycling,
Inc., 201 Kinetic Drive, Oxnard, CA
93030. This Business is conducted
by: A Corporation. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on 12/11/90.
I declare that all information in this
statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ California Wood
Recycling, Inc., Billy A. Camarillo,
Billy A. Camarillo, Chief Executive
Officer. NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years
from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on February
26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190228-10003631-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
1) BLOSSOM PROFESSIONAL
PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 2)
MERINO PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES,
260 Maple Ct. #130, Ventura, CA
93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization 4195119
CA, BLOSSOM PROFESSIONAL
PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 235
W. 7th St., Oxnard, CA 93030. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on N/A. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BLOSSOM
PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGY
CORPORATION, Virna T. Merino,
Virna T. Merino, Secretary. NOTICEIn
accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was
filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on February 28, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190228-10003668-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) ROA’S
GARDEN SERVICE, 2) TRIDENT TREE
SERVICE, 910 King St., Oxnard, CA
93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization C4236154
/ CA, ROA & SONS LANDSCAPING,
INC, 910 King St., Oxnard, CA 93030.
This Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 01/22/2019. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
ROA & SONS LANDSCAPING, INC,
Michael Roa, Michael Roa, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of
the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was
filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on February 28, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190306-10003988-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PRO
SIGNATURES MEMORABILIA, LLC,
5158 Goldman Ave., Suite E, Moorpark,
CA 93021-1700, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
NEVADA, PRO SIGNATURES
MEMORABILIA, LLC, 5158 Goldman
Ave., Suite E, Moorpark, CA 93021-
1700. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on 1-1-2019. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PRO
SIGNATURES MEMORABILIA, LLC,
J. A. Ruddy III, James A. Ruddy III,
Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of
five years from the date on which it
was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190306-10003984-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: TOM TANITA
FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC, 2296 N.
Lyndhurst Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization California, TOM
TANITA FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC,
2296 N. Lyndhurst Ave., Camarillo,
CA 93010. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 3/01/2016. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
Thomas A. Tanita, TOM TANITA
FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC, Thomas
A. Tanita, Thomas A. Tanita, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A
new fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name in
violation of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law
(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
and Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190308-10004144-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) OJAI
RANCHO INN, 2) CHIEF’S PEAK, 615
W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
SHELTER RANCHO / ALAMO,
LLC, 615 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA
93023. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on
6/1/2012. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ SHELTER RANCHO
/ ALAMO, LLC, Kenny Osehan, Kenny
Osehan, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
8, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190308-10004146-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) CAPRI
HOTEL, 2) HUMMINGBIRD INN, 615
W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
SHELTER OJAI, LLC, 615
W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. This
Business is conducted by: A Limited
Liability Company. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on 11/1/2016.
I declare that all information in this
statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ SHELTER OJAI, LLC,
Kenny Osehan, Kenny Osehan, Manager.
NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A
new fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name in
violation of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law
(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
and Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 8, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190307-10004043-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: VENTURA
Arapaho St., Ventura, CA 93001,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CA ANDREWS
FINE CABINETS AND MILLWORK, 403
Arapaho St., Ventura, CA 93001. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANDREWS
FINE CABINETS AND MILLWORK,
Raymond Andrews, Raymond
Andrews, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
7, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004274-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
BAREMINERALS, 538 W. Hillcrest
Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization DELAWARE,
SHISEIDO AMERICAS CORPORATION,
301 ROUTE 17 NORTH, 10th FLOOR,
RUTHERFORD, NJ 07070-2851. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 05/02/2008. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
SHISEIDO AMERICAS CORPORATION,
Maria Chiclana, Maria Chiclana, Corporate
Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190219-10003010-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: CHEF 805 CATERING,
275 North Kalorama St., Ventura, CA
93001, Ventura County, Ray Lester
Swanson, 275 North Kalorama St.,
Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: 2.19.19. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ray Lester
Swanson, Ray Lester Swanson, Ray
L. Swanson, Owner. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 19, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190220-10003063-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: VENTURA SKINCARE
AND BODY WORKS, 144 California
St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura
County, Jamie Jenkins, 314 S. Seaward
Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 2/20/2019. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Jamie Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190301-10003733-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) MYSTIKAL SKIN
CARE, 2) MYSTIKAL SKIN CARE &
MAKE UP, 1125 Lindero Canyon Rd.,
Ste A6, Westlake Village, CA 91362,
Ventura County, Michelle Lynn
Laskowski, 11883 Nightingale St.,
Moorpark, CA 93021. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: 3/1/2003. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lynn
Laskowski, Michelle Lynn Laskowski.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190304-10003807-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: SKINCARE BY KENNA,
921 E. Main St., Ste. G, Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, Kenna
Hummer, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Apt.
315, Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 3/4/19. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Kenna Hummer, Kenna Hummer.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 4, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190306-10003980-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: JFR INNOVATIONS,
4069 Parron St., Camarillo, CA
93010, Ventura County, CA, Jeffrey
Erik Festerling, 4069 Parron St.,
Camarillo, CA 93010. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on:
3-1-19. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Erik Festerling,
Jeffrey Erik Festerling. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004246-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: RANCHO ESCONDIDO,
888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023,
Ventura County, Carolina Murillo
Ruiz, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA
93023. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: 3/11/2019.
I declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Carolina Murillo Ruiz,
Carolina Murillo Ruiz. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004283-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: HONEST EYE STAGING
AND DESIGN, 180 Southview Circle,
Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,
Julie Dahl-Nicolle, 180 Southview
Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Julie Dahl-Nicolle,
Julie Dahl-Nicolle, Julie Dahl-Nicolle.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190304-10003778-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: ROCK SOLID
PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY, 149
Prospect St., Oak View, CA 93022,
Ventura County, Cassandra Barbato,
149 Prospect St., Oak View, CA
93022. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: N/A. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Cassandra Barbato, Cassandra
Barbato. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411 ET
SEQ., Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on March
4, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190313-10004479-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: FAUSTIAN
PRODUCTIONS, 3305 Grande Vista
Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura
County, Anthony Palumbo, 3305
Grande Vista Dr., Newbury Park, CA
91320. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Palumbo,
Anthony Palumbo. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change in
residence address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on March 13, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004253-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: PULSE FITNESS, 3640
Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura
County, Jennifer Talmore, 3640
Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Jennifer Talmore, Jennifer
Talmore. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190225-10003388-0
The following person(s) is
(are) doing business as: IDEAL
ENTERTAINMENT, 6475 Hazel Circle,
Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura
County, Arleen Adamsky, 6475 Hazel
Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93063.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 12/20/8. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Arleen Adamsky, Arleen
Adamsky. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 25, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190307-10004053-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) OJAI VALLEY SEEDS,
2) OJAI SEEDS, 134 Oak Glen Ave.,
Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,
Douglas Lee, 134 Oak Glen Ave., Ojai,
CA 93023. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: June 1978. I declare
that all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Douglas Lee,
Douglas Lee, Douglas Lee, Owner.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 7, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT
OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS
BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO.
20190312-10004397-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS.
Street Address of Principal Place of
Business: 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,
CA 93001. The date on which
the Fictitious Business Name being
Abandoned was filed: 2/26/16. The
file number to the Fictitious Business
Name being Abandoned: 20160229-
100003763-0 1/1. The County where
the Fictitious Business Name was
filed: Ventura County. Dennis James
Hampton II, 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura, CA 93001.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true which he or she
knows to be false is guilty of a crime.)
I am also aware that all information
on this statement becomes public
record upon filing pursuant to
California Public Records Act (G.C.
6250-6277).
/s/ Dennis James Hampton II, Dennis
James Hampton II. PUBLISHED:
Ventura County Reporter; 3/21/19,
3/28/19, 4/4/19 and 4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190312-10004398-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS, 835
Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA 93001,
Ventura County, Dennis James Hampton,
835 Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA
93001. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 3/12/2019. I declare
that all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis James
Hampton, Dennis James Hampton.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 12, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190315-10004656-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) APPRAISAL
CONSULTING & EDUCATION, 2)
ACE, APPRAISAL CONSULTING &
EDUCATION, 199 S. Figueroa St., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, Brian
Everett Sisk, 304 Dakota Dr., Ventura,
CA 93001. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 3/15/19. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Brian Everett Sisk, Brian Everett Sisk.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190226-10003493-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: QV NAILS, 2345 Erringer
Rd., Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065,
Ventura County, QUYEN NGOC BUI,
18755 Schoenborn St., Northrigde,
CA 91324, VAN TU HUYNH, 11466 Poema
Pl. #101, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
This business is conducted by: Copartners.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 2/26/2019. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ QUYEN NGOC BUI, QUYEN
NGOC BUI. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190315-10004666-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: SANTA ROSA
PROPERTIES, 364 E. Santa Clara Ave.,
Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,
Steven L. McLean Trustee of the Steven
L. McLean Trust, 2887 Seahorse
Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Lydia M.
Hopps Trustees of the Hopps Revocable
Trust, 2930 Sailor Ave., Ventura,
CA 93001, Thomas E. Hopps Trustee
of the Hopps Revocable Trust, 2930
Sailor Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This
business is conducted by: Copartners.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on: 10-
8-2004. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Steven L. McLean Trustee of the
Steven L. McLean Trust, Steven L.
McLean, Steven L. McLean, Thomas
E. Hopps, Thomas E. Hopps, TTEE.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190227-10003551-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CONEJO
CONSTRUCTION, 1105 Walnut Dr.,
Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
CALIFORNIA, HCO HOLDINGS, INC.,
1105 Walnut Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036.
This Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 5/30/2007. I declare that all
information in this statement is true
and correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HCO HOLDINGS,
INC., Jose Garcia, Jose Garcia, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 27, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190312-10004334-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: LAKESHORE
LEARNING STORE, 4300 E. Main St.,
Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation /
Organization California/C0428018,
Lakeshore Equipment Company,
2695 E. Dominguez St., Carson, CA
90895. This Business is conducted
by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on 12/30/2003. I declare
that all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Lakeshore
Equipment Company, David Bo
Kaplan, David Bo Kaplan, President
/ CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 12, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
LEGAL NOTICES
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00525052-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed FEB 21
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800 S.
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,
Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: KEVIN KENNETH
KLIER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:
KEVIN KENNETH KLIER filed a
petition with this court for a decree
changing names as follows: KEVIN
KENNETH KLIER to KEVIN DAVID
KLIER.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear
before this court at the hearing
indicated below to show cause, if
any, why the petition for change
of name should not be granted.
Any person objecting to the name
changes described above must file
a written objection that includes
the reasons for the objection at
least two court days before the
matter is scheduled to be heard
and must appear at the hearing to
show cause why the petition should
not be granted. If no written objection
is timely filed, the court may
grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:
5/6/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.:
20. The address of the court is Superior
Court of California, County
of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once a
week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date set for
hearing on the petition in the following
newspaper of general circulation,
printed in this county:
VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: FEB 21 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael
D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,
Executive Officer and Clerk, By:
ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
APN: 072-0-080-090 TS No:
CA08000584-18-1 TO No: 985096
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The
above statement is made pursuant
to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)
(1). The Summary will be provided
to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s)
only, pursuant to CA Civil Code
Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN
DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST
DATED September 13, 2005. UNLESS
YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT
YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD
AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN
EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF
THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU,
YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
On April 4, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Auction.
com Room, Four Points by Sheraton
Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050
Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001,
MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee
Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee,
under and pursuant to the power of
sale contained in that certain Deed
of Trust Recorded on September 21,
2005 as Instrument No. 20050921-
0235667, and that said Deed of Trust
was modified by Modification Agreement
and recorded October 6, 2006
as Instrument Number 20061006-
00211753-0, of official records in
the Office of the Recorder of Ventura
County, California, executed by
PATRICIA B TOWNSEND, TRUSTEE
OF THE PATRICIA B TOWNSEND
REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE
23, 1994, as Trustor(s), in favor of
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for
COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC.
as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC
AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER,
in lawful money of the United States,
all payable at the time of sale, that
certain property situated in said
County, California describing the
land therein as: Lot 103 of McElrea
Heights in the City of Ventura, County
of Ventura, State of California, as per
map thereof recorded in the office of
the County Recorder of said Ventura
County in Book 14, Page 27 of Maps.
The property heretofore described is
being sold ìas isî. The street address
and other common designation, if
any, of the real property described
above is purported to be: 410 MARIPOSA
DRIVE, VENTURA, CA 93001
The undersigned Trustee disclaims
any liability for any incorrectness of
the street address and other common
designation, if any, shown
herein. Said sale will be made without
covenant or warranty, express or
implied, regarding title, possession,
or encumbrances, to pay the remaining
principal sum of the Note(s)
secured by said Deed of Trust, with
interest thereon, as provided in said
Note(s), advances if any, under the
terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated
fees, charges and expenses of the
Trustee and of the trusts created by
said Deed of Trust. The total amount
of the unpaid balance of the obligations
secured by the property to be
sold and reasonable estimated costs,
expenses and advances at the time
of the initial publication of this Notice
of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be
$529,575.22 (Estimated). However,
prepayment premiums, accrued interest
and advances will increase this
figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid
at said sale may include all or part of
said amount. In addition to cash, the
Trustee will accept a cashier’s check
drawn on a state or national bank,
a check drawn by a state or federal
credit union or a check drawn by a
state or federal savings and loan association,
savings association or savings
bank specified in Section 5102
of the California Financial Code and
authorized to do business in California,
or other such funds as may
be acceptable to the Trustee. In the
event tender other than cash is accepted,
the Trustee may withhold the
issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon
Sale until funds become available to
the payee or endorsee as a matter of
right. The property offered for sale
excludes all funds held on account by
the property receiver, if applicable. If
the Trustee is unable to convey title
for any reason, the successful bidder’s
sole and exclusive remedy shall
be the return of monies paid to the
Trustee and the successful bidder
shall have no further recourse. Notice
to Potential Bidders If you are considering
bidding on this property lien,
you should understand that there are
risks involved in bidding at a Trustee
auction. You will be bidding on a lien,
not on the property itself. Placing
the highest bid at a Trustee auction
does not automatically entitle you
to free and clear ownership of the
property. You should also be aware
that the lien being auctioned off may
be a junior lien. If you are the highest
bidder at the auction, you are or may
be responsible for paying off all liens
senior to the lien being auctioned off,
before you can receive clear title to
the property. You are encouraged to
investigate the existence, priority,
and size of outstanding liens that
may exist on this property by contacting
the county recorder’s office
or a title insurance company, either
of which may charge you a fee for
this information. If you consult either
of these resources, you should
be aware that the same Lender may
hold more than one mortgage or
Deed of Trust on the property. Notice
to Property Owner The sale date
shown on this Notice of Sale may be
postponed one or more times by the
Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a
court, pursuant to Section 2924g of
the California Civil Code. The law requires
that information about Trustee
Sale postponements be made available
to you and to the public, as a
courtesy to those not present at the
sale. If you wish to learn whether
your sale date has been postponed,
and, if applicable, the rescheduled
time and date for the sale of this
property, you may call Auction.com
at 800.280.2832 for information regarding
the Trustee’s Sale or visit the
Internet Web site address www.Auction.
com for information regarding
the sale of this property, using the
file number assigned to this case,
CA08000584-18-1. Information
about postponements that are very
short in duration or that occur close
in time to the scheduled sale may not
immediately be reflected in the telephone
information or on the Internet
Web site. The best way to verify postponement
information is to attend
the scheduled sale. Date: February
20, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba
Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000584-
18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA
92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD:
866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized
Signatory SALE INFORMATION
CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT
www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED
SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:
Auction.com at 800.280.2832
Trustee Corps may be acting as a
debt collector attempting to collect a
debt. Any information obtained may
be used for that purpose.ISL Number
56988, Pub Dates: 03/07/2019,
03/14/2019, 03/21/2019, VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00525273-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed FEB 27
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800 S.
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,
Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: ELIZABETH P.
POYTRESS aka ELIZABETH PRISILLA
POYTRESS FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:
ELIZABETH P. POYTRESS aka
ELIZABETH PRISILLA POYTRESS
filed a petition with this court for a
decree changing names as follows:
ELIZABETH P. POYTRESS aka
ELIZABETH PRISILLA POYTRESS to
ELIZABETH B. POYTRESS.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear before
this court at the hearing indicated
below to show cause, if any,
why the petition for change of name
should not be granted. Any person
objecting to the name changes described
above must file a written objection
that includes the reasons for
the objection at least two court days
before the matter is scheduled to be
heard and must appear at the hearing
to show cause why the petition
should not be granted. If no written
objection is timely filed, the court may
grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-10-
19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The
address of the court is Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once a
week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date set for
hearing on the petition in the following
newspaper of general circulation,
printed in this county: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: FEB 27 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE COURT /s/ Michael D. Planet,
Ventura Superior Court, Executive
Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER,
Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00525325-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed FEB 28
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800 S.
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,
Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: JANIS CAROLE URSUA
VASQUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:
JANIS CAROLE URSUA VASQUEZ
filed a petition with this court for a
decree changing names as follows:
JANIS CAROLE URSUA VASQUEZ to
JANIS CAROLE VASQUEZ.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear before
this court at the hearing indicated
below to show cause, if any,
why the petition for change of name
should not be granted. Any person
objecting to the name changes described
above must file a written objection
that includes the reasons for
the objection at least two court days
before the matter is scheduled to be
heard and must appear at the hearing
to show cause why the petition
should not be granted. If no written
objection is timely filed, the court may
grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-15-
2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The
address of the court is Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once a
week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date set for
hearing on the petition in the following
newspaper of general circulation,
printed in this county: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: FEB 28 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE PRESIDING JUDGE. /s/ Michael
D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,
Executive Officer and Clerk, By:
ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC LIEN SALE
Notice is Hereby Given that the contents
of the following storage units
and vehicles/vessels will be offered
for sale by public auction to the highest
bidder for enforcement of Storage
Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551
W. Fifth St., Oxnard, CA 93030. (805)
985- 3315. Auction will take place
on Thursday March 28th, 2019 at
9:00 AM.
C051 Kassandra Arambua – Landscape
Equip., Furniture
F113 Edward Munoz – Bike parts,
Boxes
L298 Johnny Carter – Clothes,
Bags & Boxes
L312 Caitlin Gray – Bags, Blankets,
Tubs
L332 Alyssa Bello – Crib, Boxes,
Toys
L491 Pete Juarez – Business
Furniture
L519 Juan A Remon – Boxes &
Bags
N851 Ronald H Roy – Industrial
tools, Gym equipment
R099 Harel Jackson – Books &
Shelves Boxes.
Airport Self Storage reserves the
right to refuse any bid. All sales are
subject to prior cancellation. Terms,
rules and regulations are available
at sale.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19 and 3/21/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00525508-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed MAR 04
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800 S.
