Opening up last week’s show at the Canyon with “Smacks of Euphoric Hysteria” and “Euthanasia Waltz” from the album Unorthodox Behaviour, Brand X seemed to pick up where it left off in 1976. Though the band has seen a number of lineup changes over the years, founding members John Goodsall on guitar and Percy Jones on bass have kept the Brand X legacy intact. They were joined by keyboardist Chris Clark and drummer Scott Weinberger for a high-energy performance of proggy jazz fusion . . . to the extreme delight of the mostly middle-aged shoegazers in the audience.
Related Posts
GOOD TIMES ROLL IN SIMI | Robby Krieger, The Yardbirds headline the Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Festival
May 24, 2017
Note Worthy
February 28, 2013
Note Worthy
June 26, 2014
Hints of progress for marijuana access
June 7, 2017
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Ojai Landscape Through the Eye of the ArtistMarch 18 @ 8:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time *Ventura County Premiere*March 28 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
-
WEEKLY SOUND BATH – THOUSAND OAKSMarch 29 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
The Real Border Crisis: A Community ForumMarch 29 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time *Ventura County Premiere*March 29 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
-
An Indefinite DurationMarch 29 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
-
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time *Ventura County Premiere*March 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
-
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time *Ventura County Premiere*March 31 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
-
Artists and Speakers Series: Chalk Festival for April FoolsApril 1 - April 2
-
Vinyl Night at Seaward BrewingApril 2 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm