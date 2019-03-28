FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190226-10003457-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) VENTURA COUNTY

MEDICAL, 2) VENTURA COUNTY

MEDICAL.COM, 2545 E. Main Street,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

Steven Walter Yarnall, 1011 El Segundo,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Steven Walter Yarnall, Steven

Yarnall, Steven Yarnall, Owner. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190221-10003169-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) WELLNESS ARTS

VILLAGE, 2) INTEGRATIVE WELLNESS

THERAPY, 3) WELLNESS ON THE

WATER, 481 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, Lorelei

Woerner-Eisner, 27 W. Prospect St.,

Ventura, CA 93001. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: 1.

Jan. 2004; 2. Jan. 2004; 3. Feb. 21,

2019. I declare that all Information In

this statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Lorelei Woerner-Eisner,

Lorelei Woerner-Eisner. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 21, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190228-10003625-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) SOCAL SOLUTIONS,

2) SOCAL CARE, 1547 Los Angeles

Ave., #101, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura

County, Jesse James Placencia,

1152 Redwood St., Oxnard, CA

93033. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: N/A. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jesse

James Placencia, Jesse James

Placencia. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411 ET

SEQ., Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on February

28, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190301-10003721-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: HANA ACUPUNCTURE,

951 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 110,

Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura

County, Eun Sang Kim, 14317

Clemson St., Moorpark, CA 93021.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: March – -2019. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eun

Sang Kim, Eun Sang Kim. NOTICE –

in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190220-10003077-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) REFUGE BOUTIQUE,

2) REFUGE BOUTIQUE SPA AND

TEA, 25 West Baldwin Road, Ojai,

CA 93023, Ventura County, Rayna

Noble, 203 Ashby Court, Oak View,

CA 93022, Matthew Noble, 203 Ashby

Court, Oak View, CA 93022. This

business is conducted by: Married

Couple. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 2/20/2019. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Rayna Noble, Rayna Noble. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 20, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190227-10003516-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: DIVA SALON, 613

S. ìCî St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura

County, Juan Carlos Martinez, 1325

Fushia St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Blanca

Fraka, 480 W. Santa Paula St.,

Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business

is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Carlos

Martinez, Juan Carlos Martinez.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on:

February 27, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190301-10003751-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: LYNX, 2053 E. Cawelti

Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura

County, Larry Hiroshima, 2053 E.

Cawelti Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012,

Rhodra Aparicio, 243 Anacapa Island

Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business

is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Larry Hiroshima,

Larry Hiroshima, Larry Hiroshima.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on:

March 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190219-10003025-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: KEFT INVESTMENTS,

20448-56 Nordhoff Street,

Chatsworth, CA 91311, County of

Los Angeles, George-Alan Burdo,

Trustees of the Enschede Frisian

Trust dated May 20, 1997, 5183 Via

El Molino, Newbury Park, CA 91320,

Debra Ann Burdo, Trustee, 5183

Via El Molino, Newbury Park, CA

91320. This business is conducted

by: A trust (family). The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: November

30, 2001. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ George-Alan

Burdo & Debra Ann Burdo, Trustees

of the Enschede Frisian Trust dated

May 20, 1997, George-Alan Burdo,

George-Alan Burdo, Trustee. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on:

February 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190304-10003804-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) BANH MI

GRILL, 2) NAILS BY KIM, 2611 E.

Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93003,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization JHK VENTURES

LLC, 1531 Carmen Way, Oxnard, CA

93036. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on N/A. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JHK VENTURES

LLC, Hung Thanh He, Hung Thanh

He, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on March

4, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190227-10003549-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

VENTURA BEACH HOUSE MOTEL,

1220 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, State of

Incorporation / Organization CA 81

3137570, SAI MOTEL INVESTMENTS

LLC, 1220 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura,

CA 93001. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on 2/26/2019. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SAI MOTEL

INVESTMENTS LLC, AHIR

AMRUT-BHAI, AHIR AMRUTBHAI,

Member Manage. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on February

27, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190219-10002957-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LV FIRE

RELIEF, 2) LVFR, 3188 Royal Oaks

Dr. Unit 1, Thousand Oaks, CA

91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, MAMA

HAVEN, 3188 Royal Oaks Dr. Unit

1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on N/A. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ MAMA HAVEN, Tawny

Roberts, Tawny Roberts, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on February 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190225-10003372-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: NU-STAR

GLASS & MIRROR, 350 E. Easy St.

#12, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CA, TOKATLIAN

ENTERPRISES, INC., 350 E. Easy St.

#12, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on Nov. 1st, 1989. I declare

that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

TOKATLIAN ENTERPRISES, INC., Jim

Tokatlian, Jim Tokatlian, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on February 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190226-10003483-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)

AGROMIN ORGANICS RECYCLING, 2)

AGROMIN, 201 Kinetic Drive, Oxnard,

CA 93030, Ventura County, State of

Incorporation / Organization California,

California Wood Recycling,

Inc., 201 Kinetic Drive, Oxnard, CA

93030. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on 12/11/90.

I declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ California Wood

Recycling, Inc., Billy A. Camarillo,

Billy A. Camarillo, Chief Executive

Officer. NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on February

26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190228-10003631-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

1) BLOSSOM PROFESSIONAL

PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 2)

MERINO PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES,

260 Maple Ct. #130, Ventura, CA

93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization 4195119

CA, BLOSSOM PROFESSIONAL

PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 235

W. 7th St., Oxnard, CA 93030. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on N/A. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BLOSSOM

PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGY

CORPORATION, Virna T. Merino,

Virna T. Merino, Secretary. NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on February 28, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190228-10003668-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) ROA’S

GARDEN SERVICE, 2) TRIDENT TREE

SERVICE, 910 King St., Oxnard, CA

93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization C4236154

/ CA, ROA & SONS LANDSCAPING,

INC, 910 King St., Oxnard, CA 93030.

This Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 01/22/2019. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

ROA & SONS LANDSCAPING, INC,

Michael Roa, Michael Roa, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on February 28, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190306-10003988-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PRO

SIGNATURES MEMORABILIA, LLC,

5158 Goldman Ave., Suite E, Moorpark,

CA 93021-1700, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation / Organization

NEVADA, PRO SIGNATURES

MEMORABILIA, LLC, 5158 Goldman

Ave., Suite E, Moorpark, CA 93021-

1700. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on 1-1-2019. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PRO

SIGNATURES MEMORABILIA, LLC,

J. A. Ruddy III, James A. Ruddy III,

Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of

five years from the date on which it

was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on March

6, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190306-10003984-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: TOM TANITA

FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC, 2296 N.

Lyndhurst Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization California, TOM

TANITA FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC,

2296 N. Lyndhurst Ave., Camarillo,

CA 93010. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 3/01/2016. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

Thomas A. Tanita, TOM TANITA

FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC, Thomas

A. Tanita, Thomas A. Tanita, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A

new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law

(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

and Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 6, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190308-10004144-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) OJAI

RANCHO INN, 2) CHIEF’S PEAK, 615

W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation / Organization

SHELTER RANCHO / ALAMO,

LLC, 615 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA

93023. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on

6/1/2012. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ SHELTER RANCHO

/ ALAMO, LLC, Kenny Osehan, Kenny

Osehan, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on March

8, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190308-10004146-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) CAPRI

HOTEL, 2) HUMMINGBIRD INN, 615

W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation / Organization

SHELTER OJAI, LLC, 615

W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. This

Business is conducted by: A Limited

Liability Company. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on 11/1/2016.

I declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ SHELTER OJAI, LLC,

Kenny Osehan, Kenny Osehan, Manager.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A

new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law

(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

and Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 8, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190307-10004043-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: VENTURA

Arapaho St., Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CA ANDREWS

FINE CABINETS AND MILLWORK, 403

Arapaho St., Ventura, CA 93001. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on N/A. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANDREWS

FINE CABINETS AND MILLWORK,

Raymond Andrews, Raymond

Andrews, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on March

7, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190311-10004274-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

BAREMINERALS, 538 W. Hillcrest

Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization DELAWARE,

SHISEIDO AMERICAS CORPORATION,

301 ROUTE 17 NORTH, 10th FLOOR,

RUTHERFORD, NJ 07070-2851. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 05/02/2008. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

SHISEIDO AMERICAS CORPORATION,

Maria Chiclana, Maria Chiclana, Corporate

Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on March

11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190219-10003010-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: CHEF 805 CATERING,

275 North Kalorama St., Ventura, CA

93001, Ventura County, Ray Lester

Swanson, 275 North Kalorama St.,

Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: 2.19.19. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ray Lester

Swanson, Ray Lester Swanson, Ray

L. Swanson, Owner. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190220-10003063-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: VENTURA SKINCARE

AND BODY WORKS, 144 California

St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura

County, Jamie Jenkins, 314 S. Seaward

Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 2/20/2019. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Jamie Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 20, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190301-10003733-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) MYSTIKAL SKIN

CARE, 2) MYSTIKAL SKIN CARE &

MAKE UP, 1125 Lindero Canyon Rd.,

Ste A6, Westlake Village, CA 91362,

Ventura County, Michelle Lynn

Laskowski, 11883 Nightingale St.,

Moorpark, CA 93021. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: 3/1/2003. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lynn

Laskowski, Michelle Lynn Laskowski.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190304-10003807-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: SKINCARE BY KENNA,

921 E. Main St., Ste. G, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, Kenna

Hummer, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Apt.

315, Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 3/4/19. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Kenna Hummer, Kenna Hummer.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 4, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190306-10003980-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: JFR INNOVATIONS,

4069 Parron St., Camarillo, CA

93010, Ventura County, CA, Jeffrey

Erik Festerling, 4069 Parron St.,

Camarillo, CA 93010. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

3-1-19. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Erik Festerling,

Jeffrey Erik Festerling. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 6, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190311-10004246-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: RANCHO ESCONDIDO,

888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023,

Ventura County, Carolina Murillo

Ruiz, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA

93023. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: 3/11/2019.

I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Carolina Murillo Ruiz,

Carolina Murillo Ruiz. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190311-10004283-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: HONEST EYE STAGING

AND DESIGN, 180 Southview Circle,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

Julie Dahl-Nicolle, 180 Southview

Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Julie Dahl-Nicolle,

Julie Dahl-Nicolle, Julie Dahl-Nicolle.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190304-10003778-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: ROCK SOLID

PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY, 149

Prospect St., Oak View, CA 93022,

Ventura County, Cassandra Barbato,

149 Prospect St., Oak View, CA

93022. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: N/A. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Cassandra Barbato, Cassandra

Barbato. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411 ET

SEQ., Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on March

4, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190313-10004479-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: FAUSTIAN

PRODUCTIONS, 3305 Grande Vista

Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura

County, Anthony Palumbo, 3305

Grande Vista Dr., Newbury Park, CA

91320. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Palumbo,

Anthony Palumbo. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on March 13, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190311-10004253-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: PULSE FITNESS, 3640

Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura

County, Jennifer Talmore, 3640

Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Jennifer Talmore, Jennifer

Talmore. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190225-10003388-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as: IDEAL

ENTERTAINMENT, 6475 Hazel Circle,

Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura

County, Arleen Adamsky, 6475 Hazel

Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 12/20/8. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Arleen Adamsky, Arleen

Adamsky. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190307-10004053-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) OJAI VALLEY SEEDS,

2) OJAI SEEDS, 134 Oak Glen Ave.,

Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,

Douglas Lee, 134 Oak Glen Ave., Ojai,

CA 93023. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: June 1978. I declare

that all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Douglas Lee,

Douglas Lee, Douglas Lee, Owner.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 7, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT

OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS

BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO.

20190312-10004397-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS.

Street Address of Principal Place of

Business: 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,

CA 93001. The date on which

the Fictitious Business Name being

Abandoned was filed: 2/26/16. The

file number to the Fictitious Business

Name being Abandoned: 20160229-

100003763-0 1/1. The County where

the Fictitious Business Name was

filed: Ventura County. Dennis James

Hampton II, 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura, CA 93001.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true which he or she

knows to be false is guilty of a crime.)

I am also aware that all information

on this statement becomes public

record upon filing pursuant to

California Public Records Act (G.C.

6250-6277).

/s/ Dennis James Hampton II, Dennis

James Hampton II. PUBLISHED:

Ventura County Reporter; 3/21/19,

3/28/19, 4/4/19 and 4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190312-10004398-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS, 835

Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, Dennis James Hampton,

835 Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA

93001. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 3/12/2019. I declare

that all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis James

Hampton, Dennis James Hampton.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 12, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190315-10004656-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) APPRAISAL

CONSULTING & EDUCATION, 2)

ACE, APPRAISAL CONSULTING &

EDUCATION, 199 S. Figueroa St., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, Brian

Everett Sisk, 304 Dakota Dr., Ventura,

CA 93001. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 3/15/19. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Brian Everett Sisk, Brian Everett Sisk.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190226-10003493-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: QV NAILS, 2345 Erringer

Rd., Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065,

Ventura County, QUYEN NGOC BUI,

18755 Schoenborn St., Northrigde,

CA 91324, VAN TU HUYNH, 11466 Poema

Pl. #101, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 2/26/2019. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ QUYEN NGOC BUI, QUYEN

NGOC BUI. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190315-10004666-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: SANTA ROSA

PROPERTIES, 364 E. Santa Clara Ave.,

Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,

Steven L. McLean Trustee of the Steven

L. McLean Trust, 2887 Seahorse

Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Lydia M.

Hopps Trustees of the Hopps Revocable

Trust, 2930 Sailor Ave., Ventura,

CA 93001, Thomas E. Hopps Trustee

of the Hopps Revocable Trust, 2930

Sailor Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This

business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: 10-

8-2004. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Steven L. McLean Trustee of the

Steven L. McLean Trust, Steven L.

McLean, Steven L. McLean, Thomas

E. Hopps, Thomas E. Hopps, TTEE.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190227-10003551-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CONEJO

CONSTRUCTION, 1105 Walnut Dr.,

Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

CALIFORNIA, HCO HOLDINGS, INC.,

1105 Walnut Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036.

This Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 5/30/2007. I declare that all

information in this statement is true

and correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HCO HOLDINGS,

INC., Jose Garcia, Jose Garcia, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 27, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190312-10004334-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: LAKESHORE

LEARNING STORE, 4300 E. Main St.,

Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation /

Organization California/C0428018,

Lakeshore Equipment Company,

2695 E. Dominguez St., Carson, CA

90895. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on 12/30/2003. I declare

that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Lakeshore

Equipment Company, David Bo

Kaplan, David Bo Kaplan, President

/ CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 12, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190319-10004886-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) WINDWARD,

2) WINDWARD GOODS, 2291 Burnham

Road, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

4178116 CA, BETTER ORGANICS, 2291

Burnham Road, Ojai, CA 93023. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on 3/19/19.

I declare that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ BETTER ORGANICS, Jennifer

McBride, Jennifer McBride, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set forth in

the statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190322-10005141-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: PIERPONT BAY RANCH,

2345 4300 Etting Road, Oxnard, CA

93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CALIFORNIA,

CAL AG FUNDING, 209 Riverside Rd., Watsonville,

CA 95076, PACIFIC AG SUPPLIES,

INC., 209 Riverside Rd., Watsonville, CA

95076. This business is conducted by:

A General Partnership. The registrant

commenced to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 1/1/1997. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AUDRIC

ENTERPRISES, INC., Eric Miyasaka,

Eric Miyasaka, President. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision of section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner. A

new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on March 22, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190320-10004964-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: ALONDRA ASSOCIATES, 40

Via Mariposa, Newbury Park, CA 91320,

Ventura County, Robert Dempster, 40

Via Mariposa, Newbury Park, CA 91320,

Claudia Dempster, 40 Via Mariposa,

Newbury Park, CA 91320, Paul Dempster,

25781 Empresa, Mission Viejo, CA 92691,

Christine Ritthaler, 8126 Locust Pl., Dublin,

CA 94568. This business is conducted by:

Copartners. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above on:

May 1, 2002. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Dempster,

Robert Dempster. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing of

this statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 20, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190319-10004914-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) WAHMAKER, 2)

SCULLY PLANNER, 1701 Pacific Avenue,

Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization CA, Scully

Sportswear, Inc., 1701 Pacific Ave., Oxnard,

CA 93033. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names listed

above on 2000. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Daniel J. Scully III /

Scully Sportswear, Inc., Daniel J. Scully

III, Daniel J. Scully III, President – Daniel J.

Scully III. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set forth in

the statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190321-10005028-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: DSS LIQUOR, 1658 E. Los

Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065,

Ventura County, Darshan Singh, 27114

Aspen Place, Canyon Country, CA 91387,

Shingara Singh, 8248 Sepulveda Pl #302,

Panorama City, CA 91402. This business

is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: 3-21-

2019. I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not

to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Darshan Singh, Darshan Singh. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section 17920,

where it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal, State,

or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET

SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County Clerk

of Ventura on March 21, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190321-10005020-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) DRAGG, INC., 2)

DRAGGTEAM FOUNDATION, 300 Graves

Ave. #F, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation / Organization

California, DRAGG, INC., 300 Graves

Ave. #F, Oxnard, CA 93030. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on 08/26/2008. I

declare that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of a

misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to

exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

DRAGG, INC., Charles Woodruff, Charles

Woodruff, CEO / Director. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner. A

new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

and Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on March 21, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190318-10004805-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: AB ELECTRIC, 6106 Cardinal

Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura

County, ALI HAJI AGHA BOZORGI, 6106

Cardinal Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of a

misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to

exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

ALI HAJI AGHA BOZORGI, ALI HAJI AGHA

BOZORGI. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing of

this statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 18, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00525273-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 27

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: ELIZABETH P.