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,
Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: KATHLINE COX AKA
MARY KATHLEEN JOHNSON AKA
MARY KATHLEEN ANDERSON FOR
CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS: Petitioner:
KATHLINE COX AKA MARY KATHLEEN
JOHNSON AKA MARY KATHLEEN
ANDERSON filed a petition with this
court for a decree changing names
as follows: KATHLINE COX AKA MARY
KATHLEEN JOHNSON AKA MARY
KATHLEEN ANDERSON to MARY
KATHLEEN BUTLER.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear before
this court at the hearing indicated
below to show cause, if any,
why the petition for change of name
should not be granted. Any person
objecting to the name changes described
above must file a written objection
that includes the reasons for
the objection at least two court days
before the matter is scheduled to be
heard and must appear at the hearing
to show cause why the petition
should not be granted. If no written
objection is timely filed, the court may
grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-29-
19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The
address of the court is Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once a
week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date set for
hearing on the petition in the following
newspaper of general circulation,
printed in this county: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: MAR 04 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael
D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,
Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA
LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that the
Undersigned intends to sell the
personal property described below
to enforce a lien imposed on said
property pursuant to Lien Sale per
California Self Storage Act Chapter
10. Undersigned will sell items at
www.Storagetreasures.com sale
by competitive bidding ending on
March 28th 2019 at 12:00PM.
Where said property has been
stored and which are located at
Golden State Storage, 300 W Ventura
Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California.
The following units will be sold:
Adam Kelly: Computer, roller blades,
various furniture, hanging cloths, all
in one printer, lamp, 5+ storage tubs.
Amy Felix: 2 mountain bike, household
goods, 15 bags of unknown, pull
cart, 2 back packs.
Wes Rivers: Stove range microwave
combo, tv, bbq, sewing machine,
electric dart board, artwork, leather
luggage, various furniture, sofa, 6+
boxes of unknown.
Andrea Stevens: leather satchel,
4 pieces of luggage, cassette tape
rack, 5+ storage tubs, 5+ boxes of
unknown.
Anita Poirier: Leather sofa, 2 push
mowers, various furniture, 20+
boxes of unknown, 15+ storage tubs
of unknown, step ladder, art table,
lamp.
Karie Anne Chu-Lee: cloths rack,
hanging cloths, 5 storage tubs, 2
backpacks, 2 bags of unknown.
Patrice Jackson: rolling tote,
weights, 7+ storage tubs, 2 lamps,
hose, heater, tarp, various furniture,
luggage, road bike.
Roberto Escobar: 2 luggage, home
dècor, 6+ boxes of unknown, various
furniture, 15+boxes of unknown, 2
glass table tops, tool box.
April Chandler: integrated frame
backpacker, sofa, 3 backpacks,
luggage, camping gear, 5+boxes of
unknown, various furniture.
Maddy Homan: Bike, bbq, box frame.
Purchases must be paid at the time
of sale with Cash only. All purchases
are sold as is and must be removed
within 24 hours of the time of sale.
Sale subject to cancellation any
time up to the time of the auction.
Company reserves the right to refuse
any online bids. Run on dates
03-14-19 and 03-21-19. Auction by
www.storagetreasures.com
Phone: 855-722-8853.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19 and 3/21/19.
APN: 202-0-264-205 TS No:
CA07000344-17-1 TO No: 8701718
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The
above statement is made pursuant
to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)
(1). The Summary will be provided
to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s)
only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section
2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT
UNDER A DEED OF TRUST
DATED April 2, 2016. UNLESS YOU
TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR
PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A
PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION
OF THE NATURE OF THE
PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU
SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On
May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the
main entrance to the Government
Center Hall of Justice, 800 South
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001,
MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps,
as the duly Appointed Trustee, under
and pursuant to the power of sale
contained in that certain Deed of Trust
recorded on April 4, 2016 as Instrument
No. 20160404-00045542-0,
of official records in the Office of the
Recorder of Ventura County, California,
executed by MARK A SOLOMON
A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor
of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee
for MB FINANCIAL BANK, N.A. as
Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC
AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in
lawful money of the United States, all
payable at the time of sale, that certain
property situated in said County,
California describing the land therein
as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN
SAID DEED OF TRUST The property
heretofore described is being sold
“as is”. The street address and other
common designation, if any, of the
real property described above is purported
to be: 900 JURYMAST DRIVE,
OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned
Trustee disclaims any liability for any
incorrectness of the street address
and other common designation, if any,
shown herein. Said sale will be made
without covenant or warranty, express
or implied, regarding title, possession,
or encumbrances, to pay the remaining
principal sum of the Note(s)
secured by said Deed of Trust, with
interest thereon, as provided in said
Note(s), advances if any, under the
terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated
fees, charges and expenses of the
Trustee and of the trusts created by
said Deed of Trust. The total amount
of the unpaid balance of the obligations
secured by the property to be
sold and reasonable estimated costs,
expenses and advances at the time
of the initial publication of this Notice
of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be
$591,942.73 (Estimated). However,
prepayment premiums, accrued interest
and advances will increase this
figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid
at said sale may include all or part of
said amount. In addition to cash, the
Trustee will accept a cashier’s check
drawn on a state or national bank,
a check drawn by a state or federal
credit union or a check drawn by a
state or federal savings and loan association,
savings association or savings
bank specified in Section 5102 of
the California Financial Code and authorized
to do business in California,
or other such funds as may be acceptable
to the Trustee. In the event tender
other than cash is accepted, the
Trustee may withhold the issuance
of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until
funds become available to the payee
or endorsee as a matter of right. The
property offered for sale excludes all
funds held on account by the property
receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee
is unable to convey title for any reason,
the successful bidder’s sole and
exclusive remedy shall be the return
of monies paid to the Trustee and
the successful bidder shall have no
further recourse. Notice to Potential
Bidders If you are considering bidding
on this property lien, you should understand
that there are risks involved
in bidding at a Trustee auction. You
will be bidding on a lien, not on the
property itself. Placing the highest bid
at a Trustee auction does not automatically
entitle you to free and clear
ownership of the property. You should
also be aware that the lien being auctioned
off may be a junior lien. If you
are the highest bidder at the auction,
you are or may be responsible for paying
off all liens senior to the lien being
auctioned off, before you can receive
clear title to the property. You are encouraged
to investigate the existence,
priority, and size of outstanding liens
that may exist on this property by contacting
the county recorder’s office or
a title insurance company, either of
which may charge you a fee for this
information. If you consult either of
these resources, you should be aware
that the same Lender may hold more
than one mortgage or Deed of Trust
on the property. Notice to Property
Owner The sale date shown on this
Notice of Sale may be postponed one
or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary,
Trustee, or a court, pursuant
to Section 2924g of the California Civil
Code. The law requires that information
about Trustee Sale postponements
be made available to you and
to the public, as a courtesy to those
not present at the sale. If you wish
to learn whether your sale date has
been postponed, and, if applicable,
the rescheduled time and date for the
sale of this property, you may call In
Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for
information regarding the Trustee’s
Sale or visit the Internet Web site
address listed below for information
regarding the sale of this property,
using the file number assigned to this
case, CA07000344-17-1. Information
about postponements that are very
short in duration or that occur close
in time to the scheduled sale may
not immediately be reflected in the
telephone information or on the Internet
Web site. The best way to verify
postponement information is to attend
the scheduled sale. Date: March 12,
2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee
Corps TS No. CA07000344-17-1
17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614
Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-
660-4288 Dalaysia Ramirez, Authorized
Signatory SALE INFORMATION
CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.
insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED
SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:
In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766
Trustee Corps may be acting as a
debt collector attempting to collect a
debt. Any information obtained may
be used for that purpose.ISL Number
57502, Pub Dates: 03/21/2019,
03/28/2019, 04/04/2019, VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER
NOTICE OF SALE
ABANDONED PERSONAL
PROPERTY
Notice is here given that under and
pursuant to Section 1988 of the California
Civil Code the property listed
below believed to be abandoned by
Teresa Ann Scott, a.k.a. Tery Scott
and/or Edward Blanck, a.k.a. Ed
Blanck whose last address was
15634 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark,
CA 93021 will be sold at public auction
at 15634 Tierra Rejada Road,
Moorpark, CA 93021 on Wednesday,
April 3 at 10:30 a.m. For further info,
call 800 350-5568. DESCRIPTION OF
PROPERTY: Landscape hardscape
remnants, railroad ties, corral fencing
parts, 3 excavator buckets, etc.
Dated March 14, 2019
Signed David Spear
3/21, 3/28/19
CNS-3233369#
LIEN SALE
Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West
Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA.
To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/5/2019:
17-BMW License: 7UGA510 / CA
Vin: WBA4F7C59HG437947.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned
intends to sell the personal
property described below
to enforce a lien imposed on said
property pursuant to Lien Sale per
California Self Storage Act Chapter
10. Undersigned will sell items at
www.storagetreasures.com sale by
competitive bidding ending on April
5, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where said
property has been stored and which
are located at Golden State Storage,
161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard,
California 93036, County of Ventura,
State of California the following units:
Dulce Uribe – Apartment Refrigerator,
Clothing, Dictionary, Storage Tub,
Miscellaneous Items
Yolanda Fonseca – Artwork, 5+
Star Wars Toys in Box, Disco Lights,
2 Monitors, Various Furniture, I Love
Lucy & Ricky Dolls, Wash Basin, CD’s
& DVD’s, Luggage, Household Items,
15+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous
Items
Roy Valencia – Fishing Gear, Set of TV
Trays, Tools, Folding Table, Clothing,
Linens, Various Furniture, 5+ Boxes
of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.
Purchases must be paid at the time
of sale with Cash only. All purchases
are sold as is and must be removed
within 72 hours of the time of sale.
Sale subject to cancellation up to the
time of sale. Company reserves the
right to refuse any online bids. Dated
March 21 and March 28, 2019. Auction
by www.storagetreasures.com
Phone: 855-722-8853.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19 and 3/28/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the California Self Service
Storage Facility Act (B & P Code
21700 et seq.), the undersigned will
sell at www.Storagetreasures.com
on April 3rd 2019 at 12:00PM Where
said property has been stored and
which are located at Channel Islands
Self Storage 900 E Port Hueneme
Rd Port Hueneme, California
93041 of the following tenants:
John Fernandez: 2 speakers, furniture,
Star trek toys, clothing, Hawiian
sling, fishing rod and reel and kitchen
ware.
Nicole Swain: Cooler, 10 boxes and
clothing.
Ismael Gomez: Two tool boxes, Two
hydraulic jacks, Pressure washer,
Various tools and household items
Alma Rodriguez: 2 luggage, leaf
blower, chest, Drone, 2 tires and rims,
TV, ladder, various furniture, clothing
and jewelry box.
Homero Alvarado: Ice maker/ freezer,
ceiling fan, 2 travel cases, propane
heater, restaurant/ kitchen equipment,
granite counter and vacuum.
Homero Alvarado: BBQ, Fridge,
Household goods, Toys, Amp and
speaker, Totes and furniture.
Kerry O’Brian: Gun safe, dolly, file
cabinet, 7 drawer tool chest, tools,
10+ boxes, area rug and 5 tubs.
Rosalinda Zavala: Dresser with mirror,
headboard, mattress with box
spring, sports equipment, area rug
and 2 chairs.
Julie Waggoner: Surfboard, furniture,
15+ boxes, luggage, cooler and
barstool.
Alejandro Langarica: Flat screen tv,
wheel barrow, night stand and bucket.
Owners reserve the right to bid at the
sale. Purchases may only be made
in cash. All goods are sold “as is”
and are subject to prior cancellation
in the event of settlement between
owner and obligated party. Dated this
March, 6th 2019. Channel Islands Self
Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886,
Phone# 855-722-8853, Auction by:
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19 and 3/28/19.
SUMMONS
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.(Numero del Caso):
56-2017-00503832-
CU-IC-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): Roberto
Nello Ciari Jr.; DOES 1-100.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
(LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO
EL DEMANDANTE): Interinsurance
Exchange of the Auto Club.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you
respond within 30 days. Read the
information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers are
served on you to file a written response
at this court and have a copy
served on the plaintiff. A letter or
phone call will not protect you. Your
written response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court to
hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do
not file your response on time, you
may lose the case by default, and
your wages, money and property
may be taken from you without further
warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an
attorney right away. If you do not
know an attorney, you may want
to call an attorney referral service.
If you cannot afford an attorney,
you may be eligible for free legal
services from a nonprofit legal
services program. You can locate
these nonprofit groups at the California
Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para
presentar una respuesta por escrito
en esta corte y hacer que se
entregue una copia al demandante.
Una carta o una llamada telefonica
no lo protegen. Su respuesta por
escrito tiene que estar en formato
legal correcto si desea que procesen
su caso en la corte. Es posible
que haya un formulario que usted
pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede
encontrar estos formularios de
la corte y mas informacion en el
Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de
California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca
de leyes de su condado o en la corte
que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede
pagar la cuota de presentacion,
pida al secretario de la corte que
le de un formulario de exencion de
pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su
respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el
caso por incumplimiento y la corte
le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero
y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable
que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un
abogado, puede llamar a un servicio
de remision a abogados. Si no puede
pagar a un abogado, es posible
que cumpla con los requisitos para
obtener servicios legales gratuitos
de un programa de servicios legales
sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro en
el sitio web de California Legal Services,
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene
derecho a reclamar las cuotas y
los costos exentos por imponer un
gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion
de $10,000 o mas de valor
recibida mediante un acuerdo o una
concesion de arbitraje en un caso
de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court
is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte
es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of
Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la dirección y el
número de teléfono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
Lee M. Mendelson, 5805 Sepulveda
Blvd, Suite 850, Sherman
Oaks, CA 91411, (818) 575-6822.
Date: (Fecha): NOV 06 2017. /s/: Michael
D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By
Albert Villegas Jr., Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED:
You are served as an individual defendant.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
2/28/19, 3/7/19, 3/14/19
and 3/21/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
(Numero del Caso):
56-2018-00512697-
CU-PA-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): Jose Luis
Orozco; Hector Ivan Castro dba
Castro Motors; Alfredo Vasquez
and Does 1 through 100, Inclusive.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO
EL DEMANDANTE):
Garrick Rune and Sarah Rune.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers
are served on you to file a written
response at this court and have a
copy served on the plaintiff. A letter
or phone call will not protect
you. Your written response must be
in proper legal form if you want the
court to hear your case. There may
be a court form that you can use for
your response. You can find these
court forms and more information
at the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), your county law library, or
the courthouse nearest you. If you
cannot pay the filing fee, ask the
court clerk for a fee waiver form. If
you do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money and property
may be taken from you without further
warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney
right away. If you do not know an
attorney, you may want to call an
attorney referral service. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you may be
eligible for free legal services from a
nonprofit legal services program. You
can locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web
site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta
o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene
que estar en formato legal correcto
si desea que procesen su caso en
la corte. Es posible que haya un
formulario que usted pueda usar
para su respuesta. Puede encontrar
estos formularios de la corte y mas
informacion en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),
en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede mas
cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de
presentacion, pida al secretario de la
corte que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce
a un abogado, puede llamar a un
servicio de remision a abogados. Si
no puede pagar a un abogado, es
posible que cumpla con los requisitos
para obtener servicios legales
gratuitos de un programa de servicios
legales sin fines de lucro. Puede
encontrar estos grupos sin fines de
lucro en el sitio web de California
Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California, (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o
poniéndose en contacto con la corte
o el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos
exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion de
$10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una concesion
de arbitraje en un caso de
derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court
is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte
es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of
Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la dirección y el
número de teléfono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
Richard L. Francis 070884, Law
Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates,
711 South “A” Street, Oxnard,
CA 93030, (805) 486-5898.
Date: (Fecha): 06/01/2018. /s/: Michael
D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By
Shannon DeFisher, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
(Numero del Caso):
56-2018-00510551-
CU-PA-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): Juan Carlos
Rodriguez; Antonio Aristedes
Montano; and Does 1-50.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
(LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL
DEMANDANTE): Thomas Baldwin;
Irene Baldwin; Johanna Baldwin.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers
are served on you to file a written
response at this court and have a
copy served on the plaintiff. A letter
or phone call will not protect
you. Your written response must be
in proper legal form if you want the
court to hear your case. There may
be a court form that you can use for
your response. You can find these
court forms and more information
at the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), your county law library, or
the courthouse nearest you. If you
cannot pay the filing fee, ask the
court clerk for a fee waiver form. If
you do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money and property
may be taken from you without further
warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney
right away. If you do not know an
attorney, you may want to call an
attorney referral service. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you may be
eligible for free legal services from a
nonprofit legal services program. You
can locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web
site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta
o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene
que estar en formato legal correcto
si desea que procesen su caso en
la corte. Es posible que haya un
formulario que usted pueda usar
para su respuesta. Puede encontrar
estos formularios de la corte y mas
informacion en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),
en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede mas
cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de
presentacion, pida al secretario de la
corte que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce
a un abogado, puede llamar a un
servicio de remision a abogados. Si
no puede pagar a un abogado, es
posible que cumpla con los requisitos
para obtener servicios legales
gratuitos de un programa de servicios
legales sin fines de lucro. Puede
encontrar estos grupos sin fines de
lucro en el sitio web de California
Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California, (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o
poniéndose en contacto con la corte
o el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos
exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion de
$10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una concesion
de arbitraje en un caso de
derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court
is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte
es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of
Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or
plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El
nombre, la dirección y el número
de teléfono del abogado del demandante,
o del demandante que no
tiene abogado, es): Daniel Bald, SBN
304920, Law Offices of Daniel Bald,
4929 Wilshire Blvd., Ste.415, Los
Angeles, CA 90010; 424-477-2253.
Date: (Fecha): 04/18/2018. /s/: Michael
D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),
By S. DeFisher, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE 13TH
CIRCUIT COURT
OF THE COUNTY
OF GRAND TRAVERSE
FAMILY DIVISION
ARMANDA LYNN VIDA,
PLAINTIFF,
V.
MICHAEL ANDREW VIDA,
DEFENDANT.
Case No: 2019-34806DO
David A. Becker P30090
Attorney for Plaintiff
409 East 8th Street
Traverse City, Michigan 49686
231-946-8228
Email:
davidbecker.atty@yahoo.com
Michael Andrew Vida
Defendant in Pro Per
Unknown Last Address
LEGAL NOTICE
TO MICHAEL ANDREW VIDA,
DEFENDANT
Your wife, Armanda Lynn Vida, Plaintiff,
has commended an action for divorce
in the 13th Circuit Court for the
County of Grand Traverse, Michigan.
The Court’s address is 280 Washington
Street, Traverse City, Michigan
49684. The case number is 2019-
34806DO.
This Notice must be published once
a week for three consecutive weeks.
After the last publication, you have
twenty-eight (28) days to file an Answer
or take any action allowed by
law.
Your answer or response must be filed
with the Court at the above address
and.a copy to youir wife’s attorney,
David A. Becker, 409 East 8th Street,
Traverse City, Michigan 49686.
If you fail to file an answer within 28
days after the last date of publication,
a default will be entered against you
and the Court will grant Plaintiff the
relief she seeks.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19 and 4/4/19
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
(Numero del Caso):
56-2018-00514602-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): KATHLEEN D.
SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy
Shea Living Trust; SYLVIA LAUREN
SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy
Shea Living Trust; TIMOTHY E.
SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy
Shea Living Trust; GENE RUBIN,
trustee of the Gene Rubin Separate
Property Trust, dated October 7,
2004; MPR 918, LLC, a California
limited liability company; SUSAN
M. SEXTON; DALE SCARBOROUGH;
JANET SCARBOROUGH; MAXINE
RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family
Trust dated March 28, 2002; JOSEPH
RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family
Trust dated March 28, 2002; FIDELITY
NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, a
California corporation; CITY OF SAN
BUENAVENTURA, an incorporated
city; CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a
California corporation; WELLS
FARGO, N.A., a national bank association;
CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE
COMPANY, a Florida corporation;
OPTIMA INFORMATION SOLUTIONS,
INC., a California corporation; and
WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, F.A.,
a federal bank association; and all
persons unknown claiming any legal
or equitable right, title estate, lien or
interest in the subject property adverse
to plaintiffs title or any cloud
on plaintiff’s title thereto named
as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO
EL DEMANDANTE): 4020
LOMA VISTA ROAD, LLC, a California
limited liability company.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers are
served on you to file a written response
at this court and have a copy
served on the plaintiff. A letter or
phone call will not protect you. Your
written response must be in proper legal
form if you want the court to hear
your case. There may be a court form
that you can use for your response.
You can find these court forms and
more information at the California
Courts Online Self-Help Center
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the courthouse
nearest you. If you cannot pay
the filing fee, ask the court clerk for
a fee waiver form. If you do not file
your response on time, you may lose
the case by default, and your wages,
money and property may be taken
from you without further warning
from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney
right away. If you do not know an
attorney, you may want to call an
attorney referral service. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you may be
eligible for free legal services from a
nonprofit legal services program. You
can locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California
Courts Online Self-Help Center
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by
contacting your local court or county
bar association. NOTE: The court has
a statutory lien for waived fees and
costs on any settlement or arbitration
award of $10,000 or more in a civil
case. The court’s lien must be paid
before the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta o
una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar
en formato legal correcto si desea
que procesen su caso en la corte. Es
posible que haya un formulario que
usted pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios de
la corte y mas informacion en el Centro
de Ayuda de las Cortes de California
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/
espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de
su condado o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota
de presentacion, pida al secretario de
la corte que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable
que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un
abogado, puede llamar a un servicio
de remision a abogados. Si no puede
pagar a un abogado, es posible
que cumpla con los requisitos para
obtener servicios legales gratuitos
de un programa de servicios legales
sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro
en el sitio web de California Legal
Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las
Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos
por imponer un gravamen sobre
cualquier recuperacion de $10,000
o mas de valor recibida mediante un
acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje
en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que
pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de
que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court is:
(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice,
800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura,
CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff
without an attorney, is: (El nombre,
la dirección y el número de teléfono
del abogado del demandante, o del
demandante que no tiene abogado,
es): MARC E. ROHATINER (CSBN:
82709) WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO,
SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, 11400
WEST OLYMPIC BOULEVARD, 9TH
FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA 90064.
DATE: (Fecha): JUL 09 2018. /s/:
Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),
By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
PROBATE
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
JOHN WILLIAM
ROBBINS II AKA JOHN
W. ROBBINS AND
JOHN ROBBINS
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525146-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in the
WILL or estate, or both of JOHN
WILLIAM ROBBINS II AKA JOHN
W. ROBBINS AND JOHN ROBBINS.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has
been filed by RANDY WAYNE
ROBBINS in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that RANDY WAYNE
ROBBINS be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/03/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file
kept by the court. If you are a
person interested in the estate,
you may file with the court a
Request for Special Notice
(form DE-154) of the filing of
an inventory and appraisal of
estate assets or of any petition
or account as provided in
Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
In Pro Per Petitioner
RANDY WAYNE ROBBINS
1620 ALEXANDER ST.
SIMI VALLEY CA 93065
3/7, 3/14, 3/21/19
CNS-3228002#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
DAVID HOLLAND
SWINGLER,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525294-
PR-PL-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in
the will or estate, or both, of:
DAVID HOLLAND SWINGLER.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: MICHAEL DINIZ
SWINGLER in the Superior Court
of California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: MICHAEL DINIZ SWINGLER
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The will and any codicils are
available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
April 10, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim
with the court and mail a copy to
the personal representative appointed
by the court within the
later of either (1) four months
from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in
section 58(b) of the California
Probate Code, or (2) 60 days
from the date of mailing or
personal delivery to you of a
notice under section 9052 of
the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Brandon
P. Johnson, Esq., 210958, 1200
Paseo Camarillo, Ste. 280, Camarillo,
CA 93010, (805) 482-
2282.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/7/19, 3/14/19,
3/21/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
PHILIP CLARK VILLA,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00523500-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: PHILIP CLARK VILLA.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: SARAH J. VILLA
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: SARAH J. VILLA
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
April 4, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim
with the court and mail a copy to
the personal representative appointed
by the court within the
later of either (1) four months
from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in
section 58(b) of the California
Probate Code, or (2) 60 days
from the date of mailing or
personal delivery to you of a
notice under section 9052 of
the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Brandon
P. Johnson, Esq., 210958, 1200
Paseo Camarillo, Ste. 280, Camarillo,
CA 93010, (805) 482-
2282.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/7/19, 3/14/19,
3/21/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
CAROL A. WOLFF,
C.A. WOLFF,
CAROL WOLFF,
CAROL ANN WOLFF,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00524790-
PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may otherwise
be interested in the will
or estate, or both, of: CAROL
A. WOLFF, C.A. WOLFF, CAROL
WOLFF, CAROL ANN WOLFF.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: KAILY WOLFF
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: KAILY WOLFF be
appointed as personal representative
to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The will and any codicils are
available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
03/28/2019 at 9:00 a.m.
in Dept. J6. Address of court:
Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Probate Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim
with the court and mail a copy to
the personal representative appointed
by the court within the
later of either (1) four months
from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in
section 58(b) of the California
Probate Code, or (2) 60 days
from the date of mailing or
personal delivery to you of a
notice under section 9052 of
the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Petitioner: KAILY WOLFF, Unit
#73, 125 Cachuma Ave., Ventura,
CA 93004, 805-340-8900.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/7/19, 3/14/19,
3/21/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
OLAV ERLING
SELLE,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525429-
PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: OLAV ERLING SELLE.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: GEORGE E.
SELLE in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: GEORGE E. SELLE
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The will and any codicils are
available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
April 10, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim
with the court and mail a copy to
the personal representative appointed
by the court within the
later of either (1) four months
from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in
section 58(b) of the California
Probate Code, or (2) 60 days
from the date of mailing or
personal delivery to you of a
notice under section 9052 of
the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Sean C.
Mason, SBN 175487, 2827 E.
Thompson Boulevard, Ventura,
California 93003, 805-450-
1171.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/7/19, 3/14/19,
3/21/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
ADAM KENDALL
ANDERSON
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525065-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in
the WILL or estate, or both of
ADAM KENDALL ANDERSON.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by JANET K.
ANDERSON in the Superior Court
of California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests
that JANET K. ANDERSON
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/04/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93033
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file
kept by the court. If you are a
person interested in the estate,
you may file with the court a
Request for Special Notice
(form DE-154) of the filing of
an inventory and appraisal of
estate assets or of any petition
or account as provided in
Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
JOHN B. PALLEY – SBN 173469
MEISSNER, JOSEPH, PALLEY &
RUGGLES
1555 RIVER PARK DRIVE, SUITE
108
SACRAMENTO CA 95815
3/14, 3/21, 3/28/19
CNS-3229490#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
JOHNNY MAE PORTER
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525397-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of JOHNNY MAE PORTER.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by ANGELA M.
MILLER AND CHRISTIAN M.
PORTER in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that ANGELA M.
MILLER AND CHRISTIAN M.
PORTER be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/10/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file
kept by the court. If you are a
person interested in the estate,
you may file with the court a
Request for Special Notice
(form DE-154) of the filing of
an inventory and appraisal of
estate assets or of any petition
or account as provided in
Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
TRACY J. ROBERTS, ESQ –
SBN 188839
LAW OFFICE OF TRACY J.
ROBERTS
3020 OLD RANCH
PARKWAY SUITE 300
SEAL BEACH CA 90740
BSC 216711
3/14, 3/21, 3/28/19
CNS-3230963#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
SUZANNE BLAND,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525575-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: SUZANNE BLAND.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: MATTHEW
BLAND in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: MATTHEW BLAND
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority
will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.)
The independent administration
authority will be granted unless
an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
April 17, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Probate Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim
with the court and mail a copy to
the personal representative appointed
by the court within the
later of either (1) four months
from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in
section 58(b) of the California
Probate Code, or (2) 60 days
from the date of mailing or
personal delivery to you of a
notice under section 9052 of
the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Petitioner: MATTHEW BLAND,
1220 Rachel Drive, Oxnard,CA
93030, 805-701-7817.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and
3/28/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
SHEILA ANN CROCKETT,
aka SHEILA
ANN RANDALL,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525863-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise
be interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: SHEILA ANN
CROCKETT, aka SHEILA ANN
RANDALL.
A Petition for Probate has been
filed by: MERTON CAMPBELL
CROCKETT in the Superior Court
of California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: MERTON CAMPBELL
CROCKETT be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/24/2019 at 9:00 a.m.
in Dept. J6. Address of court:
Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Probate Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: ROBERT
M. TRlPLETT, SBN 96658, 223 E
THOUSAND BLVD., SUITE 320,
THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360,
(805) 496-4681.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
HARLENE HOLEMAN
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525838-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of HARLENE HOLEMAN.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by DOUGLAS P.
SEWELL in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that DOUGLAS P.
SEWELL be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
BRENT EDWARD VALLENS – SBN
94372
LAW OFFICE OF BRENT EDWARD
VALLENS
21053 DEVONSHIRE STREET,
#104
CHATSWORTH CA 91311
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232995#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
ZIGMUND GUCKOVS
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525879-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of ZIGMUND GUCKOVS.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by MARTIN
J. LEJNIEKS, a California Licensed
Professional Fiduciary
(#999) in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that MARTIN J.
LEJNIEKS be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition
will be held in this court as
follows: 04/24/19 at 9:00AM
in Dept. J6 located at 4353
E. VINEYARD AVENUE, ROOM
122, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
JOHN H. LEJNIEKS – SBN 57598
ATTORNEY AT LAW
19900 BEACH BLVD., SUITE B
HUNTINGTON BEACH CA 92648
BSC 216739
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232913#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
MILLIE LEE JOHNSON
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525752-PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of MILLIE LEE JOHNSON.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by RODNEY L.
JOHNSON in the Superior Court
of California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that RODNEY L.
JOHNSON be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests the decedent’s
WILL and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The WILL and any codicils
are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
In Pro Per Petitioner
RODNEY L. JOHNSON
5887 MALTON AVENUE
SIMI VALLEY CA 93063
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232435#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
JOHN CHAPMAN
MORRIS, JR.
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525769-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in
the WILL or estate, or both of
JOHN CHAPMAN MORRIS, JR..
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by LAURA
MORRIS SMITH AND MARY
BERTINE THOMSON in the
Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that LAURA MORRIS
SMITH be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/25/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
RICHARD D. CLEARY – SBN
141654
140 SOUTH LAKE AVENUE, SUITE
305
PASADENA CA 91101
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232099#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
TERRI ANN
HASTINGS,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525988-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate, or
both, of: TERRI ANN HASTINGS.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: DERRIK HASTINGS
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: DERRIK HASTINGS
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
APRIL 24, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353
E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036, Probate Division.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V.
BARTELS, SBN: 188000, TAYLOR,
SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE
AVENUE, SUITE 2, FILLMORE, CA
93015 (805) 524-1934.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
MARTIN A. KNIGHT,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525711-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: MARTIN A. KNIGHT.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: JANE HORN in
the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: JANE HORN be appointed as
personal representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
April 18, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L.
Collins SBN: 297122, 1200 Paseo
Camarillo, Ste. 280, Camarillo, CA
93010, (805) 482-2282.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
CHERYL BINKLEY,
aka CHERYL ANN BINKLEY,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525294-
PR-PL-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may otherwise
be interested in the will
or estate, or both, of: CHERYL
BINKLEY, aka CHERYL ANN
BINKLEY.
A Petition for Probate has been
filed by: SUSAN COMPTON-SMITH
in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: SUSAN COMPTON-SMITH
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The will and any codicils are
available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
4/11/19 at 9:00 a.m.
in Dept. J6. Address of court:
Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Anne
Pierce (SBN# 155731), 4744
Telephone Rd., Ste. 3-286, Ventura,
CA 93003.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.