Opening up last week’s show at the Canyon with “Smacks of Euphoric Hysteria” and “Euthanasia Waltz” from the album Unorthodox Behaviour, Brand X seemed to pick up where it left off in 1976. Though the band has seen a number of lineup changes over the years, founding members John Goodsall on guitar and Percy Jones on bass have kept the Brand X legacy intact. They were joined by keyboardist Chris Clark and drummer Scott Weinberger for a high-energy performance of proggy jazz fusion . . . to the extreme delight of the mostly middle-aged shoegazers in the audience.