POYTRESS aka ELIZABETH PRISILLA

POYTRESS FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:

ELIZABETH P. POYTRESS aka

ELIZABETH PRISILLA POYTRESS

filed a petition with this court for a

decree changing names as follows:

ELIZABETH P. POYTRESS aka

ELIZABETH PRISILLA POYTRESS to

ELIZABETH B. POYTRESS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear before

this court at the hearing indicated

below to show cause, if any,

why the petition for change of name

should not be granted. Any person

objecting to the name changes described

above must file a written objection

that includes the reasons for

the objection at least two court days

before the matter is scheduled to be

heard and must appear at the hearing

to show cause why the petition

should not be granted. If no written

objection is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-10-

19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The

address of the court is Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: FEB 27 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER,

Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00525325-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 28

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: JANIS CAROLE URSUA

VASQUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:

JANIS CAROLE URSUA VASQUEZ

filed a petition with this court for a

decree changing names as follows:

JANIS CAROLE URSUA VASQUEZ to

JANIS CAROLE VASQUEZ.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear before

this court at the hearing indicated

below to show cause, if any,

why the petition for change of name

should not be granted. Any person

objecting to the name changes described

above must file a written objection

that includes the reasons for

the objection at least two court days

before the matter is scheduled to be

heard and must appear at the hearing

to show cause why the petition

should not be granted. If no written

objection is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-15-

2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The

address of the court is Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: FEB 28 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE PRESIDING JUDGE. /s/ Michael

D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,

Executive Officer and Clerk, By:

ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/7/19, 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00525508-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAR 04

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: KATHLINE COX AKA

MARY KATHLEEN JOHNSON AKA

MARY KATHLEEN ANDERSON FOR

CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED

PERSONS: Petitioner:

KATHLINE COX AKA MARY KATHLEEN

JOHNSON AKA MARY KATHLEEN

ANDERSON filed a petition with this

court for a decree changing names

as follows: KATHLINE COX AKA MARY

KATHLEEN JOHNSON AKA MARY

KATHLEEN ANDERSON to MARY

KATHLEEN BUTLER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear before

this court at the hearing indicated

below to show cause, if any,

why the petition for change of name

should not be granted. Any person

objecting to the name changes described

above must file a written objection

that includes the reasons for

the objection at least two court days

before the matter is scheduled to be

heard and must appear at the hearing

to show cause why the petition

should not be granted. If no written

objection is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-29-

19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The

address of the court is Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: MAR 04 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael

D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,

Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA

LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

APN: 202-0-264-205 TS No:

CA07000344-17-1 TO No: 8701718

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The

above statement is made pursuant

to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)

(1). The Summary will be provided

to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s)

only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section

2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT

UNDER A DEED OF TRUST

DATED April 2, 2016. UNLESS YOU

TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR

PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A

PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION

OF THE NATURE OF THE

PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU

SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On

May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the

main entrance to the Government

Center Hall of Justice, 800 South

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001,

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps,

as the duly Appointed Trustee, under

and pursuant to the power of sale

contained in that certain Deed of Trust

recorded on April 4, 2016 as Instrument

No. 20160404-00045542-0,

of official records in the Office of the

Recorder of Ventura County, California,

executed by MARK A SOLOMON

A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor

of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION

SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee

for MB FINANCIAL BANK, N.A. as

Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC

AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in

lawful money of the United States, all

payable at the time of sale, that certain

property situated in said County,

California describing the land therein

as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN

SAID DEED OF TRUST The property

heretofore described is being sold

“as is”. The street address and other

common designation, if any, of the

real property described above is purported

to be: 900 JURYMAST DRIVE,

OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned

Trustee disclaims any liability for any

incorrectness of the street address

and other common designation, if any,

shown herein. Said sale will be made

without covenant or warranty, express

or implied, regarding title, possession,

or encumbrances, to pay the remaining

principal sum of the Note(s)

secured by said Deed of Trust, with

interest thereon, as provided in said

Note(s), advances if any, under the

terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated

fees, charges and expenses of the

Trustee and of the trusts created by

said Deed of Trust. The total amount

of the unpaid balance of the obligations

secured by the property to be

sold and reasonable estimated costs,

expenses and advances at the time

of the initial publication of this Notice

of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be

$591,942.73 (Estimated). However,

prepayment premiums, accrued interest

and advances will increase this

figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid

at said sale may include all or part of

said amount. In addition to cash, the

Trustee will accept a cashier’s check

drawn on a state or national bank,

a check drawn by a state or federal

credit union or a check drawn by a

state or federal savings and loan association,

savings association or savings

bank specified in Section 5102 of

the California Financial Code and authorized

to do business in California,

or other such funds as may be acceptable

to the Trustee. In the event tender

other than cash is accepted, the

Trustee may withhold the issuance

of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until

funds become available to the payee

or endorsee as a matter of right. The

property offered for sale excludes all

funds held on account by the property

receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee

is unable to convey title for any reason,

the successful bidder’s sole and

exclusive remedy shall be the return

of monies paid to the Trustee and

the successful bidder shall have no

further recourse. Notice to Potential

Bidders If you are considering bidding

on this property lien, you should understand

that there are risks involved

in bidding at a Trustee auction. You

will be bidding on a lien, not on the

property itself. Placing the highest bid

at a Trustee auction does not automatically

entitle you to free and clear

ownership of the property. You should

also be aware that the lien being auctioned

off may be a junior lien. If you

are the highest bidder at the auction,

you are or may be responsible for paying

off all liens senior to the lien being

auctioned off, before you can receive

clear title to the property. You are encouraged

to investigate the existence,

priority, and size of outstanding liens

that may exist on this property by contacting

the county recorder’s office or

a title insurance company, either of

which may charge you a fee for this

information. If you consult either of

these resources, you should be aware

that the same Lender may hold more

than one mortgage or Deed of Trust

on the property. Notice to Property

Owner The sale date shown on this

Notice of Sale may be postponed one

or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary,

Trustee, or a court, pursuant

to Section 2924g of the California Civil

Code. The law requires that information

about Trustee Sale postponements

be made available to you and

to the public, as a courtesy to those

not present at the sale. If you wish

to learn whether your sale date has

been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date for the

sale of this property, you may call In

Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for

information regarding the Trustee’s

Sale or visit the Internet Web site

address listed below for information

regarding the sale of this property,

using the file number assigned to this

case, CA07000344-17-1. Information

about postponements that are very

short in duration or that occur close

in time to the scheduled sale may

not immediately be reflected in the

telephone information or on the Internet

Web site. The best way to verify

postponement information is to attend

the scheduled sale. Date: March 12,

2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee

Corps TS No. CA07000344-17-1

17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-

660-4288 Dalaysia Ramirez, Authorized

Signatory SALE INFORMATION

CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.

insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED

SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:

In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766

Trustee Corps may be acting as a

debt collector attempting to collect a

debt. Any information obtained may

be used for that purpose.ISL Number

57502, Pub Dates: 03/21/2019,

03/28/2019, 04/04/2019, VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF SALE

ABANDONED PERSONAL

PROPERTY

Notice is here given that under and

pursuant to Section 1988 of the California

Civil Code the property listed

below believed to be abandoned by

Teresa Ann Scott, a.k.a. Tery Scott

and/or Edward Blanck, a.k.a. Ed

Blanck whose last address was

15634 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark,

CA 93021 will be sold at public auction

at 15634 Tierra Rejada Road,

Moorpark, CA 93021 on Wednesday,

April 3 at 10:30 a.m. For further info,

call 800 350-5568. DESCRIPTION OF

PROPERTY: Landscape hardscape

remnants, railroad ties, corral fencing

parts, 3 excavator buckets, etc.

Dated March 14, 2019

Signed David Spear

3/21, 3/28/19

CNS-3233369#

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned

intends to sell the personal

property described below

to enforce a lien imposed on said

property pursuant to Lien Sale per

California Self Storage Act Chapter

10. Undersigned will sell items at

www.storagetreasures.com sale by

competitive bidding ending on April

5, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where said

property has been stored and which

are located at Golden State Storage,

161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard,

California 93036, County of Ventura,

State of California the following units:

Dulce Uribe – Apartment Refrigerator,

Clothing, Dictionary, Storage Tub,

Miscellaneous Items

Yolanda Fonseca – Artwork, 5+

Star Wars Toys in Box, Disco Lights,

2 Monitors, Various Furniture, I Love

Lucy & Ricky Dolls, Wash Basin, CD’s

& DVD’s, Luggage, Household Items,

15+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous

Items

Roy Valencia – Fishing Gear, Set of TV

Trays, Tools, Folding Table, Clothing,

Linens, Various Furniture, 5+ Boxes

of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time

of sale with Cash only. All purchases

are sold as is and must be removed

within 72 hours of the time of sale.

Sale subject to cancellation up to the

time of sale. Company reserves the

right to refuse any online bids. Dated

March 21 and March 28, 2019. Auction

by www.storagetreasures.com

Phone: 855-722-8853.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19 and 3/28/19.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE OF

PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service

Storage Facility Act (B & P Code

21700 et seq.), the undersigned will

sell at www.Storagetreasures.com

on April 3rd 2019 at 12:00PM Where

said property has been stored and

which are located at Channel Islands

Self Storage 900 E Port Hueneme

Rd Port Hueneme, California

93041 of the following tenants:

John Fernandez: 2 speakers, furniture,

Star trek toys, clothing, Hawiian

sling, fishing rod and reel and kitchen

ware.

Nicole Swain: Cooler, 10 boxes and

clothing.

Ismael Gomez: Two tool boxes, Two

hydraulic jacks, Pressure washer,

Various tools and household items

Alma Rodriguez: 2 luggage, leaf

blower, chest, Drone, 2 tires and rims,

TV, ladder, various furniture, clothing

and jewelry box.

Homero Alvarado: Ice maker/ freezer,

ceiling fan, 2 travel cases, propane

heater, restaurant/ kitchen equipment,

granite counter and vacuum.

Homero Alvarado: BBQ, Fridge,

Household goods, Toys, Amp and

speaker, Totes and furniture.

Kerry O’Brian: Gun safe, dolly, file

cabinet, 7 drawer tool chest, tools,

10+ boxes, area rug and 5 tubs.

Rosalinda Zavala: Dresser with mirror,

headboard, mattress with box

spring, sports equipment, area rug

and 2 chairs.

Julie Waggoner: Surfboard, furniture,

15+ boxes, luggage, cooler and

barstool.

Alejandro Langarica: Flat screen tv,

wheel barrow, night stand and bucket.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the

sale. Purchases may only be made

in cash. All goods are sold “as is”

and are subject to prior cancellation

in the event of settlement between

owner and obligated party. Dated this

March, 6th 2019. Channel Islands Self

Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886,

Phone# 855-722-8853, Auction by:

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19 and 3/28/19.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER

A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT

AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No:

8650434 TS No: N16-02056 YOU ARE

IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT

ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF

LIEN, DATED 06/10/2016. UNLESS YOU

TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,

IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC

SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION

OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING

AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT

A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that

Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed

trustee pursuant to that certain Notice

of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of

Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”),

recorded on 06/14/2016 as instrument

number 20160614-00082332-0,

in the office of the County Recorder of

VENTURA County, California, and further

pursuant to the Notice of Default and

Election to Sell thereunder recorded

on 7/18/2016 as instrument number

20160718-00100477-0 in said county

and further pursuant to California Civil

Code Section 5675 et seq. and those

certain Covenants, Conditions and

Restrictions recorded on 7/5/1991 as

instrument number 91-095078, WILL

SELL on 04/18/2019, 11:00AM, To the

right of the main entrance, near the exit

doors, of the Government Center Hall

of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009 at public auction to

the highest bidder for lawful money of

the United States payable at the time

of sale, all right, title and interest in the

property situated in said county as more

fully described in the above-referenced

Lien. The purported owner(s) of said

property is (are): VERONICA ANNETTE

LARA, A SINGLE WOMAN. The property

address and other common designation,

if any, of the real property is purported

to be: 5186 COLUMBUS PL, OXNARD,

CA 93033, APN 222-0-420-395. The

undersigned trustee disclaims any liability

for any incorrectness of the

property address and other common

designation, if any, shown herein. The

total amount of the unpaid balance of

the obligation secured by the property to

be sold and reasonable estimated costs,

expenses and advances at the time of

the initial publication of this Notice of

Sale is: $15,354.63. The opening bid at

the foreclosure sale may be more or less

than this estimate. In addition to cash,

trustee will accept a cashier’s check

drawn on a state or national bank, a

check drawn on a state or federal credit

union or a check drawn on a state or

federal savings and loan association,

savings association or savings bank

specified in Section 5102 of the California

Financial Code and authorized to

do business in this state. If tender other

than cash is accepted, the trustee may

withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed

Upon Sale until funds become available

to the payee or endorsee as a matter

of right. In its sole discretion, the seller

(foreclosing party) reserves the right to

withdraw the property from sale after

the opening credit bid is announced

but before the sale is completed. The

opening bid is placed on behalf of the

seller. Said sale shall be made, but

without covenant or warranty, express

or implied regarding title, possession or

encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness

secured by said Lien, advances

thereunder, with interest as provided in

the Declaration or by law plus the fees,

charges and expenses of the trustee.

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN

“AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication

is from a debt collector. Witkin &

Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt

and any information obtained will be

used for that purpose. If you have previously

received a discharge in bankruptcy,

you may have been released from

personal liability for this debt in which

case this notice is intended to exercise

the secured party’s rights against the

real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL

BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you should

understand that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction. You will

be bidding on a lien, not on the property

itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee

auction does not automatically entitle

you to free and clear ownership of the

property. You should also be aware that

the lien being auctioned off may be a junior

lien. If you are the highest bidder at

the auction, you are or may be responsible

for paying off all liens senior to the

lien being auctioned off, before you can

receive clear title to the property. You

are encouraged to investigate the existence,

priority, and size of outstanding

liens that may exist on this property by

contacting the county recorder’s office

or a title insurance company, either of

which may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these

resources, you should be aware that

the same lender may hold more than

one mortgage or deed of trust on the

property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER

AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section

2924g of the California Civil Code. The

law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as a

courtesy to those not present at the sale.

If you wish to learn whether this sale

date has been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date

for the sale of this property, you may

call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet

Web site: www.nationwideposting.com

using the file number assigned to this

case: N16-02056. Information about

postponements that are very short in

duration or that occur close in time to

the scheduled sale may not immediately

be reflected in the telephone information

or on the Internet Web site. The

best way to verify postponement information

is to attend the scheduled sale.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding

anything to the contrary contained

herein, the sale shall be subject to the

following as provided in California Civil

Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure

sale by an association to collect

upon a debt for delinquent assessments

shall be subject to a right of redemption.

The redemption period within

which the separate interest may be

redeemed from a foreclosure sale under

this paragraph ends 90 days after the

sale.” Dated: 03/12/2019 Witkin & Neal,

Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA

BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA

91411 (818) 845-8808 By: SUSAN PAQUETTE

TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER THIS

NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE

OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON

BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER

OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM

OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR

THAT PURPOSE. NPP0350455 To: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER 03/28/2019,

04/04/2019, 04/11/2019

Loan No.: Title Order No.: Trustee’s Sale

No.: 18-100304 ATTENTION RECORDER:

THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO

AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS ONLY APPLICABLE

TO NOTICE(S) MAILED TO THE

TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY

OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT

ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER

A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2016.

UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT

YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE

SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED

AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE

OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU,

YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On

April 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM, C&H TRUST

DEED SERVICE, as duly appointed or

substituted Trustee, under the certain

Deed of Trust executed by Corp Realty

USA, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability

Company a/k/a CRP. Realty USA, LLC

as Trustor, to secure obligations in favor

of Cardenas Three, LLC as Beneficiary,

recorded on 12/16/2016, as Instrument

No. 20161216-00187087-0, in Book

xxx, Page xxx of Official Records in the

office of the County Recorder of Ventura

County, California. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC

AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER

for cash, or cashier’s check, (payable at

the time of sale in lawful money of the

United States by cash, a cashier’s check

drawn by a state or national bank, a

state or federal credit union, or a state

or federal savings and loan association,

or savings bank specified in section

5102 of the Financial Code and authorized

to business in this state) (TRUSTEE

REQUESTS THAT CASHIER’S CHECKS

BE MADE PAYABLE TO “C&H TRUST

DEED SERVICE” DIRECTLY) AT THE

MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT

CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE LOCATED AT

800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA,

CALIFORNIA all right, title and interest

conveyed to and now held by it under

said Deed of Trust in and to the following

described real property situated in

the aforesaid County and State, to wit:

AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID

DEED OF TRUST. The street address

or other common designation of the

above-described property is purported

to be: 10936 Pacific View Road, Malibu,

CA 90265. APN 700-0-010-435. The

undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability

for any incorrectness of the street

address and/or other common designation,

if any, shown hereinabove. Said

sale will be made, but” without covenant

or warranty, express or implied,

regarding title, possession, or encumbrances,

to pay the remaining principal

sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed

of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided

in said note(s), advances, if any,

under the terms of the Deed of Trust,

estimated fees, charges and expenses

of the trustee and of the trusts created

by said Deed of Trust, to wit: Said property

is being sold for the express purpose

of paying the obligations secured

by said Deed of Trust, including fees

and expenses of sale. The total amount

of the unpaid principal balance, interest

thereon, together with reasonable estimated

costs, expenses and advances at

the time of the initial publication of the

Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to

be $768,924.43. The beneficiary under

said Deed of Trust heretofore executed

and delivered to the undersigned a written

Declaration of Default and Demand

for Sale, and a written Notice of Default

and Election to Sell. The undersigned

Trustee, or predecessor Trustee, has

caused said Notice of Default and Election

to Sell to be recorded in the county

where the real property is located and

more than three months have elapsed

since such recordation. NOTICE TO

POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you

should understand that there are risks

involved in bidding at a trustee auction.

You will be bidding on a lien, not on the

property itself. Placing the highest bid at

a trustee auction does not automatically

entitle you to free and clear ownership

of the property. You should also be

aware that the lien being auctioned off

may be a junior lien. If you are the highest

bidder at the auction, you are or may

be responsible for paying off all liens

senior to the lien being auctioned off,

before you can receive clear title to the

property. You are encouraged to investigate

the existence, priority, and size of

outstanding liens that may exist on this

property by contacting the county recorder’s

office or a title insurance company,

either of which may charge you a

fee for this information. If you consult

either of these resources, you should

be aware that the same lender may hold

more than one mortgage or deed of trust

on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY

OWNER: The sale date shown on this

notice of sale may be postponed one

or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant

to Section 2924g of the California Civil

Code. The law requires that information

about trustee sale postponements be

made available to you and to the public,

as a courtesy to those not present at the

sale. If you wish to learn whether your

sale date has been postponed, and, if

applicable, the rescheduled time and

date for the sale of this property, you

may call (949) 860-9155 for information

regarding the trustee’s sale or visit

www.chtrustdeed.com for information

regarding the trustee’s sale using the

file number assigned to this case, which

is 18-100304. Information about postponements

that are very short in duration

or that occur close in time to the

scheduled sale may not immediately be

reflected in the telephone information or

on the Internet Web site. The best way

to verify postponement information is

to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE

TAKE NOTICE THAT if the Trustee is unable

to convey title for any reason, the

successful bidder’s sole and exclusive

remedy shall be return of monies paid to

the Trustee, and the successful bidder

shall have no further recourse. Further,

if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall

be entitled only to a return of the deposit

paid and shall have no further recourse

or remedy against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee,

or Trustee herein. If you have

previously been discharged in bankruptcy,

you may have been released of

personal liability for this loan in which

case this notice is intended to exercise

the note holders rights against the real

property only. As required by law, you

are notified that a negative credit reporting

may be submitted to a credit report

agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of

your credit obligation. FOR TRUSTEE’S

SALE DATES, BIDS AND POSTPONEMENT

INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL

(949) 860-9155 OR VISIT www.chtrustdeed.

com FOR ANY OTHER INQUIRIES,

INCLUDING LITIGATION OR BANKRUPTCY

MATTERS, PLEASE CALL (949) 305-

8901 OR FAX (949) 305-8406 Dated:

03/21/2019 C&H Trust Deed Service,

as Successor Trustee By: Coby Halavais,

Trustee Sale Officer (IFS# 12921

03/28/19, 04/04/19, 04/11/19)

APN: 506-0-093-035 T.S. No. 2013-

2381 Title Order No: 160024491 Reference

No: GMB2-00-083-2 NOTICE OF

TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE

OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT

AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU

ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF

DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED

7/28/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION

TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,

IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE.

IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF

THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING

AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT

A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that

on 4/23/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S.

Lien Services, As the duly appointed

Trustee under and pursuant to Notice

of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on

8/3/2016, as Document No. 20160803-

00109313, Book , Page of Official Records

in the Office of the Recorder of

Ventura County, California, The original

owner: PATRICK SIMON AND LAURA

A SIMON The purported new owner:

PATRICK SIMON AND LAURA A SIMON

WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO

THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time

of sale in lawful money of the United

States, by a cashier’s check drawn by

a State or national bank, a check drawn

by a state or federal credit union, or a

check drawn by state or federal savings

and loan association, savings association,

or a savings bank specified

in section 5102 of the Financial Code

and authorized to do business in this

state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO

THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF

JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE,

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right,

title and interest under said Notice of

Delinquent Assessment in the property

situated in said County, as more fully

described on the above referenced assessment

lien. The street address and

other common designation, if any of

the real property described above is

purported to be: 12406 SPRING CREEK

RD MOORPARK CA 93021 . The undersigned

Trustee disclaims any liability for

any incorrectness of the street address

and other common designation, if any,

shown herein. Said sale will be made,

but without covenant or warranty, express

or implied, regarding title, possession,

or encumbrances, to pay the

remaining principal sum due under said

Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with

interest thereon, as provided in said

notice, advances, if any, estimated fees,

charges, and expenses of the Trustee,

to wit: $17,498.50 accrued interest and

additional advances, if any, will increase

this figure prior to sale. The claimant:

BUTTERCREEK II HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

under said Notice of Delinquent

Assessment heretofore executed and

delivered to the undersigned a written

Declaration of Default and Demand for

Sale, and a written Notice of Default and

Election to Sell. The undersigned caused

said Notice of Default and Election to

Sell to be recorded in the county where

the real property is located and more

than three months have elapsed since

such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL

BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you should

understand that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction. You will

be bidding on a lien, not on the property

itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee

auction does not automatically entitle

you to free and clear ownership of the

property. You should also be aware that

the lien being auctioned off may be a junior

lien. If you are the highest bidder at

the auction, you are or may be responsible

for paying off all liens senior to the

lien being auctioned off, before you can

receive clear title to the property. You

are encouraged to investigate the existence,

priority, and size of outstanding

liens that may exist on this property by

contacting the county recorder’s office

or a title insurance company, either of

which may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these

resources, you should be aware that the

same lender may hold more than one

mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

The sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section

2924g of the California Civil Code. The

law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as a

courtesy to those not present at the sale.

If you wish to learn whether your sale

date has been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date for

the sale of this property, you may call

FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE

CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet

Web site www.superiordefault.

com using the file number assigned to

this case 2013-2381. Information about

postponements that are very short in

duration or that occur close in time to

the scheduled sale may not immediately

be reflected in the telephone information

or on the Internet Web site. The best

way to verify postponement information

is to attend the scheduled sale. THE

PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT

TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION

CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE

SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT

AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Date: 3/21/2019. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES,

31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106,

Westlake Village, California, 91362.

By: Annissa Young, Sr. Trustee

Sale Officer (03/28/19, 04/04/19,

04/11/19| TS#2013-2381 SDI-14445)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned

intends to sell the personal

property described below to enforce a

lien imposed on said property pursuant

to sections 21700 – 21716 of the

CA Business and Professions Code,

CA Commercial Code Section 2328,

Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and

Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of

the Penal Code. The undersigned will

sell at public sale by competitive bidding

on the 16th day of April, 2019

at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.

com: household goods, tools, electronics,

and personal effects that have

been stored and which are located at

Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman

Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura,

State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit #

Shannon Lott 288

Misael Escobar 589

Rebecca Espinoza 530

Arthur Hurtado 757

Jose Lopez 335

Gonzalo Michel 771

Shannon O’Hare 075

Oluwasheun Onakomaiya 155

Mary Schrock 074

Lilian Spencer 252

Yolanda Torres 231

Antonio Venzor 163

Maria Zaragoza 688

Kim Armstrong 049

Purchases must be paid for at the time

of purchase in cash only. All purchased

items sold as is, where is and must be

removed at the time of sale. Sale subject

to cancellation in the event of settlement

between owner and obligated party.

Dated these for the 28th day Of March

and the 4th day of April, 2019. Andasol

Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C.

(888) 564-7782.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19 and 4/4/19.

LIEN SALE

Affordable Collision, 4773 Ortega St

Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on

4/9/2019: 01-CROWNLI CF#: 7804PT

Hull#: JTC44541F101.

01-TRAIL License: NONE / CA

Vin: 1T0BS18D6YS142273

Swink’s Towing, 4506 Industrial St

Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00

am, on 4/11/2019: 13-TOYT License:

6ZNP263 / CA Vin: JTDKDTB32D1537071.

12-HOND License: 7KCG732 / CA Vin:

5FNYF3H52CB022848

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19.

LIEN-SALE

AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the

undersigned intends to sell the personal

property described below to enforce a

lien imposed on said property pursuant

to the California Self-Storage Facilities

Act (California Business & Professions

Code Section 21700 et seq.). The

undersigned will sell at public auction

by competitive bidding on Friday, April

26th, 2019 at 12:00 PM. on the premises

where the property has been stored

and which are located at Meathead

Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue,

Oxnard, California, the following:

Krystal Reynolds Unit# 102

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Bill Ockenfels Unit# 105

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Lisa McDonald Unit# 119

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Laureena Campos Unit# 223

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Margaret Thiele Unit# 255

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Curtis Cormane Unit# 257

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Veronica Medina Unit# 309

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Mark Joseph Colopy Unit# 507

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Kala Ajanaku Unit# 1007

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Rocky Adams Unit# 1110

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial

property

Purchases must be paid for at the time

of purchase in cash only. All purchased

items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS

and must be removed at the time of

sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in

the event of settlement between the

owner and the obligated party. Dated:

3/9/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D.

Erpenbach dba Hitchiní Post Auction

Barn, Bond No. MS879-23-57, (805)

434-1770.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter:

3/28/19 and 4/4/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00524114-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 30 2019,

with the Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: THERESA LOUISE HILL

aka THERESA L. HILL FOR CHANGE OF

NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner: THERESA LOUISE HILL

aka THERESA L. HILL filed a petition with

this court for a decree changing names

as follows: THERESA LOUISE HILL aka

THERESA L. HILL to TEHILA ISRAEL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear before

this court at the hearing indicated below

to show cause, if any, why the petition

for change of name should not be

granted. Any person objecting to the

name changes described above must

file a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at least

two court days before the matter is

scheduled to be heard and must appear

at the hearing to show cause why

the petition should not be granted. If no

written objection is timely filed, the court

may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4/24/19.

Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The address

of the court is Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of

Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall

be published at least once a week each

week for four consecutive weeks prior

to the date set for hearing on the petition

in the following newspaper of general

circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: JAN 30 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D.

Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS,

Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

NOTICE OF INTENDED

TRANSFER OF RETAIL

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE UNDER SECTIONS

24073 AND 24074,

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS AND

PROFESSIONS CODE

1. Licensee(s) Name(s): SINGH,

KANWAL JIT

2. Premises Address(es) To

Which The Licenses(s) Has/Have

Been Issued: 1658 E. Los

Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA

93065

3. Licensee’s Mailing Address:

9761 Odessa Avenue, North

Hills, CA 91343

4. Applicant(s) Name(s):

DARSHAN SINGH AND

SHINGARA SINGH

5. Proposed Business Address:

6. Mailing Address of Applicant:

27114 Aspen Place, Canyon

Country, CA 91387

7. Kind of License Intended To

Be Transferred: OFF – SALE

GENERAL, TYPE 21, NO. 556963

8. Escrow Holder/Guarantor

Name: ALL BROKERS

ESCROW, INC.

9. Escrow Holder/Guarantor

Address: 2924 W. Magnolia

Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505

10. Total consideration to be paid

for business and license;

including inventory, whether

actual cost, estimated cost, or a

not-to-exceed amount):

CASH $20,000.00

DEMAND NOTE(S) 50,000

TOTAL AMOUNT $70,000.00

The parties agree that the consideration

for the transfer of the business and the

license(s) is to be paid only after the Department

of Alcoholic Beverage Control

has approved the proposed transfer.

The parties also agree and herein direct

the above-named escrow holder

to make payment of distribution within

a reasonable time after the completion

of the transfer of the license as provided

in Section 24074 of the California Business

and

Professions Code.

/s/ Kanwaljit Singh 3/14/19

Licensee(s)/Transferor(s)

Darshan Singh 3/14/19

Applicant(s)/Transferee(s)

3/28/19

CNS-3234461#

VENTURA COUNTY

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING

INFORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid

box at the County Surveyor’s Public

Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building,

800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m.

on April 18, 2019, and afterwards publicly

opened, for KADOTA FIG MAINTENANCE

ACCESS IMPROVEMENT, for

Specification No. WP19-09(I), which

consists of demolition and removal of

existing storm drain corrugated metal

(CM) pipe, reinforced concrete (RC)

headwall, concreted sandbag headwall,

RC trapezoidal channel, and appurtenances;

construction of RC trapezoidal

channel with low-flow depression, RC

transition structure, RC box culvert, box

to pipe RC transition structure, fill and

backfill, and re-grading of crushed miscellaneous

base (CMB) access road and

turnaround.

The estimated cost of construction is $

140,000.00.

The plans, specifications and proposal

forms for this project are filed in the

office of the Ventura County Surveyor

and are, by reference, made a part

of this Notice. Construction bidding

documents, including plans, specifications,

addenda and any supplementary

documents are now available

on the Ventura County Web Site at:



contracting/#1531868106823-ed-

8b7ab0-6a8d then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities”

and then “eBidBoard Website”

where the documents may be viewed,

downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can be

purchased at most commercial printing

companies that have internet access.

Printed copies may also be purchased at

the Public Counter for a non-refundable

fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping,

($5.39 if picked up) Make checks

payable to the County of Ventura and

send to the attention of, or bring to, the

County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura

County Hall of Administration, 800 South

Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670

(Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on the

Website shown above.

An abstract of bids received will be

available at the same web site under

Bids & Subs.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal

form furnished with said documents.

Each bid must be accompanied by a

bid guarantee in the amount of not less

than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE

TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED

PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing

that the bidder will enter into a contract

in accordance with the terms of the

bidding documents if award is made.

The bid guarantee shall be in one of the

following forms: a bid bond written by

an admitted surety insurer on the form

included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s

check drawn by a National bank,

a check certified by a National bank or

cash. An electronically transmitted copy

(FAX) of the bid bond form included in

the Proposal form may be used, but the

form must have the original signatures

of the principal and surety. A FAX of the

completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California

Contractors license, and will be required

to furnish a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond, each in the amount of

100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the

Public Contract Code, securities may be

substituted for funds withheld.

The contractor must post copies of the

prevailing wage schedule at each job

site.

Bidders, contractors and other interested

parties can obtain wage rates from

the website provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates

for construction can be obtained from

the following Web site:

http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD

/index.htm.

3/28/19

CNS-3235118#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS

Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien

sale on April 17, 2019, the personal

property in the below-listed units, which

may include but are not limited to:

household and personal items, office

and other equipment. The public sale

of these items will begin at 09:30 AM

and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740

Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033,

(805) 248-7083

B009 – Crosby, Geoffrey; B052 –

Wippert, Scott; C036 – Cantrell,

Bryan; F029 – Brown, Fred; F102

– Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F198 –

Garcia, Abigail; F289 – Casillas,

Francisco; F292 – Campos, Jose;

F315 – Holmes, Donya; F318 –

Arthur, William; F398 – Griffin,

Ken; F555 – Rodriguez, Amber

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050,

4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 324-6011

C052 – Mcvicker, Patrick John;

C250 – Paredes, Elizabeth; C262 –

Chavez, Luz; E109 – Jennings,

Lia; L007 – Simmons, Maritza

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812,

6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 329-5384

C019 – Yost, Christopher; C139 –

Raymond, Jeffrey; C171 – Reid,

Heidi; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard;

C205 – Aguilera, Manuel; C217 –

Tomchuk, Gary; C218 – Olivero

Jr., David; C243 – Zuniga,

Denise; D023 – Thomas, Donald;

D110 – Jacobo de Santiago, Joel;

D129 – Ivanov, Ruth; D223 –

Thomson, Morgan; D278 –

Landry, Brian; D285 – McKinney,

Vanessa; D301 – Kolodziejski,

Krystyn

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110,

5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 312-9304

B095 – Romero, Brenda; B209 –

Medina, Rachael

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161

E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA

93036, (805) 456-6430

B517 – Arrellano, Abraham; B554

– Burns, Krista; B608 – Perez,

Manuel; R280 – Wright, Bryan;

R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya;

R404 – Gonzales, Jesus; W202 –

Ramirez, Sandra

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529,

30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake

Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-

3029

1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 3054 –

Singer, Jennifer; 3155 – Bilanski,

Brenden; 3294 – Doubrava,

Andrew

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154,

23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas,

CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

F116 – Knox, Michael; F131 –

Thomas, Denise; F183 –

Demarinis, Kyle; G036 – Smith,

Marvel; G114 – Pablo, Dalton;

G136 – Parriott, David; G347 –

Sinclair, Veronica

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations

will be made available prior to the sale.

All sales are subject to cancellation. We

reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment

must be in cash or credit card-no

checks. Buyers must secure the units

with their own personal locks. To claim

tax-exempt status, original RESALE

certificates for each space purchased

is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701

Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201.

(818) 244-8080. Bond No.

ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR

CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and

regulations available at sale. Dated this

28th of March & 4th of April 2019 by

PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave.,

Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080,

Bond No. 6052683.

3/28, 4/4/19

CNS-3234476#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

(Numero del Caso):

56-2018-00512697-

CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): Jose Luis

Orozco; Hector Ivan Castro dba

Castro Motors; Alfredo Vasquez

and Does 1 through 100, Inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO

EL DEMANDANTE):

Garrick Rune and Sarah Rune.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you respond

within 30 days. Read the information

below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers

are served on you to file a written

response at this court and have a

copy served on the plaintiff. A letter

or phone call will not protect

you. Your written response must be

in proper legal form if you want the

court to hear your case. There may

be a court form that you can use for

your response. You can find these

court forms and more information

at the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), your county law library, or

the courthouse nearest you. If you

cannot pay the filing fee, ask the

court clerk for a fee waiver form. If

you do not file your response on time,

you may lose the case by default,

and your wages, money and property

may be taken from you without further

warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements.

You may want to call an attorney

right away. If you do not know an

attorney, you may want to call an

attorney referral service. If you cannot

afford an attorney, you may be

eligible for free legal services from a

nonprofit legal services program. You

can locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web

site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta

o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene

que estar en formato legal correcto

si desea que procesen su caso en

la corte. Es posible que haya un

formulario que usted pueda usar

para su respuesta. Puede encontrar

estos formularios de la corte y mas

informacion en el Centro de Ayuda

de las Cortes de California (www.

courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),

en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede mas

cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de

presentacion, pida al secretario de la

corte que le de un formulario de exencion

de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta

su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce

a un abogado, puede llamar a un

servicio de remision a abogados. Si

no puede pagar a un abogado, es

posible que cumpla con los requisitos

para obtener servicios legales

gratuitos de un programa de servicios

legales sin fines de lucro. Puede

encontrar estos grupos sin fines de

lucro en el sitio web de California

Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.

org), en el Centro de Ayuda

de las Cortes de California, (www.

courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o

poniéndose en contacto con la corte

o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho

a reclamar las cuotas y los costos

exentos por imponer un gravamen

sobre cualquier recuperacion de

$10,000 o mas de valor recibida

mediante un acuerdo o una concesion

de arbitraje en un caso de

derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court

is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte

es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of

Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009.

The name, address and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney,

or plaintiff without an attorney,

is: (El nombre, la dirección y el

número de teléfono del abogado

del demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es):

Richard L. Francis 070884, Law

Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates,

711 South “A” Street, Oxnard,

CA 93030, (805) 486-5898.

Date: (Fecha): 06/01/2018. /s/: Michael

D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By

Shannon DeFisher, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

(Numero del Caso):

56-2018-00510551-

CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): Juan Carlos

Rodriguez; Antonio Aristedes

Montano; and Does 1-50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:

(LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL

DEMANDANTE): Thomas Baldwin;

Irene Baldwin; Johanna Baldwin.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you respond

within 30 days. Read the information

below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers

are served on you to file a written

response at this court and have a

copy served on the plaintiff. A letter

or phone call will not protect

you. Your written response must be

in proper legal form if you want the

court to hear your case. There may

be a court form that you can use for

your response. You can find these

court forms and more information

at the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), your county law library, or

the courthouse nearest you. If you

cannot pay the filing fee, ask the

court clerk for a fee waiver form. If

you do not file your response on time,

you may lose the case by default,

and your wages, money and property

may be taken from you without further

warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements.

You may want to call an attorney

right away. If you do not know an

attorney, you may want to call an

attorney referral service. If you cannot

afford an attorney, you may be

eligible for free legal services from a

nonprofit legal services program. You

can locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web

site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta

o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene

que estar en formato legal correcto

si desea que procesen su caso en

la corte. Es posible que haya un

formulario que usted pueda usar

para su respuesta. Puede encontrar

estos formularios de la corte y mas

informacion en el Centro de Ayuda

de las Cortes de California (www.

courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),

en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede mas

cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de

presentacion, pida al secretario de la

corte que le de un formulario de exencion

de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta

su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce

a un abogado, puede llamar a un

servicio de remision a abogados. Si

no puede pagar a un abogado, es

posible que cumpla con los requisitos

para obtener servicios legales

gratuitos de un programa de servicios

legales sin fines de lucro. Puede

encontrar estos grupos sin fines de

lucro en el sitio web de California

Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.

org), en el Centro de Ayuda

de las Cortes de California, (www.

courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o

poniéndose en contacto con la corte

o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho

a reclamar las cuotas y los costos

exentos por imponer un gravamen

sobre cualquier recuperacion de

$10,000 o mas de valor recibida

mediante un acuerdo o una concesion

de arbitraje en un caso de

derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court

is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte

es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of

Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009.

The name, address and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or

plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El

nombre, la dirección y el número

de teléfono del abogado del demandante,

o del demandante que no

tiene abogado, es): Daniel Bald, SBN

304920, Law Offices of Daniel Bald,

4929 Wilshire Blvd., Ste.415, Los

Angeles, CA 90010; 424-477-2253.

Date: (Fecha): 04/18/2018. /s/: Michael

D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By S. DeFisher, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19

and 4/4/19.

STATE OF MICHIGAN

IN THE 13TH

CIRCUIT COURT

OF THE COUNTY

OF GRAND TRAVERSE

FAMILY DIVISION

ARMANDA LYNN VIDA,

PLAINTIFF,

V.

MICHAEL ANDREW VIDA,

DEFENDANT.

Case No: 2019-34806DO

David A. Becker P30090

Attorney for Plaintiff

409 East 8th Street

Traverse City, Michigan 49686

231-946-8228

Email:

davidbecker.atty@yahoo.com

Michael Andrew Vida

Defendant in Pro Per

Unknown Last Address

LEGAL NOTICE

TO MICHAEL ANDREW VIDA,

DEFENDANT

Your wife, Armanda Lynn Vida, Plaintiff,

has commended an action for divorce

in the 13th Circuit Court for the

County of Grand Traverse, Michigan.

The Court’s address is 280 Washington

Street, Traverse City, Michigan

49684. The case number is 2019-

34806DO.

This Notice must be published once

a week for three consecutive weeks.

After the last publication, you have

twenty-eight (28) days to file an Answer

or take any action allowed by

law.

Your answer or response must be filed

with the Court at the above address

and.a copy to youir wife’s attorney,

David A. Becker, 409 East 8th Street,

Traverse City, Michigan 49686.

If you fail to file an answer within 28

days after the last date of publication,

a default will be entered against you

and the Court will grant Plaintiff the

relief she seeks.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19 and 4/4/19

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

(Numero del Caso):

56-2018-00514602-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): KATHLEEN D.

SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy

Shea Living Trust; SYLVIA LAUREN

SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy

Shea Living Trust; TIMOTHY E.

SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy

Shea Living Trust; GENE RUBIN,

trustee of the Gene Rubin Separate

Property Trust, dated October 7,

2004; MPR 918, LLC, a California

limited liability company; SUSAN

M. SEXTON; DALE SCARBOROUGH;

JANET SCARBOROUGH; MAXINE

RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family

Trust dated March 28, 2002; JOSEPH

RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family

Trust dated March 28, 2002; FIDELITY

NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, a

California corporation; CITY OF SAN

BUENAVENTURA, an incorporated

city; CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a

California corporation; WELLS

FARGO, N.A., a national bank association;

CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE

COMPANY, a Florida corporation;

OPTIMA INFORMATION SOLUTIONS,

INC., a California corporation; and

WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, F.A.,

a federal bank association; and all

persons unknown claiming any legal

or equitable right, title estate, lien or

interest in the subject property adverse

to plaintiffs title or any cloud

on plaintiff’s title thereto named

as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO

EL DEMANDANTE): 4020

LOMA VISTA ROAD, LLC, a California

limited liability company.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you respond

within 30 days. Read the information

below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers are

served on you to file a written response

at this court and have a copy

served on the plaintiff. A letter or

phone call will not protect you. Your

written response must be in proper legal

form if you want the court to hear

your case. There may be a court form

that you can use for your response.

You can find these court forms and

more information at the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the courthouse

nearest you. If you cannot pay

the filing fee, ask the court clerk for

a fee waiver form. If you do not file

your response on time, you may lose

the case by default, and your wages,

money and property may be taken

from you without further warning

from the court.

There are other legal requirements.

You may want to call an attorney

right away. If you do not know an

attorney, you may want to call an

attorney referral service. If you cannot

afford an attorney, you may be

eligible for free legal services from a

nonprofit legal services program. You

can locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web site

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by

contacting your local court or county

bar association. NOTE: The court has

a statutory lien for waived fees and

costs on any settlement or arbitration

award of $10,000 or more in a civil

case. The court’s lien must be paid

before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta o

una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar

en formato legal correcto si desea

que procesen su caso en la corte. Es

posible que haya un formulario que

usted pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios de

la corte y mas informacion en el Centro

de Ayuda de las Cortes de California

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/

espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de

su condado o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota

de presentacion, pida al secretario de

la corte que le de un formulario de exencion

de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta

su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable

que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un

abogado, puede llamar a un servicio

de remision a abogados. Si no puede

pagar a un abogado, es posible

que cumpla con los requisitos para

obtener servicios legales gratuitos

de un programa de servicios legales

sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro

en el sitio web de California Legal

Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.

org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las

Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho

a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos

por imponer un gravamen sobre

cualquier recuperacion de $10,000

o mas de valor recibida mediante un

acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje

en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que

pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de

que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is:

(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice,

800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009.

The name, address and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff

without an attorney, is: (El nombre,

la dirección y el número de teléfono

del abogado del demandante, o del

demandante que no tiene abogado,

es): MARC E. ROHATINER (CSBN:

82709) WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO,

SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, 11400

WEST OLYMPIC BOULEVARD, 9TH

FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA 90064.

DATE: (Fecha): JUL 09 2018. /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

ADAM KENDALL

ANDERSON

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525065-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries,

creditors, contingent creditors,

and persons who may

otherwise be interested in

the WILL or estate, or both of

ADAM KENDALL ANDERSON.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by JANET K.

ANDERSON in the Superior Court

of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests

that JANET K. ANDERSON

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority

will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative will

be required to give notice to

interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.)

The independent administration

authority will be granted unless

an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

04/04/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6

located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93033

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file

kept by the court. If you are a

person interested in the estate,

you may file with the court a

Request for Special Notice

(form DE-154) of the filing of

an inventory and appraisal of

estate assets or of any petition

or account as provided in

Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

JOHN B. PALLEY – SBN 173469

MEISSNER, JOSEPH, PALLEY &

RUGGLES

1555 RIVER PARK DRIVE, SUITE

108

SACRAMENTO CA 95815

3/14, 3/21, 3/28/19

CNS-3229490#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JOHNNY MAE PORTER

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525397-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of JOHNNY MAE PORTER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by ANGELA M.

MILLER AND CHRISTIAN M.

PORTER in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that ANGELA M.

MILLER AND CHRISTIAN M.

PORTER be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority

will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative will

be required to give notice to

interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.)

The independent administration

authority will be granted unless

an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

04/10/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6

located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file

kept by the court. If you are a

person interested in the estate,

you may file with the court a

Request for Special Notice

(form DE-154) of the filing of

an inventory and appraisal of

estate assets or of any petition

or account as provided in

Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

TRACY J. ROBERTS, ESQ –

SBN 188839

LAW OFFICE OF TRACY J.

ROBERTS

3020 OLD RANCH

PARKWAY SUITE 300

SEAL BEACH CA 90740

BSC 216711

3/14, 3/21, 3/28/19

CNS-3230963#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SUZANNE BLAND,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00525575-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: SUZANNE BLAND.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: MATTHEW

BLAND in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: MATTHEW BLAND

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority

will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative will

be required to give notice to

interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.)

The independent administration

authority will be granted unless

an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

April 17, 2019 at 9:00

a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of

court: Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 4353 E.

Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA

93036, Probate Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim

with the court and mail a copy to

the personal representative appointed

by the court within the

later of either (1) four months

from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in

section 58(b) of the California

Probate Code, or (2) 60 days

from the date of mailing or

personal delivery to you of a

notice under section 9052 of

the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: MATTHEW BLAND,

1220 Rachel Drive, Oxnard,CA

93030, 805-701-7817.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 3/14/19, 3/21/19 and

3/28/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SHEILA ANN CROCKETT,

aka SHEILA

ANN RANDALL,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00525863-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise

be interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: SHEILA ANN

CROCKETT, aka SHEILA ANN

RANDALL.

A Petition for Probate has been

filed by: MERTON CAMPBELL

CROCKETT in the Superior Court

of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: MERTON CAMPBELL

CROCKETT be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

04/24/2019 at 9:00 a.m.

in Dept. J6. Address of court:

Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 4353 E.

Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA

93036, Probate Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the

court and mail a copy to the personal

representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b)

of the California Probate Code, or

(2) 60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: ROBERT

M. TRlPLETT, SBN 96658, 223 E

THOUSAND BLVD., SUITE 320,

THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360,

(805) 496-4681.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and

4/4/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

HARLENE HOLEMAN

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525838-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of HARLENE HOLEMAN.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by DOUGLAS P.

SEWELL in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that DOUGLAS P.

SEWELL be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

04/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6

located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

BRENT EDWARD VALLENS – SBN

94372

LAW OFFICE OF BRENT EDWARD

VALLENS

21053 DEVONSHIRE STREET,

#104

CHATSWORTH CA 91311

3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19

CNS-3232995#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

ZIGMUND GUCKOVS

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525879-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of ZIGMUND GUCKOVS.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by MARTIN

J. LEJNIEKS, a California Licensed

Professional Fiduciary

(#999) in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that MARTIN J.

LEJNIEKS be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition

will be held in this court as

follows: 04/24/19 at 9:00AM

in Dept. J6 located at 4353

E. VINEYARD AVENUE, ROOM

122, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

JOHN H. LEJNIEKS – SBN 57598

ATTORNEY AT LAW

19900 BEACH BLVD., SUITE B

HUNTINGTON BEACH CA 92648

BSC 216739

3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19

CNS-3232913#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

MILLIE LEE JOHNSON

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525752-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of MILLIE LEE JOHNSON.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by RODNEY L.

JOHNSON in the Superior Court

of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that RODNEY L.

JOHNSON be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s

WILL and codicils, if

any, be admitted to probate.

The WILL and any codicils

are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

04/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6

located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

RODNEY L. JOHNSON

5887 MALTON AVENUE

SIMI VALLEY CA 93063

3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19

CNS-3232435#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JOHN CHAPMAN

MORRIS, JR.

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525769-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries,

creditors, contingent creditors,

and persons who may

otherwise be interested in

the WILL or estate, or both of

JOHN CHAPMAN MORRIS, JR..

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by LAURA

MORRIS SMITH AND MARY

BERTINE THOMSON in the

Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that LAURA MORRIS

SMITH be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

04/25/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6

located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

RICHARD D. CLEARY – SBN

141654

140 SOUTH LAKE AVENUE, SUITE

305

PASADENA CA 91101

3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19

CNS-3232099#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

TERRI ANN

HASTINGS,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00525988-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate, or

both, of: TERRI ANN HASTINGS.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: DERRIK HASTINGS

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: DERRIK HASTINGS

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

APRIL 24, 2019 at 9:00

a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of

court: Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 4353

E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with the

court and mail a copy to the personal

representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b)

of the California Probate Code, or

(2) 60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V.

BARTELS, SBN: 188000, TAYLOR,

SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE

AVENUE, SUITE 2, FILLMORE, CA

93015 (805) 524-1934.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and

4/4/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

MARTIN A. KNIGHT,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00525711-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: MARTIN A. KNIGHT.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: JANE HORN in

the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: JANE HORN be appointed as

personal representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

April 18, 2019 at 9:00

a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of

court: Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 4353 E.

Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA

93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with the

court and mail a copy to the personal

representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b)

of the California Probate Code, or

(2) 60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L.

Collins SBN: 297122, 1200 Paseo

Camarillo, Ste. 280, Camarillo, CA

93010, (805) 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and

4/4/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

CHERYL BINKLEY,

aka CHERYL ANN BINKLEY,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00525294-

PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries,

creditors, contingent creditors,

and persons who may otherwise

be interested in the will

or estate, or both, of: CHERYL

BINKLEY, aka CHERYL ANN

BINKLEY.

A Petition for Probate has been

filed by: SUSAN COMPTON-SMITH

in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: SUSAN COMPTON-SMITH

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if

any, be admitted to probate.

The will and any codicils are

available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This authority will

allow the personal representative

to take many actions without

obtaining court approval. Before

taking certain very important

actions, however, the personal

representative will be required to

give notice to interested persons

unless they have waived notice

or consented to the proposed

action.) The independent administration

authority will be granted

unless an interested person files

an objection to the petition and

shows good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

4/11/19 at 9:00 a.m.

in Dept. J6. Address of court:

Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 4353 E.

Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA

93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with the

court and mail a copy to the personal

representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b)

of the California Probate Code, or

(2) 60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Anne

Pierce (SBN# 155731), 4744

Telephone Rd., Ste. 3-286, Ventura,

CA 93003.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and

4/4/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

ADAM CURRIE AKA

ADAM NEIL CURRIE

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00526053-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise

be interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of ADAM CURRIE

AKA ADAM NEIL CURRIE.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by MEGAN

O’NEIL in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that MEGAN

O’NEIL be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act with limited authority.

(This authority will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative will

be required to give notice to interested

persons unless they have

waived notice or consented to the

proposed action.) The independent

administration authority will be

granted unless an interested person

files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

05/09/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LAURA W. ADELL – SBN

193121

ADELL LAW OFFICES

5950 CANOGA AVENUE,

SUITE 601

WOODLAND HILLS CA

91367

BSC 216778

3/28, 4/4, 4/11/19

CNS-3235709#